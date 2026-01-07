Travis Kelce will take the next month to ‘figure out what I’m gonna do next’

Travis Kelce’s football season ended on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders. Travis’s season has not gone the way he’d hoped, and at the start of the season, there was so much talk about how this would likely be his last. But don’t count out ol’ Killa Trav just yet. He’s still not ready to make a decision about his retirement plans. In fact, he seems to be thinking about whether he could push his body to hold up for one more season.
Travis Kelce isn’t ready to reveal his endgame just yet. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, danced around the retirement rumors on the Wednesday, Jan. 7, episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast.
After the Chief’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 4, the NFL star’s season is now over.
“It’s a tough way to go out, especially with the amount of success and the standard that you hold,” Travis admitted of the loss and the disappointing season.
As for his next steps, the professional athlete plans to enjoy his time off and see how his body recovers from the grueling experience of playing in the NFL.
“I think, yeah, just being a regular human for a couple weeks, maybe a month or so, trying to figure out what I’m gonna do next in terms of my future in football,” Travis said when asked about his next steps. “And I think, you know, I’ve talked to a few people in the facility already, you know, having the exit meetings and everything, and, they know where I stand at least right now.”
Noting that he still has “a lot of love for the game,” Travis admitted that the retirement decision is “a tough thing to navigate.”
“At the same time, if my body can heal up and rest up and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18, 20, 21-week run, I think, I would do it in a heartbeat.”
But the response wasn’t convincing Travis’ older brother, Jason, who said, “I’m confused. So you’re not already coming back?” citing Travis’ teammate Chris Jones who said Travis would be returning next season.
“That’s why we love Chris. He’s very optimistic. He’s very optimistic,” Travis replied. But Travis, who announced his engagement to Taylor Swift in August, reiterated that he plans to “take some time” to “get away from the game” and spend “some time with family” before making his decision.
“I’m just trying to figure it all out myself, and I’ll do that with the family and friends,” Travis added.
[From People]
This is what so many elite athletes cling to towards the end of their careers: “If my body can heal up and rest up and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18, 20, 21-week run, I think, I would do it in a heartbeat.” For tennis players, the math is not “can I make it one more season/year,” but rather “can I make it through one or two months to play my favorite tournaments one last time?” Football is different, I know. I find it interesting that Travis is already asking himself those questions, like if he puts in the work in the off-season and he comes into the 2026-27 season feeling fresh and healthy, maybe that would be the way to go out. I wonder what Taylor Swift really thinks. She often talks about how alike they are with their focus on their careers, so I’m sure she would support him if he wants to try to go one more year. But I also wonder if she’s ready for him to be done with football.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 87 Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs, American Football, NFL, American Football Herren, USA Week 9, Saison 2023, 05.11.2023
Kansas City Chiefs media day during Super Bowl LIX, New Orleans, LA, USA – 03 Feb 2025 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce87 talks to the media.
Kansas City Chiefs media day during Super Bowl LIX, New Orleans, LA, USA – 03 Feb 2025 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce87 talks to the media.
Kansas City Chiefs media day during Super Bowl LIX, New Orleans, LA, USA – 03 Feb 2025 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce87 talks to the media.
Kansas City, MO – We are the CHAMPIONS!! Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes along with the team, owner Clark Hunt, head coach Andy Reid, and the Lombardi Trophy arrived at the parade at 6th and Grand.
Pictured: Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade
Miami, FL – Travis Kelce exits the Annual 'American Express Presents Carbone Beach' party in Miami solo, without his girlfriend Taylor Swift in sight.
Pictured: Travis Kelce
Miami, FL – Travis Kelce arrives at the Annual 'American Express Presents Carbone Beach' party in Miami solo, without his girlfriend Taylor Swift in sight.
Pictured: Travis Kelce
Celebrities at the 2024 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center
Featuring: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes
Where: Queens, New York, United States
When: 08 Sep 2024
Credit: Jesse Bauer/startraksphoto.com
Celebrities at the 2024 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center
Featuring: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes
Where: Queens, New York, United States
When: 08 Sep 2024
Credit: David Lobel/INSTARimages
I know nothing about football. Man I wish I could have retired in my 30s to pursue personal interests. Whether or not he continues in the game, long term I absolutely see him being the make behind his truly spectacular woman. Her career will be be long, if they have children I can see him being the stay at home dad in their midwestern mansion while she globe trots.
I think he will have plenty of opportunities that dont deal with football so I think whatever he chooses to do next year he will be ok. Sure it would be great to go out with another superbowl win but he has three already. It takes a huge toll on his body.
He should study John Cena and Terry Crews to get ideas for next steps post football. Travis has a lot of charm and personality.
In the NFL – as it is presented publicly, the common wisdom is to take a month or so.
Don’t make the decision close to the end of the season, really take time to think about it.
There’s a doc on amazon prime about Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie said: i just want him to be able to get on the floor and play with his kids. regarding retirement.
Jason played one more year after that initial discussion.
Travis Kelce seems to love playing, and i am sure going out on a season like this would leave a bad taste in his mouth.
But also, the CTE, the arthritis, the lifelong medical issues that players have, probably get worse the longer you play.
And if you plan on living a long life, you have to take that into consideration.
It’s baffling to me that someone would want to continue to play football after they could comfortably retire. Each game carries a huge risk of life-long injury. Like others said, he will have a ton of opportunities, even football-related, to keep him in the game world if he is interested. Dude, get out before the CTE gets ya (if it’s not too late).
Athletes with that kind of competitive drive want to squeeze every last drop of career they can. It’s more than the games for them there’s the comradery in the locker room and the structure that comes with a football season. I hope that Kelce’s agents are trying to get him a TV gig. He’d still be well paid, around the games and he’d continue familiar things during the season like study film.
Well unless he leaves the Chiefs, his next season will be just as bad because Mahomes tore his ACL and won’t be ready to play in September. He’ll probably take a tv gig like his brother or become a coach.
He spent last summer doing the focusing and tightening up, and he was in the top 5 receivers in the league (everyone else was in their 20s) until Mahomes went out. I can see why he thinks he has another season left in him.
On the other hand, his teams struggles this year exposed that they’ve got a lot of stuff to fix. They probably weren’t making the playoffs, or were going to be fighting for a wildcard spot even before Mahomes went down. That means there’s a lot of rebuilding work to do, and probably a lot of personnel changes.
So 🤷🏼♀️. It would suck to retire with your last game being losing to the Raiders, but I think so would limping through a long season with completely new team mates and no way to predict if it will be better than this season.
Also I hope Butker gets cut and has to get a real job, like raising all those kids they’ve had.
I’ll be shocked if he returns for another season — like M said, the Chiefs are going to be terrible next year, too, and I can’t see him playing for any other team.
Kylie Kelce was so right. You have to leave before you do irreparable damage to your body that makes it impossible to do even the little (but important) things like getting down on the floor to play with kids.
Travis likely loathes Aaron Rodgers (like the rest of us do). He should view him as a cautionary tale, because that lunatic got even loonier the longer he played.