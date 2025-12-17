Sussex spox: GB News did not voluntarily apologize to Doria Ragland

On December 4th, GB News presenter Carole Malone repeated a particularly insidious and racist lie about Doria Ragland. The lie: that Doria had been in jail for part of her daughter’s childhood, and Thomas Markle had raised Meghan during that time and something something that’s why Meghan should fly to the Philippines to see her father. Doria was never in jail or prison, but that lie has been festering on the internet for years. The deranged royalists have repeated it endlessly. Well, two days ago, Carole Malone apologized on air, on GB News, for her defamatory comments. She was so clearly reading from a script prepared for her by the channel’s lawyers. Well, Team Sussex responded to Malone’s apology:

A spokesperson for Team Sussex has weighed in after U.K. network GB News issued an apology for a broadcaster’s recent comments about Meghan Markle‘s mom. “Broadcasters have a responsibility to inform, not inflame,” read a statement shared with Us Weekly. “This lie was conclusively debunked more than two years ago, yet it continues to be recycled by irresponsible commentators, causing recurring harm. Ms Ragland proudly raised her daughter and has never been in prison. GB News did not apologize voluntarily, but only to escape a defamation lawsuit — and it speaks volumes that GB News removed any trace of that apology within 24hrs of making it.”

[From Us Weekly]

It’s true about the deletion of the apology – GB News has wiped all trace of the original Dec. 4th segment, and now they’re trying to delete the apology. The problem is that people keep receipts and those receipts are all over social media. The fact that GB News doesn’t want anyone to see the apology is fascinating, because surely that would have legal repercussions too? Well, sources told Newsweek that Doria might still sue the f–k out of these people.

Malone issued a formal apology after a complaint from Ragland to GB News. She said: “I apologize sincerely to Ms. Ragland and her family for any pain my comments may have caused.” A source close to Ragland, whom Newsweek has granted anonymity so they could speak freely, did not rule out a libel action when approached by Newsweek: “A complaint was lodged with the channel regarding false and highly defamatory allegations made by Carole Malone on a GB News program. As for whether this marks the end of the matter, that will be for Ms. Ragland and her lawyers to decide.”

[From Newsweek]

Suuuuuue them, Doria. Sue the f–k out of all of them. This is not the first time one of these contemptible people has made similar comments on-air or in an interview with the British media. While libel/defamation laws are different in the UK, I think Doria has a pretty cut-and-dry case.