The Wales family attended this year’s pre-Christmas lunch at the palace

For the past two years, King Charles has hosted the large, pre-Christmas royal lunch at Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II used to host the extended royal family (including royal-adjacents and non-titled family members) at Buckingham Palace for a lavish lunch about a week before Christmas. In fact, her pre-Christmas lunches always marked her last moments in London for the year – she would head to Sandringham soon after and stay in Norfolk until mid-February most years. Charles switched it up in his reign – the extended family is still invited, but he enjoyed hosting them at Windsor Castle.
Despite the fact that the Prince and Princess of Wales have lived on the Windsor estate since 2022, they refused to go to the pre-Christmas lunch for the past two years. Their absence has been notable, yet little was written about it. Then, suddenly, Charles decided to bring the lunch back to BP this year. And magically, the Wales family attended – not just a sedate-looking Peggington and Kate, but they brought their three kids too. And Nanny Maria. Super-weird. Kate wore an ugly, pussybowed dress and put a girlish bow in her hair. Charlotte “matched” her mother’s hair bow. Why do I feel like Charlotte is the one who loves bows and Kate is copykeening her daughter? Kate also wore her Van Cleef earrings, which she’s worn a few times.
Also in attendance: pretty much everyone except Andrew, basically. The Waleses. Nanny Maria. The Edinburghs. Princess Anne and Tim Laurence. Beatrice, Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. A few of B&E’s kids? The Duke of Kent. Princess Alexandra. Amelia Windsor. Freddie Windsor and Sophie Winkleman. Sarah Chatto. David Armstrong-Jones (Earl of Snowdon) arrived via bike. It looked like an especially big gathering. That’s one way in which Charles is like his mother – he actually likes having the whole extended family around for certain events. Just not his mixed-race family! And he doesn’t want any of these people on the balcony.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Getty.
Scooter looks grim. Keen is smiling away.
Peg looks so very excited to be going with his beloved wife!! (Not)
No festive glance or even a smile from the royal love birds? Why is Wilbur grim as a grinch at Christmas? Could it be he’s on Santa’s naughty list again?
I scrolled down way too fast and landed on the Freddy Windsor photo. My god 😱
Right? He looks like a coke ghoul.
Tales from the Crypt vibes…
Bah! Lol, I wondered who raided the family crypt.
Freddy’s daughter looks just like him
I think its weird they went this year when it was at BP but not when it was at Windsor the past two years. I also find it weird that apparently all these kids are just missing school for a christmas lunch. I know they’re royals and the rules are different but why not do it on a Saturday?
Anyway Nanny Maria is back. there was some speculation that she was gone from the Wales but apparently not and I’m assuming she got one of the cottages on the estate. There were comments on FB about how she had to be there in case Charlotte needed to be escorted to the bathroom and Kate was busy hosting. A lot to unpack in that theory lol.
They all go to private schools so I expect they are on school holidays already. Private schools tend to get 3 or 4 weeks holiday at Christmas, where as most state schools only get two weeks.
Oh that’s true! the fancy schools get a lot more time off lol.
The private or public schools as they are known in the uk are already on their breaks . I think most of them go back around the week of the 9th .
Yeah, Nanny Maria! There was so much speculation if she was still around or not. Well, speculation over. And she’s photographed at the Christmas party. Interesting.
Given that everyone seems to be there, I’m wondering if they are heading off the news of some new disaster in this family or they were sternly told to show up for Charles with some guilt-trip about the optics if this is his last Christmas.
This is Charles taking control of the family that was reported earlier. Now that he is doing somewhat better he is putting his foot down with the W and K. Start acting the the heir. I wonder if this means they will show up for the church walk on Christmas.
charlotte is 10 – does she really need someone to take her to the bathroom?
in a palace crawling with security??? these comments made it sound like someone was going to attack her in the bathroom.
like i said, a lot to unpack.
Arthur Edwards confirmed that while William and Kate showed up with the three kids in the same car, only William, Charlotte and Louis (with Nanny Maria) were photographed leaving. Kate and George were not in the same vehicle when they left.
