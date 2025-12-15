The Mail’s Caroline Graham tells ‘her side’ of the Thomas Markle fiasco

The Daily Mail’s Caroline Graham has been with Thomas Markle for two weeks in the Philippines. She was also in the Philippines back in late September and early October, as she and Thomas tried to run a weird story about how Thomas was “trapped” in a building following an earthquake. Samantha Markle called out both Graham and Thomas for that. In the past eight years, Graham also allegedly rented a place in Mexico close to Thomas, and she’s had numerous “exclusives” with him all of this time. Allegedly, she was in LA when Thomas called her about his foot/leg amputation two weeks ago, and she quickly hopped on a plane. Well, now that the Duchess of Sussex has not fallen for Graham’s trap, Graham is throwing a very unhinged tantrum. You see, Meghan had the American consulate check on Thomas and inform him of his medical privacy rights. Meghan also emailed her father and sent him a handwritten letter, a letter which Graham is dying to publish. Because the Mail doesn’t want to be sued again, they tasked Graham with writing “her side” of her psychotic, unethical, amoral, manipulative behavior. As you can imagine, according to Graham, all of this is Meghan’s fault. Some lowlights:
Graham met Thomas in 2018: Thomas Jr’s ex-wife Tracy gave me Tom’s number with his permission. He wanted to meet me because he was considering giving an interview to ‘reach out’ to Meghan who had ghosted him since the wedding. Tracy told him I was trustworthy and we should meet. And so I found myself sitting in Tom’s living room, his three Emmy awards proudly displayed on his mantelpiece alongside a graduation picture of Meghan. He told me he’d been privately trying to reach Meghan, writing letters to both her and his ex-wife Doria, Meghan’s mother. He’d tried to ring his daughter’s mobile phone only to find the number no longer worked. He told me: ‘I just want someone to tell my story fairly. I don’t know how else to reach my daughter.’ A genuine friendship blossomed.
Meghan’s PR machine: Last week, Meghan’s PR machine accused me of breaching ‘ethical boundaries’ by being by his bedside and reporting on him having his left leg amputated below the knee. I feel it is important to set the record straight. I’ve only ever written stories with Tom’s express permission, and he told me he wanted to give an interview to The Mail on Sunday as he sought control of the narrative around his amputation. He’s been burned a lot by people on the internet making up stories. He also wanted to reach out ‘one last time’ to Meghan. He is making good progress but is far from being out of the woods. He said: ‘I don’t know if she realises how sick I am and that I might die. I want to do a story because I’m sure there is all sorts of made-up s*** on the internet.’
What would have happened if Meghan called him: Her father and I have discussed many times what would happen if she did reach out to him. I have always said I would walk away from our friendship if it meant he could reconcile with her. Painful as that would be – and we both had tears in our eyes as we discussed it again last week – it would be impossible for him to reconcile with her while having a friend in the media, particularly one in the British Press, for which Prince Harry has repeatedly expressed his hatred.
She had Thomas’s phone: When the Sussexes’ spokesman reached out to me, I wanted to do everything within my power to assist him. Tom did not have his phone with him in the intensive care unit. Thomas Jr was told hospital policy forbids them in the ICU so he had taken his dad’s phone home. But the following day – Monday of last week – I arrived at the hospital to find Tom had been moved into a regular ward. I texted Thomas Jr, who said: ‘Should I bring dad’s phone?’ to which I immediately replied: ‘Yes!’ Tom arrived with it and the first thing I did was to send a WhatsApp message to Meghan’s spokesman – after first checking with Tom that this was OK. I gave Tom’s phone number, the hospital name and even his room number. But no one called and, at the time of publication, still hasn’t.
Graham was there for the consulate visit: On Monday afternoon, the assistant to the president of the hospital came into his room brandishing a one-page legal document headed: ‘Consent and Waiver for US Embassy Representative Visit.’ The document said that Tom ‘hereby request [sic] and allow a duly authorized representative of the US Embassy to visit me in my hospital room for consular assistance’. It went on to waive his legal rights to privacy (under Philippine laws hospitals cannot disclose the name of a patient to anyone) and added: ‘The visit is at the request of the US Embassy.’ After he signed and the assistant left, he said: ‘What do you think that was about? Who would get the US embassy involved? Do you think it’s Meghan and Harry?’ The official explained: ‘If somebody calls the embassy and asks about you, can you give the specific names of people the embassy is authorised to give details to?’ Tom gave four names: Prince Harry and Meghan, Thomas Jr, and me.
Meghan’s letter got to Thomas: On Wednesday, Tom was in the middle of a physiotherapy session when the president of the hospital walked into the room with her lawyer with no warning. I covered his amputated leg with a sheet to preserve his dignity. He was asked to sign yet another legal document to confirm that he was about to receive a letter from his daughter and that the letter was sealed and personally handed to him. The lawyer said the handover would be videoed so that the video could be sent to Meghan. The whole thing felt surreal. I offered to leave the room. Tom asked me to stay. Once the handover was complete – and duly taped for the Sussexes – he and I sat staring at each other. The letter in its glaringly white envelope lay on his hospital bed. Tom was physically trembling at the sight of the letter, so I asked Tom whether I should move it. I placed it out of his sight next to his uneaten lunch. For four hours he fretted about opening the envelope. He was scared it might contain bad news. He eventually opened it. Reading and re-reading it several times. He shared nothing about the contents. I asked no questions. I told him what I’ve told him so many times before. I hope this letter might start the reconciliation he longs for. It still stuns me that he has never met his son-in-law Prince Harry, nor his grandchildren Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.
He didn’t want anyone to know he received the letter: Tom asked me not to tell anyone he had received the letter. I swore secrecy and told no one. But when I got back to my hotel room hours later and turned on my phone it blew up with messages from friends and other journalists saying the Sussexes had released the fact that Meghan’s letter was safely in his hands – and had laid into me. Her people accused me of ‘breaching clear ethical boundaries’. Yet they released the fact that Meghan’s letter had been delivered to her father. The whole thing feels hypocritical to me, but perhaps I’m just feeling the burn of being squarely in the Markle machine’s firing line.
Why isn’t Meghan visiting?? Her people criticise me for jumping on a plane to be with my friend. To me, the lingering question is: ‘Why didn’t she do the same?’ She has all the resources in the world. Her father is a proud man but could use her help now more than at any time in his life. I have only heard one side of the story and, as an impartial journalist, I know there are always two sides. I applaud Meghan for contacting her father. I truly hope her letter opens the door to a rapprochement. I, for one, would be happy to give up a friendship that is the world to me if it means Tom gets back the one thing he has always wanted… Meghan.
“Tom asked me not to tell anyone he had received the letter. I swore secrecy and told no one.” That’s what happened with Meghan’s letter to her father in 2018 – she wrote to him after the wedding, when he was regularly appearing on British talk shows and ranting about how she needs to get in touch with him. He never acknowledged that she had, in fact, gotten in touch with him and asked him to stop giving those f–king interviews if he ever wanted to be in her life again. He eventually gave her letter to the Mail to publish, but only after Meghan’s friends revealed the existence of the letter in 2019. Meghan’s letters to her father ruin his convenient lies that Meghan went no-contact, or that he hasn’t heard from her since before her wedding. I can guarantee that Graham has read Meghan’s latest letter as well, and I now believe Graham was the one pushing the stories to other outlets about how Meghan will not contact her father again. You can’t sell out your daughter at every turn and gleefully profit from the high-level smear campaign against her and then expect her to come running every single time you have a real or imaginary crisis. And Meghan has every reason to not trust Graham whatsoever – that woman is completely delulu.
😂😂😂😂😂 Meg out played them and this is the result of them being backed into a corner they come out playing victims. “ He just wanted to be treated fairly” ? Seriously after all the games he and the tabloids played he wants to be treated fairly!! She treated you better than you deserve she reached out and sent a note but that’s not enough you are still playing games and playing victim. She is done with you!!
Reporters should never have a “side” or be the story, weren’t those supposed to be in the ethics of a journalist? This all looks so bad for the fail especially with Prince Harry’s lawsuit coming up in a matter of weeks, you cant help but question the timing and what they wanted to accomplish with using TM once again against the Sussex family.
You can’t write about a story if you are part of the story, for one.
Apparently, she can’t even write the story as part of it – this makes no sense whatsoever!
Paragraphs of detail about how they’ve all been waiting with baited breath for Meghan to *call* her father on a phone a reporter controls, and she’s such a bad daughter for not doing so.
But have a letter hand-delivered – in a “glaringly white envelope” no less, how dare she?! – and that leaves him shaking for hours without even opening it?
Why is a phone call the only form of communication they deem acceptable?
And if she had rung them, would he have stared at the glaringly ringing phone, shaking, rather than answer it?
I’d say make it make sense, but I know it’s all BS that doesn’t…
Typical of the DM, such a trash heap. Reminds me how in a lesser way Alice Evans has her buddy Boshoff writing stories on her behalf.
Not at all journalism.
If she was an ethical journalist and his friend, she would recognize the conflict of interest of her reporting on this story and would allow someone else to do so.
Seems like the hospital in the Philippines has smartened up too. Last week supposed representatives were openly questioning in newspapers why Meghan hadn’t called, because they all talk to each other and definitely would have said something if she had. I thought at the time they were bound to get ethical complaints and I’m guessing they did.
She’s angry that her and Thomas had concocted an exclusive where they both would make money hand over fist for interviews, and Meghan handled this wisely. This is the British media and actually the British royal families large scale problem though. They continuously act from the same playbook and express shock that it stops working. I’m sure those 4 hours spent not reading the letter was them trying to figure out every way possible that they could still print what was in it without being sued.
But would she have befriended him if he wasn’t M’s father?
Of course not! Meghan’s father is her beat. She gets all the exclusives. And she is not his friend, just her meal ticket.
Yep, it’s not just a conflict of interest but a friendship that only exists bc money is changing hands. Caroline Graham gets paid for every story she writes about Tom and Meghan. Tom also gets paid. So it’s a very transactional friendship. A DM reporter going on and on about her friendship with Meghan’s dad while getting paid to write about it…yeah that’s why she’s being called out for pushing ethical boundaries. And this new article just makes her look worse, not better.
“I feel it is important to set the record straight. I’ve only ever written stories with Tom’s express permission, and he told me he wanted to give an interview to The Mail on Sunday as he sought control of the narrative around his amputation. … He also wanted to reach out ‘one last time’ to Meghan.”
Translation: “I conveyed the Fail’s offer of beaucoup cash and Thomas lept on the offer with glee.”
No Pun intended lol
@Dee(2) – Re: “Seems like the hospital in the Philippines has smartened up too.” WTAF?
DailyFail stories last week would have us believe that virtually every hospital doctor, administrator or nurse were all publicly begging Meghan to please call Caroline Graham (Camilla’s biographer). And yet today she says, “under Philippine laws hospitals cannot disclose the name of a patient to anyone.” GMAFB!
Who actually believes that Camilla’s biographer, Caroline Graham, has been included in any “WhatsApp [group with] Meghan’s spokesman” anyway? Does the “spokesman” have a name? The Sussexes announced in 2020 that they would have ‘zero cooperation or engagement’ with DailyFail — so who in their right mind would believe the “Sussexes’ spokesman reached out to me” (i.e. Carolyn Graham, Camilla’s biographer).
Ah well, Lord Rothemoremoremore’s DailyFail rags only lie on days ending in ‘y’.
It’s so gross how this woman is pretending she’d want to maintain any sort of friendship with Thomas if his daughter wasn’t intensely famous and wealthy. She’s cultivating a source and using a sick, lonely old narcissist to try to sell papers.
Graham is also acting as though Meghan is his only family member. She is trying to shame her into dropping everything for her poor, lonely father. He is lonely for a reason and both Graham and Thomas know what that is.
As others have mentioned on socials where is his left hand where she poses with him whilst he’s in his hospital bed(with, as others also pointed out,, no cage for his amputated foot/leg)
Even some fail commentators said how unethical this all is
He is so sick he has energy to give press conferences and speak to the media.
“Her father is a proud man but could use her help now more than at any time in his life” His son is literally there in the country with him. Help means “I need money” He can go f@ck himself. He’s got other adult grandchildren who he clearly has no relationship with. He just cares about the royal ones.
I said the same thing yesterday. This man has three adult children, several adult grandchildren, and two ex-wives. If he wasn’t a trash human being I would imagine at least one of them other than Meghan would be looking to help him out in some way. His own son that lives in the country doesn’t seem that bothered, probably because he doesn’t have any money either. They see Meghan as an old timey cartoon bag with a dollar sign on it, there’s no familial love or care there.
What’s gross is that many of Tom’s defenders don’t seem to realize he doesn’t talk to any of his kids at this point outside of his son. And he even got into it with Samantha and told her to shut up repeatedly. I saw Tom Jr. has a YT page. Why?
I know, eh? He’s so proud that he declared bankruptcy on a paltry credit card bill the day Meghan announced her engagement to Harry. Biggest d-bag on the planet.
He didn’t authorize the US Embassy to share medical information with all of his own children or adult grandchildren but he authorized the embassy to share info with Prince Harry who he has never met. Very telling.
Right? wtaf.
Graham is trying to help Bad Dad shake Meghan down for money. How much is her cut?
The absolute f-ing nerve of this bat shit crazy quack journalist carlolyn. Like what ? You write nothing but nasty garbage about Meghan and Harry for years but then you want to call yourself impartial. Okay , if you say so . You crying over a friendship you might have to give up because his daughter might come back into his life. I don’t believe you are just friends. You shady and this whole situation with you and Tommy is really really gross .Ss for Meghan, she owes this piece of S nothing. He choose to betray her for 30 pieces of silver, so he had to learn to live with it or shuffle off to the after life with it . I can’t believe that a man his age who apparently just had his leg/foot/hoof amputated could be so up and lively already. Already doing therapy. Like how did he heal this fast .Bet she covered that leg up because it would show that surgery happened a lot longer than these liars want us to know . I pray Meghan continues to protect her mental health and peace and I hope her letter to tom the worst dad says , wishing you health and healing and a good holiday season. Peace out Meghan. And yes , like Kaiser said , Carolyn absolutely already read that letter. B probably took pictures of it but she can’t print a word of it and it’s killing her .
This woman sounds crazy
Caroline Graham has NOT understood the assignment. Journalists are meant to REPORT on the news, not help CREATE it.
Caroline Graham has COMPLETELY understood the DailyFail assignment from the get-go.
A. Create the news story (paparazzi photos of Tom Markle getting ready for wedding anyone?).
B. Pretend to ‘report’ the news after you’ve created and propagated an evergreen news storyline (Tom Markle heart attack preventing him from going to Meghan’s wedding anyone?)
C. Thoroughly embed yourself in chosen storyline(s), creating wedges between story principals so that you can pretend to ‘report news’ of the estrangement that you caused (CG ‘closeness’ with Tom Markle anyone?)
Sorry, Caroline. Ya just made it worse. This just makes you look even more unethical and frankly disgusting.
And if she is “stunned” that Sr. hasn’t met Prince Harry or his own grandkids, she’s not very bright, is she, if she doesn’t get that.
Nah, she’s not sunned. She’s faux-stunned bc she’s trying to drag Meghan to the point that Meghan calls her dad so Carolyn can breathlessly report about it. Graham is truly slimy.
‘Stunned’ is one of those overused DM words.
This woman is unhinged. Like her relationship with this guy – scumbag that he is – should come before a relationship with his daughter. Like the competition should even be close that he should be crying about it. There are crazy, self centered people in the world and they have jobs writing for tabloids. Why do people even waste their time reading this stuff?
I am glad she’s getting dragged from H to H right now (Carolyn). Cause this is unethical. Her standing by with this freaking phone and reaching out to the spokesperson for Meghan? Yeah there’s a reason why no one wanted to talk to you. And the crap with the letter was hilarious. Ten bucks she read it and realizes her hand is tied since she and Tom could end up sued.
The Daily Mail needs to quit. She’s 100 percent estranged from her father. I am sure she said something like that in the letter. I bet she wished him well and let him know that she’s not going to change her mind since he consistently since the wedding has lied on her, called her husband names, etc. Also why the heck would Prince Harry even be on his authorized list? The whole thing is bonkers.
In the light cast by every dark event that’s taken place just in the last day, let alone the last year, the grotesque comedy team of Markle & Graham show clearly just how petty, useless, manipulative, greedy, cruel, and horrifyingly tone-deaf they are.
May they each receive exactly what they deserve.
Graham has absolutely zero self-awareness. She’s also desperate to clear her name because she really is getting slammed, even in the British press.
She likely got paid by the DM for that photo of her standing by Thomas Markle in a hospital bed in the Philippines. But whew what a backfire that was. Anybody seeing a picture of a DM reporter next to Meghan’s dad while he’s in hospital is going to immediately get why Meghan is not reaching out to her dad. Thanks for making it crystal, though, jeez.
So noble and self-sacrificing. If only Meghan would see her ailing father, Caroline and Tom would give up their beloved friendship. They had TEARS in their EYES and I am WEEPING…with laughter.
I can’t believe an editor left in the tears bit. Absolutely unhinged.
And also her saying that she would step away if it meant he could reconnect with Meghan? Bullshit. She is writing Meghan’s team whatsApp messages from TM’s phone. You’re telling me, if Meghan got in contact with her dad, Carolyn would step back and not cover it? Lies.
The Fail’s legal department must have reamed out Graham for this stunt because of the potential damage to the rag in Harry’s lawsuit. Graham is named in the suit and Harry’s lawyers may call her to testisfy.
The fact that she is specifically named in the lawsuit should have been enough to keep her from writing any Markle-related stories. She could have flown to the PI to be a friend and kept it at that. But with this, she has done more harm to her employer than good. The Fail couldn’t assign someone else to cover the amputation story?
That last line is absolutely chilling. The one thing he wants … Meghan.
Oh, I don’t know. I think it’s just incomplete.
The one thing he wants … Meghan’s MONEY.
💰💰💰🤡👹
Money, yes, absolutely. But there’s also that need for attention. If his actions were only about money, things could have played out differently. There’s been a desire from the start for not just Meghans attention but the media’s attention. And now Carolyn Graham can care for him.
ITA with both of you. Money is clearly a big part of it, but I do think it’s more than that. If money were the main goal, he could have pursued a close relationship, given her away at her wedding, as she wanted, and worked the money angle in time. He wanted to the starring role in Meghan’s life. And he’s used extreme versions of the normal manipulations to achieve it. I would genuinely worry for her safety if she did travel overseas for Tom. I’m so glad she’s not.
Everything about this woman and her relationship with Tom is sketchy and unethical. her attempts to make it seem less unethical are just desperate and actually make it worse.
Prince Harry, whom he’s never met in person is on Toxic Tom’s contact list but he left off Scamantha his own flesh and blood? These people are a real piece of work. If he wants to see Meghan, let him watch her on Netflix like the rest of the world. Happy holidays Toxic Sr!
She covered his leg to preserve his dignity? More like to preserve his lies. He has no dignity left. And I’m sure his trembling at the sight of the letter was from anger because he got outplayed.
My thoughts exactly.
I don’t get the dignity part. That leg would still be bandaged, so…. 🤷♀️
This woman has completely commandeered Markle’s life. She gave every detail of that letter except the exact contents and she’ll find a way to do that too. I bet they were pissed a video was taken of him actually getting the letter and they can’t deny ever receiving it. They also got Meghan’s initial email and read it because it was after that they were going on about her not calling or texting. Hope it said she’s never calling or visiting as long as Graham is there reporting it. The way she never goes away is giving handler and hostage situation. This whole article reeks.
“I feel it is important to set the record straight. I’ve only ever written stories with Tom’s express permission,”
LOL, that’s not how journalism works. You don’t ask sources for permission to write your stories. This woman is a total loon.
Not only that, it invites one to throw Tom under the bus – “every rotten thing I’ve written about Meghan was with Tom’s express permission…”
Yeah she had to throw Toxic Sr under the bus to protect her and the Fail. Any tears this cold beyotch shed were from fears of getting sued again. Let’s see how long she sticks around now. Someone online said updates on the story now show the name of a different reporter.
The Daily Mail is known for using fake names for reporters, including some pseudonyms which are used by several reporters, when they don’t want to attach certain reporters’ names to what they are writing. They reportedly do this a lot when they want to push nasty narratives about people, by pretending the fake name reporter “spoke to” or “bumped into” or “spotted” a celebrity or posh person they want to knock down a peg or two, saying or doing something that they’ve completely made up and don’t want to get sued for.
This whole situation is so bizarre that it got me thinking what hold the DM have on Thomas.
Granted he is getting on in age, which could make him more vulnerable, but at the same time he has two adult children aside from Meghan whom can look out for him.
Which makes me think the DM have dirt on him and CG is the go between always reminding him of his role in antagonising Meghan on their behalf.
It’s incredible that we have not had any real reports of Snrs exploits in the Philippines given its pretty obvious why he moved there, not even from local Filipino papers. It’s giving very Andrew/ Epstein vibes. Almost like they’re stacking up his dossier of behaviour to trap Meghan with via association. But unlike Andrew, Snr will be a very easy Patsy to take down and he will have no protections.
Knowing Meghan I am pretty sure she has had someone investigate his life in the Philippines and do a risk assessment, in which case, there is nothing more to say and keeping her distance is her only choice now.
Tom hasn’t been in any physical condition to have “exploits.” I’m sure he just sits all day in his lounge chair watching television. As for his other two adult children, have we ever seen Samantha rushing to his bedside? And if Tom Jr. had to be told by a DM reporter about Tom Sr.’s amputation, what kind of care has he been providing his father?
Tom doesn’t need to have anything sinister in his past; the DM’s hold on him is money and he’s greedy enough to go with it.
Go Fund Me’s terms (6.1) require that you obtain someone’s permission before using their image. This appeal features Meghan’s picture, and I’m pretty sure they didn’t obtain permission.
“……. If you are using personal data from anyone, including but not limited to their name, image or likeness, you must have their valid legal permission to share it with us and post it on the Services.”
Sounds like they need to be reported.
https://www.gofundme.com/c/terms
What a trio. Seems to me that Tom Jr. has no source of income. Meghan is supporting all three of them, but using Meghan as a direct source of income may be coming to an end with this latest amputation stunt. Why does she need to “save his dignity?” There are millions of men and women who have amputations going about their lives with dignity. What an insult to them. It’s true, however, Markle has no dignity whatsoever. And how interesting that he’s replaced Samantha with Caroline on his list. And how do we know? Certainly not from the consul’s office.
I didn’t get that part either, except we do know how ableist the British press is. The leg would have been bandaged, and he eventually will be out & about in public & people will see that he’s missing part of his leg & as you say, lots of people are living lives with dignity after amputations, so…. 🤷♀️These rota rats are just several layers of disgusting.
Graham doesn’t seem to recognize the lack of ethics in her actions she even seems proud of herself. I’d like to see articles written about Graham and other tabloid reporters and their relationships with their families. I would not be at all surprised if many of their family members cut them out because of their toxicity. Does Graham have any family relationships? Why isn’t she spending time with them over the holidays instead of Thomas Markle? How would she feel to have her personal relationship with her own father printed in tabloids.
It’s relative. If Graham and the DM have been able to get away with “unethical” behavior for years without any real punishment, then what does “ethics” even mean?
I think that it would erode the trust of their readers and if it’s also illegal then they could get sued.
People don’t read tabloids because they trust the reporting – they want to read about scandals and celebrity take-downs. The DM contradicts its stories about H&M practically every day, sometimes within the same article, and the readers don’t notice. They’re just happy to have something to comment on and be angry about.
As for suing the DM, the legal system favors deep pockets. Harry filed his lawsuit almost 7 years ago. Most people don’t have the finances and/or stamina to go up against the DM.
I think the continuation of trash talking H&M on a daily basis does cause people that read it to believe it. We’re talking about Meghan here and she can and has sued the DM.
This is such a disingenuous piece of BS by CG, spare me your tears CG.
CG tries to re-invent herself as a victim and martyr ready to sacrifice her “precious” and lucrative friendship aka deal with TM for his relationship with his daughter Meghan, conveniently forgetting her own role in creating the rift between TM and his daughter Meghan, her own role in publishing the story about the paparazzi photos of TM just before Meghan and Harry’s wedding, the publishing of a private letter written by Meghan to her father TM and all the other interviews with TM. This does not sound like somebody willing to walk away from a good story for a private relationship between a father and a daughter.
On the way to rehabilitate herself CG throws TM under the bus by confirming what we already knew that all her articles trashing Meghan were written with the consent, support and help of TM Meghan’s father.
I am not sure what TM believes is “privately reaching out to Meghan” after 2018, his interview with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain or Dan Wootton on GB news or anybody paying him trashing Meghan, again conveniently leaving out that actually Meghan reached out with a private letter to him which he sold to CG and the DM.
These two are both made for each other for their unethical and amoral ways. They are both selfish and are continuing to play the victim from something that is their own doing. The court records proved that Meghan had t changed her number and that she was herself still trying to contact him after the wedding. That is where her letter to him came in and where he had enough contact with her at time to respond to that letter with a cruel and unfeeling request for her and Harry to “pose for a photo with him regardless of how they feel about him, to share with the world”. This is the woman who was part of the staged photos of TM just before the wedding. A hoax to “stop the wedding” as TM admitted to years later in an Australian interview. So her involvement with him started before the wedding in an attempt to stop the wedding and hopefully convince Meghan to fly to Mexico to see her father to get more photos for a world exclusive for the Daily Fail. This man has other children and grandchildren, yet for someone who is forever on his death bed his only concern is always only to see Meghan and her children. There are other grandchildren that he hasn’t seen in over a decade or ever, yet his only concern is in seeing the ones he can make money off of. The truth is that if CG were really concerned with him repairing his relationship with Meghan, she would have never been in the picture beyond being a journalist. Meghan’s people releasing the fact that her letter was delivered to him is the normal response from someone who they (TM, CG and DF) have lied previously about her “ghosting” him or him not having a way of contacting her when he clearly did all along. The truth of the matter is that he has never needed to use CG or any media to contact her, he just refuses to exclude the media in what should be a personal parental relationship. That’s all on him as a parent for crossing a line that no loving parent would ever cross and on her for crossing a line that no ethical and credible journalist would ever cross. The victim her is still Meghan and she has every right not to trust CG, any of the white Markles and the DF. Protect yours and your families peace Meghan, you’ve made the right decision distancing yourself from all of them.
This woman is unhinged.
