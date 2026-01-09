Emmys create new television ‘Legacy Award’ for shows with over 60 episodes

Embed from Getty Images

Awards Season is upon us, kicked off by the Critics Choice last weekend and plowing full steam ahead with the Golden Globes on Sunday. This time of year being referred to as “Awards Season” is largely based on the film release calendar, leading up to the biggest prize, the Oscars. But television is still in the mix, with all the awards shows having both TV and film categories; only the Baftas and Oscars are film-only. The big outlier is that TV’s most prestigious awards, the Emmys, happen in September. My guess is that the Emmys don’t want to feel overshadowed by the Oscars. So we’ve basically got every awards show happening over the next few months, except for the Emmys. Which is why yesterday’s announcement by the Emmys that they’re creating a new category feels a little like, “Don’t forget about meeeeeeee!” Presenting: the Legacy Award, an honor to be bestowed on a TV show that’s made a lasting impact of some kind, over a minimum of 60 episodes and five seasons. The Hollywood Reporter has more details:

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Television Academy is adding a major new Emmy: the Legacy Award, which, the organization announced on Thursday, will be presented to TV programs that have made “a profound and lasting impact” on audiences and remain relevant to society, culture and the industry. Candidates for the Legacy Award — which may only be bestowed on a program once — must have (a) accumulated a minimum of 60 episodes across a minimum of five seasons and (b) demonstrated continued or sustained relevance, influence or inspiration to a genre of television, an existing or new audience or society and culture. Franchise properties must be considered as a whole and awarded as such. Shows that are no longer running, but made a major impact, such as All in the Family (1971-1979, nine seasons) and Will & Grace (1998-2006, 2017-2020, 11 seasons), clearly are eligible for the honor. So, too, are ongoing programs, such as Grey’s Anatomy (2005-, 22 seasons) and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-, 17 seasons), and soon-to-depart shows like The Late Show (1993-2026, 27 seasons). Programs may be nominated for the Legacy Award by members of the TV Academy’s board of governors or its special awards committee, or via letters to the TV Academy, members of the industry or even the general public. Recipients will be selected annually by what is currently known as the Governors Award Committee, but is being renamed the Special Awards Committee. The award, which will come in the form of an engraved Emmy statuette, may be presented during the Primetime Emmys telecast, the Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, at the TV Academy’s Televerse festival or during its Hall of Fame ceremony. That will be determined each year by the TV Academy.

[From THR]

Hmm. I mean, there are shows that have undoubtedly been significant, both culturally and in terms of TV history. So I get it from that perspective. But — and maybe this is just me — it also kind of feels like another awards show trying to bring in a wider audience with a version of a fan favorite award, yes? Maybe it’s just the meandering definitions that are confusing me. “The Legacy show could be this or this or that, and voted on by this group or this group or that group, and will be presented at this event this event or that event.” The stipulations that the general public can nominate shows, and that currently-running shows are eligible, are the pieces that makes this feel like a fan favorite award. Personally, I think keeping it to completed shows would be more fitting for a “Legacy Award,” but I guess that’s hard to commit to with all the reboots that happen. All that being said, All in the Family absolutely fits the bill of a show that had a huge impact. It merits a Legacy Award on the strength of the show alone. But there’s also no denying it would be extra poignant to make it the first winner this year, following the tragic loss of Rob Reiner. Those were the days.

