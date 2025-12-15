Rob Reiner & his wife Michele were killed in their Brentwood home on Sunday

Rob Reiner has passed away at the age of 78. He died alongside his beloved wife Michele Singer Reiner. They were stabbed to death, likely by their son Nick Reiner. This is beyond devastating and heartbreaking. Rob Reiner was an actor who gained critical acclaim and fame on Norman Lear’s All In the Family. Reiner shifted over to directing in the 1980s, making some of the most beloved and iconic films of all time: This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery, A Few Good Men, The American President and many more. He continued acting as well, and he was absolutely beloved by Hollywood and basically every actor, comedian, show runner and writer. He was always up for a cameo or supporting role, and he always supported his friends. He was simply known as a real mensch, one of the true decent men out there.

Police sources are speaking to a lot of outlets, which is why there are so many “sources” saying that Nick Reiner is already in custody or already being questioned by the police for his parents’ murders. Even People Magazine has exclusive sources saying this:

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were killed by their son, Nick, according to multiple sources who have spoken with family members. Police have not yet confirmed the account. On Sunday, Dec. 14, at about 3:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) was called to a home to provide medical aid, the LAFD told PEOPLE. Upon arrival, they found a man, 78, and a woman, 68, dead. Sources confirm the victims were Rob and Michele. Police say Nick, 32, is alive and being questioned. No arrests have been made.

[From People]

People Mag also exclusively reports that the gruesome scene was discovered by Rob and Michele’s daughter Romy, who called 911 around 3:30 pm on Sunday. First responders found Rob and Michele dead on the scene. Nick has a lengthy history of drug addiction, and he’s been in and out of rehab many, many times. What an absolutely devastating tragedy.