Sydney Sweeney wore custom Galia Lahav to ‘The Housemaid’ LA premiere

I think it’s a little bit weird that the film adaptation of The Housemaid is coming out in the Christmas season. The bestselling book by Freida McFadden means there’s a built-in audience for the film, but this feels like it should be a spring or summer release. I wonder about the rationale behind this, and I’m concerned that it will get lost among the genuine Christmas movies and awards-season releases. We’ll see.
Last night was the LA premiere for The Housemaid. Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar were all in attendance, with Sydney getting the most attention. Sydney has had an up-and-down 2025. There was a moment, earlier this year, when she was about to become THE most in-demand actress under 30. Then there were some controversies – mostly about eugenics, her ubiquity and her MAGA-ness – which really hurt her image. She recently tried to backtrack and clarify the eugenics stuff, but it feels like the damage has been done. All of which to say, I think that’s why Sydney is styled this way for the premiere. She wants to run it back to when guys were salivating over her body and that’s all anyone knew about her, that she has huge knockers. Sydney’s gown is custom Galia Lahav. This is legitimately the best styling I’ve ever seen for Sydney.
Amanda Seyfried wore a cute Monse dress paired with a Tiffany & Co necklace. I wonder if Tiffany’s had to pull this Jean Schlumberger piece out of their archives? Amanda did not showcase the necklace properly – her hair really should be up if she’s going to wear a piece like that.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – DECEMBER 15: American actress Amanda Seyfried wearing Monse PF26, Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes, American actress and producer Sydney Sweeney wearing a fully custom Galia Lahav gown with Jacob & Co. high jewelry and American actor Brandon Sklenar arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Lionsgate’s ‘The Housemaid’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 15, 2025 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1059629208, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney, Brandon Sklenar, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
Ah yes the tits are on full display.
“Tits McGee is off tonight. I’m Veronica Corningstone.” is the first thing that popped into my head when I saw the photos.
The dress is okay but I’d like to see Sweeney in a loose turtleneck for once.
I usually don’t care about Sydney Sweeney, because she annoys me.
So I only came here to have a look at the Lahav dress, because I guessed it might look like a bridal-ish dress, white and all…
I like AS’s Monse, and I agree, her hair should have been styled differently for the necklace.
I still don’t believe they’re real. She may have good sized ones before, so they look real because they’re underneath real tissue and are heavy/weighed down; but real ones aren’t so encapsulated. When you push them up, they generally don’t have “edges”. The sides have hard edges too. I think they’re fake, but look real, so she’s leaning into it. Or lying into it.
The transition from body to boob (if that makes any sense hahaha) is not as pronounced as with bolt-ons. When I was in my 20’s and early 30’s, my 32 DDD real ones looked like that when in a corseted top. I believe they are real. As if what I believe matters haha
They’re totally real. Otherwise anyone could be famous for boobs.
Damn she already had the hair extensions put back in….
Amanda looks lovely as usual.
That was my first thought as well – her bob was fresh and interesting, this hair is more barbie-like and dated. I think her make-up looks nice but the dress is not good.
She is the most unappealing talentless and confusing IT girl in recent history,dare I say I almost miss the Jennifer Lawrence IT girl phase.
Is she an IT girl, tho? She’s basically MAGA barbie who does chick films MAGA doesn’t watch. She’s more like bad marketing girl.
Okay. I get accentuating the positives. Then there is just having distracting bewbies. I feel like she needs to consult with Selma Hayek on how to dress for your curves without having a proverbial a neon sign pointing at your breasts.
Excellent comment. And lest anyone get all “but she can dress for HERSELF,” she is clearly dressing so that everyone will focus only on her tah-tahs.
She has such a remarkable talent of looking basic and overdone. That fluffy hemline looks like a robe Mrs. Roper would wear.
Overdone is exactly right. The overdone hair and makeup makes her look at least a decade older. (Amanda Seyfried is older but actually looks a lot younger than Sydney here.)
Also, she’s not a good model on the red carpet. The sleepy eye pose her makes her look drugged or bored to me.
Is that a dragon necklace on Amanda? I’m into it so yeah hair back would have been nice. But she looks good. Isn’t Sydney a producer on this film? The book is popular so I could see it maybe doing well as counter-programming to the big popcorn movies like Avatar. I always feel like some actors are counted out and then they end up just getting that role that really hits. So it could happen for Sydney again. Or not. Anyways, Amanda has really become a consistently solid actress.
Sydney just looks basic, cheap and classless. There are ways to look great and show cleavage but she needs better styling.
A blonde Kartrashian.
Sorry, I am still howling about the tiktokers talking mess about her hair and her stylist had to respond. And I saw videos of her on the red carpet and her whole, I do not give a good F was on display.
I love Amanda’s whole look — she looks gorgeous. Sydney looks amazing too but I’m not a huge fan of the dress. Her street style/low-key promo style is SO good, idk how she ends up in this stuff on the red carpet. Does she have two different stylists?
Well, she looks very pretty. The boobs are boob-ing!
Those things look painful; put them away, Sydney
Amanda looks lovely; Amanda is lovely
Maybe I’m old, but…lots of women have tits. I’m not impressed.
I see two pink bowling balls. Anyway, I’m reading The House Maid now and so far its kinda dumb. I dont think I’ll be rushing to see the movie.
Sydney Sweeney has an amazing figure, but her face throws me off. Those dead eyes are repellent!
There is no sign of life there at all!
Just carry a tray and lean forward a tiny bit. May as well serve them that way.
Sweeney’s def trying to start over with her image. I think the styling here is the best she’s had lately, but the all white (2x Marilyn homages in a row), extensions in, and the in-your-face boobs are a little too obvious.