Thomas Markle: ‘I have much to celebrate. I am doing well’ post-amputation

Do you think we’ll ever really get an exposé on Thomas Markle? While I truly don’t care about this rotten old man, I am still curious if an actual journalist will ever seriously dig into his many lies and his many scams. Just my opinion but I don’t believe his most recent “leg amputation” story is as straight-forward as all of that. The fact that he contacted the Daily Mail’s Caroline Graham BEFORE he told his son – the same son who moved to the Philippines with Tom – speaks volumes to me. As does the timing of the “amputation,” the announcement of which came out when Meghan’s holiday special was released on Netflix. Anyway, we haven’t heard much from or about Toxic Tom since Graham wrote her bonkers first-person account of her relationship with Thomas. But just after Christmas, Graham had this piece:

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas had ‘much to celebrate’ this Christmas as he successfully began the arduous journey towards walking again. Mr Markle, 81, had his left leg amputated below the knee earlier this month and was in intensive care for five days after suffering a massive blood clot which cut off circulation to his left foot. But as he celebrated Christmas this week from his hospital bed in the Philippines, Mr Markle said: ‘I have much to celebrate. I am doing well and would like to thank all the people from around the world who have sent well-wishes. I’m doing physiotherapy every day and have managed to sit on the side of the bed and even stood on my one remaining leg with the help of a nurse and a walking frame. That was a wonderful Christmas present. There is a long way to go but I am so grateful to the wonderful doctors and nurses who are taking such good care of me.’ Mr Markle is now in a hospital rehabilitation unit in the Philippine city of Cebu where he moved with his son Tom Jr. at this start of this year. Tom Jr. celebrated Christmas at his father’s bedside alongside his girlfriend of nearly a year Rose, 28, and Mr Markle’s private nurse Christine. He said: ‘Dad’s doing remarkably well considering what he’s been through. Rose and I visited him for Christmas and took him a card with tinsel and a few sweets taped to the inside. He’s on a special diet and has had to drastically cut back on sugar but the doctors said he could have a couple of candies to celebrated Christmas. He was able to get out of bed and was taken by a wheelchair to a recreation room where he enjoyed food and entertainment with some of the other rehab patients. He’s in good spirits, grateful to be alive and working really hard to get better. He a brave man and is determined to walk again with the aid of a prosthetic leg.’ He is expected to remain in the rehab facility for at least three months as he learns to stand upright again, first with the aid of a walking frame and then with crutches. Doctors then hope to fit him with a prosthetic leg. Tom Jr said: ‘There’s a long way to go but we had a lot to celebrate this Christmas.’

[From The Daily Mail]

While Graham took pains to mention Meghan and her letter to her father – a letter which Graham is desperate to print, summarize or quote – Toxic Tom and Toxic Jr. actually didn’t say Meghan’s name or reference her in any way in this piece. Meghan’s letter worked, I guess. I don’t know what she said to him, but I imagine it was simply well-wishes alongside a reference that she wants nothing to do with him. Meghan managed to cut off this sleazy scam within a week, and yet… Caroline Graham is still in the Philippines, it seems. I wonder if the Mail will try to publish Meghan’s latest letter. I also wonder how long it will take to see Toxic Sr. with a “prosthetic leg.”