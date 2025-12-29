Tyler Perry is facing a second lawsuit from a second man, accusing him of assault

In June, a man named Derek Dixon sued Tyler Perry for sexual assault and harassment. Dixon appeared on one of Perry’s TV shows, and Dixon claimed that Perry approached him, invited Dixon into his home, got him drunk and then groped him. Dixon even released some of the text messages between himself and Tyler Perry, only the text messages gave a lot of people the impression that the relationship was more complicated than predator/victim. Well, Dixon’s lawyer has a new client, and that client also claims that Tyler Perry assaulted him too. This second man, Mario Rodriguez, is suing Tyler for $77 million.
Tyler Perry has been sued over allegations of sexual assault brought by a new accuser, an actor who appeared in the 2016 movie “Boo! A Madea Halloween.” In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Mario Rodriguez alleges that Perry assaulted him on multiple occasions over several years at Perry’s Los Angeles home. According to the complaint, Perry allegedly made unwanted sexual advances toward Rodriguez, including a 2018 incident in which Perry “tightly hugged” him and “grabbed his p—s.”
Rodriguez, who played “Frat Guy #10” in Perry’s “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” is suing for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He is also bringing a claim against Lionsgate, distributor of “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” for allegedly ignoring Perry’s actions. Rodriguez is seeking at least $77 million.
The complaint describes an incident that allegedly occurred in Perry’s home screening room a few months after they met in 2015. “Mr. Perry then put his hand on Mr. Rodriguez’s leg and began rubbing his inner thigh right next to his p–s. Mr. Perry told Mr. Rodriguez ‘It’s ok,’ while he continued to rub his thigh.”
Rodriguez alleges that the two broke off contact in 2019 but that Perry would periodically reach out to him after that. The complaint states that Rodriguez was motivated to bring his claim against Perry after reading reports about Derek Dixon’s lawsuit earlier this year.
In response to Rodriguez’s suit, Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Perry, said in a statement shared with Variety, “Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago which will also be a failed money grab.”
Spiro was referring to another lawsuit against Perry filed in June. Dixon, an actor who appeared on Perry’s BET series “The Oval,” accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment and assault. Dixon, who appeared in 85 episodes of the drama show, alleged that while staying at the entertainment mogul’s guesthouse in June 2021, Perry grabbed his buttocks while intoxicated.
Dixon’s lawsuit barely made a dent in Tyler’s celebrity or reputation – since he was sued by Dixon, Tyler has been out and about, socializing with Beyonce and Jay-Z, and hanging out with other A-listers. I wonder if this second lawsuit will do more damage, because there seems to be a familiar pattern with the accusations.
He’s another one that everyone knows about. LOL. And he’s always had a type. Just another example of how little people with money and/or power care about anything other than getting more money and power and getting/ taking what they want by any means necessary.
And the default sentiment here is to believe victims…..
Where there’s smoke there’s probably fire.
Bring it all out. It sounds like really bad flirting, but I would freak out if I was touched in a way that I felt violated.
Just because someone is nice to some doesn’t mean they know how to act with others.
So he has been willingly in touch /contact /relationship with perry for 4 years but is claiming the initial incident was assault?
how many women maintained contact with Weinstein? Diddy?
There is a power imbalance that protects predators.
Will these lawsuits lead to criminal charges? Or are they part of criminal charges? Or is it just a lawsuit with Perry? I’m confused. It should be investigated one way or another.
I’m sorry, we all hate feeling uncomfortable, but $77m tells me all I need to know.
Tyler Perry unfortunately is a living walking stereotype, with mommy, colourism, respectability politics, and internalized homophobia issues. He is DL, doesn’t believe in decent labour policies for his Black labour force and production empire, believes in retelling dark skinned Black women struggle narratives while elevating lighter skinned Black women, and is protected by a desire to not air dirty laundry “outside the family”.
True. His movies have always been problematic.
Good on him for helping out Meghan and Harry and baby Archie, but yeah.
Sounds like he could use some therapy.
🎯‼️ He’s a very problematic person in so many ways, not just in being a DL predator with a very specific type! I hate that Black church folks and his powerful friends have made it possible to be toxic in plain sight for so long!
I will always be thankful to Tyler Perry for rescuing Meghan and Harry when the Royal family yanked their security, their agreed upon settlement and hung them out to dry in Canada at the absolute mercy of any potential assassins/evil doers.
Besides the contradictory stuff pointed out by another poster tmz has texts where the guy approached TP for money.