“Gwyneth Paltrow wore a bubblegum-pink Calvin Klein ensemble” links
  • December 16, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Gwyneth Paltrow wore a pink Calvin Klein ensemble in NYC as she promoted Marty Supreme this week. It’s reminding everyone of her iconic pink Ralph Lauren gown at the Oscars in the 1990s. [LaineyGossip]
Kash Patel bungles another serious investigation. [Jezebel]
Lily Collins wore Armani to the EIP premiere. [RCFA]
Can someone armchair-diagnose Erika Kirk? [Buzzfeed]
The trailer for Normal, starring Bob Odenkirk. [Pajiba]
James Wood is a right-wing nutcase but even he loved Rob Reiner. [JustJared]
Jacob Elordi has paparazzi problems. [Socialite Life]
When will the Avengers Doomsday trailer drop? [Hollywood Life]
Netflix cancels Boots. [Seriously OMG]
Sigh… I wish I lived closer to a Dunkin Donuts. [OMG Blog]

9 Responses to ““Gwyneth Paltrow wore a bubblegum-pink Calvin Klein ensemble” links”

  1. ThatGirlThere says:
    December 16, 2025 at 11:10 am

    I don’t like this ensemble and I’m not sure why. The shade of pink is nice and fun but…

    Kash Patel decided to spend time with his rent-a-girlfriend doing a podcast instead of helping Providence PD help them with a mass shooter situation. This entire administration will be charged and prosecuted for their crimes and incompetence.

    James Woods just like Kelsey Grammer is a maga fraud.

  2. Eurydice says:
    December 16, 2025 at 11:20 am

    For a nanosecond I thought that was Paris Hilton, what with the pink and the posture and the half open mouth. And are those giant cuffs on her pants? The only reason this would remind me of the pink Ralph Lauren is that it didn’t fit right, either.

  3. Sue says:
    December 16, 2025 at 11:49 am

    Why is Goop’s pink Oscar gown iconic? Iconic to me means people respect and emulate something. That dress fit so poorly on her. She was swimming in it. I read recently that was because she refused to wear the undergarment RL designed for her to wear with that dress.
    All I thought of with this current outfit was Pink Ladies.

  4. Miranda says:
    December 16, 2025 at 12:30 pm

    Gwyneth looked a mess in that Ralph Lauren gown. The color washed her out, the bust was lopsided half the night and constantly threatened a nip slip, and to this day, I don’t know whether the skirt was meant to be wrinkled and bunched up like that, or if it just got smushed in the limo on the way to the show.

    I wouldn’t venture to armchair-diagnose Erika Kirk (whose smile-to-scary face reminded me of that scene in TFotR where Bilbo tried to snatch the One Ring from Frodo), but judging by another post today, I think Brigitte Macron might know what to call her…

  5. Sankay says:
    December 16, 2025 at 12:38 pm

    Erika Kirk. I’ve seen more of her than I did of her husband. Are we sure she doesn’t need to be investigated for his murder. Her actions since his death are so bizarre.

  6. Constance says:
    December 16, 2025 at 12:48 pm

    She looks like the bottle of Pepto Bismal in my fridge.
    I don’t care for that color pink at all.

