Mail: Duchess Meghan’s purse collection is worth more than Princess Kate’s

Longtime readers know that I rarely pay attention to women’s shoes. I barely notice when celebrities or royals are wearing certain heels. I appreciate the shoe-obsessed ladies out there, and I’ve learned to pay more attention to shoewear. But I will always notice purses. Purses are *my* thing, I love a good purse and I’m a purse-obsessive. So the Daily Mail’s latest royal story is right up my alley – they’re comparing and contrasting the cost of various royals’ purse collections. The point is obviously to criticize the Duchess of Sussex and hype the Princess of Wales. But all I can say is that Meghan’s purse collection is the envy of most women, and Kate’s collection is not.
The Duchess of Sussex has a penchant for luxury fashion and has acquired a handbag collection worth $350,000, according to a retail expert. Meghan Markle, 44, has also spent between $35,000 and $40,000 on shoes since 2022, making the former Suits actress the royal with the most expensive accessory wardrobe.
Luxury retail specialist Christos Garkinos recently analysed the royal wardrobes of six women – including the Princess of Wales, Princess Anne, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and Queen Camilla – in what he called a ‘fascinating case study’. Mr Garkinos noted that, while his estimates are ‘purely directional’, Meghan has the highest per-item spend despite having a smaller collection than any of the other royals and the fewest number of official appearances.
‘Her mix [of shoes and bags] is smaller but higher-ticket,’ he told the Daily Mail. The Duchess’s mix comprises Dior’s iconic Lady bags, Fendi’s Peekaboo design, as well as minimalist pieces from Polène and Strathberry, Mr Garkinos added. She favours shoes designed by Aquazzura, Manolo, and Chanel.
‘Even with fewer official appearances, her accessories skew luxury-house core,’ he noted.
Meanwhile, Catherine, 43, ‘mixes approachable British brands with a few heritage investments’ for a timeless collection that’s worth around $305,000 in total. Most recently, royal fans rushed to get their hands on the chocolate brown DeMellier bag that Catherine debuted during her visit to the Anna Freud Centre last month. The petite Hudson worth £415, currently only available to pre-order for delivery next May, appears to be a new addition to what is already a sizeable accessories wardrobe.
‘However, what makes it valuable isn’t extravagance,’ Mr Garkinos said. ‘It’s balance. Catherine knows when to splurge and when to repeat, which is why her pieces age so well in the public eye.’ As far as bags go, the collection is ‘punctuated’ by Chanel and is believed to be worth around $250,000.
Queen Camilla’s shoes and handbags are likely worth $165,000 as Mr Garkinos said she is all about ‘loyalty to brand and comfort’. Over the years, Camilla has shown off an exquisite range of totes and clutches, but she seems to favour royal-endorsed Aspinal of London and Launer – the late Queen Elizabeth’s bag brand of choice.
While the Duchess of Edinburgh and Zara Tindall’s collections are estimated at around $40,000 each, Princess Anne is the ‘minimalist of the group’.
[From The Daily Mail]
It’s so funny that they still like to pretend that Meghan is a “working royal” who does events in which they need to calculate how much she’s “spending.” Maybe 2026 will finally bring an end to their attempts to possess Meghan and her image. Anyway, longtime Keen-watchers might remember when Kate had no idea what to do about accessories, so she always wore beige pumps and carried sedate clutches for all of her events. That changed when, you guessed it, Meghan arrived on the scene. Meghan is such a good accessorizer – she has such an eye for jewelry, bags and shoes, and Kate noticed that too. So Kate started to copy her, even wearing or carrying the same brands she saw Meghan use. All of which to say… I bet Meghan’s purse collection is actually worth a lot more. But this guy has no idea because Meghan hasn’t lived there for SIX YEARS.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the Friends and Family reception during the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague. The reception at the Invictus Games Park is hosted by the city of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish white oversized cape over a white button-down shirt. She paired it with black pointed-toe heels and simple accessories, giving off a vibe of effortless elegance, topped off with a sleek, slicked-back bun.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Bh, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party at Jeff Bezos’ home in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Prince Harry, eghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 9 NOVEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to watch the sitting volleyball competition on field one at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 14 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales with AELTC chair Debbie Jevans as she arrives to attend the Ladies’ Singles Final on day thirteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Debbie Jevans
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Jul 2025
Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Harry, Duke of Sussex and other celebrities attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 09 Oct 2025
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Harry, Duke of Sussex and other celebrities attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 09 Oct 2025
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
-
-
The Princess of Wales arriving for the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Nov 2025
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of Anna Freud, visits the children’s mental health charity in north London. The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new project with Anna Freud to enhance the skills of health visitors to support early social and emotional development
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 27 Nov 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of Anna Freud, visits the children’s mental health charity in north London. The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new project with Anna Freud to enhance the skills of health visitors to support early social and emotional development
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 27 Nov 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Oh so Meghan IS a royal then?? I thought we were supposed to be horrified that people refer to her by her royal title?
Well, apparently Meghan also has the “fewest number of official appearances” while carrying her accessories, which she paid for. These people are so quick to refer to any trip the Sussexes take to Nigeria or Columbia as a “royal tour” but now refer to actual royal events as “official appearances” simply to include private-citizen Meghan into the mix.
Meg PAYS for her purses as she always has and is not dependent on taxpayers picking up the tab. Even when she was in UK Chuckles couldn’t afford to have her and suggested she keep working so she continued to pay for her purses!
“Meghan has the highest per-item spend despite having a smaller collection than any of the other royals and the fewest number of official appearances.”
