Sydney Sweeney wore custom Galia Lahav to ‘The Housemaid’ LA premiere

I think it’s a little bit weird that the film adaptation of The Housemaid is coming out in the Christmas season. The bestselling book by Freida McFadden means there’s a built-in audience for the film, but this feels like it should be a spring or summer release. I wonder about the rationale behind this, and I’m concerned that it will get lost among the genuine Christmas movies and awards-season releases. We’ll see.

Last night was the LA premiere for The Housemaid. Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar were all in attendance, with Sydney getting the most attention. Sydney has had an up-and-down 2025. There was a moment, earlier this year, when she was about to become THE most in-demand actress under 30. Then there were some controversies – mostly about eugenics, her ubiquity and her MAGA-ness – which really hurt her image. She recently tried to backtrack and clarify the eugenics stuff, but it feels like the damage has been done. All of which to say, I think that’s why Sydney is styled this way for the premiere. She wants to run it back to when guys were salivating over her body and that’s all anyone knew about her, that she has huge knockers. Sydney’s gown is custom Galia Lahav. This is legitimately the best styling I’ve ever seen for Sydney.

Amanda Seyfried wore a cute Monse dress paired with a Tiffany & Co necklace. I wonder if Tiffany’s had to pull this Jean Schlumberger piece out of their archives? Amanda did not showcase the necklace properly – her hair really should be up if she’s going to wear a piece like that.