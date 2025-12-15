The Swedish royals clarify: Princess Sofia met Jeffrey Epstein in ‘social settings’

Last week, the Swedish royal court ended up confirming what newly-revealed emails had indicated: before her marriage to Prince Carl-Philip, Princess Sofia had been introduced to Jeffrey Epstein circa 2005 (when Sofia was likely around the age of 20). Sofia’s long-time mentor Barbro Ehnbom had contacted Epstein and facilitated the introduction. The Swedish royal court confirmed that while Sofia had met Epstein a few times, she had not gone to Epstein’s island, despite his invitation(s). Days later, the royal court made a new statement and clarified even further, noting that from what Sofia can remember, she only met Epstein a few times in social settings, and those meetings happened around 20 years ago (meaning, circa 2005).

The Swedish Royal Court has issued a second statement clarifying when and where Princess Sofia met late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following renewed scrutiny over emails and photos linking the two nearly two decades ago.

On Dec. 12, GB News published the additional palace statement, which was later circulated by the Daily Mail. It offered further detail about how Prince Carl Philip’s wife came into contact with Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

“The recent media reporting regarding Princess Sofia has given rise to speculation about the Princess and her alleged relationship with Jeffrey Epstein,” began the palace statement shared by GB News.

It continued by referencing questions from the Swedish outlet Dagens Nyheter, which earlier this week published emails between Epstein and financier Barbro Ehnbom that suggested Epstein was introduced to Sofia when she was in her 20s. The following day, Swedish outlet Expressen published a group photo that Ehnbom allegedly sent Epstein on his birthday in 2008, showing Sofia among four women.

“The Royal Court notes the significant media interest in this matter. At the same time, it is important that the reporting remains focused on what is relevant. No one can be expected to remember every person they have encountered throughout their life; however, Princess Sofia recalls meeting Epstein on a few occasions about 20 years ago. We wish to clarify that these meetings took place in social settings, such as at a restaurant and a movie premiere,” the statement said.

The palace went on to state: “Reports that the Princess received help from Epstein with acting lessons or with a visa to the United States are incorrect. The Princess has never been dependent on him in any way, nor has she had any contact with him for the past 20 years.”

The renewed attention comes as Princess Sofia, 41, missed two major royal events this week. On Dec. 11, she was absent from the Nobel Prize laureates dinner at the Royal Palace in Stockholm — an event she attended last year — hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf. The bash was attended by Queen Silvia, Sofia’s husband, Prince Carl Philip, 46, his sisters Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine and their husbands. She also skipped the Nobel Prize Awards ceremony on Dec. 10, another annual royal engagement for the family, another annual event on the royal family’s calendar that her in-laws, husband and sisters attended.