Donald Trump marked January 6th by posting lies & propaganda on WH sites

Yesterday was the fifth anniversary of the January 6th insurrection on the US Capitol. Donald Trump’s methhead cult stormed the Capitol and went hunting for senators and representatives. The insurrectionists beat police officers and tried to stop the certification of the 2020 election for President Joe Biden. The insurrectionists smeared feces on the walls and stole documents. One of them left at least one pipe bomb. Five years later, Donald Trump is back in the White House and spreading MAGA propaganda about the insurrection. This propaganda is being put forth on official White House accounts as well.
President Donald Trump’s administration marked the fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol by launching a website that claims Democrats “staged the real insurrection” by eventually certifying former President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. The website, which belongs to the White House’s domain and is promoted by official government social media accounts, refers to rioters as “peaceful patriotic protestors.” It claims Democrats, many of whom were targeted by the rioters, “masterfully reversed reality” by referring to the riot as a coup attempt.
House Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi is prominently featured at the top of the site, alongside members of the House select committee on the riot. The website accuses the committee of “producing a scripted TV spectacle to fabricate an ‘insurrection’ narrative and pin all blame on President Trump.”
During a speech on Tuesday, Jan. 6, Trump claimed the media didn’t accurately report his words five years ago and sought to shift blame to Pelosi.
“Do you know that the news never reported the words walk or march peacefully and patriotically to the Capitol?” Trump said at the Kennedy Center, per Politico. “Do you know that they never reported it? It’s a scandal.” He went on to claim, “They never reported that Nancy Pelosi was offered 10,000 soldiers, National Guard soldiers, whatever you want.”
Ian Krager, a spokesperson for Pelosi, said in a statement to Politico that “ongoing attempts to whitewash the deadly insurrection are shameful, unpatriotic, and pathetic.”
“Numerous independent fact-checkers have confirmed again and again that Speaker Pelosi did not plan her own assassination on January 6th,” Krager continued. “Cherry-picked, out-of-context clips do not change the fact that the Speaker of the House is not in charge of the security of the Capitol Complex — on January 6th or any other day of the week.”
On the site, the administration also accuses Capitol Police officers of the violence, even as they protected lawmakers. The site goes on to call former Vice President Mike Pence’s certification of Biden’s victory an “act of cowardice and sabotage.” The site’s timeline later claims that 2020 is “considered the greatest election theft in U.S. history, with widespread fraud deliberately ignored by courts, officials and the media.”
The administration also lists members of the pro-Trump mob who died during the riot or in connection with it, but does not mention that nearly 140 police officers were injured that same day by weapons. It also fails to mention officers who died in the aftermath, even claiming in its timeline that “zero law enforcement officers lost their lives,” notes The New York Times. Brian Sicknick, a Capitol police officer who was pepper-sprayed and died the day after the riot, is not mentioned on the site. Four other officers died by suicide.
Hours after Trump’s second term began in January 2025, he pardoned all of the nearly 1,600 people charged in connection with the riot as one of his first official acts.
Since November 2024, I’ve mostly felt empty. I believe that all of us who supported and voted for Kamala Harris have every right to protect our peace and chime in frequently with I-Told-You-So and YOU-Should-Have-Voted-To-Stop-This. But yeah… this makes me sick. I genuinely feel ill that this is our country now. I’m being hit with waves of nausea that this is what tens of millions of Americans believe and want. At least NPR is keeping extensive records of J6. But it wouldn’t surprise me at all if we learn that Trump has destroyed a lot of federal records around J6.
Sometimes I hate living here. I’ve heard an idea for a national strike–what do you guys think?
I think that countries that do national strikes are not tied to their healthcare through their jobs. I think our country knew exactly what they were doing when they trapped us that way.
I think a general strike would be the only thing to wake up the oligarchy. I’d participate.
In order to have a national strike that draws enough participants, the consequences for not striking have to be worse than the consequences of striking.
Those who strike un-unionized (as most of us are) face losing health care, jobs in a bad labor market, our homes, etc. For many, there is a huge risk of death to themselves or loved ones they care for. I don’t know that we’ve reached a place where that calculation works for many. And that doesn’t even take into account our heavily militarized police forces that may not side with Labor.
Unfortunately, I think we’re getting closer to the calculation working every day.
