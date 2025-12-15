“Lily Collins arrived via train to promote the new ‘Emily In Paris’ season” links
  • December 15, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lily Collins & the Emily In Paris cast promote the new season in Paris. [Just Jared]
Lindsay Lohan voiced Maggie Simpson in last night’s episode. [Seriously OMG]
Martha Stewart’s bagel routine broke the internet. [Socialite Life]
The Night Manager S2 is hopefully a major Tom Hiddleston comeback. [LaineyGossip]
Is the Influencer Era over? [Pajiba]
Kerry Washington promotes Wake Up Dead Man. [Go Fug Yourself]
Heated Rivalry’s second season has already been confirmed. [OMG Blog]
Gemma Chan is so beautiful, but this is a weird look. [RCFA]
Recap of Josh O’Connor’s hosting duties on SNL. [Jezebel]
The 25th anniversary of Miss Congeniality!! [Hollywood Life]
A collection of photos of Donald Trump’s decrepit hand. [Buzzfeed]

20 Responses to ““Lily Collins arrived via train to promote the new ‘Emily In Paris’ season” links”

  1. Alex Can says:
    December 15, 2025 at 11:51 am

    I love travelling by train! I do it every chance I get because I detest air travel.

    
    • mightymolly says:
      December 15, 2025 at 2:45 pm

      Same! Well, I’m really not traveling at all right now, but my retired mother exclusively travels by train and she just loves it.

      
  2. Marion says:
    December 15, 2025 at 12:15 pm

    Makes sense if she’s coming from London, the train is much faster than the plane. Gare d’Austerlitz however…?

    
    • Normades says:
      December 15, 2025 at 12:23 pm

      I think it said they were coming from Italy. Eurostar to London would be gare de Nord I think

      
      • Digital Unicorn says:
        December 15, 2025 at 2:02 pm

        Yep – she would have travelled on the Eurostar which leaves Kings Cross St Pancras and goes to Gare Du Nord in Paris which is actually quite a nice station!!

      • Marion says:
        December 15, 2025 at 2:48 pm

        I’ve just seen she took the orient Express, makes so much more sense as for why she was in Gare d’Austrelitz!

    • Lau says:
      December 15, 2025 at 6:08 pm

      Austerlitz has been a mess for years now, I’m really surprised that they decided to do an event like that there, it’s really hilarious though. I think that like many things in Paris it was supposed to be ready for the 2024 Olympics lol.

      
  3. Normades says:
    December 15, 2025 at 12:25 pm

    Josh O’Connor could have been great on SNL but the writers gave him zero to work with

    Reply
    • jais says:
      December 15, 2025 at 12:46 pm

      I love him. I’m not a fan of a lot of the young-ish actors. Nothing against them but I’m always like meh. But him, love. SNL’s writers though? Yikes.

      
  4. Emily says:
    December 15, 2025 at 12:43 pm

    I’m looking forward to all the fashion with the Emily in Paris press tour.

    
  5. Christine says:
    December 15, 2025 at 12:52 pm

    I am so thrilled Heated Rivalry got a second season! I can’t express how much fun I have been having across all social media. The little gay romance that could is the happy I didn’t know I needed.

    Reply
    • jais says:
      December 15, 2025 at 12:57 pm

      @Christine, we are of the same mind. The cuteness of this show is getting me through this winter of injuries and horrifying news cycles. Truly. Wish the actors in it the best as it blows up bc people are unhinged. My favorite is seeing the hockey podcast guys cover the episodes.

      
  6. Mayp says:
    December 15, 2025 at 1:58 pm

    Okay, I get Martha Stewart’s bagel-eating technique. I don’t go that far but what I do is spread cream cheese on a bagel and then from that break off smaller pieces to eat individually. I eat frosted cupcakes the same way. I don’t want a spread or icing all over my face and any lipstick you’re wearing doesn’t get smeared!

    
  7. M says:
    December 15, 2025 at 2:01 pm

    I don’t know what’s worse on Lily – a nightie as clothing, the hideous shoes, or the terrible haircut.

    Reply
    • paintergal says:
      December 15, 2025 at 2:37 pm

      The haircut is giving drunk hair stylist @ supercuts.

      Reply
      • MissF says:
        December 15, 2025 at 3:26 pm

        Absolutely. Or drunk Lily thinks she’s Fekkai and cuts her hair one night. Either way it’s frightful, and she needs better styling because she’s quite stunning.

  8. Tiffany:) says:
    December 15, 2025 at 2:26 pm

    Saw Lily in an AMAZING black suit/coat dress with a deep v-neck and incredible tailoring the other day when she was also doing train promo. It was posted on her instagram 2 days ago. Love it so much, unlike this look!

    
  9. olilesmom says:
    December 15, 2025 at 5:52 pm

    I just found out this afternoon from the NBC news show that is on at 2 pm that she is the daughter of the legendary drummer/singer/songwriter Phil Collins.

    

