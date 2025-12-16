Windsor locals are absolutely furious about the Wales family’s Forest Lodge move

It’s so interesting to see the months-long hum of grumbling about the Prince and Princess of Wales’s move to Forest Lodge. Because it involves Prince William and Kate, the British media has largely pulled their punches about the insanity of their move, especially their land-grab of over 150 acres of public park and their security shutting down a major park access point. The move has also caused chaos at a Christmas-tree shop. And they evicted lease-holding tenants AND they shut down a children’s center close to Forest Lodge. But hey, at least Forest Lodge has a self-contained flat for the Middletons, right? Well, the Mirror had an exclusive about furious locals and how the Wales family has really pissed off the community. Some highlights:
The locals are furious: Other Windsor locals have expressed their deep upset following the couple’s move to Forest Lodge. Some locals who have enjoyed the vast grounds of Great Windsor Park for years, the new ‘ring of steel’ around the couple’s lavish abode has made them feel unwelcome on their own turf. Homeowners in the neighbouring areas say they were aghast when one day in in September, they woke up to the upsetting news that they could no longer access vast swathes of oak-studded open fields near the Waleses’ new home. They say that around 150 acres of previously publicly accessible land has been closed off to accommodate the couple and their three children, whose safety is of priority concern.
It sounds like the peasants are close to organizing a revolt: Tina, who lives on the opposite side of Forest Lodge, says that local dog walkers like herself have been left bereft over the new ban zone, which affects the Cranbourne Gate entrance of the park. The woman, who had walked that same route for 15 years, says that those who were initially more optimistic about Kate and Wills’ big move didn’t realise that the park – and Forest Lodge – are not actually owned by the Royal Family. “After it had been announced that William was moving there, I spoke to various people I bumped into and we speculated about the closure of the fields and footpaths and the general view was ‘I really hope not’. But some were sanguine about it because they wrongly assumed that the Royal Family own the park,” she said.
Tina on how the Waleses’ security started taking over the park: “There were months of works around Forest Lodge [before the move], big trenches were dug so clearly a lot of infrastructure went in. They planted a new hedge and installed a new fence behind the back garden of the house. And then the new stock fence went up around the fields between Cranbourne and Rangers Gate. The drive was resurfaced. Finally, the cameras appeared.”
Thousands of people have been affected: Tina also warns that while the exclusion zone has been widely portrayed as only being the small two-mile radius, the reality is that thousands of acres have been lost to the public. “Anyone can buy a pass to the Windsor Great Park car parks and walk in the public areas. So, by closing Cranbourne Gate car park and an area of land behind the Forest Lodge about three times the size of St James’ Park, thousands of people from miles around have been affected,” she said.
The new work-around isn’t the same: Windsor Great Park notes that parking will still be available at Ranger’s Gate car park, which is “just down the road”. But for dog walkers like Tina, it’s not the same, as that area is designed for horse crossings and you have to walk for miles to access an area that dogs can go off-lead. “When I realised we only had a couple of days left of access, I did go over there, and everyone I met was upset,” she explains. “I ran into a woman there that I recognised, and she said to me that when she got the email, she cried. For people who have walked there for years, it’s so sad.”
Other upset locals are sharing their frustrations on social media: One woman called Frances writing on Facebook: “Cranbourne Gate is being closed at the end of the month. Now that bridleway is useless as it leads onto a main road, instead of into the park! I have ridden and hiked that route for 42 years!”
Tina is making lots of noise: “I also met a couple of people who had keys to the forest, which is the other side of Forest Lodge,” Tina added. “And they were desperately upset, it’s like their back garden. You got a key to the forest you lived within walking distance, around half a mile. So it’s not as many people who have been affected there, but the affect on them, of course, is absolutely massive. You’ve got a dog and you’ve got hundreds of acres of woods that you’ve been allowed to use for years, and now you can’t.”
[From The Mirror]
I wonder if the “solution” to this issue might be the obvious one: William and Kate will have some kind of come-to-Jesus moment, suddenly realizing that their Forest Lodge move has upset locals, and announce that for the good of the community, they’d be willing to move to a different Windsor property, one which wouldn’t need 150 acres of public parkland. Perhaps this is how they play the long game and get Royal Lodge after all? It would make sense and that’s the obvious solution. Because I really wonder how much longer they can allow this situation to fester, especially if the locals (who PAY for park access) continue to be loudly upset about this.
How are they just ALLOWED to displace people and businesses? No I am seriously asking? There is a rule or laws that say that the RF can do such a thing?
