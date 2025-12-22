Epstein Files reveal a photo of Andrew Windsor & Ghislaine at a debauched party

People have known for years that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – the degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew – invited Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to multiple royal properties over the years. Andrew hosted them both at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral and Sandringham. Emily Maitlis even asked about those invitations and parties on royal properties in Andrew’s infamous 2019 Newsnight interview. Well, now there are some never-before-seen photos of Andrew and Ghislaine, like this one which was taken in the Saloon Room at Sandringham:

Anyone know why Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is laying across five people as Ghislaine Maxwell looks on? This is nowhere near the strangest thing from the Epstein files pic.twitter.com/ED8WCmlSNZ — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 19, 2025

Keep in mind, Sandringham is one of the monarch’s “private estates,” as is Balmoral (there are photos of Ghislaine in Balmoral too). Andrew was obviously given free rein to invite guests over to Sandringham, Balmoral and wherever else. But this photo is apparently from a particularly debauched party in Sandringham in December 2000. Andrew hosted a party for Ghislaine, and obviously, Ghislaine provided the women. Or girls. We do not know. Robert Jobson wrote a Telegraph piece about just how debauched the party got, and how Andrew claimed to Emily Maitlis that this was “just a straightforward shooting weekend.” Riiight.

There were also photos of Sarah Ferguson released with the document dump last Friday – Sarah isn’t photographed in such precarious situations, but it does show that she was in Epstein’s home and that she knew some of the people around him, including some of the girls and women he abused or trafficked. The Daily Beast is trying to make this sound like “new scandals, new punishments are needed!” Like… the Windsors aren’t going to do anything else to Andrew. They’re shuffling him off to some country manor in Norfolk and they’re making Fergie find her own home. Of course, King Charles should order both Sarah and Andrew to talk to the authorities in the UK and America. But Charles won’t do that.

🚨📸 PICTURED: Sarah Ferguson, former Duchess of York, in the Epstein files release pic.twitter.com/3anv5t1lOE — Politics US (@PolitlcsUS) December 19, 2025