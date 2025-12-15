Rob Reiner & his wife Michele were killed in their Brentwood home on Sunday

Rob Reiner has passed away at the age of 78. He died alongside his beloved wife Michele Singer Reiner. They were stabbed to death, likely by their son Nick Reiner. This is beyond devastating and heartbreaking. Rob Reiner was an actor who gained critical acclaim and fame on Norman Lear’s All In the Family. Reiner shifted over to directing in the 1980s, making some of the most beloved and iconic films of all time: This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery, A Few Good Men, The American President and many more. He continued acting as well, and he was absolutely beloved by Hollywood and basically every actor, comedian, show runner and writer. He was always up for a cameo or supporting role, and he always supported his friends. He was simply known as a real mensch, one of the true decent men out there.
Police sources are speaking to a lot of outlets, which is why there are so many “sources” saying that Nick Reiner is already in custody or already being questioned by the police for his parents’ murders. Even People Magazine has exclusive sources saying this:
Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were killed by their son, Nick, according to multiple sources who have spoken with family members. Police have not yet confirmed the account.
On Sunday, Dec. 14, at about 3:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) was called to a home to provide medical aid, the LAFD told PEOPLE. Upon arrival, they found a man, 78, and a woman, 68, dead. Sources confirm the victims were Rob and Michele.
Police say Nick, 32, is alive and being questioned. No arrests have been made.
[From People]
People Mag also exclusively reports that the gruesome scene was discovered by Rob and Michele’s daughter Romy, who called 911 around 3:30 pm on Sunday. First responders found Rob and Michele dead on the scene. Nick has a lengthy history of drug addiction, and he’s been in and out of rehab many, many times. What an absolutely devastating tragedy.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
New York, NY **FILE PHOTOS** Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Singer Reiner Reportedly Found Stabbed To Death At Home in Los Angeles.
Pictured: Rob Reiner
BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY **FILE PHOTOS** Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Singer Reiner Reportedly Found Stabbed To Death At Home in Los Angeles.
Pictured: Rob Reiner
BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found after first responders were called to the couple’s Brentwood home at 3:30 p.m.
Pictured: Nick Reiner
BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Century City, CA **FILE PHOTOS** Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Were Killed by Their Son. Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found after first responders were called to the couple’s Brentwood home.
Pictured: Rob Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner
BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA September 9, 2025 Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, Romy Reiner, Nick Reiner and family at the Bleecker Street’s “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” Los Angeles premiere at the Egyptian Theatre on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.
Bleecker Street’s “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” Los Angeles Premiere, Egyptian Theatre, CA, USA – 09 Sep 2025
Pictured: Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, Romy Reiner, Nick Reiner, Maria Gilfillan, Jake Reiner
BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA September 9, 2025 Nick Reiner is pictured at last known public event while attending the Bleecker Street’s “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” Los Angeles premiere at the Egyptian Theatre on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.
Pictured: Nick Reiner
BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
What an awful tragedy.
This is so terrible. What a horrible way to die and how traumatic this must be for their poor daughter. RIP.
This news is horribly sad. He was a truly good man who brought so much enjoyment to the world. Like you, I am thinking so much about the daughter who discovered her parents…beyond traumatic.
Yes. Never heard a scandal about him. Only good
His/their three other children will never be the same. I can’t imagine Losing your parents and then realizing your own brother did it.
So, so sad. To live such a long and full life and have it end so tragically. I knew when I read it was by stabbing that it had to be someone who knew them :-(.
A good man
He did such great work, and stood up for the right things in these dark times. I am devastated for their surviving children and grandchildren and wish them strength and support. May their memories be a blessing.
This is just horrible and absolutely heartbreaking..💔
This is so sad.
Terribly sad.
What a horrible weekend of headlines. I live in RI and we are all mourning the shooting at Brown, then the news from Bondi Beach and now the death of Rob and Michelle Reiner (I know inclination is to focus on the famous partner but Michelle was a gifted photographer, mother to their kids, and had a vibrant, important life too).
I cannot imagine what their daughter is going through, and the deepest sympathies to their family and friends.
It was like the news was coming fast and furious all day yesterday, and when I saw this after Bondi I first thought it was a hate crime. The imagine a lot of people had that thought. It’s an enormous tragedy either way.
Pre-Trump, I would have assumed they were killed by someone they knew because the killing seemed personal, but, I, too, jumped to hate crime. What a sad state we live in today.
Even yesterday, I wouldn’t have immediately gone to hate crime if we weren’t in the *same news cycle* as a horrifying hate crime against the Jewish community.
