Times: Prince Harry hasn’t spoken to his father since their September meeting?

Just before King Charles’s big announcement last Friday, about his doctors’ plans to decrease his cancer treatments, a curious article was published in the Times of London. This wasn’t written by Roya Nikkhah, who is the main royal reporter for the Times. Roya has “good sourcing” in both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace, but this was handed off to someone else. The article basically said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not going to reconcile with their fathers any time soon. The section about Prince Harry and King Charles’s relationship, after Harry came by for tea in September, is particularly interesting. Tell me what you think about the sourcing.
For both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there have been hints that their deeply damaged relationships with their fathers might be on the road to repair. This week, Meghan made contact with her estranged father, Thomas Markle, with a letter sent to his hospital bed on the island of Cebu in the Philippines, while in September Prince Harry had his first meeting in two years with the King.
However, even as Christmas approaches, The Times understands there is little hope that either of these will lead to wider reconciliation.
The duke will not spend time this month at Sandringham with the royal family, the seventh year they have been apart at Christmas. He also has not been in phone contact with his father since the meeting in September, it is understood.
He still has no contact with the Waleses, after Prince Harry’s tell-all autobiography, Spare, made several damaging allegations about his family, including that Prince William punched him to the floor during an argument.
His stated hopes of a reconciliation with the King, as he battles cancer, appear to have been dashed by a misplaced accusation that his aides leaked details of their September meeting to “sabotage” the relationship.
One source close to the Sussex camp claimed that Prince Harry and his father do speak, and said “yes” when asked if the relationship was going the right way, but a source in London said the suggestion was laughable.
[From The Times]
This is just… William’s version, right? I’m not sure though. “It is understood” is usually palace-speak for someone high-up in the palace who confirmed something on background, so it’s possible that the “Harry and Charles haven’t spoken since September” thing is coming straight from Charles’s inner circle. There are any number of snakes in the grass around Charles. Camilla, for one. William, for another. But Charles also has some courtiers who are clearly trying to block the reconciliation with Harry. “…Appear to have been dashed by a misplaced accusation that his aides leaked details of their September meeting to ‘sabotage’ the relationship…” That’s exactly what happened though – someone in Charles’s camp leaked a bunch of sh-t to the Sun, Harry clapped back and the leaker briefed a lot of sh-t about “how dare Harry suggest that Charles’s office leaks.” Now they’re citing THAT as a reason why Charles and Harry haven’t spoken since the tea? Yeah… this is so weird. I hope now that Charles is doing a bit better, he stops dithering and figures out what exactly he wants from Harry.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Mr Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722674714, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Prince Harry and King Charles III
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724167805, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_PrCharles_PrHarry_MMarkle_Coral_Reef_Meeting_London_20095
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Feb 2018
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_PrCharles_PrHarry_MMarkle_Coral_Reef_Meeting_London_20096
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Feb 2018
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_PrCharles_PrHarry_MMarkle_Coral_Reef_Meeting_London_200912
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Feb 2018
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_PrCharles_PrHarry_MMarkle_Coral_Reef_Meeting_London_20091
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Feb 2018
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Featuring: King Charless III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where Her Majesty will lie in state
Featuring: Prince Harry, King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
I’m leaning towards Camilla being the source but I could be wrong.
The way that old man Charles acts like has all the time in the world is beyond me. I hope Harry learns a bit from Meghan and doesn’t do extra heavy lifting to get into his father’s graces.
His father has betrayed him at every turn.
I don’t think Harry will ever be in a place where he will stop trying to be in his father’s good graces. Thomas Markle is awful but he has no power, whereas Charles’s actions have directly put H&M and their children in harm’s way. The palace was encouraging foreign governments to not provide security for them and yet, Harry is still trying to have a relationship.
It seems to me to be a miracle that Harry still wants to be in touch with his dad after that.
To me, Harry seems to be a bit of a masochist. Charles is going out of his way to protect Andrew with security, a generous stipend, and a shoebox that is actually a beautiful home, while running a near 10 year long smear campaign against H&M, evicting him, and making his security situation untenable. Why Harry even wants a relationship with his father is beyond me. It’s not for me, or anyone, to understand but it’s completely insane that he’s still trying to make it work.
@JT its going to take Harry a life time to learn new ways. Meghan is lucky because she has the support of her Mum so while her dad is coming into his full douche bag phase the hints were always there. as for Harry he was 12 when his mom passed, Heaven only knows the hoops he would have undergone to get an atta boy from his dad with no mother there to give him unconditional love, it will take time. Both dads are equally bad but Harry only has the one parent
Charles has been an unbelievably awful & callous parent to Harry especially in recent years.
But I imagine his feelings about Charles is complicated by fact that his mother died in tragic circumstances before his 12th birthday so Charles is Harry’s only living parent. And for all his remoteness when Harry was growing up, it’s clear from
Spare Harry thinks Charles did the best he could given his own upbringing& has good memories of him. It’s very rare that an awful person is 100% awful all the time & especially with Charles being older and ill as well, theres probably complex feelings about the good things Charles did like helping him when he was scared of the dark as a kid, helping with the wedding music versus the evil like removing security& telling other countries to block it etc
Add the fact Charles is head of state so has a level of control over Harry’s life & movements that doesn’t apply to others if estranged from
their awful parents. Look at how the palace was delaying the kids getting their passports for example.
