Donald Trump: Rob Reiner died of Trump Derangement Syndrome

Most days, I don’t have the stomach to analyze or discuss Donald Trump’s deranged Truth Social posts. Half the time, I don’t even believe that he’s the one typing – there’s an odd lucidity to the middle-of-the-night ramblings at times, like some Nazi henchman is trying to write in Trump’s “voice” but with some functional self-editing. But other times, you can tell that Trump is the one “speaking.” Well, on Monday morning, Trump had some thoughts about the murders of Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner. You can see the Truth Social post below.

Vile. Demented. Grotesque. Yes, Donald Trump chose the murders of Rob and Michele Reiner to center himself. He couldn’t just… eulogize two Americans in a simple way, the kind of way we expect from politicians and public figures. Trump is arguing in his demented way that Rob Reiner died “due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.” The backlash to this post was immediate, especially since the same people snickering at Trump’s post were the people getting teachers fired from their jobs merely for expressing skepticism at the astroturfed canonization of Charlie Kirk just three months ago.

Later in the day on Monday, Trump was asked about the post and he said: “Well, I wasn’t a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person. I thought he was very bad for our country.” Rob Reiner was a longtime Democrat and a longtime critic of homophobia, bigotry, misogyny and Republicans writ large.

Trump on Rob Reiner: He was a deranged person… Trump derangement syndrome. I was not a fan. I thought he was very bad for our country. pic.twitter.com/PvXJDjUnfZ — Acyn (@Acyn) December 15, 2025