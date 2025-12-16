Royalist: King Charles must impose discipline within the monarchy or it will fall apart

As I said in a post over the weekend, King Charles’s big Friday announcement surprised me. Charles announced that his cancer treatments were going so well, the treatments would be reduced in the new year. Charles has looked like hell for the better part of two years, and given his heir’s behavior in 2025, many royal commentators believed that Charles was not long for this world. If Charles is improving – or if he finds a way to live with cancer for many more years – that really changes things. Suddenly, the institution isn’t bracing itself for an illiterate, rageholic king with a short fuse and no work ethic. Suddenly, there’s more time to prepare Prince William for the job, and more time for Charles to make some changes too. Well, Tom Sykes had some thoughts on his Royalist Substack. Sykes was notably kicked off the royal rota WhatsApp for saying outright that Charles was/is dying, and instead of saying “hey, maybe I got that wrong,” Sykes is arguing that Charles’s cancer has destabilized his reign and Charles needs to clean house and more. Some highlights:
Taking back the narrative: What mattered most about King Charles’ statement was not what it said about his cancer, but what it signaled about power, control, and whether he is finally ready to reassert authority over an institution that has, over the past two years, drifted badly off the rails. This was a strategic announcement as well as a personal health one, an attempt to take back control of a narrative that has escaped the king almost from the moment he ascended the throne. The language was careful, optimistic without being definitive, and clearly designed to close down a chapter of speculation rather than open a new one. The message was simple: things are improving, the King is still here, and the story needs to move on.
What happened after Charles’s cancer announcement last year: Authority has steadily drained toward the heir. It was damaging for the institution. Once a monarch is publicly framed as vulnerable, power erodes. The institution begins to prepare for what comes next.
The destabilizing information vacuum: No one is saying the king is cured, least of all himself. He still has cancer. He is still being treated. He is still demonstrating enormous courage. Those realities have not changed. What has changed is the palace’s calculation about silence. Saying nothing any longer was no longer an option. The vacuum was too destabilizing, feeding speculation not just about Charles’ health but about who is really in charge.
Reasserting the king’s authority: On the same day as the health statement, The Times carried a story—clearly briefed by the king’s camp—that Charles has not been in touch with Prince Harry since Harry saw him in London earlier this year. These stories should not be read in isolation. Together, they amount to an unmistakable re-assertion of authority. The message is that the king is not a passive figure to be managed by his kid’s PR team. He is still king, and he will decide how relationships are conducted, not least with a son who has spent years monetizing grievance.
The time for half-measures is over: All of this brings us to the most important point of all: if Charles is indeed stabilizing, if he is genuinely well enough to “step back up” as head of the family and institution, then the time for half-measures is over. The monarchy over which Charles has presided has been battered on multiple fronts. The Andrew scandal continues to corrode the crown’s credibility, a slow-motion disaster that has not been decisively resolved. The Harry saga has poisoned the family’s internal dynamics and dragged the monarchy into endless culture-war theatrics. And around the edges, discipline has visibly frayed.
Stop dithering: If Charles is better—and one sincerely hopes that he is—then the obligation now is not simply to reassure the public about his health, but to impose discipline on an institution that has gone alarmingly slack. The royal family is not a loose collection of relatives with access to historic buildings. It is a constitutional mechanism, funded by the public, whose legitimacy depends on order, hierarchy, and restraint. For too long, discipline has been absent. Lines have not been delineated or enforced. The result has been chaos and a monarchy that looks reactive rather than authoritative, endlessly cleaning up after the same characters.
The job at hand: The cold, hard question now is whether Charles will use this moment to get back on with the job in hand. That job is not just surviving cancer. It is running the family, enforcing standards, and restoring coherence to an institution that has been drifting, wounded, and distracted for far too long. If he is well enough to do that, then it is time—long past time—for him to do so.
