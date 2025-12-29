Thomas Markle: ‘I have much to celebrate. I am doing well’ post-amputation

Do you think we’ll ever really get an exposé on Thomas Markle? While I truly don’t care about this rotten old man, I am still curious if an actual journalist will ever seriously dig into his many lies and his many scams. Just my opinion but I don’t believe his most recent “leg amputation” story is as straight-forward as all of that. The fact that he contacted the Daily Mail’s Caroline Graham BEFORE he told his son – the same son who moved to the Philippines with Tom – speaks volumes to me. As does the timing of the “amputation,” the announcement of which came out when Meghan’s holiday special was released on Netflix. Anyway, we haven’t heard much from or about Toxic Tom since Graham wrote her bonkers first-person account of her relationship with Thomas. But just after Christmas, Graham had this piece:
Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas had ‘much to celebrate’ this Christmas as he successfully began the arduous journey towards walking again. Mr Markle, 81, had his left leg amputated below the knee earlier this month and was in intensive care for five days after suffering a massive blood clot which cut off circulation to his left foot.
But as he celebrated Christmas this week from his hospital bed in the Philippines, Mr Markle said: ‘I have much to celebrate. I am doing well and would like to thank all the people from around the world who have sent well-wishes. I’m doing physiotherapy every day and have managed to sit on the side of the bed and even stood on my one remaining leg with the help of a nurse and a walking frame. That was a wonderful Christmas present. There is a long way to go but I am so grateful to the wonderful doctors and nurses who are taking such good care of me.’
Mr Markle is now in a hospital rehabilitation unit in the Philippine city of Cebu where he moved with his son Tom Jr. at this start of this year. Tom Jr. celebrated Christmas at his father’s bedside alongside his girlfriend of nearly a year Rose, 28, and Mr Markle’s private nurse Christine.
He said: ‘Dad’s doing remarkably well considering what he’s been through. Rose and I visited him for Christmas and took him a card with tinsel and a few sweets taped to the inside. He’s on a special diet and has had to drastically cut back on sugar but the doctors said he could have a couple of candies to celebrated Christmas. He was able to get out of bed and was taken by a wheelchair to a recreation room where he enjoyed food and entertainment with some of the other rehab patients. He’s in good spirits, grateful to be alive and working really hard to get better. He a brave man and is determined to walk again with the aid of a prosthetic leg.’
He is expected to remain in the rehab facility for at least three months as he learns to stand upright again, first with the aid of a walking frame and then with crutches. Doctors then hope to fit him with a prosthetic leg. Tom Jr said: ‘There’s a long way to go but we had a lot to celebrate this Christmas.’
While Graham took pains to mention Meghan and her letter to her father – a letter which Graham is desperate to print, summarize or quote – Toxic Tom and Toxic Jr. actually didn’t say Meghan’s name or reference her in any way in this piece. Meghan’s letter worked, I guess. I don’t know what she said to him, but I imagine it was simply well-wishes alongside a reference that she wants nothing to do with him. Meghan managed to cut off this sleazy scam within a week, and yet… Caroline Graham is still in the Philippines, it seems. I wonder if the Mail will try to publish Meghan’s latest letter. I also wonder how long it will take to see Toxic Sr. with a “prosthetic leg.”
Let me know when they amputate his neck from his head that I will be interested in not this leg or foot or toe amputation!
I guess the derangers were the well wishers. The girlfriend of tom junior should know better getting involved with him and his toxic family.
Isn’t Tom Jr almost 60 years old? With a 28-year old girlfriend?
Living out his passport bro dream. Yuck
I know medical costs are less in the Philippines, but a private nurse and a 3-month stay in rehab must cost something, not to mention the procedure itself and all that time in the hospital. Who is paying for all this?
An attempt to guilt Meghan again. The Markles are tabloid fodder in the US media; they are never breaking news on CNN.
Seriously. But as I mention below, I doubt the three months in a hospital. There’s no need to stay in a hospital for rehab; that can be done on an outpatient basis once you’re out of danger.
I think the letter hasn’t been printed because it was backed up with a legal notice from Meghan’s attorney. Print the whole letter, summarize it or parts of it and the Fail AND Graham will be sued. The rag’s lawyers are probably afraid this stupid caper will be used as an example in Harry’s lawsuit next month.
His being allowed candies by his doctor after.his bad health and diabetic condition sounds far fetched. Like his eating fast food the day after the alleged heart attack a few years ago.
It’s actually not. as long as it was a “few” and not, say, a few bags!
Not that Tom listens. Any diabetic (and I know this as a nurse AND a diabetic) – especially adult onset due primarily to obesity is told from the get go to drastically reduce sweets and watch your carb intake. If this amputation is true, I bet a large part of it is due to uncontrolled diabetes.
I agree.
Whatever safeguards Meghan put in place have worked for now. I’m sure the MoS/DM will have an exclusive after he gets out of rehab and is back home with his prostethic leg. I think the ultimate goal is get Meghan on the phone or video with him and for her to pay for his expenses.
Exactly how many hit pieces on the Sussexes do these tabs print on a daily basis? H &M are getting it from both sides. It’s insane.
“I’m doing physiotherapy every day and have managed to sit on the side of the bed and even stood on my one remaining leg with the help of a nurse and a walking frame.”
walking frame is a UK term. Once again Caroline Graham is scripting her own story using her own words. How is she still a journalist?
I’ve long noticed they’re a little loosey-goosey with quotation marks in this paper; and yes, exactly whose words are included in that quotation? And do they even understand what a quotation is?
I have enjoyed reading people on Reddit drawing a comparison between this dad’s constant betrayal of his daughter to the Fail and the Peatty family copying his antics!! The Fail are acting in extreme bad faith with both parents here even if both are willingly bitching about their own. Anybody with an ounce of common sense and self restraint knows not to blast their family online or to a tabloid if they genuinely want to reconcile.
The Fail is doing exactly the same with the two other families – the Beckhams and the Peltzes. They should henceforth be known as the tabloid who destroys family relationships. 😡
Meghan is protecting her peace from this miserable slob. I am happy she is smart and surrounded by equality smart people and cut that nonsense off by getting the US Consulate involved. Pretty sure she will continue to avoid him like the plague he is. No money and no contact.
Three MONTHS on the rehab floor? My brother got three weeks after his massive stroke. If you’re no longer in any danger health-wise, there’s no reason not to do rehab on an outpatient basis. That’s part of learning to live with your new circumstances. I’m not sure what to believe with these people.
They also said his son spent Christmas at his side in the hospital, then later said his son visited with his (the son’s) girlfriend. That’s not spending Christmas at the hospital, that’s an in & out visit. Son & girlfriend have other things to do.
Also–Tom’s private nurse?! Was she hired before or after the amputation? Again, if he has a private nurse why is he staying in the hospital three whole months?