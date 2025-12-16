GB News’ Carole Malone apologized on-air for lying about Doria Ragland

Several years ago, that decrepit old fart Tom Bower wrote a horrible book about the Duchess of Sussex. One of his many defamatory claims was that Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland was “missing” for many years during Meghan’s childhood. There is absolutely ZERO evidence of this, but there is evidence of a consistent deranged whisper campaign that Doria was in prison for years. In fact, there’s evidence that someone else – a man – with the surname Ragland was in prison, and various royalists have just used that man’s records to make those claims about Doria. Well, Meghan and her family completely ignored all of these attempts to bait them into a lawsuit. The thing about it is, because those lies were unchallenged, there are still people within the British media who cite those lies and repeat those lies. GB News presenter Carol Malone did that this month, she went on air and said that Doria had been in jail. Well, someone got a letter from a lawyer.
GB News presenter Carole Malone has issued a public apology after spreading misinformation about Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland. Earlier this month, during a segment about the Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle, Carole falsely claimed that Meghan’s dad “brought her up” and “paid for her private education while her mother was in jail”.
Pressed on this by other panellists, the former Celebrity Big Brother housemate then wrongly insisted that Ragland was imprisoned “years ago”, despite this not being the case, and retorted: “Do you want me to give you a precise date and time?”
After facing backlash online for repeating lies about Meghan’s family live on air, Carole read out an apology on Monday morning.
She began: “On Thursday December 4th 2025, I stated that Thomas Markle, the Duchess of Sussex’s father, brought Meghan up while her mother, Doria Ragland, was in prison. I believed this to be the case based on what I now understand to be misinformation I had seen online. I was questioned about the validity of this claim during the broadcast and I repeated this belief, which I now understand to be false.”
“This was a genuine error. I accept what I have now been told on behalf of Miss Ragland that she raised her daughter, and that she has never been in prison or jail. I apologise sincerely to Miss Ragland and her family for any pain my comments may have caused, and I am happy to set the record straight.”
Anchor Andrew Pierce then added: “Can I just say, on behalf of GB News, because I was on the programme that day, we all wish to apologise to Miss Ragland for the error, and we are happy to correct the record.”
If you ask me, Doria should still sue the f–k out of all of these people. This has been one of the grossest lies perpetuated by the Meghan Hate Machine, and it’s connected to the pearl-clutching over Meghan cutting off her horrible father too. The false narrative is something about “Thomas was the one who raised Meghan because Doria was in prison, therefore Meghan must contact her garbage father.” And none of it is true. To this day, royal commentators tell versions of the “well, Thomas raised Meghan” lie.
Sue their asses off.
Agreed – Sue Doria. Sue. F*ck em, take em to the cleaners. Cut the madness and make them pay.
Lawsuits cost money and continue giving this b*tch views and attention. If I were Meghan, I would quietly hire an investigator (or 3) to look deeply into this woman’s life (because you know she has skeletons) and I would sneakily just start releasing all her personal business to the public, twisted to sound as salacious or negative as possible at all times. Give her ass a taste of her own medicine. Every time she finished dealing with one secret coming out, here would come another. On repeat. She would never know where it came from and she would start to wonder if everyone in her life was selling her business. Every single conversation she had, she would worry about it ending up in the public somewhere.
She would WISH for a lawsuit.
That would be perfect… only… sigh
I know that lawsuits can be very stressful and emotionally draining but sometimes they are necessary. I think the only thing these evil gossips understand is a threat to their income. At least the woman published a retraction and apologized. Probably because of a threat of a lawsuit not because of any realization that she was spreading a vicious lie.
I think all the deranger sites where this lie is spread should be s u e d and shut down
Where was this published or was it just on the TV show? I dont follow such pages,I only found out about it after the fact because of the apology. I guess maybe commenters really blew up on their a***s.
