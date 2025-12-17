People: Rob & Michele Reiner ‘tried in every way to help their son’

We’ve lost so many legends in the garbage year of 2025. Gene Hackman and his wife passed earlier this year, in what was one of the saddest celebrity stories up until now. Robert Redford passed away in September. Diane Keaton, Michelle Trachtenberg, Tom Stoppard, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Diane Ladd and Val Kilmer all passed away this year as well. It’s just been completely awful. The murders of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner have shocked the nation though. To be killed in their own home by their own son… it’s just an unspeakable tragedy. People Magazine put together their cover story on the Reiner family very quickly this week. Some highlights, including some of People’s exclusive reporting:
Rob Reiner’s work with his son Nick: In 2016, the actor-turned-filmmaker — whose bushy beard and jolly demeanor often earned him comparisons to Santa Claus — veered into more personal territory with Being Charlie, co-written by his son Nick Reiner, now 32. The movie, about a teen struggling with addiction, echoed some of Nick’s self-described “dark years” after he started to use drugs at a young age. In a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, Rob and Nick — who had cycled in and out of upwards of 18 rehabs and sometimes lived on the streets — described their fraught dynamic and how making the movie brought them closer. “It forced us to look at what each other was going through,” said Rob. “Our relationship is better now than it was, and it’s got places to go.”
What happened on Sunday: Multiple sources who spoke with family members told PEOPLE in the wake of the tragedy that Nick killed Rob, 78, and Michele, 70. Their daughter Romy, 28, who lives nearby, found them and paramedics rushed to the home around 3:30 p.m. One source with knowledge of the situation describes the site of the murders as a “Hollywood horror-scene nightmare.” The next day, the LAPD confirmed Nick — who had been living with his parents, a second source says — had been arrested on suspicion of murder after being taken into custody at 9:15 p.m the night of the killings.
Why did Nick do it? Authorities did not provide a motive, but a third source says Rob and Nick got into a heated argument at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party the night before, while a fourth insider notes Nick’s erratic behavior at the gathering was “freaking everyone out.” Less than 24 hours later, Rob and Michele were dead.
Nick’s addiction: Behind the scenes, Rob and Michele privately dealt with Nick’s addiction. When he learned their son started using drugs when he was 14, Rob said he “overreacted” by immediately sending Nick to a treatment center. The Reiners came to regret forcing Nick — who admitted he grew “angry” at his parents — into programs, they said. Time — and candid conversations — seemed to have healed the rift at the time Rob made Being Charlie. “I used to harbor a lot of ill will toward them,” Nick told PEOPLE in 2016, “but it’s diminished to almost zero.”
Nick started using again in 2017: But by the next year, Nick was back on a destructive path. In a 2018 interview on the Dopey podcast, he revealed he trashed his parents’ guest house the year prior while high. “I got totally spun out on uppers — I think it was coke and something else — and I was up for days on end,” he said. “I started punching out different things in my guest house…started with the TV and then I went over to the lamp…everything in the guest house got wrecked.”
Rob and Michele always supported Nick though: But the Reiners remained close despite Nick’s serious struggles. The kids stepped out to events alongside Rob and Michele, including the Sept. 9 premiere of Spinal Tap II. “They were such a tight-knit family. They did everything together,” says a source connected to the Reiners. Still, “they could never reach stability with Nick. They tried everything — giving him space, keeping him close — but his struggles are so deep. It’s just a parent’s worst nightmare. They were such lovely people,” adds another insider, “and tried in every way to help their son.”
While I also think it’s a bit much to send a 14-year-old to rehab for using drugs, I don’t get why the kid would grow up murderously resentful of his parents’ actions. We don’t know the circumstances around Nick’s teenage drug use either – it could have been much more than youthful experimentation, and that’s why the Reiners were trying tough love and rehab. The casual way Nick spoke about trashing his parents’ guest house is awful too. I wonder how many times he f–ked up that badly and his parents forgave him or tried to help him.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid. Cover courtesy of People.
I feel like this is one of those instances where they should have cut him off completely. Which can be so hard as a parent but I think the reason why he kept relapsing is because he always knew they would catch him when he fell.
This is a gross and disturbing comment. You don’t know them or what they have done or not done over the past 30 years. You read stuff online and think you actually know something. You do not.
I have addicts in my family. So unfortunately I am very aware of the behaviors of addicts and the behaviors that can enable them. I am speaking from experience- not anything read online. And we do actually know what they did because Rob and Nick were both open about it. They made a whole movie about it and Rob himself talked about it. His parents did everything they could for him.
Agreed. At a certain point, after you’ve done all you can for an addicted person, they have to decide whether to turn their life around, or you, as a caregiver, can burn out completely. It sounds like his parents did everything they could. It’s such a tragedy.
Not only should they have cut him off, they needed a restraining order for their home the minute he destroyed property. He demonstrated the capacity for violence. And that’s all we know about. I’m sure there is more that wasn’t disclosed. Those of us who love addicts and alcoholics learn that we do not accept unacceptable behavior and we have a duty to keep ourselves safe first. This is truly a tragedy and it’s really hard to love someone whose destroying themselves.
I wrote this comment on the lawyer article.
“It has come at the cost of their parents’ lives so I hope he stays in custody forever so the rest of the family don’t have to be afraid anymore”. He sounds not only drug addicted but mentally ill. I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up with a diagnosis while being evaluated. Life is going to be very challenging for them all going forward
My brother started using around the same age, and a lot of this feels so, so familiar. He’s in his 50s and in jail for the I can’t even remember time. To have every chance, every treatment door open to you and this still be the outcome, once again shows how terrible addiction can be to overcome.
Everything about this is just so incredibly sad. I can’t imagine. They clearly loved their son.
When my daughter, now 50 yo, was 14, she developed anorexia over what looked to me like a few months. When she got to 80+ lbs. at 5’8″ and wasn’t responding to medical advice and dietary suggestions; I was told she had to be hospitalized as she was in the danger zone of possible death. She was referred to a drug/alcohol rehab for adolescents and she was the only one there w/an eating disorder; but it did keep her safe for ~ 40 days and then she transitioned into a dedicated eating disorder O/P daily program. We don’t know how close to death Nick might have been at 14 or 16 or whenever, and so rehab or other hospitalization isn’t, to me, outside the realm of potentially good choices. Ideally, it’s targeted to age-appropriate or other patient populations; but, sometimes, the only apparent safe choice is an institution.
Saddest damn story imaginable. Rob and Michele were beloved. It’s why so many people are so shattered right now. Not because Rob was famous and powerful but because of his and Michele’s kindness and the way they treated everyone.
It is like a bomb went off in Los Angeles and everyone is stunned and speechless.
Just incredible people
💔💔💔💔