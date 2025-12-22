Gisele Bundchen ‘is tired of all of the attention on her private life’

Earlier this month, Gisele Bundchen quietly married Joaquim Valente in Florida. We just learned about it a few days ago. Gisele and Joaquim welcomed their son in early 2025, and they’ve spent much of the year being low-key in Florida, which is where Gisele is based now. I wondered if we would get any further gossip about Gisele’s new life with her new man and new baby, and luckily enough, “sources” were happy to chat with People Magazine over the weekend. Some highlights:

Gisele’s small, intimate wedding: “Gisele didn’t feel the need to share the wedding with anyone outside of her family unit. It just reflected where she is in her life right now. After the baby was born, it felt natural to get married. It wasn’t about outside pressure, or expectations. It was something she wanted for personal reasons and for her family. She’s very, very happy.”

Her life in Florida: “She loves the life she built in Florida. She’s focused on family, home life and a slower pace. She’s selective about work and prioritizes creating a peaceful environment for her children.”

In sync with Joaquim: “Joaquim came into her life at a moment when she was already ready for a slower, more grounded life,” the insider says. “The two were friends before their relationship turned romantic and the connection developed naturally over time. His calm, low-key approach to life fits with where she is now. She’s focused on family, balance and well-being. Gisele is tired of all of the attention on her private life, but [she and Valente] are both so happy being together, and being new parents it was what they wanted to do. They are best friends with a lot in common and are so excited about everything.”

A more manageable life: “Gisele just wants to do things her own way. And a small, private non-event was what she wanted. Her life is filled with her kids, her loving family and work, but it is more manageable. She is happy being married again, happy being a mom and happy in her environment. It is an enviable position.”

Nothing over-the-top: “Gisele is happy and in love, and getting married was in her plans — the timing just had to be right. She didn’t want anything over the top or made public so they could enjoy the day, each other and the family. Everything has fallen into place for her, and she is fulfilled. Those close to her are so happy for her. Getting married was right.”