I’m surprised it took so long for her to climb down off that ledge she had crawled out on by herself – especially as it seems that her own colleagues were not backing her up. Sussex Squad members were reporting Carole Malone and GB News to Ofcom en masse for broadcasting the defamatory lies on live television. But I also think that M’s UK lawyers were in touch. Nobody messes with Schillings…
That would give them legitimacy. It’s better to choose your battles and only threaten to sue big news organisations with rich financial backers (like the Mail and GB News) rather than going after the small fish that most people haven’t heard of.
A lot of British reporters and tv presenters follow the Meghan hate accounts. Carole Malone just proved that she does. What a hateful and racist creature she is.
Yeah she just confessed to getting her news from online sources instead of credible sources or through her own research. I would be pissed if I lived in the UK and the “quality” journalism is essentially them getting their news from trolls who are unhinged and have no lives worth enjoying.
I’m glad it was an on air apology not something buried in the back of a newspaper and I agree she should sue but probably won’t because it just creates more intrusive into their lives.
Suing would only give the story more air and an excuse for other outlets to write about it. And the desired end result would be much the same as what they just got – an on air public apology. It has to be obvious to other media that such an about face is almost certainly the result of legal notification. And this on top of the recent issue with Meghan and the dress – where her spokesperson said publicly that the rumors being perpetrated were highly defamatory. M&H’s team aren’t going to be able to stop much of the stupidity that’s written on a daily basis, but it looks like they’re giving notice that enough is enough when it comes to the most egregious stories.
I’m hoping they take the Cardi B route and start suing these people. This lie was completely inflammatory, easily verified, and very harmful. This isn’t right. People shouldn’t back down from protecting themselves just because suing would give the trolls more air. That’s why this Malone woman said what she said because she felt that Doria and Meg would take the high road and not do anything. But why is it that the people harmed have to be the ones that put up and shut up?
These people are DISGUSTING!!!! The funny thing is if you were to list what the actual Royal family get up to and cover up it would be worthy of a Jerry Springer show. They are simply protected by their Royalty and skin colour. The RF are the most scandalous,grifting,corrupt criminal bunch of people on that island.
If the Royal family didn’t have immunity and the power to shut down criminal investigations into their crimes…. Just how many of them would have worn orange jumpsuits?
So the apology is that she stated as fact (and I’m sure it was multiple times) something she “read online.”
Sue them, Doria.
She knew it was a lie but didn’t care. U.S. prison records and mug shots are public. All it would take is a simple search to verify this but she still told the lie that she saw online by hate accounts.
This! And: Doria Ragland is a social worker in California. To get her licence, she had to be finger-printed, background-checked and cleared for the job by the FBI.
I see this lie repeated a lot in random comment sections. People are so willing to believe racist lies.
They knew they were blowing the dog whistle, loud and shrill. Sue them.
Nothing racist about the lie, I’m sure. Just a coincidence that the British media keeps insisting that Meghan’s Black mom was in prison for years and she was raised by her white father. Just like the royals, the British media is very much not racist. How could anyone think such a thing? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Yeah, I don’t see how anyone could see racism in them saying that the black mother who got a degree to become a social worker and has a long history of humanitarian work had to be the parent in jail, while the white parent admits to a history of drug abuse and for some reason refuses to return to the U.S.. Absolutely nothing to see here. Nothing racist about any of that.
Apology isnt enough. Sue
This is where I come back to wondering how much these people legitimately believe the lies they share vs simply being mercenary and knowing it’s nonsense but will make them £££.
“I read it online, so I thought it was true!” Such a “journalist.”
GB News and other UK media have told us multiple times throughout the years that they get their information from online which should be a red flag for anyone listening and believing any of the filth and lies they tell them. It exposes how unethical and easily they are willing to use sources that aren’t credible or vetted to report on Meghan. They don’t care if the information they report on is highly racist or inflammatory because their goal is just to attack Meghan in every angle they can find, even when it’s with obvious lies. That’s why she did it and why the whiny little guy who flew to Montecito because of what he read online about a divorce between Harry and Meghan. Nevermind that an online source wouldn’t have access to them and Nevermind that going to Montecito wouldn’t help him confirm anything. He just needed another angle to report the lie. GB News is exposing how racist and unethical they are in every report they do about Meghan. They are angry that she isn’t going to see her father for reconciliation, but at the same time they support no reconciliation between Harry and his father. They want this madness to continue because that’s all they have to report on and the truth is irrelevant to them.