The thing is, Charles’s dithering nature annoys the hell out of me and I imagine it annoys most of the people within the institution. While very few courtiers were looking forward to William’s reign, at least William is a quick decision-maker, although he has terrible instincts. Still, I think it’s a bit unfair to blame all of this on Charles and his cancer – Charles always made it clear that he would hold onto the throne to his last breath. William was the one sowing discord, William was the one telling Sykes and others that his kingship would be coming soon, William was the one calling his father weak, old, out of touch and half-dead (in so many words). William has done more to create this toxic environment within the institution than Charles.
Charles caused a lot of the damage himself. He did not rein in raging scooter and let him run amok. The way he treated his first wife was a disgrace and now the way he treats harry and meghan
💯
But it will collapse whatever he does. Lazy will and his wife are prepared: they said theyd do things their way. Obviously they’re not here to work.
The family has been in disarray since Prince Philip retired. The family needs a strong COO and it was never going to be Charles.
Well first of all he should have disciplined his heir right from birth but that didn’t happen. So now he is stuck with an incredibly lazy and entitled heir. It is too late to try the discipline routine which Chuckles because he is not cut out for it and his parents knew this because they raised him.
Yeah, Charles may be a ditherer but he does have discipline for doing the work such as it is. And William does not.
Charles was a good Prince of Wales, pity he is a lously father.
Too bad the throne goes to the first born heir and not the one that shows dedication to the role…if that were the case then Harry would be the next king and Meghan the next queen
And Britain would be a better place.
“… the obligation now is not simply to reassure the public about his health, but to impose discipline on an institution that has gone alarmingly slack.”
Sorry, but that horse has bolted. Long ago.
They’ve let Scooter Prince Bulliam the Incandescent be lazy for decades instead of preparing him for the top job the way most continental monarchies do. I mean, look at crown princesses Victoria and Leonor. Even Fred the Dane, when not being lazy and having affairs, seems to be better suited for his role.
They won’t ever be able to change the coddled day-drinking Villa fan into someone actually doing anything of substance, because he’s lazy, ignorant, ragey.
For all his party Prince Prince reputation Fred has a master’s in Political science with a focus on foreign policy in the Baltic Sea.
Except Sykes isn’t blaming scooter at all – not one bit. The major mentions are Harry, who no longer lives in the UK and is certainly not tax payer funded. Andrew got one sentence. So who is Sykes aiming this at?
I don’t believe that anyone except Tom Sykes and a few deranged Will and Kate fans thought that William was in charge. Nothing gave that impression. Charles hasn’t been able to do much as king because the institution is run by tone deaf courtiers and monarchs can’t do nearly as much as they imagine they will be able to do. It has nothing to do with his cancer. Sykes is just consistently wrong it’s becoming embarrassing.
Truly. Nothing gave the impression that William was in charge. That man couldn’t even show up for VJ Day and he is on vacation more often than not. At best, he’s whatsapping his faithful stenographers from his vacation yacht while swearing he’s the one in charge. Please.
He didn’t even want to got to the pope’s funeral because of an Aston Villa game and I’m quite certain that his year end numbers will be less than 100 engagements. How the hell does that sound like William was taking over the reigns?
I’d forgotten about that. The answer is that it does not sound like he was ever taking over the reigns. Certainly not in actions. Maybe in text messages.
Charles has always done his boxes.
“What has changed is the palace’s calculation about silence. Saying nothing any longer was no longer an option. The vacuum was too destabilizing, feeding speculation not just about Charles’ health but about who is really in charge.”
Ummm, William was feeding that speculation. And let’s be real. What was one of the most destabilizing moments of the past two years? That was when Kate went missing and KP was silent for months. That created a vacuum of speculation and destabilization more than anything else that Charles has done. Then add in the Frankenphoto that photo agencies around the world had to put a kill notice on. This is projection.
Yes, Charles’ team handled his cancer well compared to the Kate fiasco (and I’ve never needed to know exactly what type of cancer he has). And today we have Kate’s obvious ongoing health problems and William waving his arms around saying “look at me and my shallow future kinging plans” with Sykes giving William air–this is the problem.
