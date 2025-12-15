Mila Kunis: ‘Sometimes I shower and sometimes I don’t, and that’s OK’

Mila Kunis is part of the ensemble for Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man. It feels like Mila is rarely on-screen at this point, but I think that’s mostly her choice. She wants to be home for her kids, and for her husband Ashton Kutcher. From what I’m seeing (as of this writing), Mila isn’t doing a full interview blitz for this film, possibly because she doesn’t want to be asked about Danny Masterson. In 2023, Mila and Ashton were justifiably slammed for writing letters of support for Masterson after he was convicted of multiple rapes. On a lighter and smellier note, Mila and Ashton were also criticized for bragging about how they don’t bathe their children. I bring that up because Mila mentioned, in this Wall Street Journal interview, that she sometimes doesn’t shower, even after working out. Some highlights:

Her first activities on a Monday morning: “I wake up every day at 6:15. First thing I do is turn my alarm off. My husband either wakes up at 5:30 and works out, or I’ll give him an extra hour of sleep. I make myself a cup of coffee and make the kids their breakfast and lunch, then Ashton takes them to the bus. It’s very laid-back.”

Morning wellness routines: “I try to work out in the mornings, either Pilates or the gym or the treadmill. Sometimes I shower and sometimes I don’t, and that’s OK. Sometimes I just have time to wipe my armpits. Don’t come after me.

Unusual hobbies: “I don’t know if this is a hobby, but I’m the head of the homeowners association in our neighborhood. I take the complaints. If you have a complaint about someone’s trash or if you have a noise complaint, you complain to me.

The reaction she gets: “They’re desensitized—it is L.A. The funnier part is when I have to call someone to look at the road because it is eroding or something, and then they show up and start laughing. I’m like, “I know this is ridiculous, but please, can you give me a quote on this?”

She’s not on social media: “I feel really good about myself. Don’t get me wrong, I watch 10 to 20 minutes of TikTok before bed. It is very much a guilty pleasure of mine. But I don’t post, and I’m so grateful that I didn’t start, because it’s got to be exhausting. Yeah [I have anonymous accounts], so I don’t get fed information about myself. I don’t have to look at what people say about me. That aside, I love dancing and cooking videos. I have discovered the greatest salads and dressings from TikTok. There’s this cupcake company, Baked by Melissa. Who knew that she was the queen of salads? At one point I spiraled into Henry VIII, and I just watched a million videos about Henry VIII.

Whether she ever watches her films or TV shows: “Never. There was a split second [when] we were in a hotel that had cable television, and my husband and I clicked on Bravo and ended up on Friends With Benefits. At one point our kids are going to learn about That ’70s Show, so maybe we’ll watch it with them.

What she would say if her kids wanted to be in the industry: “I would be totally fine with it. I had the greatest upbringing, and I get to lead the most unimaginable life. Why wouldn’t I wish that upon anybody? Not everybody has the privilege to do what they love, my parents included. If you have the privilege of choice, do what you love.

A good piece of advice: “Don’t make permanent decisions on temporary feelings. Also, it’s OK to change your mind. That’s the biggest thing I wish I could go back and change about my youth. It’s all right to say, “You know what, I don’t like this anymore. I’m going to move on.”