I dont think anyone with a properly functioning brain believes these lies,I think they are disconnected and approach their reporting as something they just have to do. There is zero integrity in their work at this point.
These are people who will believe anything that is said that protects the “camp” they are in…those that are in the royal camp and are against Meghan because she is black…just as those that are in trumps camp (MAGA) believe anything that comes out of his disgusting mouth
It’s also racist as hell. Just disgusting behavior to repeat “something she read online” without any further critical thought.
It’s also incredibly stupid, considering that Doria was at the wedding and escorted by Charles and in all the wedding photos
The Sussexes need to start suing the Fail and other outlets that allow these lies to remain in their comments.
Online backlash wouldn’t spur a public apology from her – but a legal letter would. And what does “Do you want me to give you a precise date and time?” even mean? Was she saying she had proof or that it was such a well-known story that no proof was needed? Either way, it was a lie.
In the original clip, it seems like she said she didn’t have the exact details after the other host questioned her but dismissed it as being unnecessary bc she was so sure it was true.
So weird. It’s not difficult to check if someone has a criminal record. And there’s never been a reputable source that said Doria had been in jail. Carole accepted the lie because she wanted it to be true. That’s not a “mistake,” as she puts it – that throws doubt on her whole way of thinking.
It’s not difficult. And yet she doubled down on something unproven. There’s such an arrogance to way these people talk about Meghan. They’ve gotten away with it for so long. The audacity. The racism. It’s wild. She should be fired.
They have gotten away with it for so long that I’m sure the legal pushback here surprised her. I appreciate the on air apology though and the follow up from the anchor. That legal letter must have been very strongly worded.
@Jais — I said it elsewhere, and I’ll say it here:
Malone and her bosses knew perfectly well the claim was a lie. They expected to get away with that lie, because Meghan and her family have been so vilely abused and lied about in the press for almost a decade now.
Malone and the host of the show should be fired. Others who tell those lies should be fired.
Media outlets who prosecute this campaign of harassment against one woman who has never committed a crime, never in fact hurt anyone, should be severely censured and forced to recant by regulatory agencies.
It’s long past time that the UK decided their predatory press pack is physically dangerous to individuals they choose to target, and brings shame to the entire nation in the eyes of the world.
You may be right @idlesatcranky. But I go back and forth about whether she knew it was a lie. I believe she’s deep in the sauce and spends a lot of time hanging out in Meghan-hate areas of the internet. And she’s racist. So she didn’t need proof to believe that Doria’s mom was in jail. It just reaffirmed her own racist beliefs. She could have chosen to confirm it but she didn’t bc she believed it, wanted to believe it. And was arrogant and thought she could just repeat sh-t she saw on the internet without fact-checking. Stupid behavior. Arrogant. Should not be on air as a journalist. But I do think her bosses knew it wasn’t true bc the show was taken down pretty quickly. But at that point the clip was already circulating on SM.
So glad Meghan’s team are going after more of these racist lies. Sue this beyatch.
Every word of that “apology” had to be dragged out from her clenched teeth. She was visibly angry about having to back down.
Yes. It was glorious to watch.
This might be the season for joy and forgiveness and all that but I can hit pause on that . If I were Doria, I would be like nah heffers, not this time , your ass and all you own is about to be mine . Would sue the f out of Carole and then I would send my lawyers Tom bowels way. No more rolling over and turning the other cheek. We aren’t playing anymore. You lie on me , I will sue you and i will keep doing it until all of you get the message that I am not the one or the two .
This isn’t regret, this is fear. That was a statement crafted by an attorney. I saw the original video and she was incredibly dismissive. Even the other host seemed a little taken aback and puzzled by her insistence. She knew without a doubt that she was telling the truth as she saw it, because she wants to believe that’s the truth.
They are racist. And in their racism they cannot handle that the parent that has been supportive, always there, not falling for their media machinations, dignified, and trustworthy is the black woman. The grace of behavior that they give to her horrible father, sister and brother is not one that they would give if it was her horrible mother, and Doria’s children by a black man.
