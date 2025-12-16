Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested on suspicion of murder of his parents

On Sunday afternoon, the bodies of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were discovered in their Brentwood home. Suspicion immediately fell on their 32-year-old son Nick, who has had significant drug problems and has been in and out of rehab. According to TMZ’s sources, Rob and Michele attended Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party on Saturday night. Nick was there as well, although no one is saying whether or not Nick came with his parents. What is known is that Nick had a loud argument with his parents at the party, and Rob and Michele left the party early. TMZ also reported the ghastly detail that the cause of death was not simply stabbing – Rob and Michele’s throats were cut. My God. Well, I would assume that everyone in Rob and Michele’s orbit knew that Nick had been fighting with his parents in recent weeks, which is why suspicion fell on him immediately. The NY Times confirms that Nick was arrested late Sunday and he is being held in an LA jail.

A son of the celebrated Hollywood director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the deaths of his parents, the police said on Monday. The son, Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested Sunday night and was being held in a jail in Los Angeles County, the police said. Jail records viewable online indicated that bail had been set at $4 million, but those records have since been modified. He is being held without bail, the police said. The police said the couple were found dead in their home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. Two people who were briefed on the case but not authorized to speak publicly said the couple had been stabbed to death. Police officials said the case would be presented on Tuesday to the Los Angeles County District Attorney as the office considers charges. No additional information about criminal charges was immediately available. Nick Reiner had spoken over the years about his struggles with drug abuse and bouts of homelessness beginning with his teenage years. He worked with his father on a movie, “Being Charlie,” that was loosely inspired by his early life. In part because of that history, the police focused almost immediately on Nick Reiner, according to a person who was briefed by the authorities and spoke on condition of anonymity because they did not have the authority to speak publicly on the investigation. Booking records indicated that Nick Reiner was arrested Sunday night by Los Angeles police and formally booked shortly after 5 a.m. Monday.

[From The NY Times]

Sending love and prayers to Rob’s other children, Tracy, Romy and Jake. I cannot even imagine what they’re going through. Especially Romy, who apparently found her parents’ bodies and called the police. She reportedly told the police that she suspected Nick as well. And love and support for all of Rob and Michele’s friends – they were popular and beloved in Hollywood, and I’m sure everyone in their orbit is beside themselves with grief. As for Nick… I hope he spends the rest of his life in prison.