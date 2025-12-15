Princess Kate visited the Ever After Garden at the Royal Marsden Hospital

On Saturday evening, the Princess of Wales stepped out for her first public event in eight days. Kate truly disappeared following her Together at Christmas concert on December 5. No holiday parties with her patronages or Christmas gatherings for the Early Years Business Taskforce. Not even a holiday reception for her foundation! Well, on Saturday, Kate visited the Ever After Garden at the Royal Marsden Hospital. The Ever After Garden features a field of illuminated white flowers. Kate left a small stake in the garden, with a note.
The Princess of Wales dedicated a rose “in loving memory” of those who have died from cancer at a memorial garden in central London. The Princess, who is in remission from cancer, visited the Ever After Garden, a memorial at The Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea that raises funds for a charity fighting the disease.
The visit came a day after the King revealed his cancer treatment will be reduced in the new year. The Princess disclosed her diagnosis in March 2024 and is returning to public life.
On Saturday, she spoke to volunteers and dedicated a white rose in the garden, which has more than 30,000 flowers.
“In loving memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer,” it read. The garden opened in 2019 and features an array of illuminated white flowers, which are curated by a group of 400 volunteers. It is open this year until Dec 16, with visitors encouraged to make a donation and dedicate a rose to a loved one. Donations go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and £1.6m has been raised to date.
In a post on social media, the Princess said: “Thank you to all those who have contributed to the Ever After Garden, which raises vital funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Every flower, every light, is a memory held together, an illumination of shared love, remembrance, and hope.”
I wonder if she was always due to pay a visit to the garden or if this was added last-minute after Charles’s big announcement the previous day, that his condition has improved and his treatment is being decreased. I’m just saying, it would be very on-brand for Kate to suddenly hop onto someone else’s newscycle with a “don’t forget about meeee” photo-op. Kate didn’t even tell the rota about it – the photos of her at the garden were taken in-house by a Kensington Palace photographer, and released to the media through KP. She also brought along a videographer, lmao. Anyway, good for her to get off her ass and do some “work.”
Photos courtesy of Toby Shepheard / Kensington Palace/Avalon.
13/12/2025, London, UK. The Princess of Wales visits the Ever After Garden at The Royal Marsden Hospital.
Image: 1059124370, Credit line: Toby Shepheard / Kensington Palace/Avalon
Image: 1059124371, Credit line: Toby Shepheard / Kensington Palace/Avalon
Image: 1059124386, Credit line: Toby Shepheard / Kensington Palace/Avalon
Image: 1059124389, Credit line: Toby Shepheard / Kensington Palace/Avalon
Image: 1059124399, Credit line: Toby Shepheard / Kensington Palace/Avalon
Image: 1059124400, Credit line: Toby Shepheard / Kensington Palace/Avalon
Image: 1059124427, Credit line: Toby Shepheard / Kensington Palace/Avalon
A cash donation would have helped more than the usual platitudes.
Thinking the same thing.
Yep. She’s cheap.
Yep, that’s the one way she and Peg absolutely refuse to copykeen Harry & Meghan.
God forbid they pledge one thin coin for anyone else.
None of the UK royals show up with cash donations. If they give through their foundation, that will show up in its annual report.
They have announced in the past when a donation is made even if they don’t provide the amount. Nothing was said here.
I think they announced a donation once for a natural disaster.
Too little too late!
It looks like it was a beautiful tribute but not something I expected Kate would attend it feels a lot like her appearance at the Sarah Everard’s memorial to me, last minute and with photographers in tow to capitalize on headlines.
Her appearance at that vigil for a murdered woman was one of the lowest things I’ve ever known.
And it truly was: wandering around without the obligatory Covid mask, as she did, to ensure she was recognised and photographed.
Horrible, despicable behaviour.
I’m trying to recall. Did she do that pretty soon after the Oprah interview? It felt like it was done as a reaction to something. And yeah, it was bad.
@Jais – just looked up the relevant dates and, unbelievably, the Oprah interview had been the week before KM’s ‘appearance’ at that vigil.
Never made the association before, but my God.
okay, that’s what I thought I remembered. Immediately after the Oprah interview we got the “we are very much not a racist family” from William when he tagged along to Kate’s event. And then we got the Sarah Everard memorial where she didn’t wear a mask, got photographed and then bounced out all while multiple women were brutally thrown to the ground and arrested for attending. So yeah.
Let’s not forget she was breaking Covid laws for crowd size and that people there right after she left got arrested. Oh and Meghan was named in the police report instead of Kate “by accident”.
Everything about her is so fraudulent. I just don’t believe that she is sincere in anything that she does.
It’s not lost on my that name of the organization is similar to As Ever — another way to connect to Meghan.
A family member was volunteering on the night and said Kate approached her with a camera crew. She says Kate is so PR- trained and there’s nothing behind the eyes.
Yikes.
That’s so interesting. She’s paying a heavy price for being in that family. Sometimes I feel a bit sorry for her – no agency or independence. But I guess that’s what she’s always wanted. Be careful what you wish for!
@LW – sometimes I find the expression in her eyes frightening. Clearly she’s medicated but, even so, frightening.
