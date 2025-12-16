Travis Kelce hasn’t announced any retirement plans after the Chiefs missed the playoffs

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs. It was the first time the Chiefs have failed to make the playoffs in over a decade. Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL in Sunday’s game, and that was officially the “reason” why the Chiefs lost, although it does feel like the Chiefs were having a particularly bad season overall. Obviously, people are centering this loss on Travis Kelce – after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss in February, there was a conversation about whether Kelce would retire or play one more year. He decided to give it a go for one more year. Does it follow that he will announce his retirement now, or will he try his luck for one more season? This is what happened after the game:

Travis Kelce looked defeated after the Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs. The 36-year-old tight end somberly hung his head as he walked past reporters and fans on his way to the locker room after the Chiefs lost their must-win game to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 14. In a video shared on X, Kelce was seen walking slowly with his helmet in his hand after the game. At one point, Kelce lightly hit the wall in frustration as he accepted the Chiefs’ fate this season. Kelce also declined to speak to reporters after the loss, telling them, “It’s not the time.” “I’ll catch you guys during the week,” he promised, according to The Athletic’s Jesse Newell, who said the tight end declined speaking to the press twice on Sunday. Sunday’s loss was crushing for Chiefs fans in more ways than one. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a devastating injury late in the game as the Chiefs were down just three points. Hours after the game, an MRI confirmed that Mahomes, 30, sustained a torn ACL in his left knee. “Patrick and the club are currently exploring surgical options,” the team said.

I’m including one of the videos below – Travis looked dejected, and I’m not surprised that he was in no mood to chat with the press. If he’s got something to announce, wouldn’t he save it for his podcast? Plus, he probably wants to talk about his options with his coach and his family too. Speaking of, Taylor Swift attended Sunday’s game. She was seated in the VIP box with the Kelce family, and Swifties noted that Taylor was documenting the game via a video recorder herself, like she might have thought this was Trav’s last game. Like… every athlete wants to go out on top, but sometimes those athletes need this kind of reality check that it’s time to hang it up. We’ll see though. I’m sure Travis feels like he still has some good football left in him.

The Chiefs have officially been eliminated from the post season pic.twitter.com/gwFpNMrjcD — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) December 14, 2025