Propaganda like this, blatant re-writing of history by the head of state, is something out of a dystopian novel. It’s Orwell’s 1984. I never thought I’d see this in my country, the US of A where we have the Rule of Law. I am exhausted, but not empty. I’m still ready to fight to preserve our Democracy. We have to still write our representatives and march in the streets.
It’s surreal to watch this administration so openly emulate the political culture of Stalin and Putin: rewriting history, undermining election integrity, staging spectacles to distract and deflect, and building a patronage system that rewards loyalty while punishing dissent. That it’s gone this far is genuinely alarming.
My one kernel of optimism is that the U.S. does not have Russia’s legacy of monarchy and authoritarianism baked into its political DNA—and that the vast majority of non-MAGA Americans will not ultimately tolerate this profoundly un-American slide. Unfortunately I do believe we’re going to have to rebel in some drastic fashion to override this system.
This disgusting Nazi and all of his followers should be frog-marched out of the White House and into a court of law to be charged with treason. And this should have happened to all the Confederates after the Civil War too. Someone said yesterday that if the white insurrectionists had been Black, they would all be dead now. That’s the rule of law in this country and now that the Nazis have officially seized power it’s not the nation’s dirty little secret anymore. Sickening.
Don Old Dump should be impeached for speading what EVERYONE knows is BIG OLE MAGAt lies!!! I have never known a Bigger liar than Donnie Boi!! His crew will go down in the history books as the most corrupt administration in American history! I hope it goes on to say Trump gets imprisoned in 2026 when he gets impeached and thrown out of office! Oh a happy day it will be when the crooks vacate the WHouse!! I Can’t believe that some Americans are that Evil and that stupid as to trust a felon to run our country!! Don’t lose hope ,we will get our Country back and VOID everything the orange monster DID! Peace to all the good & kind people in America!!
Donate to NPR or better yet, donate to your local station. Resist these lies!!
Watching this from Canada is so terrifying. I have heard from almost all of my friends there who have questions about getting out and how to go about it.
Make sure your passport is updated. Please make sure of this. If you have a pet and need to cross the border by car your pet will need a less than 6 months old rabies certificate to cross. If your child is applying to colleges you should take a look at international schools and study abroad programs if your child’s school has them. A friend of mine’s son is getting out to study in Japan for a year. This is a great way to get them out of harm’s way because the shitstorm is coming.
They are hitting you with everything at once and you are so tired. Treating Black people like dirt has not helped this movement- we have had it with this Karen crap and are staying home out of harm’s way – you lost invaluable resources, energy, time, bravery, and ingenuity with your collective racism. The reason the resistance movement is ineffective is the absence of POC largely and that’s because of the very circumstances we’ve warned you about for so long that have created an unsafe world for us to even step outside to protest in this climate. For years we asked you to step up and fight alongside with us but you couldn’t stop All Lives Mattering and gaslighting. You wouldn’t have uncomfortable conversations at your Thanksgiving dinner table, you didn’t “mix politics with your personal relationships” or whatever garbage you were spewing to justify your cowardice when it was never about politics but morality. Your tolerance for racism and collective silence was deafening. Until it was too late.
And yes I know not everyone. Don’t come on here and not all men me. I’ve had it. There’s conversation here in Canada about taking in refugees. My vote if it comes to that is to take in POC, the differently abled, and LGTBQ. I don’t want MAGA here running from the circumstances they created. And don’t bring your fucking guns. We don’t want your chaos and bloodshed here.
You need a folder with all your important documents in it there are entire reddit threads on this. You need to understand that once martial law is declared you will probably not be able to get out of the country. I know at some point some poster came on to gaslight act like I was crazy when I said this would happen and it was giving me panic attacks, but a big I told you so and a giant eff you to that poster. Rant over. I’m pissed.
As I said in my comment above, we should have dealt with the racism way back after the Civil War. Instead, we did a weak reconstruction for a few years then let Rutherford B. F**king Hayes steal the presidency by making a deal to end all reconstruction. What followed from Lost Cause nonsense to the Klan to Jim Crow allowed racism to flourish for a hundred years. By then, the Republican party was a wholly owned subsidiary of the Old Confederacy. Black people had to keep fighting the same battles over and over. Of course, they’re tired. I’m an old white lady but I see now how we all let this happen and how we got to this disastrous outcome.
Your comment above and here is spot on! And you are correct. We didn’t get here overnight. This has been a long time coming.
Please God! When is the dirt nap coming? It can’t come soon enough for me!!!