Sussex spox: GB News did not voluntarily apologize to Doria Ragland

On December 4th, GB News presenter Carole Malone repeated a particularly insidious and racist lie about Doria Ragland. The lie: that Doria had been in jail for part of her daughter’s childhood, and Thomas Markle had raised Meghan during that time and something something that’s why Meghan should fly to the Philippines to see her father. Doria was never in jail or prison, but that lie has been festering on the internet for years. The deranged royalists have repeated it endlessly. Well, two days ago, Carole Malone apologized on air, on GB News, for her defamatory comments. She was so clearly reading from a script prepared for her by the channel’s lawyers. Well, Team Sussex responded to Malone’s apology:
A spokesperson for Team Sussex has weighed in after U.K. network GB News issued an apology for a broadcaster’s recent comments about Meghan Markle‘s mom.
“Broadcasters have a responsibility to inform, not inflame,” read a statement shared with Us Weekly. “This lie was conclusively debunked more than two years ago, yet it continues to be recycled by irresponsible commentators, causing recurring harm. Ms Ragland proudly raised her daughter and has never been in prison. GB News did not apologize voluntarily, but only to escape a defamation lawsuit — and it speaks volumes that GB News removed any trace of that apology within 24hrs of making it.”
[From Us Weekly]
It’s true about the deletion of the apology – GB News has wiped all trace of the original Dec. 4th segment, and now they’re trying to delete the apology. The problem is that people keep receipts and those receipts are all over social media. The fact that GB News doesn’t want anyone to see the apology is fascinating, because surely that would have legal repercussions too? Well, sources told Newsweek that Doria might still sue the f–k out of these people.
Malone issued a formal apology after a complaint from Ragland to GB News. She said: “I apologize sincerely to Ms. Ragland and her family for any pain my comments may have caused.”
A source close to Ragland, whom Newsweek has granted anonymity so they could speak freely, did not rule out a libel action when approached by Newsweek: “A complaint was lodged with the channel regarding false and highly defamatory allegations made by Carole Malone on a GB News program. As for whether this marks the end of the matter, that will be for Ms. Ragland and her lawyers to decide.”
[From Newsweek]
Suuuuuue them, Doria. Sue the f–k out of all of them. This is not the first time one of these contemptible people has made similar comments on-air or in an interview with the British media. While libel/defamation laws are different in the UK, I think Doria has a pretty cut-and-dry case.
Sue them into 2028 Doria!
And it should be required that dm comments,sections and other sites do not allow this libel to be posted.
I was all for move on now that that evil b!tch has apologized but now…to hell with them.
They “apologized” to get it out of the way so as not to be sued. They hate that they had to apologize to the Black American woman and would rather act as though non of it happened. If Miss Doria wants to pursue a lawsuit against them, good on her. F!ck GB News and that beast Carol Malone.
I was always of the mind that she should sue. This lie has been festering for years, doing irreparable harm to Doria and Meghan. The fact that GB news immediately deleted all trace of the apology is indicative that they will continue to spew their lies and aren’t sorry at all.
ATP, it seems pretty obvious that only a defamation suit can end this madness. And, yes, GB News deleting the apology says it all. I think Meghan and her mom are going to have to be as litigious as Harry!
I’m so happy to see them push back hard against these disgusting malicious liers. Same with the stealing accusation. Don’t let that kind of sh!t fester.
Drag them, empty their pockets.
GBNews knows they screwed up, they’re trying to brazen it out now.
The fact that they took down the apology? Are you kidding me? It should be left up. That makes it so insincere.
There apologies should come with a requirement that they stay on the site or are accessible.
The Sussexes may have let it go if GarBageNews didn’t delete the apology. FAFO.
They deleted the apology?? AYFKM?? So this lie can continue to be used to attack Doria?? what BS.
They’re really just as jealous of Doria as they are Meghan (maybe not as much, but close) because of her proximity to Harry. She gets to see behind the scenes, she gets to feed Harry, and she gets to shower him with mama love. They haaaate that.
They’re not jealous, they’re mad. They’re mad that she’s black, they’re mad she’s American, and most of all, they’re mad that she has ultimate access to the Sussexes and their kids but, unlike Carole Middleton, won’t be a source even for fluff stories. They thought they had a goldmine in Thomas Markle but he didn’t know how to be discreet and now they’re left with nothing.
I am with you Kaiser and everyone else who says sue the fuuuuuuuuukkkkk out of Carole and gb news. It’s time to own all their azzzes, lock , stock and f——//barrel. Heifers will think 6 times before they lie about you or Meghan or Harry again. Sue them all back to the bowels of hell share their racist. Hateful, decrepit looking behinds came from. Mama Doria minds her own graciously beautiful business and bothers no one . She is one classy lady and I absolutely adore her. Why they think it’s okay to come for her ? Well bet when they woke up that morning they didn’t see that mama Doria don’t play that .
Sue them. Also, Doria is very beautiful.
Please sue, Doria.
I hope they do sue. This mess went all over the place in two weeks and people used that lie to smear Meghan and say she’s terrible to her poor father who raised her.
And Tom Markle gets “all the credit” from the derangers. He even was said to have “clout” to get her acting work (he was lighting director not any sort of influential actor or director or producer). Meghan had to go through auditions to get acting roles. And Meghan got scholarships and worked during University years so Tom did not “pay for it all” the way derangers claim.
they’ve yet to produce receipts backing up any of their lies.
Tom gets the credit for raising her from these people, and yet they think she turned out to be such an awful person. Then why should Tom be lauded for that? Wouldn’t they be more likely to blame her mother’s influence on her? It does not compute.
Yeah I’m not usually one that says that they should sue, but in this case Doria should sue. They removed the apology so that they could pretend that it didn’t occur and allow the lie to not have a definitive way to be challenged online. That’s what they want for it to live indefinitely on social media where they can wink and nod at it.
They are pissed that the American Media is covering this as well, because I saw it in a few magazines yesterday online. And I was actually pretty pissed because OK magazine had quotations around ‘false’, as if there was still some dispute that this was a lie. These people are very angry that the traps that they are trying to lay aren’t working any longer and more people are asking why everything is such a huge deal to them about two people who aren’t really doing that much different from a lot of other wealthy celebrities. It’s getting old and their targeting is becoming harder to justify.
What in the rain-soaked haystack is on that woman’s head?
Did GB also scrub any evidence of the December 4th broadcast with Malone’s lies? Because this broadcast seems like the definition of permanent libel.
So they apologized to avoid a lawsuit, but then they deleted it? The outcome of any potential lawsuit wouldn’t just be an apology; it would include (a) how much coverage/emphasis the apology receives, and (b) a deletion of the original erroneous stories. Doing the bare minimum because there’s no court order is a short-sighted move, and I hope the Sussexes continue to hold them accountable.
Isn’t Doria a LCSW? You need background checks and licensing for such work. Reputational harm will hurt your career.