I can’t even believe that two days ago my husband and I were saying we’re going to do a Spinal Tap binge over our holiday break. We still are, but it obviously hits different now.
Thinking of everyone in Providence and Sydney as well as the Reiner family. What a horrific weekend.
Yes, I agree. I’m going to have to take a break from the news. So much violence and trauma. Condolences and prayers for all families and friends of victims.
My 27-year-old son met Rob Reiner at the Democratic national convention last year. Rob was so shocked that my son knew who he was. He was very kind and gracious to him. RIP.
So very sad. Rob was such a creative genius. I have loved all his work throughout the decades. I didn’t know anything about his family life though. It sounds like his son had a lot of demons. My heart goes out to his other kids. RIP Rob and Michelle. ❤️
My heart also goes out to Mel Brooks and his family. The Reiners and Brooks families were very close and shared Sunday dinners together over 60 years, including Carl Reiner’s last meal before succumbing to a heart attack. Mel must be devastated by this.
My thoughts went to Mel Brooks as well. I was aware of their dinners, etc., but didn’t know about the last meal.
Dick van Dyke was very close to Carl Reiner too.
My first thought was Albert Brooks – they went to high school together and Rob did a doc on Albert last year after trying for a long time.
This is truly heartbreaking..
This is just horrifying! I’ve always loved his work. He had so much more to give the world. Also, it appears he had a gem of a wife who also didn’t deserve this.
There were random quotes from The Princess Bride popping into my head in the past few days, before I heard the news. I’ll have to watch it again soon, in the spirit of celebration and for comfort. Rob and his family have been such huge figures in entertainment, that their impact will never be forgotten. I mean, Dick Van Dyke turned 100 years old on Saturday and The Dick Van Dyke Show was created by Rob’s father, Carl Reiner. And I wish peace for the Reiner family, although I don’t think that will possible any time soon.
I wonder if they will even tell DVD. As a young boy, Rob was often on the set of that show. There is a story about him making a clumsy pass at MTM, earning a rebuke from his father.
DVD isn’t incapacitated. He won’t need anyone to tell or not tell him. He can see and read it himself.
There are no words…for EVERYTHING that is happening …it is…RELENTLESS 🫨😱😭💔
This is just heartbreaking, and hard to process coming in tandem with two other mass shootings and the other background horror we are forced to live with. THe Reiners must have had a Malibu place because we often saw them at the ice cream/frozen yogurt shop in town. He was always kind and generous with the people who recognized and approached him, just chatting and joking and thanking them. Yes, a true mensch. What a loss,
How absolutely horrible.
This is devastating.
It was so shocking and it was unimaginable when I heard it on the news early this morning
Incredibly sad news. When I first saw the headline this morning I thought it might have been committed by someone they knew. Sad.
Yes stabbing is such an intimate, closeup killing/attempted killing. It’s not always true but the vast majority of times it’s someone the victim knows.
Oh my God my heart is broken for Romy and the rest of the family and the community of creators. What darkness. Our world really needs some light.💔
Brown sucks Bondi sucks this sucks too. My heart hurts.
Terrible news. Condolences to their family and friends. Particularly their daughter who discovered them at the scene.
This so sad to hear. My thoughts are with their loved ones, especially their daughter who discovered them.
I am so sad to hear this. He brought so much joy to so many people. This is so awful for the daughter who will have that scene imprinted in her memory forever.
I am so deeply saddened by all this. The shooting at Brown, the massacre in Sydney on what was supposed to be a celebration of Hanukkah, and now this.
Horrendous. This entire weekend. And then to have their daughter discover her parents makes it even worse. I will always remember the “meathead” (who was anything but) from All In The Family.
On one episode of All in the Family, Archie Bunker was giving RR grief because he put on a sock and a shoe, then the other sock and shoe. Archie flipped on the “meathead” and asked him why. RR replied that if he ever lost a shoe, he would still have a sock to cover the bare foot with. It made complete sense to 15yo me, and I have been getting dressed one sock and shoe, then the other, since 1975. RIP Rob and Singer Reiner. What a tragedy.
Yes! I remember that episode and the argument about how to put on shoes and socks. I know many people feel that the series treats Archie’s racism too lightly. But if you watch 50 years later, the entire premise has aged better than most old sitcoms. And Archie was always the butt of the joke. Impossible to imagine CBS, the Capitulated Broadcasting System, greenlighting this gutsy series today.
I thought his racism was just horrible as a kid, and I used to really wonder why he stuck around for it. I should actually watch it again through my jaded, now senior eyes. I do remember it was funny, but there is no way they can run this show again, Brassy Rebel. Maybe HBO.
