“The trailer for Steven Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’ looks interesting” links

  December 17, 2025

  • By Kaiser
The first teaser for Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day. Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Josh O’Connor and aliens who communicate by clicking?? [Jezebel]
Jennifer Lawrence is still screening Die My Love. [Just Jared]
Gwyneth Paltrow wore an orange tracksuit & complimented Jennifer Lopez in an actress roundtable. Those two have history! [LaineyGossip]
Review of Oh What Fun, the Michelle Pfeiffer Xmas movie. [Pajiba]
Kate Hudson’s leather pants are awful!! [Go Fug Yourself]
Rob Reiner’s friends released a joint tribute to their dear friend. [Socialite Life]
DL Hughley claps back on Nicki Minaj. [OMG Blog]
Mikey Madison wore Dior for a rare public appearance. [RCFA]
The Traitors’ new season starts in a few weeks. [Seriously OMG]
Who won The Voice? [Hollywood Life]
Local cops hate ICE. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Lens says:
    December 17, 2025 at 11:28 am

    I watched Oh What Fun a few days ago and I got completely distracted by Denis O’Leary coming up the stairs from the basement when they were supposed to be from Houston. You don’t get basements until you hit Oklahoma about 450 miles north. Took me right out of the film!

  2. Ameerah M says:
    December 17, 2025 at 11:34 am

    That Movieline interview lives rent-free in my head. I had a subscription to the magazine and read that interview when it dropped. I remember thinking what an utterly stupid thing to do as an upcoming actress to bash other actresses. And I don’t think Hollywood ever forgot either. I bet Gwyneth did her particular brand of cold politeness – lol. I would have loved to have been in that room.

    • Beech says:
      December 17, 2025 at 12:47 pm

      My jaw dropped when I read the interview. I couldn’t fathom the arrogance/stupidity. Although I have to confess parts of the interview made me laugh as in does her brain register what’s spilling from her mouth?! To be a fly on the wall the first time Paltrow and Lopez got together.

  3. olliesmom says:
    December 17, 2025 at 11:49 am

    This movie looks more M. Night Shyamalan than Spielberg.

    • dj says:
      December 17, 2025 at 1:26 pm

      LOL. @ ollie’s mom because I said the same thing to my husband. It looks more like an M. Night Shaymalan movie than a Spielberg. It better not end the same way as most Shaymalan movies either! LOL.

  4. CheekImplant says:
    December 17, 2025 at 12:18 pm

    Is Emily an alien in the above still?

  5. one of the marys says:
    December 17, 2025 at 12:42 pm

    Oh god she was so lovely, it’s sad she was convinced to alter her face

