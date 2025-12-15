Donald Trump bungled the coin toss at the Army-Navy football game

Here are some photos of Donald Trump over the weekend, departing from and returning to the White House. He traveled to Baltimore for the annual Army-Navy football game, because Trump is bizarrely obsessed with attending as many sporting events as possible for some reason. To be fair, presidents or VPs usually attend the Army-Navy game, but they usually skip the other events which Trump has attended in the past year (hello, there was no reason for him to attend the US Open men’s final). Because everyone sucks up to this demented madman, they asked Trump to do the coin toss for the Army-Navy game. It… did not go well.
Has he never flipped a coin in his life? Does he not understand the concept of “tossing” or “flipping” a coin? Can I just say something else too… Trump is giving Dementia Grinch Energy these days. The way he picks up medals, coins and trophies like he’s listening to a constant loop of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” He plucked that coin away, then he just threw it in the air without even attempting to get any rotation on it. Bonkers. Anyway, the Navy won the game, in case anyone wanted to know. They won 17-16.
On Friday, Congress released a cache of photos from the Jeffrey Epstein files. There are some deeply disturbing photos, and some of them were withheld because people could see victims’ faces. There were also more photos of Trump and Epstein together, because of course.
Trump appears 4 times in newly released Epstein photos released by House Democrats. Here they are. www.cnn.com/2025/12/12/p…
[image or embed]
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 12, 2025 at 10:22 AM
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Washington, DC United States President Donald J Trump walks across on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, after landing in Marine One. The President was attending the Army – Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Pictured: Donald Trump

BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2025
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Washington, DC United States President Donald J Trump walks across on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, after landing in Marine One. The President was attending the Army – Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Washington, DC United States President Donald J Trump walks across on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, after landing in Marine One. The President was attending the Army – Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Washington, DC United States President Donald J Trump walks across on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, after landing in Marine One. The President was attending the Army – Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Washington, DC United States President Donald J Trump walks across on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, after landing in Marine One. The President was attending the Army – Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sigh. But again, people voted for this mess.
@ ChillinginDC I keep telling myself that but it’s not helping my emotional reaction to him.
Imagine Biden doing that. There would be a million articles and the video would be played on loop on Faux News
And then Jake Tapper would write a book about Biden’s coin toss..
But since we live in the worst timeline – the “media” has even forgotten that you-know-who demolished the white house.
IMAGINE if Obama or Biden had demolished the white house…..just think about what the aftermath would have been like. Dayam.
The National Trust last week filed a lawsuit about that, because he did ZERO of the steps entailed in the environmental review & cultural review of the project. Forcing this admin into court has been very effective. Results don’t happen as quickly as any of us like, but they happen. Granted, the East Wing is still long gone….
My partner and I would like to thank you for the new term “Dementia Grinch Energy”
That photo of Trump with all of those young women and girls … chilling.
And now this POS is tweeting that Reiner’s death (May he Rest in Peace) is because he ‘hated’ Trump. He is absolutely insane – how will the US survive him?
Revolting. He needs to keep his trap shut.
I’m not sure that we will. I don’t know how we come back from this.
Why is he even bothering? We know doesn’t mean a word of it.
More than anything in this hellscape, I remain pissed that we have a captured media and no true reporting on this fascist ghoul and the party who makes it all possible, unless you really go looking. I shouldn’t have to go looking to find coverage of a dementia patient.
The media serves the GOP.
And it’s just going to get worse as Kushner rounds up Russian and other non-democracy oligarchs to buy CNN and other “mainstream” media outlets.
We are pretty doomed. They’ve taken control of all fronts: government, judiciary, media and tech.
No one is coming to save us.
Have no clue why Kushner is anywhere near there. Does not work for the US government. Has he been vetted this time? Does he have the proper security clearance this time?
Can you imagine them screaming if Hunter Biden went on trips oversees “diplomacy” trips?
Truly disturbing about those trump condoms is the illustration of him is old man trump, as in, president trump. Was he still going to the island in his first term?
What a fool.
Once again proving how unrelatable he is to the average everyday American citizen.