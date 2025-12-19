People: The Sussexes will spend Christmas 2025 in Montecito, not England

From 2020 through 2024, we were regaled with an annual royal storyline about the Windsors “snubbing” the Sussexes for Christmas. There were always snooty courtiers ready to huff and puff about how QEII refused to invite them for Christmas (for reasons!) and then, as of 2022, King Charles was simply too proud, too angry, too set in his ways to invite his son and grandchildren to Christmas at Sandringham. That is the most important part of the royal story: the Windsors are the ones doing the snubbing, and the insinuation is always that Harry and Meghan were clearly begging to come to Sandringham, and they’re dreadfully disappointed to not get an invitation. The point is to make it sound like the most coveted invitation in the world, when really, royal Christmas always sounds like a giant pain in the ass.
Well, this year was different. There were only some mutterings here and there that the Sussexes weren’t invited, but it was never blown out into the annual story it used to be. So it’s interesting that People Magazine is now confirming, apropos of nothing, that the Sussexes will be in Montecito for Christmas.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having a California Christmas this year. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to celebrate the holiday in Montecito with their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. The family will remain at home for Christmas as Harry wraps a brief pre-holiday trip to Aspen, Hello! reports. Harry stood in for a friend to take part in the World Snow Polo Championships in the Colorado city.
Meanwhile, King Charles and the rest of the royal family are set to continue their long-standing tradition of spending Christmas at Sandringham, the royal estate in Norfolk. There, the family exchanges gag gifts on Christmas Eve before making a public walk to church on Christmas morning.
The update comes three months after Harry reunited with his father for the first time in 19 months — a meeting that prompted speculation about whether the Duke of Sussex might spend Christmas with the royal family. However, Harry has said his ongoing security concerns in the U.K. make him reluctant to bring Meghan and their children overseas without official protection.
I actually have two theories. Theory #1: if Charles was at death’s door, there would have been more energy towards “is Harry coming for Christmas/is Charles snubbing his ginger son on Christmas?” Charles coming out and saying that he’s doing better than expected has changed the game and given Harry more time to see his father at a more organic pace, and I think the security review is part of that as well. Theory #2: The Sussexes were happy to sit back and be reactive on this matter, and they were probably waiting to see if Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace would run the same “snubbed for Christmas” story again. That would have given the Sussexes the opportunity to say “actually, we always planned to be in California, f–k Sandringham.” But those stories never came… possibly because Charles told his courtiers to cool it? So that’s why People Mag got the nod to run this confirmation.
These are photos of Harry from Aspen on Thursday – his team lost in the final! Harry carried an enormous American flag after the game??? No, it’s an optical illusion, but it’s a good one!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Why would they spend it in England???
Until you said “optical illusion” I NEVER saw the flag pole in front of the horse! I really *did* think H was carrying a flag! lolol
I’m happy that H&M are continuing to give their kids a *real* normal* life, letting them *enjoy* the holidays surrounded with love, with family, and friends… and not cloistered away in a nursery with “staff” for Christmas dinner/festivities like the left behinds.
I can’t imagine joining that family and for the first Christmas having to give a gag gift.
That pic of H with the flag is giving Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl
LOL!!!!! A Miiiiiiiinor
omg, LOL.
Of course they will be in Montecito for Christmas was there ever any doubt.
WanK have declined the Sandringham Christmas this year, so tabloids can hardly build this into a coveted invitation.
I think they’re just skipping the lunch and will do the church pap walk.
What I really do not get is why British Media don’t pressure Charles into giving Harry security. Yes, it’s probably nice to exile or evict a black woman and tell her: see we don’t want you here. But meanwhile the glee is long gone, there is zero access, they have to copy US-tabloids or invent stories themselves. The Sussexes in UK would be huge! All these pictures, leaked stories (good, bad, worse), peacemaker wigs and olive branches – an endless foutain of clicks and money. Why don’t they push for it? I really don’t get it.
Because they make far more money turning Meghan into a right wing hate icon a la Hillary Clinton and poisoning the waters against Harry’s lawsuits.
Not on topic but I just have to say, those boys need to cover their ears and watch for frostbite! Maybe it’s not really freezing tho. I’m always cold so think about stuff like that, despite my thick, furry Samoyed coat lol.
I think we’re not getting the sandringham christmas stories for three reasons:
1) the Sussex comms team has been much more proactive lately on clapping back at tabloid narratives, so they weren’t going to let them run this for months.
2) Charles told the papers to cool it for whatever reason.
3) W&K are going to do the church walk but that’s it and the press knows it and they’re trying to keep that relatively quiet (it’s gotten out but hasn’t gotten a lot of attention.) They don’t want people asking why W&K are avoiding the family gatherings altogether.
Although even here People mag says they reached out to the Sussex team for comment. Sooo, wouldn’t that mean this info didn’t come from the Sussex team if they had to reach out to them for a comment? I’m just saying this sounds like a pretty easy thing to guess with or without confirmation. Harry’s DM trial is scheduled for January 14th. I’d wonder more if he was going to show up for that and if he and his dad might meet up during that time.
Christmas at home with Doria and the children sounds much more fun than a stifling family Christmas at Sandringham with the children in the another room with the servants.
💯
@Sunniside up: That’s it in a nutshell, isn’t it? For the first time in his life, Harry is having FUN with HIS family. One of the things I picked up on watching WLM was how many times she said the word “fun”. ‘Let’s make it fun’. ‘Having so much fun’. Having fun is joyful. Meghan has a joyful spirit. It’s a gift. Harry experiencing family joy, laughter, and love abounds. Why on earth would ANYONE want a Sandringham Christmas?