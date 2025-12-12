Time Magazine’s 2025 Persons of the Year are the ‘architects of AI’- boooo

AI has become a chicken/egg dilemma for me. What came first, stupid people who needed AI to do their work for them, or did AI make people dumber? Beyond the Terminator-esque “rise of the machines” aspect of all of this, the economics of AI make little sense to me, and it feels like one big scam. But I guess no one can deny that 2025 was the year where AI was suddenly everywhere and the biggest hot-button conversation. As such, Time Magazine made “the architects of AI” their Person of the Year. The opening to the POTY story reads like satire:

Jensen Huang needs a moment. The CEO of Nvidia enters a cavernous ­studio at the company’s Bay Area headquarters and hunches over a table, his head bowed.

At 62, the world’s eighth richest man is compact, polished, and known among colleagues for his quick temper as well as his visionary leadership. Right now, he looks exhausted. As he stands silently, it’s hard to know if he’s about to erupt or collapse.

Then someone puts on a Spotify playlist and the stirring chords of Aerosmith’s “Dream On” fill the room. Huang puts on his trademark black leather jacket and appears to transform, donning not just the uniform, but also the body language and optimism befitting one of the foremost leaders of the artificial intelligence revolution.

Still, he’s got to be tired. Not too long ago, the former engineer ran a successful but semi-obscure outfit that specialized in graphics processors for video games. Today, Nvidia is the most valuable company in the world, thanks to a near-monopoly on the advanced chips powering an AI boom that is transforming the planet. Memes depict Nvidia as Atlas, holding the stock market on its shoulders. More than just a corporate juggernaut, Nvidia also has become an instrument of statecraft, operating at the nexus of advanced technology, diplomacy, and geopolitics. “You’re taking over the world, Jensen,” President Donald Trump, now a regular late-night phone buddy, told Huang during a recent state visit to the United Kingdom.

[From Time]

I still believe that other billionaires/tech guys saw what Elon Musk did last year and it was a light-bulb moment for them: oh, we could manipulate Donald Trump too, we could ingratiate ourselves with these morons and clear the path to get everything we want. And that’s just what they did.

Within the cover story, Huang tells Time: “Every industry needs it, every company uses it, and every nation needs to build it. This is the single most impactful technology of our time.” Bitch, it’s not the space race. It’s not nuclear proliferation! You’re not even making Peanut Butter M&Ms, calm down. Every industry does NOT need it, every company should NOT use it, and few nations have a need for it.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, covers courtesy of Time.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Time Magazine’s 2025 Persons of the Year are the ‘architects of AI’- boooo”

  1. Who were these people says:
    December 12, 2025 at 8:14 am

    Positioning those greedy ghouls on the iconic photo of construction workers is insulting and the opposite of clever.

    Reply
  2. Sue says:
    December 12, 2025 at 8:45 am

    I feel like all these “of the year” picks are just for click-bait/rage-bait. This, the panettone color, the dictionary literally choosing the word rage-bait.

    Reply
  3. Chaine says:
    December 12, 2025 at 8:46 am

    Somebody should make an AI video of King Kong lumbering over and flipping all of these greedy soulless human husks off the girder.

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    December 12, 2025 at 8:58 am

    Time Magazine has jumped the shark with this pick.

    Reply
  5. bisynaptic says:
    December 12, 2025 at 9:06 am

    I wonder who the person of the year will be, when the AI bubble bursts.

    Reply
  6. Jay says:
    December 12, 2025 at 9:24 am

    That first cover is unintentionally perfect in all of it’s wretched photoshopped glory: weird proportions/angles, working class cosplay, and even managing to marginalize one of only two women by squishing her right at edge of the page. It’s AI in a nutshell!

    I’m glad that they put faces to it – we should know what these monsters look like.

    Reply
  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    December 12, 2025 at 9:34 am

    Are they really people or just AI? The Person of the Year should be Mackenzie Scott. Aldous Huxley warned us.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment