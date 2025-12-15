The Mail’s Caroline Graham tells ‘her side’ of the Thomas Markle fiasco

The Daily Mail’s Caroline Graham has been with Thomas Markle for two weeks in the Philippines. She was also in the Philippines back in late September and early October, as she and Thomas tried to run a weird story about how Thomas was “trapped” in a building following an earthquake. Samantha Markle called out both Graham and Thomas for that. In the past eight years, Graham also allegedly rented a place in Mexico close to Thomas, and she’s had numerous “exclusives” with him all of this time. Allegedly, she was in LA when Thomas called her about his foot/leg amputation two weeks ago, and she quickly hopped on a plane. Well, now that the Duchess of Sussex has not fallen for Graham’s trap, Graham is throwing a very unhinged tantrum. You see, Meghan had the American consulate check on Thomas and inform him of his medical privacy rights. Meghan also emailed her father and sent him a handwritten letter, a letter which Graham is dying to publish. Because the Mail doesn’t want to be sued again, they tasked Graham with writing “her side” of her psychotic, unethical, amoral, manipulative behavior. As you can imagine, according to Graham, all of this is Meghan’s fault. Some lowlights:

Graham met Thomas in 2018: Thomas Jr’s ex-wife Tracy gave me Tom’s number with his permission. He wanted to meet me because he was considering giving an interview to ‘reach out’ to Meghan who had ghosted him since the wedding. Tracy told him I was trustworthy and we should meet. And so I found myself sitting in Tom’s living room, his three Emmy awards proudly displayed on his mantelpiece alongside a graduation picture of Meghan. He told me he’d been privately trying to reach Meghan, writing letters to both her and his ex-wife Doria, Meghan’s mother. He’d tried to ring his daughter’s mobile phone only to find the number no longer worked. He told me: ‘I just want someone to tell my story fairly. I don’t know how else to reach my daughter.’ A genuine friendship blossomed.

Meghan’s PR machine: Last week, Meghan’s PR machine accused me of breaching ‘ethical boundaries’ by being by his bedside and reporting on him having his left leg amputated below the knee. I feel it is important to set the record straight. I’ve only ever written stories with Tom’s express permission, and he told me he wanted to give an interview to The Mail on Sunday as he sought control of the narrative around his amputation. He’s been burned a lot by people on the internet making up stories. He also wanted to reach out ‘one last time’ to Meghan. He is making good progress but is far from being out of the woods. He said: ‘I don’t know if she realises how sick I am and that I might die. I want to do a story because I’m sure there is all sorts of made-up s*** on the internet.’

What would have happened if Meghan called him: Her father and I have discussed many times what would happen if she did reach out to him. I have always said I would walk away from our friendship if it meant he could reconcile with her. Painful as that would be – and we both had tears in our eyes as we discussed it again last week – it would be impossible for him to reconcile with her while having a friend in the media, particularly one in the British Press, for which Prince Harry has repeatedly expressed his hatred.

She had Thomas’s phone: When the Sussexes’ spokesman reached out to me, I wanted to do everything within my power to assist him. Tom did not have his phone with him in the intensive care unit. Thomas Jr was told hospital policy forbids them in the ICU so he had taken his dad’s phone home. But the following day – Monday of last week – I arrived at the hospital to find Tom had been moved into a regular ward. I texted Thomas Jr, who said: ‘Should I bring dad’s phone?’ to which I immediately replied: ‘Yes!’ Tom arrived with it and the first thing I did was to send a WhatsApp message to Meghan’s spokesman – after first checking with Tom that this was OK. I gave Tom’s phone number, the hospital name and even his room number. But no one called and, at the time of publication, still hasn’t.

Graham was there for the consulate visit: On Monday afternoon, the assistant to the president of the hospital came into his room brandishing a one-page legal document headed: ‘Consent and Waiver for US Embassy Representative Visit.’ The document said that Tom ‘hereby request [sic] and allow a duly authorized representative of the US Embassy to visit me in my hospital room for consular assistance’. It went on to waive his legal rights to privacy (under Philippine laws hospitals cannot disclose the name of a patient to anyone) and added: ‘The visit is at the request of the US Embassy.’ After he signed and the assistant left, he said: ‘What do you think that was about? Who would get the US embassy involved? Do you think it’s Meghan and Harry?’ The official explained: ‘If somebody calls the embassy and asks about you, can you give the specific names of people the embassy is authorised to give details to?’ Tom gave four names: Prince Harry and Meghan, Thomas Jr, and me.

Meghan’s letter got to Thomas: On Wednesday, Tom was in the middle of a physiotherapy session when the president of the hospital walked into the room with her lawyer with no warning. I covered his amputated leg with a sheet to preserve his dignity. He was asked to sign yet another legal document to confirm that he was about to receive a letter from his daughter and that the letter was sealed and personally handed to him. The lawyer said the handover would be videoed so that the video could be sent to Meghan. The whole thing felt surreal. I offered to leave the room. Tom asked me to stay. Once the handover was complete – and duly taped for the Sussexes – he and I sat staring at each other. The letter in its glaringly white envelope lay on his hospital bed. Tom was physically trembling at the sight of the letter, so I asked Tom whether I should move it. I placed it out of his sight next to his uneaten lunch. For four hours he fretted about opening the envelope. He was scared it might contain bad news. He eventually opened it. Reading and re-reading it several times. He shared nothing about the contents. I asked no questions. I told him what I’ve told him so many times before. I hope this letter might start the reconciliation he longs for. It still stuns me that he has never met his son-in-law Prince Harry, nor his grandchildren Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

He didn’t want anyone to know he received the letter: Tom asked me not to tell anyone he had received the letter. I swore secrecy and told no one. But when I got back to my hotel room hours later and turned on my phone it blew up with messages from friends and other journalists saying the Sussexes had released the fact that Meghan’s letter was safely in his hands – and had laid into me. Her people accused me of ‘breaching clear ethical boundaries’. Yet they released the fact that Meghan’s letter had been delivered to her father. The whole thing feels hypocritical to me, but perhaps I’m just feeling the burn of being squarely in the Markle machine’s firing line.

Why isn’t Meghan visiting?? Her people criticise me for jumping on a plane to be with my friend. To me, the lingering question is: ‘Why didn’t she do the same?’ She has all the resources in the world. Her father is a proud man but could use her help now more than at any time in his life. I have only heard one side of the story and, as an impartial journalist, I know there are always two sides. I applaud Meghan for contacting her father. I truly hope her letter opens the door to a rapprochement. I, for one, would be happy to give up a friendship that is the world to me if it means Tom gets back the one thing he has always wanted… Meghan.