Apple Martin wore one of her mom’s ’90s dresses to the ‘Marty Supreme’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s NYC premiere of Marty Supreme. Timothee Chalamet wore another hideous orange ensemble, because he’s theme-dressing and the color orange is central to the film. Kylie Jenner didn’t attend this premiere – Timmy’s date was his mom. He also posed with costar Gwyneth Paltrow, who brought her kids to the premiere.

Gwyneth wore a black Valentino dress which is… fine. Sedate, simple, flattering. Her daughter Apple Martin got so much attention at the premiere though – Apple pulled a vintage Calvin Klein dress out of her mom’s archives. Gwyneth wore this dress in 1996, back when “the slipdress” was THE height of fashion. Apple looks good in it, although her mom was sort of iconic in the same dress. The one thing about nepo babies grabbing stuff from their Gen X moms’ archives is that I hope it inspires current fashion designers to bring back some ‘90s style. There’s absolutely no reason why these kinds of slipdresses can’t come back into style. This silhouette still looks so current and modern.

Speaking of ‘90s nostalgia, Vanity Fair put Gwyneth and Ethan Hawke together for a genuinely great conversation. She’s promoting Marty Supreme, he’s promoting Blue Moon, but they talk a lot about working together on Great Expectations, and how they were part of the same group in New York in the ‘90s. Gwyneth told Ethan that she admired him for never selling out, and Ethan asks if she made out with Chalamet in the same spot as their Great Expectations kiss.