Andrew Windsor will reportedly move into the ‘shoebox-sized’ Marsh Farm

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is obviously still living in Royal Lodge. His lease on the property isn’t technically over until October 2026, although I tend to believe that Andrew will move to Norfolk well before next summer. The move seems to be contingent on several things: one, Andrew is still negotiating with King Charles over how much money he’ll get for vacating Royal Lodge; two, Andrew apparently has tons of crap at RL, so it will take a while to clean out and downsize; three, it sounds like Andrew’s new place, on the Sandringham estate, needs a lot of work as well. From the Mail on Sunday:
The former Prince Andrew is set to move to a ‘temporary’ Sandringham property when he vacates Royal Lodge in the New Year, sources have told The Mail on Sunday. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is set to swap his 30-room mansion for a ‘shoebox-sized’ holding property on a remote part of the King’s private Norfolk estate.
The property he will eventually move into is understood to be currently under extensive renovation in preparation for his arrival, suggesting that it will be a substantial home, though still much smaller than Royal Lodge. But sources say even the renovated property might not be his full time base for long.
Friends of the former Duke of York say it is unlikely the disgraced Royal will remain in Norfolk full-time, and suggest that he could relocate to the Middle East where he has long-established business contacts. Many believe that Bahrain is the ultimate destination for Andrew in the long term.
The revelations about Andrew’s future comes as royal aides have begun removing the contents of Royal Lodge under ‘cover of darkness’ in preparation for Andrew’s departure next year. A lorry belonging to the Royal Household is understood to have taken the first few items last week to a Windsor storage facility belonging to the Crown Estate.
It’s believed that Andrew was keen to move to the five-bedroom cottage Wood Farm – where Prince Philip spent his retirement – but there had been some debate over whether that might mean he is ‘too close’ to the rest of the family. For now the location remains a closely guarded secret and last night Royal sources declined to comment or shed any light on the name or exact location of the property that is being renovated.
Sources say one of the most significant factors delaying Andrew’s departure from Royal Lodge is the sheer volume of disorder inside the ‘dilapidated’ property. Aides have expressed concerns that Andrew – a ‘natural hoarder’ who has filled the rooms of his Windsor home with clutter – was not prepared to accept any help to sort through his private collections. Around ’80 per cent’ of his belongings must go, sources claim, and some ante-rooms are said to be filled to the ceiling with piles of documents and photographs. Some require careful handling, while others which relate to Royal history may need to be professionally archived.
One source said: ‘A lorry has been and gone under the cover of darkness. Andrew is going to a shoebox-sized house, compared to Royal Lodge, so a lot of the things that were taken are going into a storage unit. The clutter at Royal Lodge is turning what should be a straightforward move into a months-long, room-by-room excavation. It’s all going to be painfully slow, especially with refurbishment work to complete at the other end. These aren’t the kind of belongings you can sweep into a skip. Even if Andrew wanted to move tomorrow, he couldn’t. ‘
While the Mail took pains to not name the “shoebox-sized house” on the Sandringham estate, the Sun had no such qualms. They claim Andrew is being moved into Marsh Farm – you can see the photos here at the Sun. It looks like a really beautiful home, honestly. It’s not “shoebox-sized” at all, and trying to pretend that it’s tiny is quite insulting. While it’s not as big as Royal Lodge (which is a sprawling mansion), Marsh Farm looks like a lovely family home. I bet it has at least four bedrooms, maybe even six bedrooms. The Sun also says that it has two reception rooms and “several outbuildings.” You know, like a shoebox! Jesus.
I’m tired of them trying to make the little that was done to him as some grand punishment. No he still gets to live in a large home with help and he has his freedom!! He should have been PROPERLY INVESTIGATED AND FOUND GUILTY AND PUT IN PRISON!!!
Oh, bless his heart, I would love to see him adapt to my less than shoebox sized 1,590 SF, 3 bedroom/2 bath home.
a prison cell is shoebox sized. just sayin
Probably not the prison cell that Andrew would get, though. He and his cell mate would probably have a live-in chef
Nice wallow. Hope it comes complete with trough and scratching post.
Things don’t have to be perfect for him to move. All he needs is a bedroom, a working kitchen and bathroom. They can finish the renovations later. Same with Royal Lodge – move him out and worry about all his crap later.
Exactly. He’ll come up with enough excuses that eventually the press will move on and he will remain at RL indefinitely.
HOW OUT OF TOUCH ARE THESE IDIOTS???? I would be embarrassed for them but good grief! They don’t deserve that level of sympathy!
Lol the way these journalists are incapable of writing in a manner that is not misleading- the journalistic ethics of these people is appalling.
