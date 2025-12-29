The Waleses aren’t worried about the ‘minimal’ complaints about Forest Lodge

By now, we’ve gotten used to the disproportionate outrage lodged at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over every single little thing. But that outrage machine is even more egregious when compared to the selectively underreported scandals of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Take, for instance, William and Kate’s move to Forest Lodge, their latest “forever home,” a home which required evictions of lease-holders and a 150-acre land grab of public parkland. Part of Windsor Great Park is now closed for park-goers who PAY for access. The Waleses also had one of the park entrances shut down, and they had to reroute access to a Christmas tree shop, which caused a lot of chaos. Oh, and a kids’ educational center has also been closed down because of the Forest Lodge move too. Windsor residents are justifiably pissed off that they’ve lost access to part of the park with little to no warning. Republic’s Graham Smith has branded the whole fiasco an “abuse of power.” Well, the Mail on Sunday had some updates:
Prince William is facing an angry backlash over a ‘ring of steel’ security zone imposed around his new home in Windsor. A six-mile cordon has been thrown up around Forest Lodge – where the Prince of Wales now lives with his wife and children – with fencing bristling with CCTV cameras and ‘no entry’ signs.
But furious neighbours complain they have been ‘ambushed’ into accepting the measures, which have cut a gouge through Windsor Great Park. Locals told The Mail on Sunday they felt ‘absolutely gutted’ about the effect the barrier around the Grade II-listed Georgian mansion has had on their lives. The security fence, with its six-mile perimeter, has not only ruled swathes of Windsor Great Park out of bounds, but also blocked access to the rest of the land that locals have long enjoyed.
‘They say you can use other gates but you can’t because there’s nowhere to park,’ said one dog walker. ‘We’ve lived here for 20 years, it’s lovely in there. We appreciate they need privacy, but it’s a real shame. We are absolutely gutted’.
Another local described the measures as ‘excessive’, saying: ‘It’s a blow, but they aren’t going to change their minds.’
Those living within a mile of the park can pay a £60 fee for access to parts of the land unavailable to other visitors – but the new cordon has rendered that useless. One neighbour who had enjoyed such access told this newspaper: ‘It would have been decent of them to send a bottle of wine or something to apologise.’
The Waleses’ new property features a ballroom and a tennis court with rooms boasting elaborate cornicing, Venetian windows, marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. The family previously lived in Adelaide Cottage, which is three miles away and backs on to 650 acres of private gardens adjoining Windsor Castle. It did not require any major additional security arrangements. The couple’s property portfolio also includes their 21-room London base, Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace, ten-bedroom Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk and Tam Na Ghar, a cottage at Balmoral inherited from the Queen Mother.
One source claimed that the Windsor backlash has alarmed the royal couple – although this was disputed by Palace sources.
Horse-riders have also complained about the restrictions imposed on their gallops, but are understood not to have formally objected because they rely on the Crown Estate, which owns and manages the 4,800-acre park, for access passes. Other issues that have irritated Windsor residents include the permanent closure of a ‘handy’ local road that cuts through the previously accessible park. Residents now have to detour ‘for miles’ to go about their day. According to those most affected, there have been ‘zero’ efforts by the Palace to reach out to them and try to mitigate the growing furore over the disruptions.
