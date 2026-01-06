“Kristen Stewart would love to direct a ‘Twilight’ remake” links
  • January 06, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kristen Stewart would love to direct a Twilight remake. Noooo. [JustJared]
Photos from last weekend’s Palm Springs International Film Festival. [RCFA]
Will Smith is being sued for sexual harassment. [Socialite Life]
Thoughts on the Tom Brady-Alix Earle gossip. [LaineyGossip]
Yet another horror story about abortion rights. [Jezebel]
Everybody’s still talking about Pluribus’s season finale. [Pajiba]
AOC’s tweet about Nicolas Maduro. [Buzzfeed]
I have never watched one minute of Mayor of Kingstown. [Hollywood Life]
Do you ever think about how Josh Charles has been hot since the 1980s? [Seriously OMG]
New music for the start of 2026. [OMG Blog]

7 Responses to ““Kristen Stewart would love to direct a ‘Twilight’ remake” links”

  1. Mightymolly says:
    January 6, 2026 at 12:38 pm

    KStew is capable of so many more interesting things than rebooting that nonsense.

    I was the OG Josh Charles fan girl! From
    the minute DPS dropped in theaters. And I stopped watching Good Wife when he, um, was written off.

    Reply
  2. mblates says:
    January 6, 2026 at 12:58 pm

    i honestly wish i could pull off her hair style (baby bangs and all!). i love it and it suits her.

    Reply
  3. Jais says:
    January 6, 2026 at 1:08 pm

    I did read the twilight books back in the day and maybe saw the movies but not when they came out just years later if they happened to be on. The twilight books are, like many things, problematic imo but they were a huge moment. I remember liking the colors in the first film and the scenery, like I felt like I was in the Pacific Northwest. It’s been so cool though and fascinating to see both Kstew and RP have really interesting careers. I wana see Kstew direct so many things. If she could do something more interesting with the twilight series, I might be into it. But it’s hard not to run into the author’s vision of purity. That said, it’s interesting how so many actors avoid the romance genre but really Leo and Kate became huge from titanic and they’re still here. Same for Kstew and RP. Although Leo has mostly avoided the romance genre ever since. My dream would be to see him in a rom-com one day. It would be so unexpected.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      January 6, 2026 at 4:31 pm

      It’s funny I wouldn’t classify Titanic as a romance. I feel like it’s a disaster movie in the spirit of the old school 70s disaster movies I grew up watching on Sunday afternoons. But with the massive budget and huge ambitions, they needed a sexy romance to ensure big crowds. To this day, my husband teases me for loving it, but I don’t care about the romance plot line at all. I do love Kate’s makeup and costumes though.

      Reply
      • jais says:
        January 6, 2026 at 6:24 pm

        Ha, yes. It is a disaster film but the first half is a lot of romance… on a boat about to hit an iceberg.

      • Smart&Messy says:
        January 6, 2026 at 6:36 pm

        I too love the make up and costume in Titanic. I find it beautiful to this day.

      • Bev says:
        January 6, 2026 at 7:14 pm

        She may have a reputation for being a little difficult but I have always thought that Kate Winslet was one of the natural beauties of Hollywood.

