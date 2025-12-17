King Charles will finally be able to work five days a week with his reduced treatments

On Friday, King Charles announced, via a prerecorded video, that his cancer treatments have been so successful, his doctors are reducing the treatments. He’s not in remission and he’s not cancer-free, but medically, it does sound like he’s turned some kind of corner. Buckingham Palace courtiers have been happily briefing everyone with the new parameters of Charles’s 2026 schedule, which will include more work and more travel. What’s notable, to me, is which courtiers are NOT speaking. There was no message on or off the record from Kensington Palace, nothing about “obviously, Prince William is thrilled that his father is doing so well.” That message was not briefed because obviously, William has been telling everyone that he’s king in all but name for the past 18 months or so. Now his Scooter King reign will have to wait! Not only that, Charles has big plans to return to a full schedule, which will make William and Kate even lazier (if possible).
The King will be able to fill his diary across five full days a week for the first time in 22 months following a cutback in his cancer treatment.
King Charles, who announced the “good news” in a television message on Friday night, has had to block off his schedule to accommodate weekly treatment since his diagnosis, and has also suffered side-effects.
While it has not had any major impact on his public engagements, it has taken around five hours away from what he prefers to be a full working schedule. The King is a known workaholic, reading papers and writing letters late into the night and insisting that his daytime diary is filled with meetings, audiences, visits and away days.
He is now expected to go ahead with planned overseas travel, likely to include a trip to the United States in the spring to mark the country’s 250th anniversary, and to Antigua and Barbuda in the autumn for the Commonwealth heads of government meeting.
He will continue to have treatment but it will be less frequent, with longer gaps between sessions depending on how he responds. His schedule, of both work and treatment, will be designed around “protecting and prioritising” his recovery, a source said.
The planned travel was the first thing I thought of when Charles made his announcement: oh, he’ll be able to go on real tours and trips now. For the past two years, Charles has limited his travel and pains have been made to schedule trips around Charles’s treatments. But now he’ll be able to visit the US, Antigua and Barbuda for more than a couple of days. I bet he adds even more travel to his schedule too. Meanwhile, William didn’t want to go to Pope Francis’s funeral because it interfered with a football match.
An elderly man in actual cancer treatment seems eager to return to a full schedule of “work” while his oldest would rather spend the day in football forums and avoiding his wife. The Waleses really have no shame, lol. I wonder if the only reason the monarchy will survive is because the general public is just too apathetic towards it to do anything about it
And how many days will Bulliam be working? He wants to be King so bad so let him match or exceed Charles schedule. Let’s see how many times he uses school runs as an excuse.
What I want to see is Charles telling William he can’t travel to any of the World Cup matches – that he has to stay back in the UK and give out prizes at local farmers’ markets.
LOL. The last time William went to a WC game might have been in Germany, 2006. It’s just funny bc everyone assumes he’s gonna go bc it’s in the US but really why should he? Bc Harry’s there and they’re obsessed with making it a thing.
It really is wild how the Wales didn’t say anything, like well wishes or something or we’re so happy. Would it be performative? Yeah. But still.
Right? Instead it was Kate is doing something for cancer too!!
For the life of me I don’t understand why we’re supposed to believe that they’re this close family, when all evidence to the contrary exists. They really behave like they can’t stand each other, and smiling at events four times a year is doing nothing to dissuade that perception.
I mean they’re able to refrain from clawing each other’s eyes out when they’re seen together(minus the infamous walkabout with the sussexes). And yeah they do smile and sometimes hug or kiss for some photos. But that’s all facade.
So even the Telegraph thinks that a sick elderly man will do more than his elder son.
My heart bleeds for Bulliam, Kate, and sykophant (sp) Tom Sykes. /s
That thumbnail photo of him grinning is ghoulish. He literally looks like if Dobby – not Smeagol – had been 50% consumed by The Ring.