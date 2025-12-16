Donald Trump: Rob Reiner died of Trump Derangement Syndrome

Most days, I don’t have the stomach to analyze or discuss Donald Trump’s deranged Truth Social posts. Half the time, I don’t even believe that he’s the one typing – there’s an odd lucidity to the middle-of-the-night ramblings at times, like some Nazi henchman is trying to write in Trump’s “voice” but with some functional self-editing. But other times, you can tell that Trump is the one “speaking.” Well, on Monday morning, Trump had some thoughts about the murders of Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner. You can see the Truth Social post below.
Vile. Demented. Grotesque. Yes, Donald Trump chose the murders of Rob and Michele Reiner to center himself. He couldn’t just… eulogize two Americans in a simple way, the kind of way we expect from politicians and public figures. Trump is arguing in his demented way that Rob Reiner died “due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.” The backlash to this post was immediate, especially since the same people snickering at Trump’s post were the people getting teachers fired from their jobs merely for expressing skepticism at the astroturfed canonization of Charlie Kirk just three months ago.
Later in the day on Monday, Trump was asked about the post and he said: “Well, I wasn’t a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person. I thought he was very bad for our country.” Rob Reiner was a longtime Democrat and a longtime critic of homophobia, bigotry, misogyny and Republicans writ large.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Washington, DC United States President Donald J. Trump makes remarks as he awards 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees with their medallions during a presentation ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. The honorees this year include country music artist George Straight, actor Sylvester Stallone, members of the rock band Kiss, actor Michael Crawford, and singer Gloria Gaynor.
Washington, DC United States President Donald J Trump walks across on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, after landing in Marine One. The President was attending the Army – Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
Washington, DC United States President Donald J Trump walks across on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, after landing in Marine One. The President was attending the Army – Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
Washington, DC United States President Donald J Trump walks across on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, after landing in Marine One. The President was attending the Army – Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
New York, NY **FILE PHOTOS** Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Singer Reiner Reportedly Found Stabbed To Death At Home in Los Angeles.
New York, NY **FILE PHOTOS** Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Singer Reiner Reportedly Found Stabbed To Death At Home in Los Angeles.
Century City, CA **FILE PHOTOS** Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Were Killed by Their Son. Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found after first responders were called to the couple’s Brentwood home.
He’s a steaming pile of feces.
I mean, I understand people’s disgust and frustration I’ve always felt that. But he’s not getting worse, this is who he’s always been. This is who he was when 40 years ago he was taking out full page ads calling for the execution of young black men. When he was strolling backstage through the dressing rooms of 15-year-old girls. When he was kicking people out of their homes illegally, to build tacky shoe boxes with his name plastered on the side of it. When he was delivering shoddy product through his steaks, airline, University, etc.
He was this guy in ’85, ’05, ’15, and now in ’25. But I guess now people are realizing that he’s not someone with a grand plan who just ” tells it like it is”. He’s an ignorant spoiled trust fund baby who has failed up every instance in his life. He’s not smart, he’s not good at deals, and because he’s never experienced failure that actually stopped him in his tracks he has an unhealthy dose of petulance and narcissism that is malignant.
People always say the further away you get from historical events the more you minimize them. Maybe living through this will make a lot of people who are apathetic realize how bad it can get.
Just wait until your time comes, you rancid, hateful, inhuman sack of shit. There’ll be so many people pissing on your grave that you’ll think you were buried at sea.
I hope his grifter kids throw him in the back of a golf course like he did to his first wife.
I honestly have never despised a person more than the Orange Idiot. His narcissistic need to be at the center of this tragedy is appalling. On the day he blesses the world by leaving it I will celebrate until exhausted.
It’s sickening but not surprising. Literally everything is about this decaying 🍊. These are his sentiments, to be sure, but this is one of those posts I doubt he wrote. Not enough caps and strangely coherent.
Btw, there are some beautiful social media posts paying tribute to the Reiners from Democratic party political leaders such as President Obama, President Biden, and Vice President Harris. MVP Harris noted both Rob’s cultural impact on generations and his love and dedication to his country and democracy.
Those folks were even gracious about Charlie Kirk, because they’re not monsters. Expressing condolences to a spouse who forgot about Kirk before the body was cold.
Every time you think he cant sink any lower he proves us wrong. Horrible man.
Btw I recently read a post on socials saying that they dont wish ill on anyone, but keeps a bottle of champagne cold just incase, and judging by the comments they are not the only ones…
I have that cold bottle of champagne also, and I pray for the day I get to pop the cork.
We’ve got a bottle of Glenmorangie 1981 with a Sauternes finish standing by.
I have a special bottle of wine. I don’t like champagne. I expect on that day I will hear a thunderous roar outside. I will think to myself it’s playoff time and the local hockey team just scored (people gather outside the rink to cheer – thousands it’s crazy here) then I’ll remember holy snap, the team isn’t playing right now and it’s not even the playoffs. Then I will get to scrolling to see and think could it be? Could it be? Then the alerts on my phone will start.
