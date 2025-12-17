Russell Crowe: ‘Gladiator II’ failed because it lacked a ‘moral core’

For years, Ridley Scott talked about making a sequel to his massively successful 2000 film Gladiator. Gladiator was a phenomenon back in the day, it won Best Picture and Best Actor and established Russell Crowe as one of the biggest actors in the world. While Crowe was never coming back to the Gladiator universe (spoiler: Maximus dies in the end of the first film), Ridley spent years trying to figure out what would be next for certain characters. Then, finally, 22 years later, they put the project together. Paul Mescal was cast as the now-adult Lucius, Pedro Pascal came in to play Connie Nielsen’s husband and general of the Roman army. Most importantly, they brought in Denzel Washington to play Macrinus, the wealthiest man in Rome. Well, after all of that, Gladiator II was a MESS! Don’t get me wrong, I loved Denzel in it, and I thought it was so cool to see him in those costumes and watch him play a bad guy in that way. He was the best part of the movie. But the rest of it was pretty awful. As it turns out, Russell Crowe thought it was awful too.
Russell Crowe has said that the makers of Gladiator II did not “understand … what made that first one special”. In interview excerpts posted on social media by Australian radio station Triple J, Crowe said that the Gladiator sequel, which starred Paul Mescal and was released in 2024, was let down by “the people in that engine room not actually understanding what made that first one special”.
He added: “It wasn’t the pomp. It wasn’t the circumstance. It wasn’t the action. It was the moral core.”
In the first Gladiator film, directed by Ridley Scott, Crowe played Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius, who is forced to become a slave and who dies of his wounds at the end of the film. Released in 2000, Gladiator won the best picture Oscar, alongside Crowe’s win for best actor Oscar. In the sequel, also directed by Scott, Mescal plays Hanno, who is revealed to be Maximus’s son with his lover Lucilla (played by Connie Nielsen).
Crowe says he particularly objected to the idea floated during the making of the first film that Maximus’s relationship with Lucilla should have resumed. He said: “There was a daily fight on that set … to keep that moral core of the character. The amount of times that they suggested sex scenes and stuff like that for Maximus – it’s like you’re taking away his power.”
He added: “So you’re saying at the same time he had this relationship with his wife, he was f–king this other girl? What are you talking about? It’s crazy. The women in Europe, when [Gladiator II] started coming out, I would be at a restaurant and they’d come talk to me. It’s like: ‘Hey, it wasn’t me! I didn’t do it.’”
I mean… the film makes it very clear that Lucius (played by Paul Mescal) was the product of Lucilla and Maximus’s relationship before either of them married other people. That was heavily insinuated in the first film as well. I don’t think that the Lucius backstory was the reason why the sequel failed, nor was it the film’s lack of moral center. I actually thought the film captured the chaos of a failed empire really well in many ways, and the moral rot was central to that. No, the film didn’t work because the script was a hot mess. The “gladiator fights” made absolutely no sense within the context of the story they were trying to tell. It came across as a script trying to do two distinct things: give Denzel carte blanche to act his ass off AND create “cool gladiator fights.” The story simply did not connect those two things well enough. Mescal and Pascal were kind of phoning it in acting-wise as well.
I agree with EVERYTHING Russell said✨️🎬✨️
Totally agree!! Gladiator was a beautiful film about coping with tragedy and male relationships. Gladiator 2 was empty calories!
He’s just mad he wasn’t in it and it’s just a movie Russ.
He is an actor. Movies are his life.
Honor and duty and service were such heavy (handed) themes in the first movie but it worked so well! It was a very well executed exploration of those themes set to a bloody and exciting story. I loved the first movie and thought the second came across as camp trying to be taken seriously.
Russell has been having some really interesting conversations on his promo tour in Aus.
I agree with him, I didn’t rewatch gladiator before the sequel but rewatched it afterwards and was shocked in the difference in the depth of storytelling and character. I forgot how political it was.
The movie was just awful. After they literally jumped the shark, i turned it off. I know this isnt a popular opinion, but Denzel was terrible in it. Talk about phoning it in. The other actors were the pits as well, though. And then making lucius his son was the ultimate betrayal to Crowe’s original character.
agreed…Denzel chewed the scenery like he was doing Vaudeville.
I’m not sure it’s that deep. The movie was terrible and everyone except Denzel was bad or boring in it.
And Paul Mescal was shockingly bad. My takeaway from that was you don’t just hire the most recent It Boy (Oscar nomination or not, because these days audiences don’t care) without testing them for the role! He has been truly wonderful in several roles but he was genuinely awful and uncomfortable in this.
Gladiator was also huge for Joaquin Phoenix’s career. Sequel did nothing for Mescal or Joe Quinn
I tend to agree with him.
“Gladiator” worked so well because it was a throwback to the swords-and-sandals epics of mid century Hollywood. It was big, bold, and ambitious. It had great battle and fight scenes. But it was also a character-driven story with a satisfying arc. There was a hero, a villain, a strong woman caught between them trying to protect herself and her vulnerable child. What was beautiful about the dynamic was that Maximus wanted to protect Lucius because he was an honorable man. He had lost his own son (who was about the same age in that movie*), and now he had the chance to save Lucilla’s. And to try to save Rome.
In the sequel, they diluted the dynamic. They gave us two bad Emperors instead of just one. They threw in a monkey for good measure. They undercut the arc of the first movie and made Lucius Maximus’ son. They centered the side characters. Yes, Denzel Washington was great and so much fun to watch. But he was basically just out for himself and his wealth (“I own your house!). It was overstuffed and ultimately kind of unsatisfying.
*I remember that in the first movie Lucilla told Maximus that her son Lucius was almost 8 years old. He said his son was also “nearly 8.” Of course it’s possible that he fathered Lucius, then was separated from Lucilla, married and fathered another kid within months. It’s just a bit of a stretch.
I agree with this. I never got the impression from the first movie that Lucius was supposed to be his kid. Rather, him being the same age as Maximus’ son was a way for them to relate and connect.
@MaisiesMom @MrsBanjo Agree with all of these points! It didn’t have a clear emotional connection to any of the elements it was trying to build. Poor storytelling all round. ‘It was alright’ was my review when I came out of the cinema.