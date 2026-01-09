The Sussexes joined Oprah’s launch event for Jonathan Haidt’s new book

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first appearance in 2026! They appeared online on a Zoom call with author Jonathan Haidt. Haidt previously wrote The Anxious Generation, all about young Millennials and Gen Z people and how they’ve grown up in the social media era, and how social media has drastically affected their mental health and their physical health. Prince Harry is a huge fan of Haidt’s work – last year, Harry and Haidt did a sit-down conversation to mark World Mental Health Day. Well, Haidt has cowritten a new book with Catherine Price called An Amazing Generation. Oprah Daily hosted the “launch event” and wouldn’t you know, Harry and Meghan Zoomed in to highlight Haidt’s work.

The couple appeared virtually at an Oprah book launch event hosted by Gayle King on Wednesday, Jan. 7, speaking with authors Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price about their new book, The Amazing Generation. The book speaks on the dangers of digital overconsumption and is designed to encourage children to have fun in the real world, and Harry told the pair that their research on the topic is “incredibly valuable.”

“Over the years, we’ve worked with how the digital spaces [are] deeply affecting our collective and mental, emotional and physical health,” Harry, 41, shared with the authors. “Obviously, a huge congratulations to you and the outcome of your research, which has created a parent-led movement, which is astonishing and much needed.”

Meghan, 44, agreed, saying they were “proud to be a part” of the movement.

The couple also made a brief mention of their kids, as Meghan shared her experience putting some of Haidt and Price’s suggestions into practice at home with Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

“You were saying, you cannot replace the feeling of a deep, guttural belly laugh. An emoji laugh is not the same physiological response that we need, that our kids need,” she said. “What I love is that the more that we encourage our children to do this, we mimic those same behaviors. We also start to play, and we also start to be more present.”

Harry added, “The insights have been incredibly valuable over the years for our work with parents who have lost their children to online harms, and [our work] working towards solutions to keep all children safe.”