They are the future king and queen of England. They like to pretend they are a regular couple, but they know what they are and take full advantage of it daily. They cosplay regular folk.
If this is just for Kate and Carole, as Kate’s separation home, the optics are even worse.
Do they truly need that much clearance around their home? Perhaps they can release some of that land or at least build a new car park, entrance, etc. They definitely have the money for it. If the Royals cared they could have done this move without ruining the neighborhood.
The security structures like the trenches and cameras should be enough. 150 acres is a huge amount of space to take from the public. And William is not paying rent for that security zone being unusable to the public either.
They could easily set up that part of the land to let those who paid for passes to access it. If they did a security check on the ones who want to use that space, they could rule out threats.
Besides when they spend time on holiday or at Anmer, they aren’t even there to be at risk from the local Windsor residents.
Pure greed. They don’t even have security rings this big at BP or Sandringham.
A good excuse to get Royal Lodge.
I honestly don’t think either william or kate is smart enough to think that far ahead. They are just entitled.
Someone needs to do an estimate about how much all those security measures, trenches, new hedges, cameras, and so on cost the public. The Waleses supposedly paid for interior renovations, but the security stuff, which is massive, is financed publicly.
Then do an estimate of the cost to the people who live around there, in terms of driving to distant dog parks or riding paths. Business the Christmas tree farm lost. Building a new children’s nature center.
Probably at least a million in costs. Plus the annual security costs.
Yes Peg and Can’t are on a destructive path to bring the monarchy down to a certain point. He will not do events or anything to do with royal business BUT he will still demand all the perks and money to go with it. Let’s see how long that will last with them pissing off their employers but still demanding pay. Is a bigger revolution in their future? I do hope so!!
Give Kate 2 or 3 years in this latest forever home and she’ll move into Royal Lodge, saying she felt bad for the peasants.
I am crap at figuring out sizes, but apparently 150 acres = ~ 90 football fields.
I do not understand why a family of 5 needs that much space. I understand why they want privacy, but surely the kids will probably be in the house or within easy sight of it most of the time.
We’ll find out soon enough and given that they have a helicopter I think we soon see a landing pad for it built on the property – alongside a tennis court and swimming pool. And then there is the granny property for Ma.
Foolishly I assumed they would just use the landing pad around Windsor castle, but that makes more sense for taking over 150 acres because they could put a landing pad in there for their own personal use.
And then have to be driven back to their house???? *clutches pearls*
They’re 100% putting in a landing pad and that’s where I think part of this is coming from – they dont want people able to track who is on that helicopter and who isn’t.
I have relatives who had a 100 acre farm and it was a very large parcel of land. There is no need for a security ring that big especially when RPOs and other security will be on site 24/7.
Wasn’t there something about a nearby hill and you could see the house from there so obviously the hill had to be made no access?
the 150 acres land grab is really the sticking point here. the other stuff – new security measures, new security infrastructure – I think the locals would have expected that with the move. and maybe expected SOME portion of the land to be cut off from public access. but 150 acres?? more than st james park??? That’s absolutely ridiculous.
Their obsession with privacy is going to start raising eyebrows. Why do they need a bigger security perimeter than Charles has at Sandringham or Balmoral? how much land do the precious Wales children need to safely experience nature? Why is trespassing now a criminal offense and not a civil offense?
Why was all of this so necessary even though they had security and access to open space at Adelaide??
Yeah it’s definitely crossing the line from we’d like to be able to relax because we’re public figures, too we have something to hide. I’m sure a telephoto lenses ( or worse) is a legitimate concern, but they basically want a home that no one can approach from miles around like it’s a 15th century fortress.
I know that their whole schtick is that they want to provide a different upbringing then Harry and William had, but that’s increasingly feeling like a catch-all excuse for we don’t want you to see us, know anything about us, or have any expectations of us.
They are moving to homes with more and more privacy, cutting down their staff to the most barebones of people, reducing their workload to the point that you barely see them in public.
What is going on with them? This isn’t just laziness. Because if they were just lazy you probably still see them at clubs, and doing other ” fun ” stuff. Outside of their vacations when their kids are on break it’s like they are locked in a closet.
They are determined to do as little as possible. William is not kidding about shrinking the monarchy and the work they do. Also, they are displaying drug addict behaviour. Avoid people, eat less, stay out of sight, paranoid about privacy, etc. William really needs to get some help. Must be a puzzling and scary time for George.
yeah, the more you think about, the stranger this behavior is and the more it seems like they’re actively hiding something. We all assume that they’re hiding a fractured marriage but it feels like something else is going on.