It’s been made absolutely clear that if the police were asked to protect Harry by Charles that they would & therefore if harry wants to travel safely to his home country Incl with his family & do normal things like see his UK friends, that his father has the say. And given that his relationship with William seems like it’s over there’s an urgency to resolve that point before William is in charge.
And I’m sure there are other things that would be easier in Harry’s life if he’s on better terms with his father whilst he’s alive given Charles also heads up military orgs that Harry works with. Might make things easier with some in the Windsor family & family friends & the wider uk establishment if Harry is no longer seen as person non grata. It will be interesting to find out what else the palace was blocking aside from security one day. We know they were encouraging Jill Biden not to attend invictus for example.
So from that perspective trying to be at peace with Charles at minimum is practical.
They were encouraging Jill Biden to not attend Invictus ??!!!! In Canada in 2024 ???!!!
I just can’t believe… this comes from a trusted media source ??
If so, WOW.
His horrible father doesn’t stop hurting him. So his courtiers are more important than his blood. To me, the recent articles saying “Harry is coming back to live in the UK” – because of his security win must have pissed off William, Cuntilla, and Chuck, and Charles’ cruelty came back. I really think Harry has to go No Contact with such an abusive father. As hard as it is after losing his mother as a child, a clean break is necessary to stop this cycle of abuse.
I hope Harry and Meghan and the kids go have a nice vacation in the UK, with security of course, visit the Spencers and any friends they have left there, show Archie and Lili their heritage, and stay clear from the Wails and Chuck. Sweet revenge, them knowing someone is in town and has no desire to see you.
Well it’s that time of year for the he was/wasn’t invited for Christmas shit to come out only this year they lumped it with Meg’s sperm donor. If I had to guess it’s either a “source” of Pegs or Horsillas. Usually the he was/ wasn’t stuff starts earlier so who knows why so late.
Serious question, how does the sovereign usually communicate with family members? I’m pretty sure they don’t call and text via cellphones. Literally every communication is routed through their staff, right? Unless Harry smuggled Charles a burner phone to him like we suspected he did with the Queen.
Exactly…. I bet it’s been months since Charles spoke on the phone with William, let alone Harry.
That was my thinking also.. these people don’t just pick up the phone and call each other from what past books and articles have led us to believe, it’s a bureaucratic process to speak to your father if he’s the King, or mother if she’s the Queen.
This is true. Someone (was it Lownie?) said the Windsors never talk to each other directly, they always go through staff. So Harry and Charles not talking directly for three months wouldn’t be out of the ordinary,
It really is not a family, not at all.
Charles has refused to use cell phones and email since they were created. His staff has always been the middle person. He prefers writing letters and having staff arrange scheduled phone calls, even with family. I don’t believe Anne, Andrew and Edward operate like this, especially with their family.
When do you think the last time Charles spoken on the phone to William was?
The qualifier of “phone” before contact with KC versus just contact with Wales makes me think they’ve been sending letters. Wasn’t that something Chuck and PH/Meghan did in the past? This feels like William trying to use the medical situation with Meghan’s father to poison the well.
That was my thought too. that’s a very carefully placed caveat. I’m sure there’s been some sort of contact. I think we’ve seen evidence of some sort of thaw in the press – both from charles’ sources (like jobson) and from William’s sources, like Eden’s meltdown last week. he wouldn’t melt down if nothing was happening between harry and charles.
I think it is possible that like Queen Elizabeth, Charles now has a burner phone. So the people who usually answer his phones and handle his calls, and who have been especially vigilant to leak about contact between Harry and his father, have not been privy to the calls and therefore assume that there has been no “phone” contact.
Sykes was claiming that they were talking often, but Sykes also claimed that Charles was on his death bed and William was already making decisions as King. I’m starting to think he’s just a stenographer for people around William who want fanfic out there. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle – the British press desperately want the Sussexes back for clicks, but they also like the feud narrative. Same with people within the palace – they like having a villain.
I honestly don’t think we should trust anything Sykes says. I agree with you that he seems to be getting weird briefings from his Eton pals and people close to William. There is little evidence that the majority of what he is saying is accurate.
yeah I agree. I don’t think Sykes makes things up (unlike other RRs) but I don’t think he vets anything and will just write what william or his minions tell him to write. So what he’s writing isn’t accurate but he has plausible deniability bc of his sources. (“well they told me!”)
None of these people are actual journalists.
This feels more like Camilla than William, it’s more restrained around describing Harry and Spare. Those courtiers who leaked were probably doing so with her encouragement if not direction and this has the typical sniffiness of the people who work for that family who think they’re more Royal than their employers.
With Charles likely being around longer than they expected this time last year, I’m sure there has been some reconfiguration in the background. Camilla isn’t going to be able to be able to retreat to Ray Mill as soon as she expected, William can stop measuring the curtains, and those courtiers that were auditioning for William are going to have to deal with the boss still being around.
