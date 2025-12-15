Princess Kate topped British Vogue’s ‘Britain’s best dressed’ list, lmao

Good news for people who love buttons, Gumby suits, pussybows and mangy hairpieces: the Princess of Wales has been named British Vogue’s “Best Dressed.” This is British Vogue’s inaugural best-dressed list, and the magazine even specified that the people who made their list are all British (some of them are naturalized Brits, like Dua Lipa and Amal Clooney). Still, that didn’t stop the Daily Mail from idiotically crowing: “Vogue names Princess of Wales as Best Dressed on its list of most fashionable Brits – as Meghan Markle is absent from publication’s ranking of most stylish A-listers.” Is Meghan British? No. Does Meghan live in the UK? No. Has she stepped foot on British soil since 2022? Also no. Just celebrate your homegrown fashionista and try not to point out that half of the labels Kate has worn in public life have gone belly-up in recent years.

The Princess of Wales has been awarded the top position on British Vogue’s inaugural ‘best dressed’ list. Kate, 43, was described as an ‘eternal influencer’ and was listed alongside high fashion names including Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Victoria Beckham. The royal made the list for her ‘penchant for vintage’, while it was noted that her ‘quiet support’ can change the trajectory of a brand. Indeed, the Princess has long been known for the ‘Kate effect’ – her ability to rapidly sell out her enviable wardrobe items with every public appearance – with Vogue even predicting a rise in her fashionable influence when she starts to hand out royal warrants in the new year. At the same time, Vogue released a separate list comprising 55 most stylish A-listers and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was notably absent – despite telling the New York Times last year that her clothing choices are ‘one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do’. The fashion bible unveiled its list of 50 fashionable Brits yesterday, insisting that it’s ‘not so much about clothes as it is a point of view’. Some stars, such as Claudia Winkleman, were credited with helping put British fashion ‘on the map’, particularly thanks to her role on Celebrity Traitors. The list consisted of ‘the eternal influencers’, led by the Princess of Wales, ‘the breakout stars’, such as Aimee Lou Wood and ‘the eccentrics’, such as Emma Corrin. Amal Clooney led the stars ‘truly committed to a look’, the ‘industry insiders’ included Bella Freud and the ‘music makers’ included Charli xcx, Raye and Dua Lipa. Best-dressed men were also included, such as Josh O’Connor in ‘the fashion boyfriend’ category. The celebrities were praised for a ‘willingness to buck existing trends’, being ‘culture shapers’ and staying ‘in their own lane’.

[From The Daily Mail]

Charli XCX’s style is a million times more influential than Kate’s, just my opinion. Emma Corrin is up there too! But for Kate, this is another reminder that Diana was an actual fashion influencer, renowned around the world for her trendsetting style. Kate is known for… copying Diana, copying Meghan and copying her mother Carole. *insert Tim Gunn gagging GIF* It’s fascinating that they’re harping on and on about Meghan too – it’s obviously rage-bait, right? No one honestly thinks that British Vogue would put Meghan on a list of British fashionistas, right? What’s funny about that is British Vogue is usually one of the first outlets to post Meghan’s looks on their social media. Also: where’s Camilla? Where’s Sophie? I would think that Princess Anne would be a contender too.