Donald Trump bungled the coin toss at the Army-Navy football game

Here are some photos of Donald Trump over the weekend, departing from and returning to the White House. He traveled to Baltimore for the annual Army-Navy football game, because Trump is bizarrely obsessed with attending as many sporting events as possible for some reason. To be fair, presidents or VPs usually attend the Army-Navy game, but they usually skip the other events which Trump has attended in the past year (hello, there was no reason for him to attend the US Open men’s final). Because everyone sucks up to this demented madman, they asked Trump to do the coin toss for the Army-Navy game. It… did not go well.

President Trump’s coin toss will go down in the history books pic.twitter.com/ymirdytnuP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 13, 2025

Has he never flipped a coin in his life? Does he not understand the concept of “tossing” or “flipping” a coin? Can I just say something else too… Trump is giving Dementia Grinch Energy these days. The way he picks up medals, coins and trophies like he’s listening to a constant loop of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” He plucked that coin away, then he just threw it in the air without even attempting to get any rotation on it. Bonkers. Anyway, the Navy won the game, in case anyone wanted to know. They won 17-16.

On Friday, Congress released a cache of photos from the Jeffrey Epstein files. There are some deeply disturbing photos, and some of them were withheld because people could see victims’ faces. There were also more photos of Trump and Epstein together, because of course.