Plus it mentions William’s assault of Harry, something I can’t imagine William wants to remind anyone about. So yeah, I’m thinking it was Camilla too.
I could see it being Camilla or a courtier. Was just thinking though. Maybe it’s a sting. As in someone was told specifically that they don’t talk on the phone to see if they would leak. And now it’s in Times so they’ll know who leaked. That would be funny.
This is odd – but somewhat par for the course (in terms of the “guess who’s coming to Christmas” yearly nonsense).
Frankly I don’t think Charles cares about anyone but himself and Camilla.
I agree. I think Charles has no interest in being closer to either of his sons. Also he is jealous of Harry’s popularity which is why the current situation of Harry living in the US suits him.
I don’t think he really cares about Camilla, either, except for the weird comfort she offers him.
I’d put my money on this source being Camilla.
The Sussexes not coming to the UK for Christmas is probably their decision. With the leaking provided by the palaces, how could they trust any member of the family or employees to not take and leak pictures of their children.
I don’t think Harry would be shy about having told Charles unequivocally that he doesn’t leak, particularly about private information, but if someone else does leak something that ends up in the press, he will respond with a brief statement if he feels it’s merited to maintain his own integrity. Charles knows how the palace machinery works, from his own advisors on down to the poorly paid lesser staff (and his wife) because he’s used the mechanisms himself to get info out, so I doubt he’d be surprised if something ended up in the media with Harry’s name supposedly attached. So yes, it’s up to him to finally decide what he wants from Harry one way or the other. This story is really getting old.
This doesn’t even sound true especially since everything else that has come out and the photos shown at Clarence House do not suggest they are not speaking. I think this is William honestly.
Charles stop dithering? I don’t know that he even can stop. That’s just who he is. although he sure didn’t dither about FC. Anyways, no idea where this is coming from. It’s funny bc we just read that they have pictures of Meghan at CH and now we’re reading that Harry and Charles don’t even talk on the phone. Maybe they write letters? Or they’re not in contact. Truly, no way of knowing, but it’s interesting that someone wants to be sure to have the public believe that they do not talk on the phone. Weird.
I can’t help but feel a certain amount of satisfaction that moron Charles evicted the only members of the family that weren’t conning the nation with a “peppercorn” of rent. His disdain for his own son could not be more clear.
Maybe they FaceTime, as Harry did with his grandparents? Then Charles could tell his loving wife and other son “No, I didn’t phone Harry! No call from him was put through to me, you can ask my assistant” without lying. He does have a laptop, doesn’t he?
If this wasn’t about the palaces against the Sussexes but any family with a normal interpersonal relationship, I wouldn’t read too much into the Sussexes not coming over for Christmas or whether Pa and his darling boy are talking.
After all, Harry will be coming over in January for the Daily Mail trial, I guess. So why should he make a trip now when he can see the people he wants to see (Spencers, charities, maybe Invictus) a few weeks later?
I’m another vote for the leaker being Queen Side Piece, or someone close to her.
What do I think about the sources here?
Frankly, to me, “it is understood” has always had the same flavor as “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…” but it carries even less weight than acknowledged fiction.
It is understood that the Red Queen & the White Queen invited Alice to a banquet, where she was appalled to find herself being introduced to the Pudding.
It is understood, because Lewis Carroll said so. He wrote it down and everything.
Sadly the UK press, while having just as wild an imagination as Carroll did, has far less integrity, heart, or talent.
OMG, every day there’s a piece about something that didn’t happen.
I imagine Charles and Harry do communicate by letter instead of phone. I think I read that Charles doesn’t own a cellphone and maybe after Tampongate he’s paranoid, lol. He and Meghan have communicated by letter as well. And yes I think this was leaked by Crocmilla’s people because William would never bring up that story of him attacking Harry.
Almost certainly Wills camp. Harry definitely reached out to Charles for his bday last month. The “phone” is the key word.
Harry was supposed to keep quiet when BP leaked to the Sun about his meeting with his father. I hope Harry is coming around to the fact that his father is a lost cause.
At this point, I really don’t care whether H&M contact their fathers in any way. This is past old at this point. I can’t be the only one who feels this way. There are divides in families all over the world. I don’t stick my nose into anyone else’s family dynamics. If you haven’t lived it, don’t judge.
I suggest the BM find newer lies to tell because the ones they’ve told for years are REALLY stale.
Also in the Times; well worth a read!
https://www.thetimes.com/life-style/parenting/article/thomas-markle-meghan-letter-comment-mmd7ptpgz
Harry patching up things with dad is not good news, nor a good look for The Fail’s upcoming phonehacking trial. For them and their right-wing peers, it’s best to paint a picture that there are no reconciliation talks, and that Charles won’t see/meet with Harry again, or see the kids anytime soon.
We’ll see if some sort of Christmas wishes, cards, pics, or the likes, will be exchanged from Montecito to Clarence House, vice versa this Christmas publicly, or not, (or an an anouncement afterwards that a private visit to Charles by the Sussex family took place). If there were no signs of any of this, then we can look again at this “sources say”, “it is believed” story.