“Lily Collins arrived via train to promote the new ‘Emily In Paris’ season” links

I love travelling by train! I do it every chance I get because I detest air travel.
Same! Well, I’m really not traveling at all right now, but my retired mother exclusively travels by train and she just loves it.
Makes sense if she’s coming from London, the train is much faster than the plane. Gare d’Austerlitz however…?
I think it said they were coming from Italy. Eurostar to London would be gare de Nord I think
Yep – she would have travelled on the Eurostar which leaves Kings Cross St Pancras and goes to Gare Du Nord in Paris which is actually quite a nice station!!
I’ve just seen she took the orient Express, makes so much more sense as for why she was in Gare d’Austrelitz!
Austerlitz has been a mess for years now, I’m really surprised that they decided to do an event like that there, it’s really hilarious though. I think that like many things in Paris it was supposed to be ready for the 2024 Olympics lol.
Josh O’Connor could have been great on SNL but the writers gave him zero to work with
I love him. I’m not a fan of a lot of the young-ish actors. Nothing against them but I’m always like meh. But him, love. SNL’s writers though? Yikes.
I’m looking forward to all the fashion with the Emily in Paris press tour.
She looks ridiculous, though, in the photo above. Especially for December.
I am so thrilled Heated Rivalry got a second season! I can’t express how much fun I have been having across all social media. The little gay romance that could is the happy I didn’t know I needed.
@Christine, we are of the same mind. The cuteness of this show is getting me through this winter of injuries and horrifying news cycles. Truly. Wish the actors in it the best as it blows up bc people are unhinged. My favorite is seeing the hockey podcast guys cover the episodes.
Okay, I get Martha Stewart’s bagel-eating technique. I don’t go that far but what I do is spread cream cheese on a bagel and then from that break off smaller pieces to eat individually. I eat frosted cupcakes the same way. I don’t want a spread or icing all over my face and any lipstick you’re wearing doesn’t get smeared!
I don’t know what’s worse on Lily – a nightie as clothing, the hideous shoes, or the terrible haircut.
The haircut is giving drunk hair stylist @ supercuts.
Absolutely. Or drunk Lily thinks she’s Fekkai and cuts her hair one night. Either way it’s frightful, and she needs better styling because she’s quite stunning.
Saw Lily in an AMAZING black suit/coat dress with a deep v-neck and incredible tailoring the other day when she was also doing train promo. It was posted on her instagram 2 days ago. Love it so much, unlike this look!
Here’s where she posted my fave. Might be boring to some, but I adore it.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DSNr13rkahc/?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==
I just found out this afternoon from the NBC news show that is on at 2 pm that she is the daughter of the legendary drummer/singer/songwriter Phil Collins.