So nanny Maria was there because William doesn’t handle the younger kids on his own. And there knew there was a handoff that was going to happen.
How old is Louis now? He’s a cutie and seems to be pretty high energy. My youngest nephew and oldest niece are the same. I can see William not wanting to parent a high energy kid for hours on his own. He wants backup. I’m betting he needs help and can’t do it on his own. Or doesn’t want to.
Louis seems to be fine being quiet at things like the concert and the walkabout so it’s more likely that William isn’t as hands on as he claims.
Perhaps it’s in style, but I don’t like grown woman (40s) with bows in their hair.
I’m in my early 30s and I love wearing bows, but I do think that adult women need a certain something, like an edge to it, to pull off the look successfully. You can’t wear a bow with fluffy hair or little girl sausage curls and a fussy, prissy dress. And it’s always going to look particularly silly and childish if you’re matching your young daughter.
All I see in Kate’s hair is a huge hairpiece. Where is the bow?
The black bow is used to tie the top part of her hairpieces together.
Kate is fully participating in her infantilization because it lowers expectations for her on all levels.
Wills and Lord Freddie are slowly morphing into one grim visage
All their talk of family, this and family that and school drop offs and on and on and on but there the nanny is in the back seat. They can’t have one day without help and they try to play the hands on two parent household. Another lie the Wails push.
It’s weird that they’d be willing to go to Buckingham Palace but not Windsor, unless they were just pointedly trying to ” punish” Charles. Why did they bring the nanny though? They were going to a family event, both parents were there, and their kids are between almost 8 and 13 years old. It’s not like coming here could be added fun for Maria. I could see bringing her along to the Taylor Swift concert, she may just legitimately enjoyed being out and going to that. Christmas dinner? Weird.
Right? It’s a little bizarre. BP but not WC. Hey maybe it’s closer for William if he’s staying at KP, lol.
Kate and George didn’t leave with William so Maria was there to handle Charlotte and Louis for William.
Keen looks like she is dressed up as a tween girl from an old movie. I’m not saying someone specific, just that the outfit is very costumy. Does she have white pantyhose on with black patent leather mary janes? Here is your fashionista, British Vogue!
Keen may be trying to channel Victorian times when the daughters and granddaughters wore those ribbons in their hair for family portraits
I’m in a very festive holiday mood so all I can say is it’s good the family got together and I hope they enjoyed each other’s company.
At one point Charlotte was in the front seat next to William and then Kate was in the front seat, when did Kate get picked up? And did they really need to bring the nanny to a lunch that probably only lasted about an hour and a half? I have many questions.
Maybe this is another family occasion where the kids are separated from the adults in a different room and Kate wants Maria there to keep an eye on them.
Although the whole fam arrived together, later Wills left with just Charlotte, Louis and Nanny Maria. No idea where Kate and George went, but looks like its Peggy’s week with the kids.
Huh. That seems weird, right? Maybe George had an appointment or meeting in London? But then why wouldnt they still leave together and then split up? Maybe George and Kate went directly to….somewhere else….via helicopter from BP and William has the other kids at KP for the week?
Very good catch. Why didn’t Kate leave from the same place as everyone else? Did they pick her up at Forest Lodge?
And that big hair bow on a 40-something woman—so often she infantilizes herself by dressing like a toddler. My bleeding eyes. Didn’t she wear a big black bow last Christmas or the Christmas before, first on her neck at Carols and then later in her hair? It was criticized then, but the tabloids found a way to praise it for being an accessible Jigsaw biweekly
Andrew was probably there, let’s be honest.
I’m not surprised they still have a nanny but am surprised they can’t go to a family lunch for a couple of hours without her??
Andrew was definitely there. Kate and George took off without photographers catching that so it’s clear people can come and go and not be seen.
