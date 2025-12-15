Princess Kate topped British Vogue’s ‘Britain’s best dressed’ list, lmao

Good news for people who love buttons, Gumby suits, pussybows and mangy hairpieces: the Princess of Wales has been named British Vogue’s “Best Dressed.” This is British Vogue’s inaugural best-dressed list, and the magazine even specified that the people who made their list are all British (some of them are naturalized Brits, like Dua Lipa and Amal Clooney). Still, that didn’t stop the Daily Mail from idiotically crowing: “Vogue names Princess of Wales as Best Dressed on its list of most fashionable Brits – as Meghan Markle is absent from publication’s ranking of most stylish A-listers.” Is Meghan British? No. Does Meghan live in the UK? No. Has she stepped foot on British soil since 2022? Also no. Just celebrate your homegrown fashionista and try not to point out that half of the labels Kate has worn in public life have gone belly-up in recent years.
The Princess of Wales has been awarded the top position on British Vogue’s inaugural ‘best dressed’ list. Kate, 43, was described as an ‘eternal influencer’ and was listed alongside high fashion names including Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Victoria Beckham. The royal made the list for her ‘penchant for vintage’, while it was noted that her ‘quiet support’ can change the trajectory of a brand.
Indeed, the Princess has long been known for the ‘Kate effect’ – her ability to rapidly sell out her enviable wardrobe items with every public appearance – with Vogue even predicting a rise in her fashionable influence when she starts to hand out royal warrants in the new year.
At the same time, Vogue released a separate list comprising 55 most stylish A-listers and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was notably absent – despite telling the New York Times last year that her clothing choices are ‘one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do’.
The fashion bible unveiled its list of 50 fashionable Brits yesterday, insisting that it’s ‘not so much about clothes as it is a point of view’. Some stars, such as Claudia Winkleman, were credited with helping put British fashion ‘on the map’, particularly thanks to her role on Celebrity Traitors. The list consisted of ‘the eternal influencers’, led by the Princess of Wales, ‘the breakout stars’, such as Aimee Lou Wood and ‘the eccentrics’, such as Emma Corrin.
Amal Clooney led the stars ‘truly committed to a look’, the ‘industry insiders’ included Bella Freud and the ‘music makers’ included Charli xcx, Raye and Dua Lipa.
Best-dressed men were also included, such as Josh O’Connor in ‘the fashion boyfriend’ category. The celebrities were praised for a ‘willingness to buck existing trends’, being ‘culture shapers’ and staying ‘in their own lane’.
Charli XCX’s style is a million times more influential than Kate’s, just my opinion. Emma Corrin is up there too! But for Kate, this is another reminder that Diana was an actual fashion influencer, renowned around the world for her trendsetting style. Kate is known for… copying Diana, copying Meghan and copying her mother Carole. *insert Tim Gunn gagging GIF* It’s fascinating that they’re harping on and on about Meghan too – it’s obviously rage-bait, right? No one honestly thinks that British Vogue would put Meghan on a list of British fashionistas, right? What’s funny about that is British Vogue is usually one of the first outlets to post Meghan’s looks on their social media. Also: where’s Camilla? Where’s Sophie? I would think that Princess Anne would be a contender too.
How?
She didn’t top the list she’s just on the list of random British people like Mary Berry, Kate moss and Naomi Campbell who are famous but have zero impact on British fashion in 2025! Kate and Naomi haven’t been influential in fashion since the late 90s/ early 2000s tbh…
if I were to judge British fashion by the fashion worn by the royal family, I would have a horrible impression of British fashion. But I’ve seen photos of plenty of British people in gorgeous, flattering, cutting edge outfits. I can only conclude that the royal family is living in a fashion-free bubble dominated by stylists who got their jobs through connections instead of talent.
I read the British Vogue article and it does not rank the people on the list. So Kate did not ‘top the list’. It was just a rather random list of famous British people. I think they were desperate to pad out the list because it contained people like Mary Berry, who has never been known for her fashion. American Vogue had its own international list and Kate was absent from that. British Vogue has always liked to keep in with the royals so it’s not surprising Kate was included but honestly what the list really shows is how hard it is to compile a list of British fashionistas!
😂😂Is this a favor for getting some kind of acknowledgment, in some shape or form, from the royal family because if we are being honest she should be on Blackwells list of worst dressed! Is he even still alive?
“Hippity hoppity, dippity doze, somethin’-and-somethin’-and BUTTONS AND BOOOOWS!!”
I need coffee.
I guess that one can make a Best Dressed list simply by *checks notes* wearing clothes?
Feels like this is a form of “emotional support poll” for Katie
Sure. Kate was noted for her “penchant for vintage.” But, correct me if I’m wrong, she doesn’t wear that much vintage? A lot of bespoke and tailored clothes, yes, but vintage? ehhh, that can’t be right. Do they mean she references vintage styles, like Diana’s?
The word they’re looking for is “dated” styles.
LOL!
I don’t think “vintage” was on anyone’s lips until Meghan showed up with a few really wow vintage pieces, mostly when she was pregnant if I recall correctly.
The only vintage thing I can recall Kate wearing is that five-strand pearl necklace & it’s only vintage because she bought it at a vintage shop. And I guess the tiaras from the royal vault could be called ‘vintage’. She’s not known for vintage, she’s known for overshopping & then getting around to wearing her stuff a few years later, but that’s not vintage.
We have eyes, British Vogue!!! And memories!!!
I think they’re using “vintage” instead of old fashioned and boring!
I think it means vintage inspired. But Anne should be here. She’s busted out pieces from her wardrobe that go back to the 60s! She’s constantly rewearing pieces which is inline with a modern focus on sustainability and getting away from fast fashion.
