Apple Martin wore one of her mom’s ’90s dresses to the ‘Marty Supreme’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s NYC premiere of Marty Supreme. Timothee Chalamet wore another hideous orange ensemble, because he’s theme-dressing and the color orange is central to the film. Kylie Jenner didn’t attend this premiere – Timmy’s date was his mom. He also posed with costar Gwyneth Paltrow, who brought her kids to the premiere.

Gwyneth wore a black Valentino dress which is… fine. Sedate, simple, flattering. Her daughter Apple Martin got so much attention at the premiere though – Apple pulled a vintage Calvin Klein dress out of her mom’s archives. Gwyneth wore this dress in 1996, back when “the slipdress” was THE height of fashion. Apple looks good in it, although her mom was sort of iconic in the same dress. The one thing about nepo babies grabbing stuff from their Gen X moms’ archives is that I hope it inspires current fashion designers to bring back some ‘90s style. There’s absolutely no reason why these kinds of slipdresses can’t come back into style. This silhouette still looks so current and modern.

Speaking of ‘90s nostalgia, Vanity Fair put Gwyneth and Ethan Hawke together for a genuinely great conversation. She’s promoting Marty Supreme, he’s promoting Blue Moon, but they talk a lot about working together on Great Expectations, and how they were part of the same group in New York in the ‘90s. Gwyneth told Ethan that she admired him for never selling out, and Ethan asks if she made out with Chalamet in the same spot as their Great Expectations kiss.

15 Responses to “Apple Martin wore one of her mom’s ’90s dresses to the ‘Marty Supreme’ premiere”

  1. Sue says:
    December 17, 2025 at 9:04 am

    Both Gwyneth and Apple look great. I love a classic black dress.

    Reply
  2. MaisiesMom says:
    December 17, 2025 at 9:05 am

    Apple looks great. But I saw a little video she did about being the new spox for Self Portrait and she seems as insufferable as her mother. Granted, she’s young so I guess she’s allowed to be a little insufferable. We’ll see if she stays that way.

    Reply
  3. Thinking says:
    December 17, 2025 at 9:05 am

    Apple Martin looks better on the red carpet than Sydney Sweeney does.

    Since they’re both blonde and that “genes/jeans” thing was a marketing strategy for Sweeney and her product, I couldn’t help but compare.

    If Gwyneth gets compared to Grace Kelly, I figure comparing two modern-day blondes is ok haha.

    Reply
  4. Cherry says:
    December 17, 2025 at 9:06 am

    Apple has better posture than her mom had at that age (or any age, really).
    That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    December 17, 2025 at 9:07 am

    I’m not here to incite competition, but it looks better on Apple. Both look lovely. I too love a good black dress.

    Reply
  6. ThatGirlThere says:
    December 17, 2025 at 9:13 am

    I think it looks cooler on Gwen but Apple looks lovely.

    Like her mother, Apple seems full of herself. Didn’t Apple bully a classmate to savagely that the girl tried to harm herself?

    Reply
  7. TN Democrat says:
    December 17, 2025 at 9:15 am

    That orange suit is hideous. He neds to qit yhe orange looks. Gwennie is a mean girl snob who has profited from spreading fake science and disordered esting habits, but her kids are gorgeous. That dress looks better on Apple BECAUSE she looks healthier than her mother did at that age.

    Reply
    • TN Democrat says:
      December 17, 2025 at 9:44 am

      He needs to quit the orange looks. F@ck me. I accidently posted the above response and it didn’t show on my feed until it was too late to correct. The local internet (which certainlly isn’t any cheaper) has slowed down significantly. My slow net combined with the last couple android updates and the ads on my page are making it responding a true yikes experience.

      Reply
  8. KNB says:
    December 17, 2025 at 9:56 am

    Apple is beautiful but her lip fillers look ridiculous. I can’t believe how common lip fillers have become. I see women with them everywhere in my large city, and I can believe any women think they look good. These women don’t look like they have full lips; they look like they have filler. The difference is very obvious.

    Reply
  9. Isabella says:
    December 17, 2025 at 10:05 am

    I wish the son would either lose the tie or tuck in his shirttails. Apple looks wan when posing by herself. She doesn’t have her mom’s rizz and that is a boring dress.

    Reply
    • Thinking says:
      December 17, 2025 at 10:18 am

      Compared to other new babies, I think Apple has… something. Maybe it’s because she’s a mystery and never talks to ruin the illusion.

      But I do think Gwyneth always had more character in the face. Gwyneth’s face is more unique for ….kind of smug, but unique (not necessarily prettier, but her features are her own).

      Gwyneth looks very proud of her daughter, which I find admirable. Sometimes people in Hollywood are kind if weird, so I guess I’m praising something that would be considered perfectly normal everywhere else.

      Reply
      • Thinking says:
        December 17, 2025 at 10:25 am

        Sorry, I meant to say “nepo babies,” not “new babies.”

      • Lens says:
        December 17, 2025 at 10:39 am

        You’re right I’m afraid -apple doesn’t have her mother’s rizz, despite the better posture and fuller figure. And if you haven’t heard her talk just wait – she’s as insufferable as her mom. And I’m sooooo sick of theme dressing and it only started when? During wicked I? Anyway make it stop. Something positive. I love both the black dresses.

  10. Kirsten says:
    December 17, 2025 at 10:13 am

    I love Gwyneth’s current dress – the slit and the bow look great, as does she.

    Reply
  11. Mina_Esq says:
    December 17, 2025 at 10:16 am

    As a mom to a little girl, I personally hope that my daughter will want to wear my old dresses too. I have a lot of good stuff.

    Reply

