Times: Prince Harry hasn’t spoken to his father since their September meeting?

Just before King Charles’s big announcement last Friday, about his doctors’ plans to decrease his cancer treatments, a curious article was published in the Times of London. This wasn’t written by Roya Nikkhah, who is the main royal reporter for the Times. Roya has “good sourcing” in both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace, but this was handed off to someone else. The article basically said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not going to reconcile with their fathers any time soon. The section about Prince Harry and King Charles’s relationship, after Harry came by for tea in September, is particularly interesting. Tell me what you think about the sourcing.

For both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there have been hints that their deeply damaged relationships with their fathers might be on the road to repair. This week, Meghan made contact with her estranged father, Thomas Markle, with a letter sent to his hospital bed on the island of Cebu in the Philippines, while in September Prince Harry had his first meeting in two years with the King. However, even as Christmas approaches, The Times understands there is little hope that either of these will lead to wider reconciliation. The duke will not spend time this month at Sandringham with the royal family, the seventh year they have been apart at Christmas. He also has not been in phone contact with his father since the meeting in September, it is understood. He still has no contact with the Waleses, after Prince Harry’s tell-all autobiography, Spare, made several damaging allegations about his family, including that Prince William punched him to the floor during an argument. His stated hopes of a reconciliation with the King, as he battles cancer, appear to have been dashed by a misplaced accusation that his aides leaked details of their September meeting to “sabotage” the relationship. One source close to the Sussex camp claimed that Prince Harry and his father do speak, and said “yes” when asked if the relationship was going the right way, but a source in London said the suggestion was laughable.

This is just… William’s version, right? I’m not sure though. “It is understood” is usually palace-speak for someone high-up in the palace who confirmed something on background, so it’s possible that the “Harry and Charles haven’t spoken since September” thing is coming straight from Charles’s inner circle. There are any number of snakes in the grass around Charles. Camilla, for one. William, for another. But Charles also has some courtiers who are clearly trying to block the reconciliation with Harry. “…Appear to have been dashed by a misplaced accusation that his aides leaked details of their September meeting to ‘sabotage’ the relationship…” That’s exactly what happened though – someone in Charles’s camp leaked a bunch of sh-t to the Sun, Harry clapped back and the leaker briefed a lot of sh-t about “how dare Harry suggest that Charles’s office leaks.” Now they’re citing THAT as a reason why Charles and Harry haven’t spoken since the tea? Yeah… this is so weird. I hope now that Charles is doing a bit better, he stops dithering and figures out what exactly he wants from Harry.