‘Pluribus’ is Apple TV’s most-watched show in the streamer’s history

CB started watching Pluribus before me, and she recommended it to me. I came into the show in Week 3 or 4 maybe – I was able to binge three episodes in a row, and it got me hooked on the story, even if I initially found Carol sort of annoying. The character has grown on me tremendously, especially because the other unaffected humans (minus Manousos) barely seem fazed by the Hiveification of what’s left of the world’s population. Pluribus is Vince Gilligan’s latest show, after he created Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. AppleTV has really invested in Gilligan’s vision and it’s paid off spectacularly. The premiere episodes of Puribus already set a record for the streamer, and now Pluribus is Apple TV’s most-watched show in history.

Pluribus is certainly the new Severance in terms of week-to-week discussion of a bizarre sci-fi mystery, but now it’s comparable in another way as well. First, Pluribus became Apple TV’s biggest drama series launch ever, passing up Severance season 2, but now the streamer has just announced that it’s actually the most-watched show in Apple TV history. As in, ever. This news comes after the airing of episode 7 of Pluribus season 1, and it’s not quite clear how Apple is measuring this. Presumably, it’s saying that cumulatively, these first seven episodes have been watched more than any other season of a show. Or…all seasons combined of other shows? That would seem improbable, but they’re not sharing exact methods of calculation here. Still, impressive enough to announce and brag about. The show, which features Better Call Saul alum Rhea Seehorn reunited with Breaking Bad/Saul creator Vince Gilligan, has her playing Carol, a woman trapped in a world that has converted nearly its entire population to a rapturous hivemind.

It’s impressive when you realize that Apple TV already had huge water-cooler shows with Ted Lasso and Severance. This makes me wonder if Severance has more of a niche audience though – while it felt like “everyone” was talking about Sev during the second season, it feels more impenetrable in a way? Like, you really have to buy into this world that they’ve created. Whereas Pluribus is set in “the real world” and everything is normal except for the Hive. Also, can I just say? This is one of the most beautifully shot shows I’ve seen in a while. The cinematography for Manousos’ journey through South America was incredible. Carol’s drive from Las Vegas back to Albuquerque was special. Choosing to ground this story in bright colors and gorgeous vistas is a really unique choice.

Oh, and you don’t have to worry about investing in Pluribus and having it taken away – Apple TV already greenlit the second season. I’m assuming that Gilligan will get all of the support he needs to make this series for as long as he envisions.