Someone on here a few months ago (maybe a year ago) made a comment about how William doesn’t just resent the press for his mother’s death, he resents the public for it and has never gotten therapy to work around that. After all who was buying the magazines with Diana on the cover? Who was lining the streets for her funeral, intruding on their grief?
If you figure that he has enormous resentment towards the press AND the public – resentment so entrenched at this point that its affecting his every decision – all of this makes more sense.
Add to that extreme rage, entitlement, laziness, and yes, that fractured marriage, and it makes a little more sense.
But something is still off.
I agree that the insane security ring size is the major issue. No one else gets this security because it isn’t needed. Also, how can they justify that the properties where the king lives need less than William and the kids ?
What is a concern is how quickly this happened, including that switch from making trespassing from a civil offence to a criminal offence. How is that even allowed without consultation? The UK pretends it’s a democracy but making trespassing a criminal offence just because it’s property adjacent to a royal home places that family above regular Britons. With a smaller security ring you might be able to argue that if you are on BP property near the castle you know where you are and probably have nefarious intent. But 150 acres? That is so far from anything and it could be someone lost in the forest or going after a dog who ran off leash. To start with the assumption that it is a criminal act s behind foolish.
The local residents need to push back and have all these security measures reviewed. It is excessive and greedy.
Kate flipped her wigglet and Willy piked up his beer and they laughed and laughed and laughed and said f those peasants.
Whew, I’d be angry too. The wales are coming off as gigantic assholes. Truly epic proportions of entitlement and selfishness. And even if they do end up going to RL and saying oh sorry we’ll just give it back, they built trenches. Doesn’t sound safe for dogs.
The new Louis 16 and marie Antoinette
Don’t threaten me with a good time.
Perhaps it’s going to become the Middleton Estate- all of them having homes there and their offspring too.
Cosy. And cheap.
Ma and Pa can’t keep up Middleton Manor into their frail dotage, and as for James…is he going to make Alizee toil until old age to keep him in comfort?
Did William and Kate really need 150 acres for security reason or did they just want an expansive property? I think this could have been solved if they had consulted with the residents before moving in. But I wouldn’t be surprised if within a year they announce that they’re moving to Royal Lodge for security reasons.
This might be a perfect excuse for the Wales to “selflessly” move into royal lodge instead, you know, because they care so much about the people. But I doubt it – at least for now. Andrew is going to squat there until they drag him out by his toenails, and RL would probably need years of renovation before it is suitable.
Plus, the damage is kind of done – that huge security infrastructure isn’t going to be removed easily, the families they kicked out of their leases have already had to uproot themselves, and it will be difficult to reopen the children’s centre now that it is closed.
Wait wait wait the woman who lauds nature and early childhood is responsible for shutting down a children’s nature center and upending access to the park for many families?! This is disgusting. Is England seriously such a tight squeeze they couldn’t live anywhere else. Just gross.
Yes, the question is what happens after Andrew moves out? If Will & Kate had just been patient, they could have easily moved into Royal Lodge in 2026. Perhaps when Charles passes they will take it over too, but William will privately remain at Forest Lodge. I would think when the kids are teens, Royal Lodge would be more fun for Kate & the kids, with the swimming pool & tennis & cottages for Kate’s family. William can stay closeted at Forest Lodge.
I’m still not clear on why they can’t live at their massive space at KP? They have Anmer for country living.
They have so much land and property. It’s gross that they are taking public land.
@ Tessa
Yep – the new Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette – and this is their Petit Trianon.
Although at least Marie Antoinette had style.
edited: I don’t know why my response jumped to the bottom.
Don’t mess with dog owners over dog park access. You’re asking for trouble.
Nothing will happen. He’s the future king. Apparently he can do whatever TF he wants. If he and his wife really cared about the safety and privacy of their children so much, they would advocate for the termination of the monarchy so that they could become private citizens of little interest to anyone else.
Anyone who thinks Billie and Katie are going to do right by any of this are sadly mistaken. Neither of these two are capable of thinking about the benefit of others. Putting a Middleton flat in for a couple who trashed their company which ruined others and were not held accountable is a big indicator. The flat could easily become the whole home after B and K move on to Royal Lodge.
These folks are the Trumps , British version.
I’d dump her in the Tower just because of those skinny jeans.