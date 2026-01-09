Princess Eugenie & Beatrice ‘live & die by the monarchy’ & are aligned with the crown

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice were “surprisingly” invited to several royal-family events around the holidays. They were welcomed at King Charles’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, and they turned up at Sandringham on the Christmas morning church-walk. At both events, Bea and Eugenie brought their husbands. I think they also brought some of their kids to the pre-Christmas lunch too. All of this was notable because Bea and Eugenie’s parents were banned from those events, following Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor’s “unroyaling” and title-removal. The princesses chose not to spend the holidays with their parents at Royal Lodge, even though it was Andrew and Sarah’s last Christmas at the lodge. So what did Andrew and Sarah make of their daughters’ choice to cozy up to the king? They were fine with it, apparently.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie faced a difficult decision about where to spend Christmas amid the royal fallout surrounding their parents, the former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and more family members for church at Sandringham on Christmas morning. The sisters’ participation in the royal family’s most public holiday ritual visibly aligned them with the monarchy as their parents spent Christmas privately, 140 miles away at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

While Andrew, 65, and Ferguson, 66, were banished from the gathering amid fallout around renewed interest in his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a family friend says the former couple supported their daughters joining the royals on Christmas.

“They live and die by the monarchy, so this didn’t surprise me at all. And Andrew and Sarah would have 1,000 percent supported it,” the friend exclusively tells PEOPLE.

“Sarah has always said her greatest gift to the monarchy was her girls. She’s going to still hold her allegiance to the Crown,” they added about Ferguson.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson agrees that it was the right move for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to honor King Charles’ invitation on Christmas, showing loyalty amid the turmoil.

“They did the right thing – showing loyalty to King Charles and to the Crown. It’s easy to say this is a snub, but they would say, ‘I’m a royal princess, I’m in line to the throne, I have been invited to attend the King’s Christmas celebrations and you don’t turn down the King’s invitation,’ ” says Jobson, whose latest book, Windsor Legacy, was published on Jan. 6.

“If you have an invitation, you go. It’s not an invitation – it’s a command, really,” he says.

[From People]

Yeah, I don’t think it was a command, per se, but I believe Beatrice and Eugenie were probably surprised to receive those invitations, and they decided that showing up would probably be the smart move, to keep Charles on their side. And honestly, I think Bea and Eugenie have every right not to care what their parents think anymore. They actually need less feedback from Andrew and Sarah overall. What was more interesting about this situation was the fact that Charles wanted them there and he welcomed them to stand alongside the rest of the family… all while Prince William’s camp sent out a dozen briefings, all seething about how Charles was so foolish to welcome his nieces.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

14 Responses to “Princess Eugenie & Beatrice ‘live & die by the monarchy’ & are aligned with the crown”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    January 9, 2026 at 10:49 am

    I see them being pawns used by Chuckles to poke his heir. Peg wants their titles removed and so Chuckles will do the opposite.

    Reply
  2. Miranda says:
    January 9, 2026 at 11:01 am

    God, spending your entire life beholden to the generosity of your petty uncle and the petulant whims of his unstable son sounds miserable.

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      January 9, 2026 at 11:20 am

      Yeah, but the Windsors more than make up for their petulance with their gag Christmas gifts and weigh-ins, so it’s all good.

      Reply
  3. Eurydice says:
    January 9, 2026 at 11:12 am

    Sure, lots of people live and die by the monarchy. Andrew and Sarah have put their daughters on thin ice and there’s no advantage for Beatrice and Eugenie to side with them over Charles. They’ll have to continue showing themselves as good and dutiful servants.

    Reply
  4. MSJ says:
    January 9, 2026 at 11:12 am

    “They live and die by the monarchy, so this didn’t surprise me at all. And Andrew and Sarah would have 1,000 percent supported it.”

    Yes the Yorks are committed to the toxic dysfunctional ‘mafia’ Royal family and institution that paid £12m to silence a victim of sex trafficking when she was a child and coverup the deviant behavior of Prince Andrew who along with Sarah was involved with Epstein, head of the sex trafficking ring. Is anyone surprised? 😲

    This is laughable:
    “It’s easy to say this is a snub, but they would say, ‘I’m a royal princess, I’m in line to the throne’, I have been invited to attend the King’s Christmas celebrations and you don’t turn down the King’s invitation”

    Eugenie turned down the King’s invitation to Sandringham in 2024. William used to turn down some of the Queen’s invitations and reportedly some of the King’s invitations. These British media people are so unnecessarily contradictory, the sh!t they peddle about the royals is so ridiculous much of the time.

    Reply
  5. jais says:
    January 9, 2026 at 11:15 am

    I find William’s briefings about the York sisters unnecessary. Like what is his problem for real? Oh noes, my cousins are allowed to walk with us to church on Christmas. GMAFB.

    Reply
  6. Mtl.ex.pat says:
    January 9, 2026 at 11:18 am

    Well they know which side their bread is buttered on I guess. But I agree with the posters above about being beholden. And, frankly, if I were I British taxpayer I wouldn’t want to support these two and their families. I don’t know what funding they get but I’m sure they get something, whether it’s an allowance or peppercorn rents or whatever. Neither of their “jobs” would support the lifestyle they have.

    Reply
  7. Betsy says:
    January 9, 2026 at 11:27 am

    Of course they live and die by the monarchy. Neither of them have ever accomplished anything except be born.

    Reply
  8. Emm1 says:
    January 9, 2026 at 11:31 am

    That top photo of Eugenie looks the spit of her cousin David, Earl Snowdon. Those Windsor genes, eh?

    Reply
  9. tamsin says:
    January 9, 2026 at 11:37 am

    As far as we know, E and B haven’t done anything to require them to be isolated and not to be seen in public. Whatever Charles’s motives, the inclusion of E and B shows that they are not being exiled. Their children don’t deserve to be “snubbed” (although not having to attend a Sandringham Christmas seems to be a blessing from what we on the outside can see), so the little ones probably have to endure Christmas at Uncle Chuck’s.

    Reply
  10. Cerys says:
    January 9, 2026 at 11:49 am

    Of course, they’ll side with the monarchy. They both, especially Beatrice, seem to enjoy the status of being “blood princesses”. That status has opened a lot of doors for them.

    Reply
  11. Isabella says:
    January 9, 2026 at 11:57 am

    Shouting at his relatives is the only work William plans to do. He will make a terrible king. And he’ll be miserable.

    Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    January 9, 2026 at 12:01 pm

    Their attendance showed how difficult it is for members of the family to step away from royal life and what a huge decision it was Harry to choose to leave.

    Reply

