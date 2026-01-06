“Kristen Stewart would love to direct a ‘Twilight’ remake” links

Kristen Stewart would love to direct a Twilight remake. Noooo. [JustJared]

Photos from last weekend’s Palm Springs International Film Festival. [RCFA]

Will Smith is being sued for sexual harassment. [Socialite Life]

Thoughts on the Tom Brady-Alix Earle gossip. [LaineyGossip]

Yet another horror story about abortion rights. [Jezebel]

Everybody’s still talking about Pluribus’s season finale. [Pajiba]

AOC’s tweet about Nicolas Maduro. [Buzzfeed]

I have never watched one minute of Mayor of Kingstown. [Hollywood Life]

Do you ever think about how Josh Charles has been hot since the 1980s? [Seriously OMG]

New music for the start of 2026. [OMG Blog]