A spokesman for Prince William declined to comment on security matters, which are the responsibility of the Home Office. But a royal source said: ‘There is no factual basis for describing this as a ‘backlash’. Complaints have been minimal. It would be inaccurate to claim that Their Royal Highnesses have been taken aback.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“There is no factual basis for describing this as a ‘backlash’. Complaints have been minimal.” Interesting. So, an admission that there have been complaints. I’d also like to see what constitutes “minimal” for William and Kate. I have a feeling that most of the complaints have not been lodged with the Waleses’ office per se, but with park officials and local government officials in Windsor. The land-grab has turned into a growing snafu, and it speaks volumes that even pro-royal outlets are now consistently running weekly pieces about the growing anger from Windsor residents.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: King Charles III (second right) and Queen Camilla (R) with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince Of Wales (far left) as they watch a military procession during the ceremonial welcome for the state visit to the UK at Windsor Castle on December 03, 2025 in Windsor, England. The President of the Federal Republic of Germany, accompanied by Ms. Elke Büdenbender, are paying a State Visit to the United Kingdom as the guests of Their Majesties The King and Queen. The visit is the first from Germany in 27 years and will be marked with ceremonial visits, an address to the UK parliament and a banquet.,Image: 1056240126, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Carl Court/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales view items on display relating to Germany, during a visit to the Royal Collection exhibition in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, during German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s state visit to Britain, in Windsor, Britain, December 3, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah,Image: 1056255901, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Hannah McKay/Avalon
-
-
03/12/2025. Windsor, UK. His Majesty, accompanied by The Queen and Members of the Royal Family, gave a State Banquet at Windsor Castle for The President of the Federal Republic of Germany and Ms. Büdenbender. The King and The Federal President both delivered speeches at the beginning of the banquet.,Image: 1056321838, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
King Charles III (centre right) with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (centre left), during the state banquet for the German President and his wife Elke Budenbender, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday December 3, 2025.,Image: 1056322063, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok/Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the values of love, compassion, and the connections we share. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities.,Image: 1056773298, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (right) during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Friday December 5, 2025.,Image: 1056828138, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Friday December 5, 2025.,Image: 1056828207, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales, Patron, Centrepoint will visit the charityâs new offices in London to mark his 20th anniversary as Patron. Centrepoint is one of His Royal Highnessâs longest Patronages, having taken over from his mother,Image: 1057884121, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 09 December 2025: London, UK, 09 December 2025: William, Prince of Wales, Patron of Centrepoint visits the charity’s new offices in London to mark his 20th anniversary as their Patron. Centrepoint is one of His Royal Highness’s longest Patronages, having taken over from his mother Princess Diana. Accompanied by Seyi Obakin OBE, CEO Centrepoint.,Image: 1057917981, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland/Avalon
Keens wigs in first photo looks like a large scarf. More let them eat cake attitude by the scooters. A bottle of wine as consolation gift. The greedy keens should stop the land grabbing
This is keen divorce home but she wanted Andy home. I dont think Andy is going away. He recently got new car and driving around Windsor.
I dont think press is loyal to wales . As of now they are testing the water by slowly releasing neutral pieces. They are not getting money from Sussex hate anymore.
One good thing Sussex left because in few years there will be no one for wales to hide behind. Already andy and Sussex stories is not scandalous enough to sell paper. Wales kids and their partners will make it juicy to sell in future.
A children’s center has been closed so that the Wails can move in — so much for Early Heads Start Years bullshit.
They are such horrible people.
Right? Keen can shoot her videos there to tell people how they should spend more time in the park… jus not in HER park.
A children’s nature center, no less. So much for keen naycha video and Earthshot bs.
Dear God. Someone needs to tell her the truth: she’s not some hot young thing. She’s emaciated and her hair looks insane. She looks terrible all the time now. William has had the glow down of the century. When he had hair it distracted from the bunny teeth and eggplant head. Now the chromedomus is so round that he looks like Humpty Dumpty. What a bad looking pair.
LOL! I love the “chromedomus”. My new favourite word for 2026! Thanks, Polly.
I love all of this comment.
Of course theyre not taken aback or even care. Their entitlement knows no bounds, the peasants don’t matter to them. How these peasants feel about them doesnt even really matter because whether the rabble like it or not, he’s going to be king. Other than the occasional emotional support polls the Wales dont care if they’re loved because William knows that the general apathy toward the monarchy will ride out his upcoming reign; he’s un no danger of losing anything. He just has to wait to gain everything and there is not a damn thing anyone can seriously do about it.
Yep, I doubt much of this is entering their orbit. Their flunkies focus on praise and keeping the peace.