I truly believe that Scooter will be such a disappointment and disaster as king that it will be the end of the monarchy. Why should British citizens financially support a multimillionaire who is perpetually lazy and constantly looks for ways to get out of performing his job?
Another day, another stinking load of BS from Sykes. The griping about Harry no doubt came from snakes like Clive Alderton, so Sykes saying it came from “Charles’ camp” might be technically correct, but it’s very misleading.
Finally, this so-called “leadership vacuum” seems to be more on William’s side than on Charles’s, apart from the dithering around Andrew. William has shown himself (a) lazy and absent compared to Charles’ workload, and (b) wildly out of control with his weekly “when I’m king I’m going to make the following utterly superficial but mean-spirited changes.” Sykes, who went to Eton but didn’t graduate, and who knows many of William’s old Etonian friends, has served as William’s mouthpiece all along. Is anyone else, apart from the Fail, picking up on William’s lame attempts to assert his future kingship? Sykes should own his own mouthpiece role, but instead here we are, with Sykes waving his hands and claiming this alleged “leadership vacuum” is on Charles’s side, that it’s somehow a widespread perception, but he and William had nothing to do with it.
I’m truly over hearing about what William’s gonna do when he’s king. Ooh, he’s not going to wear fancy robes or give gifts out in the same way. GMAFB. What’s he doing now should be the conversation.
Agreed. the leadership vacuum nonsense is all coming from William and I think the video was about shutting that down – not about Harry. It was charles telling william and kate to stop acting like they’re king and queen, because they aren’t and wont be for a while yet.
The only thing people care about in regards to changes william is going to make is how he will cost the government/taxpayers less money. and so far we haven’t heard a whiff of that.
The past two years was the perfect time for William to display maturity & loyalty. Instead he ran away & hid under the covers with his teddy bears. They have staff to run the households, staff to cook & clean, what exactly was he doing all day after dropping the kids off at school? No one seems to know.
The first missing the discipline for royal life is Charles himself. Horrible husband, horrible father and don’t talk about the grandfather. It’s always been about him and nobody else. William is the product of toxic Charles. He protects his brother, but not his son’s family. I bet he is compromised himself.
May I help, Tom? Shall I say it for you? I made the King a lame duck the very first day to push an iliterate and lazy king-to-be in order to secure access to his absolut inner circle. I’m okay with supporting a racist petty constantly incandescent heir, because, hej, I’ve to eat and pay rent. Charles coming back on deck was not on my bingo cards, so Will and I will have zu wait. Damn! See, I did it for you!
Royalists will never admit it but it’s the British government that needs to be clamping down and providing discipline instead of continuing to be differential to the BRF. If the foreign service wants W&K to go somewhere then they go or suffer financially for refusing to do their job
I am not convinced by this announcement. Charles is stepping back from treatments but not necessarily because they have been successful.
Skyes is full of s. He was the one bestowing power to Willy and telling anyone and their dog who would listen that it’s king Willy running things now and that chuck is on his way to the great beyond. And instead of Sykes trying to pin everything on Harry and chuck , why doesn’t he actually tell the truth for once. Willy is lazy . Willy won’t work , Willy is constantly incandescent with rage and pints . Skyes hatred for Harry and Meghan always keeps him from telling the truth about Willy and Kate and Their laziness.
This is pathetic attempt at salvaging his currently shredded reputation due to listening to only willlam’s people. And look, I don’t trust any of them as far as I can throw them, so Charles could be lying and Sykes correct. But at the moment, this is just trying to salvage his previous “reporting”
Sykes says Harry’s been ‘monetizing grievance’ for years. Even if this were true (which it isn’t), far better than Charles and William monetizing the NHS, charities and the military through their commercial enterprises (Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall).
The real story here should be how eager William is to take control from Charles.
