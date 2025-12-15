‘Pluribus’ is Apple TV’s most-watched show in the streamer’s history

CB started watching Pluribus before me, and she recommended it to me. I came into the show in Week 3 or 4 maybe – I was able to binge three episodes in a row, and it got me hooked on the story, even if I initially found Carol sort of annoying. The character has grown on me tremendously, especially because the other unaffected humans (minus Manousos) barely seem fazed by the Hiveification of what’s left of the world’s population. Pluribus is Vince Gilligan’s latest show, after he created Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. AppleTV has really invested in Gilligan’s vision and it’s paid off spectacularly. The premiere episodes of Puribus already set a record for the streamer, and now Pluribus is Apple TV’s most-watched show in history.
Pluribus is certainly the new Severance in terms of week-to-week discussion of a bizarre sci-fi mystery, but now it’s comparable in another way as well. First, Pluribus became Apple TV’s biggest drama series launch ever, passing up Severance season 2, but now the streamer has just announced that it’s actually the most-watched show in Apple TV history. As in, ever.
This news comes after the airing of episode 7 of Pluribus season 1, and it’s not quite clear how Apple is measuring this. Presumably, it’s saying that cumulatively, these first seven episodes have been watched more than any other season of a show. Or…all seasons combined of other shows? That would seem improbable, but they’re not sharing exact methods of calculation here. Still, impressive enough to announce and brag about.
The show, which features Better Call Saul alum Rhea Seehorn reunited with Breaking Bad/Saul creator Vince Gilligan, has her playing Carol, a woman trapped in a world that has converted nearly its entire population to a rapturous hivemind.
It’s impressive when you realize that Apple TV already had huge water-cooler shows with Ted Lasso and Severance. This makes me wonder if Severance has more of a niche audience though – while it felt like “everyone” was talking about Sev during the second season, it feels more impenetrable in a way? Like, you really have to buy into this world that they’ve created. Whereas Pluribus is set in “the real world” and everything is normal except for the Hive. Also, can I just say? This is one of the most beautifully shot shows I’ve seen in a while. The cinematography for Manousos’ journey through South America was incredible. Carol’s drive from Las Vegas back to Albuquerque was special. Choosing to ground this story in bright colors and gorgeous vistas is a really unique choice.
Oh, and you don’t have to worry about investing in Pluribus and having it taken away – Apple TV already greenlit the second season. I’m assuming that Gilligan will get all of the support he needs to make this series for as long as he envisions.
It's official, Carol.#Pluribus — Now Streaming pic.twitter.com/a7h3cfdIoq
— Apple TV (@AppleTV) December 12, 2025
I just love the name of this show it is fun to say, with my friends saying the name has become our six-seven phrase.
I think Apple’s approach is to invest in fewer, better shows, and it’s paying off. Of all the stuff I’ve watched, the worst show has still been perfectly watchable with high production values and good acting. And I appreciate the amount of sci-fi and intelligent adult shows. Very little is stupid or dumbed down or formulaic and lazy.
Having said that, I find Pluribus intellectually interesting and it makes me think, but I’m not emotionally engaged with it at all (unlike Severance or For All Mankind, for example). I don’t care about Carol or any of the other characters, I’m just interested in thinking about the scenarios the show presents and what I would do in that situation.
I’ve found a few of the episodes to be a little slow (this past ep especially) but overall I’m really enjoying it. It did give me “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” vibes at first, but not in a bad way. I am very happy to hear that S2 has already been greenlit, hopefully we won’t have to wait several years for its release.
It took the first 3 or 4 episodes for me to get into it, but once it did, I’m fully onboard. Maybe it was John Cena that did the trick?
The series is indeed beautifully shot and very clever — Vince Gilligan is terrific!
My Husband started watching it, and I really didn’t get into the first 2 episodes. I started to connect when Carol was burying her partner, and this past weekend I rewatched the first episode, because I was really tuning it out (like I do for a lot of his sci fi shows) Am excited for the meeting between what seems to be the 2 adults in the room. I am also rather skeptical of the uber rich guy, and what his position is in the story arc.
We binge watched for one weekend until the Las Vegas episode, and i was really feeling let down that we had to wait another week to get the next ep. Am getting very spoiled by NetFlix, and them releasing a whole season in one fell swoop.
Genuine Q for all: so I don’t like sci fi that much (can dig OG Star Wars). Absolutely can’t watch apocalyptic stuff, and ‘Paradise’ scared me. Back in the day I did watch The X files for a bit. Would I potentially like this? (Obviously I can just start watching to see, but I like a bit of dialogue/feedback!
It’s more character study than sci fi and Vince Gilligan was an important part of the X-Files back in the day. Give it a shot! I love it – much more so than Severance.
The first episode is the most stressful and “apocalyptic” but then it becomes more like a character study with sci-fi elements. I think it will be fine for you!
The theme of the conflict between expression of individuality and conformity with society is familiar in literature. Pluribus pushes this notion to the extreme. Very interesting to explore those values, especially since most people find value in both concepts.
I think this show is brilliant. I’m invested in the characters and I love the way different people react to the change.
There’s really something about a show doing weekly drops. It gives time for discussion and an audience to grow as opposed to one bingable drop of episodes, just saying. It stays in discussion longer. It’s funny how it almost feels retro now.
I am enjoying the show but find even at episode 7 Carole to be annoying and I am actively rooting against her, she is an incredibly selfish and unsympathetic character so well done Rhea for the amazing acting . The whole concept is really intriguing and has me thinking about how I would fair in a world like that hive mind or immune it cannot be worse than the world is currently so honestly her trying to reverse it just pisses me off.
Same, @Scotchy. She irked my soul until the very last scene of this last episode. I’ve been Team Hive, because–hey–it can’t be worse than Agent Orange’s America, in fact, it’s actively better since they at least want to make sure everyone is housed and fed. Now, I can’t wait to see where they go with it after Carol’s epiphany that she can’t go it alone.
It amuses me that the main character is almost the same character played by Clair Danes in “The Best in Me”
Love the show, love Rhea. Love that I have no idea where the f it is going.