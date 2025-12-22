The ‘Epstein Files’ were released but it’s just page after page of redactions

Embed from Getty Images

In retrospect, the House Oversight Committee Democrats’ slow-drip release of the Jeffrey Epstein files has been one of the most effective political plays in recent memory. Each new photo or email became a huge story and dominated the newscycle. They’ve been laying the groundwork for the eventual full release of the Epstein Files. Except that Donald Trump and his merry band of traffickers and abusers can’t actually expose Trump to that extent. On Friday, the Justice Department faced the deadline to release the files. They ended up releasing reams of blacked-out documents. Initially, they included photos of Trump with Epstein and Epstein’s cronies, but then Justice removed those photos from the online records:

More than a dozen photos — including one featuring President Trump — were removed without explanation from the large collection of files connected to the investigations of Jeffrey Epstein that the Justice Department released on Friday. A total of 16 photos were taken down at some point on Saturday from the website that the department created to house files — among them, one of the few that contained Mr. Trump’s image. It was a photo of a credenza in Mr. Epstein’s Manhattan home, with an open drawer containing other photos, including at least one of Mr. Trump. The Justice Department did not explain on the site why the images had been removed, and a department spokesman did not respond to a message seeking comment. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee immediately seized on the missing photo of Mr. Trump, reposting it on social media and asking Attorney General Pam Bondi if it was true that the image had been removed. “What else is being covered up?” the post said. “We need transparency for the American public.” Twelve of the other missing photos pictured the infamous massage room on the third floor of Mr. Epstein’s mansion in New York. The room, which sat down the hall from Mr. Epstein’s bedroom, was where investigators say that many of his sexual assaults occurred — some of them against teenage victims. The shelves in the room were stocked with lubricants and a silver ball and chain, among other things. Despite mounting expectations, the released files, which included thousands of photographs and investigative documents, were something of an anticlimax. They added little to the public’s understanding of Mr. Epstein’s conduct, and also did not provide much additional insight into his connections to wealthy and powerful businessmen and politicians who associated with him.

As depressing as it is to say aloud, we simply have to acknowledge that over the course of Trump’s first term and all of 2025, Trump and his allies/lackeys have attempted to cover their tracks. I believe that even the files being released are altered, with all of the most incriminating evidence removed. Incriminating for Trump and his associates. They let ONE photo slip through accidentally and they quickly removed it. That should tell you everything. It should also tell you something that Trumpland is going overboard to push the photos of Bill Clinton socializing with Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s. Bubba’s team is on it:

A spokesperson for Bill Clinton accused the White House late on Friday of using him as a scapegoat after pictures of the former president with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as with a young woman in a pool, were included as part of congressionally ordered release of government files. “The White House hasn’t been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton,” the spokesperson said in a statement on X. “This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they’ll try and hide forever. So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn’t about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be.” “Even Susie Wiles said Donald Trump was wrong about Bill Clinton,” it said, referring to comments made by White House chief of staff to Vanity Fair in which Wiles acknowledged that Clinton had not been on Epstein’s Caribbean island despite repeated claims by Trump to the contrary. Clinton has long maintained that he cut ties with Epstein around 2005, before the disgraced financier plead guilty to solicitation of a minor in Florida. In the statement, Clinton’s spokesperson Angel Ureña said: “There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after. We’re in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that. Everyone, especially MAGA, expects answers, not scapegoats.”

Everyone has known that Bill Clinton socialized with Epstein many years ago, but there’s never been ANY credible report or first-person account of Epstein providing girls or women to Bill. Unlike Donald Trump, who was literally Best Friends Forever with Epstein and they hunted for girls together. There are dozens of first-person accounts about Trump and Epstein’ predatory behavior towards the SAME women. Anyway, it’s depressing to admit, but I’m sure the most incriminating evidence against Trump has already been destroyed.