This was included to try to make it seem reasonable that Kate has spent over $300,000 on accessories. Difference is Meghan and spending her own money, on her own time. And since Meghan is a private citizen they actually have no idea what she has. Nor should they.
What even counts as an official visit for a private citizen? When she goes to the office? When she does zoom meetings? Charity events? Business lunches? They’re really just trying to make two private citizens work output and transparency seem like it should be judged and covered equally to two public servants who are taxpayer funded.
Kate has had clutches and handbags since 2011 and she rarely repeats. They are simply lying about the number of items and their value. Besides anything she has costs the taxpayers money. Meghan buys her own stuff.
This is like how they throw in the value of Meghan’s jewelry but never Kate’s expensive engagement ring.
Non stop NK level propaganda for that family.
Thank you for saying this. Before her marriage, someone quoted a friend of Kate’s as saying she had the largest collection of Longchamp bags they had ever seen. Plus so many pre and post marriage freebies sent to Kate and Pippa and Carole. Plus the designer goods we have seen her in at Pippa’s birthday and in Mustique.
Right? If Meghan has a smaller collection, then she must reuse her purses moreso than Kate who has a “sizable collection.” And yet in DM speak, it’s still Kate is great and Meghan terrible. LOL.
My mom taught us that it is better to have one quality item and care for it well than 100 cheap items. I still wear a pair of Gucci loafers I got for Christmas in 1990 (they have been resoled several times) and I have a fabulous collection of designer purses that are in mint condition that were handed down from my mother (and in some cases my grandmother).
Meghan is building a legacy wardrobe. Kate just has a lot of stuff.
Also, Kate started copying Meghan’s favoured brands since 2018 in both shoes and bags (and clothes but that’s a convo for another day). There are more than 100 counts of K copying Meghan as early as late 2016.
The levels of stupidity and desperation are off the charts..
If only KKKate had a similar budget for her wiglets. It would be a better investment.
Seriously. She spends all that money on ugly dresses but can’t get a quality weave.
So the point is that … (handsomely paid by over-taxed Brits working royal) Kate has more official appearances than … (private citizen) Meghan?? While it’s no one’s business what private-citizen Meghan pays for her bags or anything else, it most CERTAINLY is many people’s business how Kate is fettering away their hard-earned money as she flits from house to house.
Only, but significant difference: Kate’s collection is paid for by british taxpayers, Meghan bought her shoes and bags herself, even while being a working royal!
This. Kate is the one taking food out of the mouths of UK children with her wardrobe costs.
Meghan paid her own way the entire time – before she was a working royal, WHILE she was a working royal, and afterwards. Even paid for all her own wedding clothes.
Because unlike Kate, Meghan isn’t lazy and actually knows how to work and get paid.
So now she’s a Royal?
The BM, in its infinite “wisdom” has compared and contrasted the cost of Meghan and Kate’s clothes, their jewelry, and now the cost of their purses. Due to the public’s right to know, I’d like to suggest that they now do the number of houses these women have and how much those cost. While they’re at it, they should also compare the cost and the number of vacations between those two. I’ll wait for the results.
Have these people never heard of a stylist? Maybe Meghan paid cash for every single thing she wears, but it wouldn’t surprise me if a lot of it was standard-issue red carpet looks. Oprah famously/proudly owned most of her jewels, but that’s certainly not standard practice.
This old, misogynistic, sexist press is trying with all its might to reduce women to their clothing and appearance. How stupid and backward are the people who write such things? Are there really still so many people in the world who fall for this bait of anger and outrage instead of being interested in the truth and genuine content? How long will this filth continue to be written and read?
I’m guessing that the Daily Mail paid this guy to do this “study”. As Kaiser said, Kate didn’t know about a lot of the brands that she wears now before Meghan joined the family. And why is Meghan being compared to working royals?
I would say that Meghan upped the purse and shoes game for all the royal women. Before Meghan they all seemed to clutch their clutches, except Elizabeth and Diana. Meghan was the first to carry a big bag and give certain designers a big boost. And which of them carried small top handle bags before Meghan? I would believe that Catherine never carried a De Mellier bag before Meghan introduced them to the dowdy Windsor women. Elizabeth, bless her heart, stuck to bucket sized bags and made it hers, but the rest of the Windsor women saw Meghan’s purse and shoe game and started being “inspired” greatly, especially Catherine the Great.
I would love to have Meghan’s purse collection!!!
This article (maybe inadvertently) points out Kate’s spending problem – she has a lot more pieces and some are $$$ and some less so – while Meghan is investing in quality pieces that I am sure we will see throughout the years. Kate’s purchases go to some warehouse and are brought out once every three years.
Slumlord Williy’s tenants pay for Kate’s handbags these days, Meghan pays for her own, and what Meghan pays is non of our business it doesn’t come out of the taxpayers purse. The DM knows that.
This “report” doesn’t take into account the numerous bespoke clutches and bags in K’s wardrobe.
And keep in mind this is the same daily fail tjat reported M’s your wardrobe coming up to £100ks wheb it was actually not only less than half of that but also less than K’s Caribbean tourdrobe. And whenever it’s Meghan, they dump random numbers to inflate it without doing their due diligence (which what else can we expect from the royal rota) and don’t account for bespoke prices when it’s Kate
According to the article, since 2022 Meghan’s cost for handbags is $350,000 and Bone Idle’s cost is $305,000. If I was a British taxpayer, I would be angry.
Why isn’t this rag comparing the cost of Bone Idle’s handbags to the European royal women costs? That would be a better comparison. This is just another clickbait article.