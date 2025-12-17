The Wales family attended this year’s pre-Christmas lunch at the palace

For the past two years, King Charles has hosted the large, pre-Christmas royal lunch at Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II used to host the extended royal family (including royal-adjacents and non-titled family members) at Buckingham Palace for a lavish lunch about a week before Christmas. In fact, her pre-Christmas lunches always marked her last moments in London for the year – she would head to Sandringham soon after and stay in Norfolk until mid-February most years. Charles switched it up in his reign – the extended family is still invited, but he enjoyed hosting them at Windsor Castle.

Despite the fact that the Prince and Princess of Wales have lived on the Windsor estate since 2022, they refused to go to the pre-Christmas lunch for the past two years. Their absence has been notable, yet little was written about it. Then, suddenly, Charles decided to bring the lunch back to BP this year. And magically, the Wales family attended – not just a sedate-looking Peggington and Kate, but they brought their three kids too. And Nanny Maria. Super-weird. Kate wore an ugly, pussybowed dress and put a girlish bow in her hair. Charlotte “matched” her mother’s hair bow. Why do I feel like Charlotte is the one who loves bows and Kate is copykeening her daughter? Kate also wore her Van Cleef earrings, which she’s worn a few times.

Also in attendance: pretty much everyone except Andrew, basically. The Waleses. Nanny Maria. The Edinburghs. Princess Anne and Tim Laurence. Beatrice, Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. A few of B&E’s kids? The Duke of Kent. Princess Alexandra. Amelia Windsor. Freddie Windsor and Sophie Winkleman. Sarah Chatto. David Armstrong-Jones (Earl of Snowdon) arrived via bike. It looked like an especially big gathering. That’s one way in which Charles is like his mother – he actually likes having the whole extended family around for certain events. Just not his mixed-race family! And he doesn’t want any of these people on the balcony.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images