‘Tis the season for keen promises. It happens around New Year’s every year. Kensington Palace’s courtiers brief the British media about the upcoming year and what it will hold for the Prince and Princess of Wales. King Charles’s improving health situation has thrown them for a loop though – they’ve had to hit pause on their increasingly macabre campaign around “these are all of the changes William will make when he’s king,” the changes being “William will refuse to show up to events and he’ll send out some misspelled tweets of support.” So what kind of promises are being made now? What will 2026 bring for Peggington & the Wig? Apparently, these courtiers could only come up with “uh, I guess they’ll support British brands?” Were they not doing that already?

The Prince and Princess of Wales will celebrate home-grown heroes next year by showcasing “the best of Britain”. They will place “real emphasis” on British businesses, skills, and creativity – as well as unsung community heroes – in at least one engagement a month. The Prince and Princess, along with all members of the working Royal family, undertake engagements around the country in support of charities and businesses. In recent years, they have focused on their own causes – the environment and homelessness for him, early childhood for her, and mental health for them both. The Princess has been making her way steadily back to work after a cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy, undertaking more public engagements as her health has improved. In the past year, she has increasingly campaigned on the importance of nature, connection and in-person contact rather than screens. In the reign of King Charles, the Waleses have stepped up their official duties to take a more senior diplomatic role, with the Prince of Wales – who is now heir apparent – representing the monarch and Government overseas. A palace source said of their plans for next year: “It’s really important for the Prince and Princess of Wales to shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes of the UK. There will be a real emphasis in 2026 on showcasing some of the best of Britain.” The Prince and Princess have spent more time at the hearts of local communities in recent months following the Princess’s illness.

LMAO, this is vague enough that William and Kate won’t be challenged to actually stick to a big plan of action. That being said, they’re obviously not going to even make ONE visit a month to highlight some British brand or British business. This reminds me of their big keen plan (circa 2023) to do “local impact days” in run-down, destitute communities in the UK. Their office briefed the press about how William and Kate were reinventing the wheel and donating their own (foundation) money to support local communities… and it turned out they were only donating about twelve thousand pounds, and making various local groups jump through hoops to get the money. And, oh btw, they only did like two impact days overall. This is exactly what will happen with “shining a spotlight on the unsung heroes of the UK.” William will probably say he’s raising awareness of Aston Villa’s “unsung heroes” and leave it at that. Kate can’t even talk about her long-time support for British wig-and-extension makers.