The fact that we do keep getting these stories that amongst other things list their ‘property portfolio’ or that the last place didn’t need all this security nonsense is great. Remind all the cold and poor people about their entitlement.
For all her flaws and mis-steps, the general consensus was that the queen (and now Charles to a lesser degree mostly because he’s had such a short stint in the job) WORKED so of course the monarch got all the castles and palaces. These two? The coming years will be fun.
Exactly the good things like mansions and luxury holidays are “paid for by a life of service”. Liz and Phil and then Charles and Anne followed and follow the gold standard of 500 royal engagements year. The four steel girders carried out a total of 2000 engagements a year. KC outperformed his son and did 532 despite being elderly and weakened by strong cancer treatment for nearly two years. His son has goofed off to years and continues to idle on luxury holidays, Forrest Lodge landgrab, 202 engagements most of which were jollies, briefs about doing less as king but being more effective than dad?! The kid isn’t value for money and never has been but the Fail fanclub cling to the belief that Wilbur is holding himself in reserve so he can spend as much time as possible with his children. However once he’s King he’ll be working his fingers to the bone?!
People in the establishment are aware and bothered by the backlash. Otherwise there wouldn’t still be articles in the media trying to convince the public that the move to the Forest Lodge ‘forever home’ was necessary because Adelaide Cottage is ‘cursed’. 😂 🤷🏽♀️
The Windsors are cooked. The Windsor brand is struggling. Since QEII passed on there is lack of deference from a sizable portion of the population for that toxic dysfunctional royal institution/family. Their greed and corruption is under a microscope and those in the establishment are conscious of the public discontent. In 2025 a lot of focus was placed on their vast wealth (The Duchies, and The Crown Estate – the vast property portfolio and estate businesses – The Sovereign Grant) and lack the of transparency on their finances and lifestyle which is funded by the taxpayers. Are taxpayers paying too much for the Windsors? Are the taxpayers getting good value for their money? Forest Lodge and 150 acres of land was grabbed up for private use. Why is it necessary? 🤔
People still want to know where the £12m paid to Virginia came from.
So they are minimizing what they have done with nothing to see here keep moving? I hope the backlash get much louder!!
They’re so arrogant. My god. Claiming there’s been minimal complaints and backlash. Suuuure.
How would they know the complaints are “minimal” when they don’t even pay attention to them? It’s not like they’re meeting with local citizenry. Complaints would have to get a lot louder to get through the rings of steel surrounding Kitty’s wiglets and Willy’s chromedomus.
Good question. I feel like they prob have a some sort of an idea that people aren’t thrilled, but whether the backlash is minimal or not, they prob don’t know and they definitely don’t care.
It was interesting to see the MoS put this story on their front page this weekend. I wonder what was their motive for doing this. Obviously they’re yanking William and Kate’s chain but for what reason?
@Amy Bee they occasionally like to yank their chain because they’re NOT fulfilling their invisible contract are they? Richard Kay, Liz Jones and Platell have been critical of them this year because they are dull, lazy and very secret squirrel. Pulling up the moat with the Forrest Lodge move announced after just tweeting for VJ day to remain on holiday was astoundingly tin eared and shameless. Their year end totals were appalling and bode ill for the future.Okay the Fail is in meltdown over the January court case so they will be really pounding Harry and Meghan but the Fail are also nipping at FK’s heels. Those in the know, know King Wilbur is going to be a major embarrassment. How can you cover up for a refusenik King who doesn’t want to leave his castle to work?
I mean bare minimum they should be refunding the people for paid for access to the park that they now can’t use.
But really there is zero reason to cordon off more than they do for BP, which is in London itself.
This is cover for the helipad they will install. I suspect the neighbours will start commenting on the multiple heli trips from that sector.
If I was part of the UK republican movement that is what I would be doing. Noting how often excessive waste like helicopter travel is being used by that family especially when they aren’t heading to an engagement. The helicopters are paid outside of duchy funds, which means it’s the taxpayers. (Or more directly I mean since duchy funds also rip off taxpayers but it is more indirect).