It will be a short lived feeling of euphoria. I say short lived because Vance is young, healthy, and way worse. Mind you, Vance doesn’t have the same stranglehold on the cult – but none of that really matters now that democracy has pretty much been dismantled.
I cannot wait for the day when I will rejoice, dance and celebrate when the orange clown leaves town.
What an absolutely repugnant POS, the bar is low, so low and this steaming pile of trash finds a way to go lower.
He and his cronies are not worthy of shining Rob and Michele’s shoes….in death Rob is more of a man than the orange clown will ever be alive.
I cannot wait for the day when the clown’s children will see the depths of people’s revulsion for their father!!
I hate him so much.
Seth Meyers did a great rebuttal of this while doing a tribute to Rob Reiner on his show last night.
There is absolutely no defense for his words…this from the man who wishes death on others by simply stating truths (such as military not following ILLEGAL orders). When will people finally have enough of this…even republicans are starting to speak out about this. This must end…this cancer on society needs to be removed.
What a narcissist.
Not a surprise at all because as everyone here knows, Trump is a terrible person and every single Deplorable defending him are terrible people as well.
This is why the calls for civility and respect in the wake of CK’s death were always laughable when the so-called leader of the Free World can’t even just say nothing in the wake of this tragic act of domestic violence. Apparently, anything goes now and you’re mad about it you can blame the orange shit stain for creating this climate.
@Kitten..Trump does not believe domestic violence is a crime so he probably sees this as a “family squabble” not worthy of his caring
That’s 100% how he views it. He’s such a vile piece of trash.
Why? Why does the universe keep taking the wrong 78 year olds? Why won’t it take this most disgusting excuse for a human who has ever lived? (In addition to Rob Reiner, 78 year old beloved soap opera legend Anthony Geary (Luke Spencer from General Hospital) passed away too. )
Speaker Mike Johnson was asked about this and literally ran away!
There are Republicans admitting that Trump should never have posted such vitriol but then try to defend it by claiming we don’t know what it’s like to be in shoes.
Absolutely nothing justifies such a post and those trying to defend it with “but he was shot at …” need to be called out on it.
Speaker Mike Johnson needs to explain why he is allowing such behavior because Speaker Mike Johnson not only has the ability but the constitutional duty to end this.
That’s exactly what I’d expect Mike Johnson to do. He is such a twerp. He was the high school nerd who got to sit at the bully’s lunch table if he did their homework for them and didn’t rat them out. He’s doing the exact same thing in government.
Johnson knows he’s a coward, and has grown tired of acting like he isn’t.
This is who he is and has always been. A deviant without any regard for others.
When it happens and he’s gone, I will be having a glass of Chablis, an ice cold martini with extra olives and lovely seafood pasta dinner. Maybe I’ll even go dancing.
May the Reiner’s rest in peace and may comfort somehow be found by the family left behind.
Not sure if I’ll go out but I’ll definitely be dancing in my living room!
What person with a brain and a soul would have expected anything different out of that orange horror show? His comments show how much the Reiners (z”l) got under his wispy skin. Their memory is a blessing.
He’s the worst person. You’d think he might have at least one nice thing to say about Singer Reiner since she took the cover picture for his book The Art of the Deal but, then again, that would require him being able to care an iota about anyone that wasn’t him.
Only 1130 days (and 9 hours plus 29 minutes) to 2029 Inauguration Day people!
There is no such thing as Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s called standing up for decency. But Trump wouldn’t know anything about decency would he?
Here’s what I would like to know. If the White House calls a press conference, do the press actually HAVE to show up? Can ABC, NBC and the (now sycophantic) CBS, and others just not go? Because it seems the best way to hurt Trump is to not put him on TV.
Sure Fox and the other batshit right wing channels will show up. But believe me, he wants to be on the big networks.
I did see quite a few conservatives calling him out on this yesterday, some with very strong language. But none in a current position of power like Johnson. Mitch McConnell is on his way out, so it costs him nothing to say “this is wrong, apologize.”
It absolutely is who he has always been. It does feel like the wheels are loosening on the Trump train a bit now and he will be losing some of the willfully blind and dumb support he got for so long.
He’s a monster without a single redeeming quality.
I also try not to read, analyze or think about Trump @Kaiser but it’s hard to avoid. It’s a daily barrage of his disgustingness. I’ve been around for more than a dozen Presidents and I don’t remember ever hearing about or from a President as much as this one. He’s like an infection that you try to ignore but it won’t go away. I am still shocked that he was reelected.
I always think trump’s weird ‘I wasn’t a fan’ is notable. He said it about John McCain too, who was obviously a politician. It’s all showbiz to trump. You aren’t a supporter, you are a fan. Because fans aren’t motivated by logic, they are motivated by an emotional impulse. That’s the MAGA world. Don’t think it through, just scream your adoration. And if he wasn’t a fan, he could have STFU.