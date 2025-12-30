Kim Kardashian bought Pomerian puppies for her four kids & PETA is furious

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian with her four children on Christmas Eve. The Kardashian-Jenners always throw a huge family-and-friends party on Christmas Eve, and they always get all dressed up, even the kids. It used to strike me as excessive and dumb, but they’ve been doing it for so many years, I’ve gotten used to it and I actually think it’s a little bit nice? Kim wore a vintage Thierry Mugler dress to the event and her kids looked happyish and healthy. One thing I’ll give the klan is that all of the sisters adore their nieces and nephews and all of the cousins seem close too. Now for the bad news! Kim gave her children special gifts for Christmas: each child received a Pomeranian puppy.

Kim Kardashian was harshly critiqued by PETA after she gifted her four children each a new Pomeranian puppy on Christmas.

“Puppies are not plushies, and it’s a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that,” Ingrid Newkirk, the founder of the organization, told the Daily Mail Sunday.

“Ignoring the homeless animals crisis is inexcusably callous,” Newkirk stated, urging the SKIMS founder “to call PETA or a local shelter the next time [she] wants to bring an animal into [her] home.”

Additionally, Newkirk told the outlet that the Kardashian, 45, can “make some amends now by sending their kids to volunteer at a local shelter.” She also suggested the reality star can fund “a local shelter adopt-a-thon or at least one spay day to help stop the growing homeless puppy crisis.”

The “Kardashians” star came under fire after she shared a photo of four puppies snuggled up together via her Instagram Stories. “Each kid got a puppy,” she wrote over the snap.

Kardashian shares four kids — North West, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6 — with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Newkirk also called out Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian, 41, for welcoming a black Labrador puppy into her family.