You’re absolutely right. Meghan said as much in the Harry & Meghan documentary, that the British media seemed to be disappointed that it was her father’s side of the family which was behaving as it was, whereas her mother has always been so dignified and supportive. She didn’t say “the media were upset that the white relations were the horrible ones and the Black ones not”, but that was pretty much understood from the way she said it.
She knew exactly what she was doing. She didn’t read anything online, they have been knowingly pushing this false narrative to make Meghan and her mom look bad and the evil man (Thomas Markle) look good – just to justify his betrayal of Meghan. I now believe that Meghan should start going after all of them – even the deranged YouTubers. This smear campaign has got to stop.
We need to push for her firing and then sue her. Make sure that she has no income and no safety net before she is sued. These people need to suffer.
I read online somewhere that all these “journalists” were born in a barn and never finished school.
To continue my rant, if I were Doria, when I got through with Carole , she won’t have a pot left to piss in . I taking all. FAFO
Can she be sued though, now that she has given an on-air apology? Personally, I’d like to see her fired and not allowed to go on other shows and talk about Meghan. She’s often a guest on Jeremy vine and spews vitriol about Meghan. She shouldn’t be allowed to go on that show and even breathe a word about Meghan after this. And she shouldn’t be fired from GMB. What a miserable cow. She was so happy to say that Doria was in jail. She said it twice. With zero evidence. She shouldn’t have a job.
There was also a clip of good ol Dan Whooton talking about this…on his YT? Idk I just saw a clip online where he said that poor Carole Malone was held hostage and dragged to the studio to make this statement, like poor Carole was the victim. Then he says that he never believed Doria was in jail but he still believes that Doria didn’t raise Meghan. Seriously wtf.
Whoops, should say: she SHOULD be fired from GMB, lol.
Well now she has proved herself to be an obvious liability to any show who invites her on. Let’s see if that has an effect.
Truly. She shouldn’t be invited on any show to talk about Meghan. Ever. She has no credentials for it since she’s shown herself to be so very wrong. It’s inexcusable.
If there was any ounce of truth to this don’t you think Thomas Markle would have spewed it out during all the chaos he created before the wedding? So dumb.
This is not only racism but erasure of Doria. I’m glad Malone apologized but I’m doubtful that the British press will stop defaming Doria until she actually sues.
I agree that the BP won’t stop in their efforts to lessen the lovely person who is Doria. This is slander pure and simple and I wish she would go after them. The liars need to be humiliated in a court of law.
Malone and her ilk went after the wrong mother-in-law, it’s Carol Middleton who should be in jail for trading while insolvent.
Save your wrath for Carol Middleton, Carole Malone, not the innocent Doria Ragland?
CM took the UK tax authorities and many small businesses for hundreds of thousands of £s – not that long ago she’d have ended up in a debtors’ prison.
I’m wondering if proceeding in this fashion is part of a long game by Doria and the Sussex team. They chose this example to have the lying television host make an apology in public, clearly stating that it was not true. Now that’s on the record. If anyone repeats the lies again, their lawyers can point to the fact that it’s been officially at publicly refuted and then sue them with the argument being that they knew it was false…
I think that ticked me off the most that tons of derangers were spewing this lie for years that Meghan was ungrateful because her father raised her and her mother and they called people sweeties who pushed back on this mess. I saw this crap all over social media accounts for weeks now again since Tom did the I am in the hospital and want to see my daughter before she dies.
I am glad someone got tough with this AH cause this crap is a mess and I hated that no one pushed back on this lie for years. Even Carolyn in her latest missive acted like well he raised her with no help from her mother.
So i recall reading that Meghan partially lived with her dad while in high school- because her mother was completing her master’s degree.
Is that true or is that racist/creep nice version of- her dad raised her, she must contact him?
I recall that she said and I think Harry said too she was with her mom on the weekends and with her day during the week for a really short time. All of her family photos she released herself show her with her mother/grandmother/other relatives. So that alone should have had the DM and GB News wondering about TM’s narrative.
