Sussex source: The Mail’s Caroline Graham is ‘ethically bankrupt & morally repugnant’

Over the weekend, there were two storylines involving the Duchess of Sussex and her garbage father Thomas Markle. One curious storyline – which appeared across the Telegraph, the Times, Page Six and other outlets – was that Meghan’s handwritten letter to her father was the end of the road, and Meghan has no plans to call him, visit him or reach out in any other way. There was curious sourcing on those stories, and I doubt they came from Montecito. The second storyline was via the Daily Mail. Caroline Graham wrote an exclusive first-person piece about her “friendship” with Toxic Tom and how they’d become very close over the years, so much so that he begged her to fly to the Philippines after he told her about his “leg amputation.” Graham’s piece was completely unhinged as she twisted herself in knots to justify her profoundly unethical, immoral and sleazy behavior. Well, soon after Graham’s piece was published, a source close to Meghan spoke to Newsweek:

[Thomas Markle’s] health crisis led to calls for Meghan to end the seven year feud and speak to her father. Instead of a call, she opted for a letter, while her spokesperson issued a public statement denouncing Graham for “breaching clear ethical boundaries.” Graham responded to the swipe in a first person piece for The Mail on Sunday headlined: “My tears with Meghan’s dad as I told him to choose her over our friendship: The Sussexes have accused CAROLINE GRAHAM of ‘crossing ethical lines’ by being at his hospital bedside. Now she tells her side of the story…” In the article, Graham wrote: “Her father and I have discussed many times what would happen if she did reach out to him. I have always said I would walk away from our friendship if it meant he could reconcile with her. Painful as that would be—and we both had tears in our eyes as we discussed it again last week—it would be impossible for him to reconcile with her while having a friend in the media, particularly one in the British Press, for which Prince Harry has repeatedly expressed his hatred.” A source familiar with Meghan’s position, whom Newsweek has granted anonymity so they could speak freely, said: “Her piece this weekend only served to reinforce the Duchess’ point. Caroline, and the Mail more broadly, have been determined to conduct this entire matter in full public view. Any suggestion of respecting privacy—such as her claim that she would leave the room to take a call—is difficult to take seriously when it is followed by a double-page spread just days later.” “As for calling out her, and the paper’s, unethical approach to storytelling, I’m content to let Newsweek’s readers judge for themselves whether publishing every intimate detail of an 81-year-old man’s most serious medical issues, and using that as a vehicle for a hit piece against his daughter simply because you dislike her, is anything other than ethically bankrupt and morally repugnant.”

While I agree with all of this 100%, the larger problem for Meghan is that the white side of her family sucks ass. For the better part of a decade, Toxic Tom, Toxic Jr. and Scammy Samantha have been falling all over themselves to exploit their connection to Meghan by any means possible. It’s true that Caroline Graham is manipulating and exploiting Thomas, but that horrible man has been a willing participant this whole time. Graham conveniently left out the fact that she and the Mail have been in cahoots with Thomas for years, writing his offensive, racist and sexist scripts, paying him for information, interviews and photos, and using him as a willing participant in the hate campaign against Meghan.