Donald Trump marked January 6th by posting lies & propaganda on WH sites

Yesterday was the fifth anniversary of the January 6th insurrection on the US Capitol. Donald Trump’s methhead cult stormed the Capitol and went hunting for senators and representatives. The insurrectionists beat police officers and tried to stop the certification of the 2020 election for President Joe Biden. The insurrectionists smeared feces on the walls and stole documents. One of them left at least one pipe bomb. Five years later, Donald Trump is back in the White House and spreading MAGA propaganda about the insurrection. This propaganda is being put forth on official White House accounts as well.

President Donald Trump’s administration marked the fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol by launching a website that claims Democrats “staged the real insurrection” by eventually certifying former President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. The website, which belongs to the White House’s domain and is promoted by official government social media accounts, refers to rioters as “peaceful patriotic protestors.” It claims Democrats, many of whom were targeted by the rioters, “masterfully reversed reality” by referring to the riot as a coup attempt.

House Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi is prominently featured at the top of the site, alongside members of the House select committee on the riot. The website accuses the committee of “producing a scripted TV spectacle to fabricate an ‘insurrection’ narrative and pin all blame on President Trump.”

During a speech on Tuesday, Jan. 6, Trump claimed the media didn’t accurately report his words five years ago and sought to shift blame to Pelosi.

“Do you know that the news never reported the words walk or march peacefully and patriotically to the Capitol?” Trump said at the Kennedy Center, per Politico. “Do you know that they never reported it? It’s a scandal.” He went on to claim, “They never reported that Nancy Pelosi was offered 10,000 soldiers, National Guard soldiers, whatever you want.”

Ian Krager, a spokesperson for Pelosi, said in a statement to Politico that “ongoing attempts to whitewash the deadly insurrection are shameful, unpatriotic, and pathetic.”

“Numerous independent fact-checkers have confirmed again and again that Speaker Pelosi did not plan her own assassination on January 6th,” Krager continued. “Cherry-picked, out-of-context clips do not change the fact that the Speaker of the House is not in charge of the security of the Capitol Complex — on January 6th or any other day of the week.”

On the site, the administration also accuses Capitol Police officers of the violence, even as they protected lawmakers. The site goes on to call former Vice President Mike Pence’s certification of Biden’s victory an “act of cowardice and sabotage.” The site’s timeline later claims that 2020 is “considered the greatest election theft in U.S. history, with widespread fraud deliberately ignored by courts, officials and the media.”

The administration also lists members of the pro-Trump mob who died during the riot or in connection with it, but does not mention that nearly 140 police officers were injured that same day by weapons. It also fails to mention officers who died in the aftermath, even claiming in its timeline that “zero law enforcement officers lost their lives,” notes The New York Times. Brian Sicknick, a Capitol police officer who was pepper-sprayed and died the day after the riot, is not mentioned on the site. Four other officers died by suicide.

Hours after Trump’s second term began in January 2025, he pardoned all of the nearly 1,600 people charged in connection with the riot as one of his first official acts.