Tom Sucks looks like a fool and I ❤ that for him. He and Dan Rotten can commiserate over how they won’t get to be courtiers in the King William the V court for a few more years. What will they do? Write and bitch about “Strip the Sussexes titles” for the next decade or whatever?
Part of keeping order is being held accountable. Without that, a monarch becomes a tyrant who acts above the law and with impunity. The origin of British constitutionalism is the Magna Carta, which exists because nobles were trying to hold a reckless king accountable. Charles seems to believe that public service is the beginning and end of his role as a monarch, and everything else in his life is none of the public’s business. If that’s the case and the British people expect nothing more, then he’s doing a fine job and Sykes has nothing to complain about. But Sykes believes “order and discipline” also includes keeping his family and personal life in order. If that’s the case, then Chuck has blown it big time because he has acted without discipline and with impunity all his life, with his womanizing, treating his wife like trash, neglecting his children, elevating his side piece to queen, influencing the media to defame his second son and DIL in return for positive coverage, influencing the government to try to ruin his son and DIL out of spite, his financial shenanigans, his abuse of staff, his protection of Pedrew … and let’s be honest, QEII also acted with impunity when she paid off Pedrew’s victims to avoid actual accountability. Spare was Harry trying to hold his reckless family to account for once, and they responded not with reflection and accountability but tantrums and punishment, which is what tyrants do. But this impunity has been abetted and encouraged every step of the way by British tabloid journalists like Sykes. So if he is so concerned about discipline and order in the monarchy, he can take a look in the mirror and start there, because the Windsors couldn’t be so confident in their recklessness today without the aid of the royalist media.
Every. Single. Word. ☝🏾
Two things…
Reducing treatments.might not necessarily mean that Charles has stabilized. We all hope so but we don’t know.
Taking control of the monarchy isn’t further exiling Harry, it is bringing some sense of responsibility to his heir. William’s main focus throughout this whole saga is getting the opportunity to punish Harry more and removing from his work list all the things he does not like doing…..and they are a lot.
It’s clear from how his text ist worded that he does not believe a word of what Charles was saying „if indeed he is well enough“ and other phrasing like that. Either he really heard differently from a good source of he just wants to cover his tracks
This sounds like a direct message about William. The ball is already rolling about Andrew – short of arresting him, there’s not much more they can do other than burying him somewhere in Norfolk. As for Harry, there’s really nothing to “discipline” there – Harry is a private citizen and can do what he wants, within the confines of UK security rules. Whether Charles sees Harry or not isn’t a matter of discipline. And when we think about the other royals, they’re pretty much doing what they’re supposed to be doing.
The problem is William, who has not been pulling his weight as PoW and Charles’ right-hand man. He’s the one who’s been setting up a rival court (albeit a lazy man’s version), with his constant briefs implying that Charles is old-fashioned and out of step. William hasn’t been shy about this – it’s obvious to the public and to the press.
Agreed 💯@ Eurydice you are saying the silent part out loud: it is unprepared and apathetic Will who needs to get with the programme. Looking forward to King Charles insisting on Wilbur earning his keep instead of just talking about future plans!
Agree Charles isn’t reining in Scooter, but I wonder what Charles could have done? Scooter came into his own Duchy of Cornwall income with QEII’s death, so now Charles has less leverage over Scooter. Charles and Scooter apparently don’t talk directly, only through staff, which is fixable but might not change Scooter’s behavior.
BP does seem to be counterbriefing against KP (leaking the megayacht vacation, forcing Scooter to go to the Pope’s funeral), to the point there’s even been public commentary about the warring palaces’ comms teams. But to no avail. It seems like Charles would need to go nuclear, in public, on Scooter–but would that be a good look for Charles?
Maybe Charles’ new “I’m cutting back on treatments” news will undercut Scooter’s credibility and the relevance of all Scooter’s “when I’m king I’m going to make these utterly shallow and often mean-spirited changes” briefings.
Agree 100% that Charles is responsible for treating Meghan and Harry badly.