Her and William remind me more and more of politicians, the kind who base everything on PR value and polling points instead of their actual beliefs and lives
@LW: it’s interesting that you say that. I was watching that video & wondering if all those people there consented to being filmed & used by Kate for her PR. Does she ask if they mind being on camera or does she just go ahead and& film?
I guess better late than never. She’s the patron so I can’t believe wasn’t invited to the opening.
She was probably never expected to attend and showed up pretty last minute. I would think this would be the type of event that advanced notice would be ideal to get more publicity for the garden, perhaps some donations as well.
Great advertising for the gardens, to show up right before they close for this year. “Visit the gardens, make a donation….. um, sometimes next year, maybe”. Her handwriting isn’t elegant either.
On a side note for the eagle eyed ladies, are these the same earrings she wore for her Christmas concert, just shorter?
The Bare Minimum Fairy finally visited Kate and touched her with her magic wand.
I don’t think it was last minute. I think it would have been rude to alert the tabloids and paparazzi to her location at a cancer memorial. Can you imagine constant camera flashes and photogs shouting for her to look their way?
We didn’t see any of that for Kate’s concert. Constant flashing cameras & shouting paparazzi are from Diana’s era, not Kate’s.
Look up some spectator videos on You Tube. It’s pretty surprising that so much press shows up for the UK’s most boring woman.
The rota are told of these things in advance if they are planned. We all know the What’s App group will keep something quiet if told to do so.
The way this has been reported is that the rota were not told at all.
She was ready with her in house photographer so that the media didn’t need to be alerted.
They wouldn’t need to be raising vital funds if this bunch of grifters paid some tax or put some of their wealth into the country.
Funny you should say she been missing since her Christmas thingy , I was thinking the same thing Kaiser . And I totally think she only did this because her dear father in law showed her up and she wants as you said her don’t forget about meeeeee moment
Its quite hard to read her handwriting…
why didn’t she do this last year? (I’m assuming its an annual event.)
This is a fine event for her, but its the bare minimum of what she should be doing. and yes I think this was a last minute event after Charles’ announcement.
The garden seems to have been open for a while but of course she shows up the day after Charles provides an excellent video.
And with a camera crew in tow this is more performative nonsense.
Per The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity website, the garden is called ‘Ever After Garden® 2025’, so it didn’t exist last year. It’s a lovely idea, you can sponsor a flower in memory of a loved one. I’ve seen similar memorial gardens & they’re quite lovely.
I wonder about the lighted flowers, though. Are they plastic? Are they all secured so they can’t blow away in a strong wind? Do they rely on batteries or are they solar? Will they be out year-round or only at Christmas? Is this the same place where Kate & William stood around like doofuses as a rainstorm hit a group of school kids?
@Beaniebean: No, that was the grounds of the Natural History Museum.
Was it a last minute decision? Let’s just say I wouldn’t be surprised if it was. Wonder how the rota feels about the surprise in-house photographer visits? It doesn’t seem like an event that you want a swarm of reporters at though. The garden looks lovely.
If only there was someone with cancer she could have dedicated a rose to and on whose behalf she could have made a donation.
“… with visitors encouraged to make a donation and dedicate a rose to a loved one. Donations go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and £1.6m has been raised to date.”
Did anyone bother to encourage Ms. Lazy Bones aka Mumblina McButtons to make a donation, or was it a case of listening and learning again, her mere presence being enough?
What made me pause: this memorial garden is at the Royal Marsden, where they say she had her… treatments.
And she only went *now* for the first time?
How?
Every chemotherapy patient I know is open to having a moment of contemplation between appointments.
And her awful handwriting suggested “liver” instead of “lives” at a first glance to me, and it seems many other Squaddies on Twitter saw the same.
Maybe they have two levels of donation–the flower or the stake, with the stake being the cheaper of the two.
This was a purely damage control event after Charles announcement which was combined with him rising awareness about early prevention. Many were wondering where was Kate…so she decided to show up, took some photos and leave a note…she didn’t say anything at all, it was just an announcement made by a employee…the bare minimum…
I agree with you all, damage control, last minute, seeking attention, piggybacking on Charles’ event. How embarrassing for her and her team that there’s so much cynicism around her appearances.
She does not come across as well in any way. What is home life like for those children?
It’s terrible of me, I know, but I hope evil Camilla exacts some petty revenge for Kate stepping on Charles’ cancer video. Just for laughs.
My money is on this bearing Camilla’s handprints. Getting petty revenge on Peg and KKKate may be the only worthwhile aspect of Camilla’s character. KKKate should learn from the master!
She can’t get her husband to donate money. We know she doesn’t have money but geez he can’t donate to celebrate her “successful treatment.”
I can’t be the only one who misread this headline at least 5 times as the “As Ever Garden” at the hospital and I was like, oh since when does Meghan sponsor a garden in the UK?
As lovely as this gesture is, pretty sure she did this because of Charles’s recent video encouraging early detection for cancer and the reveal that his treatments are being reduced. Why else bring a camera crew to document this? She hasn’t done all that much in relation to cancer since her treatments ended and you’d think it’d be an easy cause for her to support.