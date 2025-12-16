Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested on suspicion of murder of his parents

On Sunday afternoon, the bodies of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were discovered in their Brentwood home. Suspicion immediately fell on their 32-year-old son Nick, who has had significant drug problems and has been in and out of rehab. According to TMZ’s sources, Rob and Michele attended Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party on Saturday night. Nick was there as well, although no one is saying whether or not Nick came with his parents. What is known is that Nick had a loud argument with his parents at the party, and Rob and Michele left the party early. TMZ also reported the ghastly detail that the cause of death was not simply stabbing – Rob and Michele’s throats were cut. My God. Well, I would assume that everyone in Rob and Michele’s orbit knew that Nick had been fighting with his parents in recent weeks, which is why suspicion fell on him immediately. The NY Times confirms that Nick was arrested late Sunday and he is being held in an LA jail.
A son of the celebrated Hollywood director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the deaths of his parents, the police said on Monday.
The son, Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested Sunday night and was being held in a jail in Los Angeles County, the police said. Jail records viewable online indicated that bail had been set at $4 million, but those records have since been modified. He is being held without bail, the police said.
The police said the couple were found dead in their home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. Two people who were briefed on the case but not authorized to speak publicly said the couple had been stabbed to death.
Police officials said the case would be presented on Tuesday to the Los Angeles County District Attorney as the office considers charges. No additional information about criminal charges was immediately available.
Nick Reiner had spoken over the years about his struggles with drug abuse and bouts of homelessness beginning with his teenage years. He worked with his father on a movie, “Being Charlie,” that was loosely inspired by his early life. In part because of that history, the police focused almost immediately on Nick Reiner, according to a person who was briefed by the authorities and spoke on condition of anonymity because they did not have the authority to speak publicly on the investigation. Booking records indicated that Nick Reiner was arrested Sunday night by Los Angeles police and formally booked shortly after 5 a.m. Monday.
Sending love and prayers to Rob’s other children, Tracy, Romy and Jake. I cannot even imagine what they’re going through. Especially Romy, who apparently found her parents’ bodies and called the police. She reportedly told the police that she suspected Nick as well. And love and support for all of Rob and Michele’s friends – they were popular and beloved in Hollywood, and I’m sure everyone in their orbit is beside themselves with grief. As for Nick… I hope he spends the rest of his life in prison.
This is so tragic and senseless.
I have seen very few photos of Nick Reiner in which he did not stare coldly at the camera. Glassy eyed. The horrors of the murders are made worse by the thought of what this family went through for years. And despite Rob’s constant, valiant attempts to fix his son, he never could. It’s a Shakespearean level tragedy.
There are old interviews with Nick and his father promoting the movie they did together that are not easy to watch knowing what Nick did – in a few of them you can clearly see Nick’s anger at his father. There were clearly major issues between them and their son that go beyond how they tried to get him help – he wanted to get treated at home but they felt he was better in a facility. Given what happened its clear Rob and Michelle did not feel safe having him at home while he was using.
Check out Al Franken’s “jokes” at Rob Reiner’s roast and you’ll understand Nick’s issues with addiction, his cold stare, and the murders. Abuse is generational.
That’s an extremely dangerous and disturbing allegation to make. Even if those “jokes” were somehow based in fact, they were about Rob Reiner’s father, not Rob and his son.
Franken used to be my Senator. Thank God he’s not anymore. I don’t think he’s a reliable narrator—on any subject.
2 things that I thought of after reading your comment: 1.) addiction hijacks the brain which explains his chilling stare to me and 2.) one of the saddest aspects of addiction is that no one can save the addict except the addict themselves. That’s why organizations like Al-Anon exist – to help families through their pain and their struggle with understanding why they can’t save their loved one. Ulitmately the addict has to genuinely want sobriety for themselves and accept that they have to do the work for the rest of their lives.
Peace to the Spirits of Rob and Michelle Reiner.
May Nick Reiner’s karma ripen soon.
I pray Rob and Michele’s memory is a blessing….as for Nick…..I will continue to pray that Rob and Michele’s memory is a blessing.
I pray for strength for the other children, and I pray for comfort for anyone who knew Rob and Michele, and there are a lot of people, they were beloved for sure, what an absolutely, gutting loss!!
RIP to Rob and Michelle – thoughts are with the rest of the family and friends. Such a tragic loss.
I’ve seen reports that he has serious mental health problems that the drug addiction made worse – he’s a long term addict of opiates and heroin since he was a teenager. It will be interesting to hear what his defence will be – what will he accuse his parents of to save his skin.
Nick will be forced to get clean in prison and will have to life with what he did for the rest of his life.
I am concerned that he will go full Menendez brothers on the advice of attorneys. Such a defense strategy will not be well received by an outraged public.
Just so tragic and awful. So many people mourning the loss of Rob and Michelle. Their legacy will live on.
So, did he go over and kill them in their sleep after the fight at the party? Because I’m guessing they weren’t awake when he attacked them. I can’t imagine how horrific this has been for all of them. That man looks like a stone-cold killer.
@Wordnerd, That’s my guess too, that they were sleeping. Otherwise they could have defended each other.
It seems like Nick’s problems simply could not be fixed. Or maybe he had a break of some kind, No doubt they were loving parents who gave him all the support they could, and who had the financial means to get him the best help available. But it wasn’t enough. You hear so many stories of people going no contact with their parents. Sometimes people are confronted with the unbearable need to go no contact with children.
It’s hard to imagine a more heartbreaking story than this. Though the world is certainly trying right now.
All this is so horrible: just the thought of the parents battling to save themselves from their own son in their own homes. My heart goes out to the siblings especially to Romy who found her beloved parents . Unbelievably sad at such a tragedy. My God send the family the strength to cope.