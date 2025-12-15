Mila Kunis: ‘Sometimes I shower and sometimes I don’t, and that’s OK’

Mila Kunis is part of the ensemble for Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man. It feels like Mila is rarely on-screen at this point, but I think that’s mostly her choice. She wants to be home for her kids, and for her husband Ashton Kutcher. From what I’m seeing (as of this writing), Mila isn’t doing a full interview blitz for this film, possibly because she doesn’t want to be asked about Danny Masterson. In 2023, Mila and Ashton were justifiably slammed for writing letters of support for Masterson after he was convicted of multiple rapes. On a lighter and smellier note, Mila and Ashton were also criticized for bragging about how they don’t bathe their children. I bring that up because Mila mentioned, in this Wall Street Journal interview, that she sometimes doesn’t shower, even after working out. Some highlights:
Her first activities on a Monday morning: “I wake up every day at 6:15. First thing I do is turn my alarm off. My husband either wakes up at 5:30 and works out, or I’ll give him an extra hour of sleep. I make myself a cup of coffee and make the kids their breakfast and lunch, then Ashton takes them to the bus. It’s very laid-back.”
Morning wellness routines: “I try to work out in the mornings, either Pilates or the gym or the treadmill. Sometimes I shower and sometimes I don’t, and that’s OK. Sometimes I just have time to wipe my armpits. Don’t come after me.
Unusual hobbies: “I don’t know if this is a hobby, but I’m the head of the homeowners association in our neighborhood. I take the complaints. If you have a complaint about someone’s trash or if you have a noise complaint, you complain to me.
The reaction she gets: “They’re desensitized—it is L.A. The funnier part is when I have to call someone to look at the road because it is eroding or something, and then they show up and start laughing. I’m like, “I know this is ridiculous, but please, can you give me a quote on this?”
She’s not on social media: “I feel really good about myself. Don’t get me wrong, I watch 10 to 20 minutes of TikTok before bed. It is very much a guilty pleasure of mine. But I don’t post, and I’m so grateful that I didn’t start, because it’s got to be exhausting. Yeah [I have anonymous accounts], so I don’t get fed information about myself. I don’t have to look at what people say about me. That aside, I love dancing and cooking videos. I have discovered the greatest salads and dressings from TikTok. There’s this cupcake company, Baked by Melissa. Who knew that she was the queen of salads? At one point I spiraled into Henry VIII, and I just watched a million videos about Henry VIII.
Whether she ever watches her films or TV shows: “Never. There was a split second [when] we were in a hotel that had cable television, and my husband and I clicked on Bravo and ended up on Friends With Benefits. At one point our kids are going to learn about That ’70s Show, so maybe we’ll watch it with them.
What she would say if her kids wanted to be in the industry: “I would be totally fine with it. I had the greatest upbringing, and I get to lead the most unimaginable life. Why wouldn’t I wish that upon anybody? Not everybody has the privilege to do what they love, my parents included. If you have the privilege of choice, do what you love.
A good piece of advice: “Don’t make permanent decisions on temporary feelings. Also, it’s OK to change your mind. That’s the biggest thing I wish I could go back and change about my youth. It’s all right to say, “You know what, I don’t like this anymore. I’m going to move on.”
President of her homeowner’s association? I assume she lives in a ritzy gated community. I wonder if she’s a Karen about her neighbors? There could be something there. As for Mila and Ashton’s insistence on telling us that they’re not committed to showering every day… I wonder if we’re about to go through another cycle of celebrities talking about their dirty asses. I hope Jake Gyllenhaal chimes in again about how humans are self-cleaning.
“Sometimes I am an apologist for a rapist and sometimes I write character statements in support of a rapist, and that’s not OK.”…. There Mila, I fixed it for you.
I watched the new Knives Out movie and most of the people who were in it were great and seemed totally committed to their parts. Her part could have been played by a nobody and they probably would have played it better!
The most insufferable couple out there.
I don’t know it seems that they always try to sound edgy and cool, they just look either a-hole either disgusting.
Hey, she’s trying to be relatable here, not just rapist adjacent. So she tells us she makes the kids breakfast and lunch then her smelly husband takes them to school. It’s all perfectly normal.
It’s funny how for so long they were like “oh we’ll keep our family life private” and now their best known as failed actors adjacent with scientology and rapists they bring out the kids to shield them all the time
I think Kristen and Dax are worse, but not by much.
I can totally see her being the Karen of her rich hood. She’s unfortunately someone that I went from liking to not liking at all. In addition to her defence of a rapist she just sounds insufferable
Used to love her before the whole rape apologist BS. Now I separate the woman from the actress and enjoy her on screen but can’t like her as a human being.
Her being a HOA President Karen seems fitting for her somehow. She’s always had an independent and take charge kind of attitude so this fits.
Why does she insist on telling us she doesn’t shower some days? Why include that detail in the interview?
I bet she over-shares at dinner parties and thinks it’s an adorable character trait…
I hope she gets horrendous peri-m night sweats and she has to shower at 3am every morning for the rest of her life. Masterson’s victims can’t shower off what he did.
She’s probably a terrible HOA president
In this context, what is Karen supposed to mean? An HOA presidenf by nature has to take/make complaints and be in other people’s business over rule violations, etc. If people don’t like it, they shouldn’t live in HOAs.
She workouts everyday but doesn’t shower everyday? So she’s a stinky butt. Got it.
No, it’s absolutely not ok. It’s not okay for anyone with the privilege of access to hygiene to be stinky in shared spaces. People who do this are absolutely telling others they think their shit doesn’t stink and that they expect to be tolerated while acting in ways that are socially unacceptable, and even further ethically unacceptable. Notice she’s repeating this message over years.
And it’s not the same as having a disability preventing routine hygiene.
It’s a social message about making unacceptable lack of courtesy acceptable, because she’s considered hot and has celebrity status.
I will never get why all these (white) people are so proud to announce they don’t wash their ass. I haven’t been bathing every day recently because I’m not strong enough and live alone, but you can bet I at least wipe down with something.
Same here. I am married, but deal with chronic pain. I still wipe down when I am awake if I can’t stand up.
Send you warm thoughts and hoping that you feel better soon so that you can enjoy a nice bath or shower unassisted.
FWIW, I met Jake Gylenhaal over the summer and if he had skipped a shower that day or week, well, you couldn’t tell as he smelled fresh and had minty breath (I was helping him shop and chatting for a good 45 minutes). He was also super friendly.
Slow news day?
A slow news day sounds like heaven.
Kristen Bell was also on the bandwagon of not washing her kids. I remember she said they smelled like vinegar. I don’t get where the status points are coming from?
People who can wash, should wash. How cringe can it get? Is it a contest? Imagine telling a neighbor, “I haven’t showered in a month” to impress? I really don’t get it. And I agree she was meh in the new film. Noticeably so.
Ashton announced his marriage with Demi was over on Nov. 17, 2011. He had his first kiss with Mila eight weeks later in January 2012. That timeline has always given me the ick. He is gross, and so is Mila, and it tracks that they don’t wash.