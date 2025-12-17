King Charles will finally be able to work five days a week with his reduced treatments

On Friday, King Charles announced, via a prerecorded video, that his cancer treatments have been so successful, his doctors are reducing the treatments. He’s not in remission and he’s not cancer-free, but medically, it does sound like he’s turned some kind of corner. Buckingham Palace courtiers have been happily briefing everyone with the new parameters of Charles’s 2026 schedule, which will include more work and more travel. What’s notable, to me, is which courtiers are NOT speaking. There was no message on or off the record from Kensington Palace, nothing about “obviously, Prince William is thrilled that his father is doing so well.” That message was not briefed because obviously, William has been telling everyone that he’s king in all but name for the past 18 months or so. Now his Scooter King reign will have to wait! Not only that, Charles has big plans to return to a full schedule, which will make William and Kate even lazier (if possible).

The King will be able to fill his diary across five full days a week for the first time in 22 months following a cutback in his cancer treatment. King Charles, who announced the “good news” in a television message on Friday night, has had to block off his schedule to accommodate weekly treatment since his diagnosis, and has also suffered side-effects. While it has not had any major impact on his public engagements, it has taken around five hours away from what he prefers to be a full working schedule. The King is a known workaholic, reading papers and writing letters late into the night and insisting that his daytime diary is filled with meetings, audiences, visits and away days. He is now expected to go ahead with planned overseas travel, likely to include a trip to the United States in the spring to mark the country’s 250th anniversary, and to Antigua and Barbuda in the autumn for the Commonwealth heads of government meeting. He will continue to have treatment but it will be less frequent, with longer gaps between sessions depending on how he responds. His schedule, of both work and treatment, will be designed around “protecting and prioritising” his recovery, a source said.

[From The Telegraph]

The planned travel was the first thing I thought of when Charles made his announcement: oh, he’ll be able to go on real tours and trips now. For the past two years, Charles has limited his travel and pains have been made to schedule trips around Charles’s treatments. But now he’ll be able to visit the US, Antigua and Barbuda for more than a couple of days. I bet he adds even more travel to his schedule too. Meanwhile, William didn’t want to go to Pope Francis’s funeral because it interfered with a football match.