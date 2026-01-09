The Duffer Brothers address rumors that Stranger Things will have a bonus episode



One of the wildest reactions to the Stranger Things finale has been a conspiracy theory dubbed “Conformity Gate.” Conformity Gate is the theory that a secret ninth Stranger Things episode would drop on January 7 and serve as the show’s real finale. Jan. 7 was picked because it’s Orthodox Christmas, which fits with the other season five releases happening on holidays. Will also infamously rolled a seven in the very first episode of the series and in one of the final shots, you can see the die with the number seven side up.

CG truthers believed that the ending of the series “conformed” to themes that went against what they felt ST always stood for. According to these fans, the events of episode eight, particularly its long ass epilogue, were actually an illusion created by Vecna and that viewers will get the real final showdown in a surprise bonus episode. Fans have come up with a ton of evidence to support this theory, like the fact that everyone in the graduation scene was sitting with their hands folded in the same way as One’s and possessed-Billy’s always were. They also point to certain plot discrepancies that would make sense if they were in Vecna’s reality. This all may sound like a lot to follow, but Conformity Gate got to be so big that Netflix and the Duffer Brothers finally had to address it.

Amid theories that Stranger Things season five did not actually come to an end with episode eight, the show’s creators Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer shared their honest answer to whether the Netflix series could possibly make a return. “I feel like this season really, truly does close the door on this story,” Ross told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Jan. 2, “on the story of Hawkins, and the story of the Upside Down and the story of these characters.” However, that doesn’t mean revisiting the original characters—including Mike (played by Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo)—is totally out of the question in the future. As Ross quipped, “I guess never say never.” “[Maybe] in 20 years, if we’re all broke and need some money [and] we’ve all talked about it,” the director added, noting that the idea is his and Matt’s “safety net.” And while fans may be disappointed that it’s officially time to say goodbye to the Upside Down, the Duffer Brothers’ decision to step away from the story has plenty of support from the cast. “If there’s a story when we’re all in very, very different stages of our lives, maybe,” Finn told Entertainment Tonight of coming back for more episodes. “But I think that the whole point of the show ending is because it’s run its course.” And Netflix echoed those feelings, putting an end to an online theory—dubbed “Conformity Gate”—that speculated there would be a surprise ninth episode released on Jan. 7. Indeed, following the rumors, the streaming platform changed the bios for the official Stranger Things social media accounts on Jan. 7 to read, “ALL EPISODES OF STRANGER THINGS ARE NOW PLAYING.”

Even with the denial, fans still logged onto Netflix on Wednesday night to see if they were right, which briefly crashed their server. I followed a little bit of Conformity Gate over the past week. While some of the theories or evidence presented gave me pause, others really seemed like they were reaching. That said, I never believed the rumors. What we saw felt pretty final to me. I freaking loved the idea of a surprise bonus finale, though. It would have been a wild, epic way to go out. If any show could get away with a stunt like that, it would be Stranger Things. I liked the fifth season overall, but had mixed feelings about the finale. Honestly, I would have been excited to get a second chance at seeing how the story wrapped up. In the meantime, we’ll have to settle for the upcoming behind-the-scenes documentary, One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, which will be out on Monday, Jan. 12.