They did a live performance on cbs of one of the shows awhile back. The show still holds up and is ballsier than most shows today, including the ones on cable.
I’ve loved and appreciated Rob Reiner since his days as Mike Stivic on “All in the Family.” I remember that episode as well. It’s just one of the many episodes where Archie picks of Mike for something that really didn’t matter, like the way he tucked himself in at night.
Nothing at all that I have to say means anything, except this:
May their memories be a blessing,
for all who love them.
Inconceivable. 💔
I was holding it together til you wrote this. Perfect summation.
Perfect comment.
It’s always the heroin addicts who kill their parents. That’s the true story of what happened with the Amityville horror as well. Although in that case, the son was also in trouble for spending ‘family’ money on his addiction.
Was not the shocking news I’d ever expect to wake up to. When Harry Met Sally is my all time favorite comfort movie. I also loved Rob’s cameo on New Girl as Jess’s father.
Up late reading articles, I learned that WHMS was going to have an entirely different ending until Rob met and fell in love with his wife on set, and was inspired to give it a romantic ending.
That is so sweet.
It’s very sweet, but I can’t believe the original ending would’ve had them go their separate ways. No one wanted that movie, Amirite? The universe is wise.
What an explosion for this family to deal with. They will never be the same and the what ifs will be agony. However do you come back from your brother killing your parents??
Such a shock to lose a couple that supported arts, philanthropy, and democracy in such a way. I loved the movies of course- they are cultural touchstones for Gods Sake-but it’s heart breaking that so many progressives who are doing the hard work now have spoken about Rob and Michelle’s personal and financial support and down to earth genuine friendship. This is such a loss to their family, friends-to our country , to all of us.
Amen. Mr. Reiner was such an outspoken progressive in a time such is very needed. He made movies that we love hard in our house. Sleepless in Seattle and The Princess Bride are practically on repeat. They have affected millions positively which is more than most can say.
There was always going to be a time when we heard of his passing, but it could have been another 10-20 years, and it didn’t need to be an unimaginable tragedy. I notice many high profile political figures commented quickly. I think a lot of people were afraid that these wonderful people were the subjects of a hate crime. In some ways, the truth is even more incomprehensible.
I hate to admit it, but once I read that both the Reiners were murdered, I went to Wikipedia to see how many children they had. I also checked if his father Carl had passed on. This would be devastating for a parent to face.
The photos of Reiner’s sons are confusing. The one being widely used looks more like the other brother than it does the Nick shown in the family photo. They must have looked alike more in the past. I’m glad the siblings have each other. Tragic.
Nick is the brother who killed them. Some sites are just showing him w weight gain and mean face like pictured above. One of the times he was sober, he and his father made a film together about drug abuse. Nick looks very similiar to his brother at those times, less heavy, less bloat face.
This is absolutely devastating. What a gut punch and I only knew him through his work. My sympathies and all the strength to his other kids and everyone who knew them.
May their memories be a blessing, and eternal.
It’s incredibly sad, this violent ending likely at the hands of their child.
His work had a human element that younger generations of creatives should emulate. Some gentler entertainment, some hard stories, and some tales about flawed but good people, figuring it out.
This is truly terrible news for lovers of great movies and supporters of democracy. The Reiners were instrumental in getting same-sex marriage legalized in California … in supporting childhood education …and in championing democracy.
And Rob Reiner was just an artistic genius with a huge heart. A giant of a man.
I saw him in September on his book tour about Spinal Tap. He was a year younger than the orange one but was so mentally vital and sharp. He was so engaged in life and it seemed like he had many years of accomplishments ahead of him. I’m gutted that such an amazing life ended this way.
Very tragic and prayers for the Reiner family and friends. All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Good Times were all apart of my teen memories of TV watching.
Same, same, same, MsIam and MASH.
Same though I was a bit younger when I started watching them. My grandparents loved AITF and I still remember singing the theme song.
Aww…
On top of his many directorial contributions, I was just thinking as I watched this season of The Bear how much of an underrated character actor he was too.
Man. What a blow.
Horrible
Their son was just arrested.….Trump running his horrible pie hole about Rob and why he deserved this. 🤬
Oh no! I just returned from errands and haven’t heard about that a-hole’s reaction. He’s only opposed to bigots like Charlie Kirk being murdered.
So much victim blaming in that Trump speech, so much hate. Its nearly as shocking as the murder itself, I do not understand how anyone follows that man.
It actually was a social media post, but yeah, it’s disgusting. He blamed the Reiners’ death on them having Trump Derangement Syndrome.
I had a MAGA idiot in my office first thing this morning (talking to a MAGA coworker) and I swear to god he said “I hear his kid was transitioning!!!!!! Those hormones will make you go crazy!!!”
