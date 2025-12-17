Ben Affleck will spend Christmas at Jennifer Garner’s house, he’s ‘always welcome’

Last year, when Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, “sources close to Jennifer Garner” had J.Lo’s back. There was always a conversation about whether the two Jennifers got along or felt some kind of way about each other, but Garner’s people made a point of suggesting that Garner feels J.Lo’s pain. The basic gist was: yeah, Ben is a moody a–hole who can’t handle stress, Garner has been there and done that, and she hopes J.Lo doesn’t blame herself for what happened. Both Jennifers were too good for that man-child. Well, Garner still has to deal with Ben all the time, especially since his divorce from J.Lo. He’s spent a lot of time over at Garner’s house in the past year, and of course he’ll spend Christmas there as well.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may be reuniting for the holidays. An exclusive source tells PEOPLE that the Air star, 53, is invited to celebrate the Christmas holiday with the Deadpool & Wolverine actress, also 53, and their three children: Samuel, 13, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Violet Anne, 20.

“Just like they celebrated Thanksgiving together, Ben is invited to celebrate Christmas with Jen and the kids too,” the insider says. “They just have this nice routine now that works for everyone.”

“He spends a lot of time at Jen’s house and is constantly around for his kids,” the insider continues. “It makes everyone happy. Jen’s still dating John.”

The Yes Day actress and the Gone Girl star previously celebrated Thanksgiving together. A source close to Garner told PEOPLE she and her ex-husband spent the holiday gathered in Los Angeles with their family as usual.

“Just like last year, Jen hosted Thanksgiving at her house. Ben and his mom joined,” the source said at the time. “Jen makes it very special. She’s such a great chef. She loves having her whole family together too. Ben’s always welcome at her house.”

The former couple split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, officially divorcing three years later. After getting divorced, Garner and Affleck moved on to other relationships. The 13 Going on 30 star has been dating CEO John Miller on and off since 2018, while Affleck was married to Jennifer Lopez for two years before she filed for divorce in August 2024.

An insider recently said the exes “get along and really support each other,” adding that “Ben’s doing well and staying focused on work, his health and his kids,” more than 10 years after they announced their divorce. “Jen’s his biggest cheerleader. It took them years to get to this point, but Jen never gave up on him,” the source added. “And it’s all friendly and centered around the kids now.”