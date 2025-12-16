GB News’ Carole Malone apologized on-air for lying about Doria Ragland

Several years ago, that decrepit old fart Tom Bower wrote a horrible book about the Duchess of Sussex. One of his many defamatory claims was that Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland was “missing” for many years during Meghan’s childhood. There is absolutely ZERO evidence of this, but there is evidence of a consistent deranged whisper campaign that Doria was in prison for years. In fact, there’s evidence that someone else – a man – with the surname Ragland was in prison, and various royalists have just used that man’s records to make those claims about Doria. Well, Meghan and her family completely ignored all of these attempts to bait them into a lawsuit. The thing about it is, because those lies were unchallenged, there are still people within the British media who cite those lies and repeat those lies. GB News presenter Carol Malone did that this month, she went on air and said that Doria had been in jail. Well, someone got a letter from a lawyer.

GB News presenter Carole Malone has issued a public apology after spreading misinformation about Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland. Earlier this month, during a segment about the Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle, Carole falsely claimed that Meghan’s dad “brought her up” and “paid for her private education while her mother was in jail”. Pressed on this by other panellists, the former Celebrity Big Brother housemate then wrongly insisted that Ragland was imprisoned “years ago”, despite this not being the case, and retorted: “Do you want me to give you a precise date and time?” After facing backlash online for repeating lies about Meghan’s family live on air, Carole read out an apology on Monday morning. She began: “On Thursday December 4th 2025, I stated that Thomas Markle, the Duchess of Sussex’s father, brought Meghan up while her mother, Doria Ragland, was in prison. I believed this to be the case based on what I now understand to be misinformation I had seen online. I was questioned about the validity of this claim during the broadcast and I repeated this belief, which I now understand to be false.” “This was a genuine error. I accept what I have now been told on behalf of Miss Ragland that she raised her daughter, and that she has never been in prison or jail. I apologise sincerely to Miss Ragland and her family for any pain my comments may have caused, and I am happy to set the record straight.” Anchor Andrew Pierce then added: “Can I just say, on behalf of GB News, because I was on the programme that day, we all wish to apologise to Miss Ragland for the error, and we are happy to correct the record.”

If you ask me, Doria should still sue the f–k out of all of these people. This has been one of the grossest lies perpetuated by the Meghan Hate Machine, and it’s connected to the pearl-clutching over Meghan cutting off her horrible father too. The false narrative is something about “Thomas was the one who raised Meghan because Doria was in prison, therefore Meghan must contact her garbage father.” And none of it is true. To this day, royal commentators tell versions of the “well, Thomas raised Meghan” lie.

Carole Malone and GB News had to make an on-air apology to Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's mum, after Carole falsely claimed that Doria had been in jail. pic.twitter.com/kYcEXxovff — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) December 16, 2025