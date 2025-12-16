Angelina Jolie revealed her mastectomy scars for a Time France cover story

Angelina Jolie’s beloved mother Marcheline Bertrand passed away in 2007 after a years-long cancer battle. Angelina was devastated, and she began researching BRAC genes. She discovered that, like Marcheline, she carried a mutation in her BRAC1 gene, which gives her a higher likelihood of developing breast and ovarian cancers. In 2013, Angelina had a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. Two years later, Jolie had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed as well, all preventative. In Angelina’s latest film, Couture, her character is diagnosed with cancer. To promote the film and to educate women on their health options, Jolie agreed to have her mastectomy scars photographed for Time France.

Angelina Jolie has decided to publicly show her mastectomy scars for the first time. The Maria star, 50, candidly revealed why she’s chosen to show the results of her preventive double mastectomy from over a decade ago in a new interview with TIME France. ‘I share these scars with many women I love,’ she stated. ‘And I’m always moved when I see other women share theirs. I wanted to join them, knowing that TIME France would be sharing information about breast health, prevention, and knowledge about breast cancer.’ For the cover photo, the Oscar winner posed in a low-cut black sweater, subtly covering one breast with her hand. Photos of Jolie’s double mastectomy scars will accompany the full interview, which will be published in the new issue of TIME France on December 18.

[From The Daily Mail]

She’s incredibly brave. I don’t think I realized how much time has passed either – Angelina’s preventative double mastectomy happened over 13 years ago! And it likely saved her life and ensured that she would still be alive to raise her children. I also assume that Jolie decided to do the French version of Time because Couture is a French film technically, with a French director, set in France (during Paris Fashion Week). Plus, it sounds like this issue is dedicated to women’s health issues.