Well, when she becomes Queen one day she will be cemented on many of these “best of” lists, so I guess it’s not surprising they’re kissing up to her now. Probably can’t wait to open the royal vaults & wear whatever jewels she wants with her outfits. And then she will be praised even more, but it seems such shallow praise to me. I was heartened to hear that Charles’s health is a bit better so I’m hoping he will be King for at least 3 more years. His mom realistically could have given up the crown a little earlier while still being “of service” to the country.
No one ever said the Queen mother was that fashionable when she was Queen and outside of sycophantic uk media, no one thinks Kate is at the top of any fashion lists. Kate follows and never leads. And that won’t change.
Hot take – I really like the olive green pants suit. Imagine if a bad boss like Nancy Pelosi were wearing it at a public event. It would totally pop!
She’s not at the top. The list isn’t numbered. The Mail is just rage baiting. She’s mentioned on a list of famous British people that wear clothes. When you have to pad your list out with Claudia Winkleman (who almost always wears black)and Mary Berry (who is known for making cakes) you know it it not a prestigious list but just a random list of famous British people. Remember last year when British Vogue put William on a list of ‘internet boyfriends’? British Vogue has firm for weird random lists that make no sense!
Oh, I totally get that. I don’t think Kate is any kind of fashion icon, but I actually really like olive green and pants suits. I’m not leggy enough to rock a look like that, but some women who are both leggy and total badasses could make that look work. Not Kate, obviously, but I still really like the look.
That colour looks like baby poo on her. Maybe the same style in a hot pink or bright blue, but Kate can’t pull off a green like that.
This has the same feel as being awarded a FIFA peace prize. Yawn.
And it doesn’t say much for British fashion if kate is at the top.
How is her fashion vintage if she wears reproductions?
in the top picture, what’s going on with her legs?? she walks like that??
She’s wearing flats, although we’re used to seeing her in stilettos for indoor events. Her waist is actually extremely long, or her legs are commensurately short, but the result is her knee extending out looks too low in that picture. Stilettos camouflage the short legs thing.
So a few notes about this:
a few years ago I could have seen Kate being included on this list – when she was leaning heavily into coatdresses or basic dresses for events and her casual looks were very JCrew inspired or athleisure. Her era of breton tops and superga shoes and pretty Jenny Packham dresses that weren’t a million sparkles and boring coatdresses – those weren’t objectively great looks, but they seemed more Kate than what she tries to pull off now.
when she started trying to look more like Meghan and her hair became what it is now, something went off the rails.
and the kate effect isn’t really anything to write home about as we know.
but all that said – British Vogue is going to stay on the good side of the royals so they’re going to include her in this.
LMAO – this is right up there when they named Will hottest bald man. The way they stroke these nothingburgers’ egos is wild. But also…Brits seem to love dowdy dressing so…I guess this tracks.
Why do this? Why gaslight people? We all know Kate just wears clothes. She has no actual style. There are so many British people that have amazing style. Heck, just walk down any street in London and you’ll find half a dozen better dressed women than Kate. Sigh.
Bwahaha! It’s of utmost importantance – while trying to pretend they don’t see her boring awkward nakedness – to convince the Empress that she is magnificent.😄😆😄
KKKate is best dressed?!? Okay, sure Jan.
In related news, I’m on the list of best wearer of yoga pants and fleece pullovers in my neighborhood.
This story gives the impression that British fashion is similar to British food. Well, I guess they would know. And if they can’t write a story about British fashion without bringing Meghan into it, then they should be honest and thorough and include the fact that Kate’s assistant/dresser quit this year, leaving behind a long list of Meghan-related friends and fashions she followed.
British fashion has really fallen off the radar. No one cares about British fashion week anymore and many British fashion brands are folding. Which would explain why it’s such a sad list with only a handful of influential people.
Kate being on the list is not surprising. British Vogue wants to remain on good terms with the Royal Family.
Yeah. It makes sense to me. But uk Vogue shoulda done a better job of saying why. Kate does not wear vintage pieces. She wears clothes that evoke a vintage feel maybe? But for a fashion magazine, it’s wildly off the mark. Unless she has worn vintage pieces and I’m just not aware?
If British Vogue wants this, I say knock yourself out! My first thought (uncharitable) was that this is to compete with Meghan’s Paris fashion show appearance.
You know, if the Wales ever stopped being jealous of the Sussexes, the Wales would barely be heard from at all.
I thought it was a joke and fake news! I’m sitting here laughing…. Honestly British Vogue should be ashamed of themselves or maybe they’re just confirming their irrelevance!
Sometimes when I see articles like this from British Vogue naming buttons as top fashionista, I question if I am the one going blind , deaf and crazy or is it just the British media because how , like I am really really asking how ? Has anyone at British Vogue actually seen the hideous things Kate wears? Take that tent that’s supposed to be a skirt for example or that vomit green suit or the pilgrim dress . How does anyone look at that and goes , let me go out and get these things.. I really am starting to think it’s me that’s lost the plot because I just can’t understand it .
Claudia Winkleman put British fashion on the map? There was me thinking it was the likes of Norman Hartnell, Jean Muir, Mary Quant, Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen, John Galliano, Zandra Rhodes etc…
That green pantsuit is FUGLY. Poor sausage just can’t find her own modern style, but far be it from the tabloids to speak the truth about it. I wouldn’t be caught dead in anything KKKate wears. She has no fashion sense at all, but I bet she believes her ridiculous, panting sycophants.
The way the British media treat that family, especially Kate and William no different than the way NK media treats Kim Jong Un should really disturb the average Briton. Kate has had since 2011 to be fashionable and she just doesn’t have it. And no the baby poo suit is not it.