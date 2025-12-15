Princess Kate visited the Ever After Garden at the Royal Marsden Hospital

On Saturday evening, the Princess of Wales stepped out for her first public event in eight days. Kate truly disappeared following her Together at Christmas concert on December 5. No holiday parties with her patronages or Christmas gatherings for the Early Years Business Taskforce. Not even a holiday reception for her foundation! Well, on Saturday, Kate visited the Ever After Garden at the Royal Marsden Hospital. The Ever After Garden features a field of illuminated white flowers. Kate left a small stake in the garden, with a note.

The Princess of Wales dedicated a rose “in loving memory” of those who have died from cancer at a memorial garden in central London. The Princess, who is in remission from cancer, visited the Ever After Garden, a memorial at The Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea that raises funds for a charity fighting the disease. The visit came a day after the King revealed his cancer treatment will be reduced in the new year. The Princess disclosed her diagnosis in March 2024 and is returning to public life. On Saturday, she spoke to volunteers and dedicated a white rose in the garden, which has more than 30,000 flowers. “In loving memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer,” it read. The garden opened in 2019 and features an array of illuminated white flowers, which are curated by a group of 400 volunteers. It is open this year until Dec 16, with visitors encouraged to make a donation and dedicate a rose to a loved one. Donations go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and £1.6m has been raised to date. In a post on social media, the Princess said: “Thank you to all those who have contributed to the Ever After Garden, which raises vital funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Every flower, every light, is a memory held together, an illumination of shared love, remembrance, and hope.”

[From The Telegraph]

I wonder if she was always due to pay a visit to the garden or if this was added last-minute after Charles’s big announcement the previous day, that his condition has improved and his treatment is being decreased. I’m just saying, it would be very on-brand for Kate to suddenly hop onto someone else’s newscycle with a “don’t forget about meeee” photo-op. Kate didn’t even tell the rota about it – the photos of her at the garden were taken in-house by a Kensington Palace photographer, and released to the media through KP. She also brought along a videographer, lmao. Anyway, good for her to get off her ass and do some “work.”

Thank you to all those who have contributed to the Ever After Garden, which raises vital funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Every flower, every light, is a memory held together, an illumination of shared love, remembrance, and hope. C pic.twitter.com/BRFvzwEhp7 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 13, 2025