I am not going to lie, nanny Maria looks like she been raising those 3 children single handed for 10 years straight. That woman looks extremely exhausted like she literally does it all. Nanny Maria gets my sympathy.
its weird that we didn’t hear about her through Kate’s cancer “journey.” Like in any of Kate’s statements or videos, she could have mentioned how having support around her made her journey easier, including the wonderful Nanny Maria who has been a part of their family unit for over a decade. Or something. But it seems like for a few years they tried to pretend she didn’t exist anymore.
Is she friendly with the nanny or does Maria know her place because Kate keeps ordering her about?
She didn’t thank anyone, hasn’t specifically mentioned anyone who helped her ever since. She only hinted that she was probably treated in the Royal Marsden, but that’s it, right? Why would Maria get a mention when no one else does. Plus that wouldn’t fit into their whole narrative.
Kate didn’t thank her because that would be decent, but there was a brief reference to Nanny Maria being with the kids around the time we first her about the abdominal surgery. But then it got quiet because when William wasn’t visiting Kate, it would make people wonder what exactly he was doing.
Making a 10 year old or however old he is wear a suit and tie to a family holiday party is so stupid
Peg is lazy. So maybe, because he probably lives in Kensington palace, he went this year because it was held close by at BP. He doesn’t look happy to be there though. Everyone else is smiling for the cameras.
Wait, is that a rewear? Has she got on the pigeon flinch dress??
Exactly..I mentioned it before I saw your comment..interesting choice, hmm.
For sure!
KP tries hard to silent any rumours about William’s bad relationship with his father that’s why they all appeared together and he looks pretty grim..there’s definitely a competition going on between the 2 palaces and the Wales are doing everything to win it (remember, Kate’s appearance the other day after Charles announcement and now this). Anyway, Kate is probably wearing the dress she wore when she shrugged William several years back (interesting choice, isn’t it?). Lastly, why did they bring the nanny Maria with them? Aren’t they capable to care about their children for a couple of hours? After all, they aren’t babies anymore. Unless nanny Maria accompanies the children when they visit William? And, why did they put Charlotte on the front seat and the nanny at the back? I guess the hired help is not allowed to seat next to William…nice family/s
One day somebody is going to explain *everything* about WanK and I bet it will be a doozy…
Re Will & Freddie: those Windsor genes are absolutely brutal once you pass 40.
So they all just drive range rovers? They must get them half off lol
I think they do. There’s some sort of extremely steep discount.
Yes. Land Rover Jaguar, the parent company has a Royal Warrant, which as far as I know means “Royal Family gets our stuff for free.” (but no “freebies,” amirite?) It was bruited about before Kate’s disappearance that she would get to issue her own Royal Warrants but apparently that was shelved for a while…
Norman Baker’s new book, Royal Mint National Debt, has a whole chapter on royal warrants, where he says everyone suspects the royals get freebies or steep discounts, so he calls for transparency.
Very interesting all the kids smiling and looking ok at the flashing camera. Suddenly kids are not camera shy in the car but rest of time when it’s time to work they have the same grim as their lazy parents.
No, this is Charles playing the media game. Having the luncheon at Windsor decreases the chances of seeing who attends. By having it at BP the press gets pictures of all the members of the family including William and Kate who was able to skip it the last 2 years.
Can’t the boys wear nice sweaters? I think it’s ridiculous they have George always dressed like he’s about to attend a corporate meeting in a navy suit. On the other hand though, my 4 year old grandson loves a tie and a button up shirt, even though his dad never wears them. He likes to dress formally. No one knows why but anyway, maybe George does too. I still want to see a sweater!! Haha
I hope Charlotte rebels against the mom-daughter lookalike wardrobe. Joan Crawford would dress up Christina, her daughter in a lookalike outfit for instance; other film stars went in for the lookalike appearances also.
It’s kind of wild that the kids still have a nanny. For what purpose? Genuinely asking.
Technically, if William had a work meeting later in the day then the nanny would be there for the kids during that time. Louis is still pretty young. The issue is we all know William doesn’t have a work meeting. Please.