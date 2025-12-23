Princess Beatrice decided to skip Christmas at Sandringham, she’s going skiing

When Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was unroyaled a few months ago, it was made clear that he and Sarah Ferguson would be unwelcome at Sandringham’s Christmas festivities. Andrew and Sarah were planning to come to Sandringham last year for Christmas as well, but they pulled out at the last minute because of a new batch of scandals for Andrew, including new information about his associations with a Chinese spy. Last year, Princess Beatrice and Edo decided to go to Sandringham at the last minute because Bea couldn’t fly (she was far along in her second pregnancy). It was said that Charles has made it clear that despite the Christmas punishments doled out to Andrew and Fergie, Beatrice and Eugenie are always welcome at family occasions like Christmas and Easter. Last week, there was a report that both princesses were debating about what to do and where to go for Christmas. Well, Beatrice has apparently made up her mind:

Princess Beatrice will stay away from her scandal-hit dad Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor this Christmas. With festive cheer in short supply after he was stripped of his royal titles over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Bea plans to spend the festive ­season abroad. She had a “dilemma” after being invited to Andy and Sarah’s last Christmas at the Windsor mansion before being turfed out — and also to join the King and rest of the royals at Sandringham. But Bea, 37, has turned down both to “avoid embarrassment” and is going skiing with husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi and friends instead, The Sun can reveal. Younger sister Princess Eugenie, 35, is in a similar quandary and it is not known where she will go for the festive period, although she is expected to spend it with hubby Jack Brooksbank. An insider said: “With everything that’s gone on he’s very much like the Grinch. It’s clear this year that festive cheer is in short supply.” The Sun can reveal it will be the first time since he moved in 20 years ago that the King’s brother has failed to put up decorations outside Royal Lodge.

[From The Sun]

This is a classic compromise – Beatrice is refusing to stay at Royal Lodge OR Sandringham, and she’s just going off and enjoying a nice ski holiday. I imagine she and Edo will probably see HIS parents as well, don’t you think? It wouldn’t surprise me if Eugenie ends up doing something similar – simply staying in Portugal and avoiding the drama in the UK.

The Royalist/Tom Sykes ranted about all of this, saying that King Charles is terribly weak and compromised for even inviting his nieces to Christmas. Personally, I think Charles’s insistence on keeping up good relations with the York princesses is funny and telling. It implies that Charles is well aware that the monarchy needs younger people around, doing “royal work” and charity work. it shows that Charles knows that William’s desire for a tiny, lazy monarchy is terrible.