LIke, I don’t even know how to exist with these morons anymore.
Laura Loomer needs a padded cell too. The most mentally ill among us think they’re mental health experts now… 2025 has been a hellscape.
This is so very, very tragic.
This made me immediately think of another famous Hollywood couple, Tom Hanks & his wife. I believe they have a troubled child as well who was a drug addict, but I think their son is sober now. How horrifying that after years of trying to help your child through their addiction, they then turn on you & take your life.
I wonder if it was drug induced psychosis, to be honest. They can get pretty violent during those episodes. Now, the whole family will have to live with this very permanent choice.
Happened to the man who lived in the house across the street from me (a few years before I moved into my current home). His son was addicted to meth and mentally ill and he beat his father to death after learning the dad was cheating on the mom. He then shaved his head and tried to cross the border with his dad’s passport (dad was balding). Dad was a prominent doctor. Doesn’t matter how successful you are, addiction and mental illness don’t discriminate.
Such a terribly tragedy. I’m so sorry for the Reiners to die so horribly at the hands of their son. And I’m sad that the mental health of their son led him to do this awful thing. Devastation for the family forever.
Prayers for the Reiner family. Just saw that their son was arrested for their murder. Horrific. Why would Trump insert himself? I don’t think Trump has a conscience.
Trump can’t help it. Especially because RR was a vocal critic and Trump is a thin skinned wanker. And you don’t need to wonder about it—it’s a fact that Trump is without a conscience.
Tracey Reiner from reiners,marriage to the late penny marshall and adopted by Reiner lost her parents and stepmother
This is so heartbreaking. Love and condolences sent to the family.
Horrifyingly, recent reporting indicates that they were not stabbed to death but rather found with their throats slit. Horrifying because that to me indicates a much more focused intent on killing them rather than a frenzied attack in the heat of the moment. Allegedly, after calling 911, the daughter told the police to look to Nick as a suspect because he is “dangerous.”. That to me says that their son, sometimes the case with drug addicts, has serious mental issues. It’s been reported that Nick was living with the Reiners at the time. How terrifying it must have been to be living with someone that you knew was dangerous but that you wanted to help.
I was extremely upset to wake up to this awful news and even more when I read the son was a suspect. My heart goes out to all the family especially the daughter who found her beloved parents dead in their home. I can’t imagine how devastated she and the other siblings are at such a tragedy and having to confront the fact their brother was responsible. Just heartbreaking.
Two high-profile family murders in less than a week (this and the Jubilant Sykes murder) is breaking me.
Yes, tragic. It is worth noting that Sykes’ son is a diagnosed schizophrenic who was said to have been either under medicated or not taking his medication. He was also reported to have been homeless but temporarily staying with his parents.
I really hope parents learn from these horrible instances that when your child has a very serious mental illness and is a drug addict their living with you can be a very dangerous situation. And yes, I speak from experience. I had a close relative with these issues and while I spoke with this person frequently by telephone I only ever met with that person in a public place, for example, a restaurant.
And no, I am not victim blaming here. Families just need to have their eyes open to any and all eventualities when dealing with a “dangerous” relative, be it from a severe mental illness and/or a drug or substance addiction
This is tragic on so many levels. From Mike Stivic to the director of some of my most favorite movies. Addiction often is a lifelong struggle and the whole family suffers. To be murdered by one’s own child is simply devastating.
Did you see what the orange menace posted about this? I have never seen something so disgusting from anyone let along a country’s leader. The man is insane
“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS, He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before,” Trump said. “May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”
WTF?
And when I saw it, it had 100k likes. The depths of depravity. Rob was wonderful, Stand By Me just one of his classics. RIP.
Given Trump’s fan base a 100k is actually pretty low. I imagine even a lot of maga think that’s gross and probably a lot were fans of RR’s movies. And that’s not including any bots or Stephen miller and his no doubt multiple accounts.
So tragic. So so so sad that it was their own son, trying to help him for so long. I am having a hard time with this one.
It really is tragic. This same thing happened to a couple from a family/parent therapy group I was in for parents of children with mental illnesses. Their adult daughter, who suffered from bipolar disease, murdered them. Before it happened, they said she would show up in their bedroom in the middle of the night screaming and threatening them. They began locking their door at night but it didn’t help. So sad.
So heartbreaking! May Rob and Michelle rest in peace.
I’ve lived in LA for over a decade, working in entertainment, and today was the bleakest day I can ever recall in this city. Whatever joy and hope was left after the fires, strikes and collapse of the industry has now evaporated.