Only in the very, very last paragraph do we get this rather important qualifier from the actual source this was taken from: “Andrew is going to a shoebox-sized house, **compared to Royal Lodge**”
There it is! Amazing how literally no British newspaper is capable of not attempting to downplay/whitewash/rehabilitate the RF, including Andrew as needed. They are more than happy that people don’t read until the very end to notice that the “shoe-box” is only a shoebox compared to Royal Lodge and to be left with the misimpression that Andrew is going into some tiny house as punishment. A shoebox compared to Royal Lodge is like saying Arnold Shwarzenneger is a very tiny man (compared to Shaq!)
Imelda Marcos’ shoe box maybe?
That shoebox would fetch at least $3 million in my neck of the woods. Geez, quite the punishment he is getting.
I’m confused. I went looking for information on Marsh Farm because I avoid clicking on the tabloids at all costs.
Marsh Farm is listed in several sources as an old name for Wood Farm, Philip’s retirement cottage. Both are described as a five-bedroom “farm house” on the Sandringham estate.
There’s no reference that I can find to Marsh Farm as a property separate and distinct from Wood Farm, and the photos look like they could be the same building from different angles.
Is this just a palace (& tame press) shell game, designed to somehow conceal the fact that the Andrew is actually taking over his father’s old crib?
It’s interesting, isn’t it? Yes, a previous name for Wood Farm. Also, I found a Marsh Farm owned by James Sinclair, who bought Party Pieces from the Middletons and, my favorite – Marsh Farm Holiday Park, a caravan/trailer park. Now, that’s where I’d like to see Andrew.
Yeah, I could see pics through google images rather than through clicking on the Sun. But I didn’t realize it used to be called…Wood Farm too…or is it the same place? Bizarre.
“Business contacts” is an interesting way to describe people who give him bags of cash for access to royal goings on. The only place he should be living is in a prison.
Hope one of the staff finds unseen photos of Trump and Epstein in the “…piles of documents and photographs …”
Right? I just bet they’re going through all those papers and photographs with a shredder.
Totally
What I was thinking. There must be tons of documents related to Epstein and Andrew’s many scams as trade envoy.
There should be the equivalent of an FBI raid on the place. But of course the government and police have decided not to investigate him further, so there won’t be.
Screw the bedrooms, I know what really matters to the british public: how many bathrooms are there???
Not a shoebox. A prison cell would be the size of a shoebox, though.
Do the Windsors just let properties on their estates fall into rack and ruin? No wonder they’re billionaires. They never put their own money back into anything. Frogmore cottage was part of the Crown Estates and yet it was allowed to fall into major disrepair. Seems like Elizabeth was also a terrible manager of estates. They took off with the Sussex money like bandits. Harry and Meghan never got their money back, because if they had, it would have been front page news for a year and mentioned in every dispatch on housing forever.
“Shoe-box sized.” My lord these people are beyond out of touch. My 900 sq ft house is shoe-box sized compared to that, and I personally don’t think it’s small.
Sooo, they’re spending how much refurbishing a new home for Andrew? Where’s the outcry? Bc I sure seem to remember the papers screeching about FC getting fixed up for Harry and Meghan.
And also, Andrew being a hoarder totally tracks. A man with that many teddy bears on one bed is absolutely hoarding teddybears and who knows what else throughout the house.
There was an article last month that Royal Lodge has rooms filled with unopened Amazon boxes – probably Sarah’s purchases, but still…
I do actually believe this house is a mess and a pain to clear out. But it’s not like Andrew is doing it personally. Some sort of staff is. That said, it needs to be a staff with strict NDA’s.
I would bet they sent a crew over to save the paintings and antiques and put them back into Windsor storage before Sarah or Andrew find buyers. Who knows how many valuables, lent from the storage, already vanished. There is jewelry missing from the vault, I doubt that the warehouses are better monitored and managed.
The decluttering will be like when your parents decide to sell the family home after 40 years & move into a condo. But instead of a condo, it’s another nice house that is being renovated for him! Oh what a punishment! And of course the British police decided not to investigate him. So, not much has really changed, has it?
I would love to be able to live in this gorgeous brick and stone house in Scotland!
I hope the movers and archivists are up to date on their shots, because I wouldn’t want to touch anything Pedrew has touched.
Honestly that’s a good thought. If it’s a true hoarding situation, it will be likely infested with different rodents and fungi, mildews, etc. Actually dangerous to clear out hoarder’s stashes…
And not shaming true hoarders—obviously it can be a sickness.
But gross…someone should have intervened with him destroying the property with hoarding and disrepair.
Are we supposed to feel sorry for Andrew living in a “shoebox”? Andrew should be tried and, if convicted, sent to prison .