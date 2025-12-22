Gisele Bundchen ‘is tired of all of the attention on her private life’

Earlier this month, Gisele Bundchen quietly married Joaquim Valente in Florida. We just learned about it a few days ago. Gisele and Joaquim welcomed their son in early 2025, and they’ve spent much of the year being low-key in Florida, which is where Gisele is based now. I wondered if we would get any further gossip about Gisele’s new life with her new man and new baby, and luckily enough, “sources” were happy to chat with People Magazine over the weekend. Some highlights:
Gisele’s small, intimate wedding: “Gisele didn’t feel the need to share the wedding with anyone outside of her family unit. It just reflected where she is in her life right now. After the baby was born, it felt natural to get married. It wasn’t about outside pressure, or expectations. It was something she wanted for personal reasons and for her family. She’s very, very happy.”
Her life in Florida: “She loves the life she built in Florida. She’s focused on family, home life and a slower pace. She’s selective about work and prioritizes creating a peaceful environment for her children.”
In sync with Joaquim: “Joaquim came into her life at a moment when she was already ready for a slower, more grounded life,” the insider says. “The two were friends before their relationship turned romantic and the connection developed naturally over time. His calm, low-key approach to life fits with where she is now. She’s focused on family, balance and well-being. Gisele is tired of all of the attention on her private life, but [she and Valente] are both so happy being together, and being new parents it was what they wanted to do. They are best friends with a lot in common and are so excited about everything.”
A more manageable life: “Gisele just wants to do things her own way. And a small, private non-event was what she wanted. Her life is filled with her kids, her loving family and work, but it is more manageable. She is happy being married again, happy being a mom and happy in her environment. It is an enviable position.”
Nothing over-the-top: “Gisele is happy and in love, and getting married was in her plans — the timing just had to be right. She didn’t want anything over the top or made public so they could enjoy the day, each other and the family. Everything has fallen into place for her, and she is fulfilled. Those close to her are so happy for her. Getting married was right.”
It strikes me that all of this is true, but she also probably felt like “this is my second wedding and it would be gauche to do a big thing.” I’m not saying I feel that way about second weddings or second marriages, but that is how *some* people feel, even when they’re the brides or grooms. But overall, Gisele sounds very happy and it sounds like she and Joaquim are on the same page about their lives. Now, are some of these quotes “subtweets” of Tom Brady? In my opinion, yes. And Tom was in his feelings about the news as well. I have no idea if Tom knew about Gisele’s wedding when it happened – his kids surely told him?? – but this weekend, Tom’s IG Stories were messy. Dude posted a suicide prevention hotline number.
Yes when she was dating and married to Brady she was certainly in the spotlight!! I can understand her wanting some peace and some privacy away from the glaring spotlight. Sounds like she has found some balance and happiness and good for her!!
Good for her. New husband is 🔥
And he knows how to kick someone’s ass for real, which is super hot. I’m very happy for her.
Tom is such a shining example of a middle aged man who is stunned the wife he took for granted left him “out of nowhere,” I’m sure. Other than losing to Eli Manning, it’s the biggest L of his life and he still doesn’t know how to handle it.
Glad that Giselle never looked back and moved on to building the life she wants. If she wanted high voltage and glam, she could do it and she’s not. Having a baby in your 40s would be a nightmare for me personally, but she should do what she wants. Congrats to the couple, many happy returns.
Literally! “The divorce came out of nowhere!!” Says the man whose wife asked him to stop playing a sport that is dangerous and causes him to miss their children’s lives and he didn’t and instead moved them to Florida to continue playing said game even tough they had enough money for several lifetimes.
100% this. There was a documentary TB did that had Gisele in where she said that he kept promising to retire at certain times in the past and he just sat next to her grinning.
She also did an interview some months before they separated where she she was clearly done caring. She had checked out of the marriage emotionally for a long time based on the interview.
There were also ‘sources’ saying that Gisele had threatened to leave him before so the fact she actually did this time then started seeing someone soon afterwards has destroyed TB’s ego.
TB will NEVER get over this. In 3 years Gisele has had a baby and remarried. He fumbled so badly, it is unreal.
Gisele never needed TB and he is finding this out the hard way.
Word @Lucy that is such a middle age man thing. I’ve seen a lot of divorces where dude thought they were hot shit just to see their ex’s thriving and be “so sad” afterwards.
I could never have had a baby at 44 but Gis is not us (me). She is in incredible physical shape and has all the financial resources as well
I loved when we walked away and the football bros were like “that golddigger is going to take half his money!” – it came out that she is worth ~3x him bc WORLDWIDE modelling (since 15? 16?) is worth mucho mucho more than ~10-15 yrs in the NFL. ha ha
Living a private life and releasing news of your life via People don’t really go together! She doesn’t need any PR at this point in her life, so I hope she truly steps away and enjoys if that’s what she wants.
She hangs with Ivanka so I don’t much care about her…I do like it if her life annoys Tom though…
She is just so pretty. That’s all I’ve got.
Tom is a man who never heard or cared about what his wife wanted, ever. He just assumed that he was such a catch, that she’d hang on forever without getting anything she wanted in a husband. FAF), Tom. I hope it hurts real bad.
Sorry, I meant FAFO, not FAF).
I imagine she had been wanting another baby with Tom when things slowed down. And they didn’t. I had never been a fan of Gisele, not because I didn’t like her for any reason, just not drawn to her. But I have admired how she handled this. She GAVE in that marriage. She GAVE from the start, handled with incredible grace another woman having his baby, stood in the stands and supported HIM and HIS dreams, and as an equal partner said, now, I want you to quit a game that is harming you, and I want us to have a life together. If I’m not wrong, he promised it, and went back on his promise. So I think it is the broken promise that broke the marriage finally in two. She is a strong woman to go out and create a life that she had been wanting, and that she waited to have out of love for Tom. He really fucked up. Big time. That’s gotta hurt, if he is at all smart enough to figure out that he is the one that messed it up.