If Tom never showed the letter to Carolyn or divulged its contents to her, how is it that the Daily Mail indicated what it “understood” some of the letter’s contents to be? That man is trash.
This is actually nuts.
Are DM readers gullible and or stupid enough to swallow this guff? Graham cosied up to TM for “exclusives” and not for his good looks, charm and great company and conversation. They are using each other to exploit his relationship to Meghan and sustain a certain narrative. They tried the earthquake crisis recently which quickly fell apart so opted for a rerun of dad being at deaths door bla bla bla. TM destroyed his relationship with his daughter by trashing her to the tabloids for cash. He posed as an innocent victim unfairly cast off for one mistake instead of admitting that his continual betrayal of her trust via nasty print and TV interviews meant she was disgusted with him. Once again he’s snuggled up to a DM reporter who is camped by his hospital bedside to be the first to know if Meghan contacts him again so she gets another exclusive? Can TM not read or is he hard of understanding? Meghan told him Not to talk to the press and he refused to respect her wishes. Then the 5 page letter reads him the riot act so he ignores it and then hands it over to Graham who writes a crappy article. Meghan successfully dies but the lengthy legal proceedings cause a miscarriage. Meghan doesn’t want a relationship with dad mediated through the press. No one would want that, would they? During a Dan Wootton interview on GB news members of the public rang in with questions. A woman asked would TM STOP talking to the press if he could see his grandchildren? He said NO because it was HIS RIGHT to talk about his family?!!! TM thinks he’s a STAR in his own right and we are hanging onto his every word?! He wants to be the centre of attention, being paid top dollar and to have Meghan dancing attention on him. What a deluded loser. Graham and the DM are welcome to him. They deserve each other!
Does anyone else think that the 4 hours between the letter’s delivery and opening was spent waiting for a call back from the Fail’s in-house counsel looking for any avenue they could find to publish, paraphrase or describe its contents without penalty?
I hadn’t but now that you’ve said it….
Tom Jr sure is a crap caregiver. He didn’t know when his dad needed to go to the hospital for removal of a limb, he didn’t know when they moved his dad from the ICU to a regular room, he probably doesn’t even know what medications he’s on right now. I remember every single day of my brother’s three-week hospitalization after a massive stroke–ICU, to a regular room, to a room on the rehab floor. And I wasn’t his caretaker, just a concerned family member! If this is the kind of family the Markles are, Meghan is well rid of them. Totally glad she’s a Sussex now.
All this just makes Caroline Graham look bad and Meghan look like a genius. You are a journalist reporting on every single thing Thomas is doing or saying in this hospital. Obviously Meghan does not want to call him or text him while you are at his side. Your “friendship” with this man is all about the money the DM pays Thomas for access.
Meanwhile Meghan is not playing around, sending a rep from the US embassy in the Philippines and getting a higher up hospital official involved so no one can criticize her for not reaching out to her dad. She absolutely did, through very legal and official channels. We’ll never know what’s in that letter (hopefully) or maybe Caroline Graham will reveal it after Thomas dies, who knows. But whatever it said was probably something along the lines of, I wish you well and I hope your recovery is going okay but we don’t have a relationship.
Doesn’t she realize it’s a little weird to visit a sick or dying relative when there is a tabloid journalist literally perched like a vulture at his bedside?
I mean I have friends I would literally drop everything to visit in the hospital. I would not, however spend FOUR HOURS with them in the hospital, and I certainly hope they wouldn’t do that to me. Because spending four hours with someone in a hospital is just uncomfortable for the patient if you are not a significant other or blood relation. And that is just the four hours it took him to read the letter. It sounds to me like she has moved in full time.
This is someone who has known him less than ten years, as a work friend, and yet she is tucking him into bed. It’s just weird if her motives are as pure as she claims they are, and you know they are not. Either she is squatting for a scoop of she has some weird attachment personality disorder.
Have to appreciate the shade she threw Sammy by pointing she’s not in the loop. Let’s hope she fires back Springer style and that becomes the story.