It was because her father lived in the school district but her mother did not. So his house was put down as her permanent address for high school. However, the parents had duel custody and she stayed with Doria at the weekends. This was only for a short time though. For the majority of her childhood she spent more time with her mother. Thomas confirmed this during a channel 5 documentary before he was completely controlled by the Daily Mail.
But it’s well known that Meghan went to a private Catholic high school so the address or school district zone wouldn’t have mattered.
Weird. I grew up in PA and it did matter for my friends who went to the private Catholic school in our town. Maybe CA is different?
@Ana, Around my town, you can go to some of the Catholic schools no matter where you live, but for others you need to be in their parish, as in, attending their church. I have no idea if any of that applied to Meghan.
In any case, so glad Meghan’s team is taking action on this. Now they need to sue the Fail for leaving up comments that perpetuate this lie.
Absolutely despicable. Echoing the sentiment, sue the F out of these racists.
The utter racism of it all … They continue to view Thomas Markle — a garbage old white guy — as a better parent than Doria, a stellar human being, social worker and yoga instructor.
Black women really can’t win even when they’re virtually perfect. (I write this as a white woman.)
I’m glad that evil witch Carole Malone had to apologize and I hope she becomes as radioactive as Dan Rotten and doesn’t appear on any TV show again. As for this rumor of Doria not raising Meghan, i think the real source is the other pile of dung Scamantha. She is the one who has been claiming for years that Thomas really raised Meghan. But here’s the thing, if you are the child of divorce a lot of times you are going to have different living arrangements, it goes with the territory. I lived with my grandparents during the week for school, my mom on the weekends and saw my father every two weeks. That was the arrangement that was worked out the best. And Scamantha is one to talk about someone else not raising their children because we know what her story is. Bottom line is Meghan turned out to be a kind, talented, well rounded person who is loved by many people. That is what chaps some folks asses.
An apology is not enough. Ask her what community service she intends to do to atone for her lies and show others that liars cause damage to our culture that can only be repaired with great effort. And how does she intend to compensate Doria personally? I would demand an honourable mediator to negotiate with Malone. People like her are used to their actions having no consequences. Others learn to take responsibility as children.
Doria may not be done with Carole and GBNews. https://x.com/i/status/2000929607281946655.
Yay! I hope Doria sues them. And also sues the Fail every time Fail mods allow this lie to appear in the comments.
Fingers crossed. I want to see all of them sued into oblivion.
I was a single mother divorced from a creep too. I know Doria worked her butt off and she even additionally volunteered as a Girl Scout troop leader (love that precious photo). We can see she is a wonderful person and raised a wonderful daughter as the Brits say, “the proof is in the pudding”. This racist media persecution of her (and Meghan) needs to stop.
Bigger picture!!!
They are panicking!!!
Caroline Graham was supposed to deliver the hit piece of all hit pieces, and she fumbled. Well, actually, the Sussexes were ready for her this time.
Now the move to the Philippines makes sense; they needed to isolate Sr. even more. I have an awful feeling about what is really happening in Cebu. I do not believe in coincidences that he just happened to have an amputation the day Meghan’s Christmas show debuted. What are the odds?
Weirdly, I am thankful to Scammy; she alerted everyone that Caroline was there in late October. I think she has been there since then. She is deliberately trying to establish a timeline… if it was really a medical emergency, did the doctors wait until she flew in from LA, 20+ hours?
Graham’s whole story is falling apart, and you know it is bad when the other Royal Rotas ignore it. At first, they were sticking to the WhatsApp talking points, ” How can Meghan have a Christmas show celebrating family as she ignores her father?” Now, there are just crickets. None of them wants to touch this with a 10-foot pole. Even Roya Nikka, whose paper is being bought by The Daily Mail, is now tight-lipped… when she was touting her exclusives earlier, Talibanship, is now saying that it is a private family matter…
Which makes this amputation even more questionable. What do they know?
If that’s an apology I’m a MAGA piglet
It’s a “I got caught tell big lies on TV “