Epstein Files reveal a photo of Andrew Windsor & Ghislaine at a debauched party

People have known for years that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – the degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew – invited Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to multiple royal properties over the years. Andrew hosted them both at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral and Sandringham. Emily Maitlis even asked about those invitations and parties on royal properties in Andrew’s infamous 2019 Newsnight interview. Well, now there are some never-before-seen photos of Andrew and Ghislaine, like this one which was taken in the Saloon Room at Sandringham:
Keep in mind, Sandringham is one of the monarch’s “private estates,” as is Balmoral (there are photos of Ghislaine in Balmoral too). Andrew was obviously given free rein to invite guests over to Sandringham, Balmoral and wherever else. But this photo is apparently from a particularly debauched party in Sandringham in December 2000. Andrew hosted a party for Ghislaine, and obviously, Ghislaine provided the women. Or girls. We do not know. Robert Jobson wrote a Telegraph piece about just how debauched the party got, and how Andrew claimed to Emily Maitlis that this was “just a straightforward shooting weekend.” Riiight.
There were also photos of Sarah Ferguson released with the document dump last Friday – Sarah isn’t photographed in such precarious situations, but it does show that she was in Epstein’s home and that she knew some of the people around him, including some of the girls and women he abused or trafficked. The Daily Beast is trying to make this sound like “new scandals, new punishments are needed!” Like… the Windsors aren’t going to do anything else to Andrew. They’re shuffling him off to some country manor in Norfolk and they’re making Fergie find her own home. Of course, King Charles should order both Sarah and Andrew to talk to the authorities in the UK and America. But Charles won’t do that.
Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London. Picture date: Tuesday September 16, 2025.
Prince Andrew arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London. Picture date: Tuesday September 16, 2025.
Prince Andrew arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London. Picture date: Tuesday September 16, 2025.
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince Andrew chats to clergy. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince Andrew, King Charles, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Sarah Duchess of York. Senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. The Duchess of York, Prince Andrew,. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.
The congregation and Members of the Royal Family depart for the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral, London
The congregation and Members of the Royal Family depart for the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral, London
The congregation and Members of the Royal Family depart for the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral, London
Disgusting, but not surprising. Obviously, Agent Orange thought that these files would be less damaging if he released them over the holidays when most people are paying less attention. I hope it doesn’t work!
Also, I am grimacing at those black and white striped legs in the photo with Fergie. Yuck.
Yeah, at first I tried to imagine what the entirety of that piece looked like then realized I didn’t really want to know. 🤢
Yes we know the pedo and his ex-wife’s involvement. Now put out the pictures of our felon in chief and stop redacting them!!!!!
Was Fergie there when her ex was with the trafficked women? Really sordid. She should have moved on ages ago (after the divorce) and avoided Epstein. Fergie even invited the criminals to her daughters’ birthday parties.
She needed his money due to her obscene debts.
The establishment has been covering up for Andrew for decades just like they’ve been covering up for Charles and William. If this case had not been publicly pursued in the US, the establishment coverup of Andrew’s deviant behavior and the establishment’s involvement in the corruption would not have been exposed.
The British media is performing like it was not aware of the establishment coverup when they are a part of the establishment that has been covering up for Andrew and the rest of the royal family ‘inside the tent’.
They are all complicit. Will the victims ever get justice?
There needs to be transparency from the Windsors starting with the finances. The taxpayers have been bankrolling them for ages. What are they doing with the money they have? Paying to coverup scandals? 🤦🏽♀️
I think the press and the Royal Family knew about Andrew and Epstein for decades but kept quiet about it to protect the Queen.
The Queen probably knew but was in total denial about it.
She knew, she’s of the belief that boys will be boys.
I think QEII was very aware of Andrew’s deviances with Epstein. The establishment has been covering up Royal ‘shit’ for ages. Louis Mountbatten, Prince Philip, the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince William and others’ ‘misbehaviors’ have been concealed with QEII’s knowledge while they live. If not for Virginia’s case in the US and the $12m Andrew paid to her, Andrew’s ‘misbehaviors’ would have been shielded. He would not have needed to give a televised interview in which he lied. The establishment would have continued protecting him until irrefutable evidence was revealed about him. He lied about the photograph Virginia, still hasn’t acknowledged it was real. Royals ‘inside the tent’ are shielded by the establishment.
Andrew’s RPOs sure as h*ll knew, as did his staff–everybody involved in arranging those trips to NYC & the island and all those UK house parties, they all knew.
Looks like the person sitting next to Fergie was writing a check…for Fergie?
Interesting 🤔
It seems like that indeed.
I think you’re right. – I’m assuming Epstein’s bank records are also in the files.
hmmmm
RE Fergie – She could’ve had a nice life just living on her divorce settlement: Residing in a grand wing at Royal Lodge. Writing occasional children’s books. Heading charities. Following the grand royal tradition and mooching off “friends” who own great country houses/yachts/ski chalets/hotels/beach villas/penthouses/ desert palaces, etc. I guess the poor thing just wanted something of her own. – ETA: If she spent good money on her clothes, she was robbed!