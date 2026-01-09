Princess Eugenie & Beatrice ‘live & die by the monarchy’ & are aligned with the crown

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice were “surprisingly” invited to several royal-family events around the holidays. They were welcomed at King Charles’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, and they turned up at Sandringham on the Christmas morning church-walk. At both events, Bea and Eugenie brought their husbands. I think they also brought some of their kids to the pre-Christmas lunch too. All of this was notable because Bea and Eugenie’s parents were banned from those events, following Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor’s “unroyaling” and title-removal. The princesses chose not to spend the holidays with their parents at Royal Lodge, even though it was Andrew and Sarah’s last Christmas at the lodge. So what did Andrew and Sarah make of their daughters’ choice to cozy up to the king? They were fine with it, apparently.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie faced a difficult decision about where to spend Christmas amid the royal fallout surrounding their parents, the former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and more family members for church at Sandringham on Christmas morning. The sisters’ participation in the royal family’s most public holiday ritual visibly aligned them with the monarchy as their parents spent Christmas privately, 140 miles away at Royal Lodge in Windsor.
While Andrew, 65, and Ferguson, 66, were banished from the gathering amid fallout around renewed interest in his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a family friend says the former couple supported their daughters joining the royals on Christmas.
“They live and die by the monarchy, so this didn’t surprise me at all. And Andrew and Sarah would have 1,000 percent supported it,” the friend exclusively tells PEOPLE.
“Sarah has always said her greatest gift to the monarchy was her girls. She’s going to still hold her allegiance to the Crown,” they added about Ferguson.
Royal biographer Robert Jobson agrees that it was the right move for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to honor King Charles’ invitation on Christmas, showing loyalty amid the turmoil.
“They did the right thing – showing loyalty to King Charles and to the Crown. It’s easy to say this is a snub, but they would say, ‘I’m a royal princess, I’m in line to the throne, I have been invited to attend the King’s Christmas celebrations and you don’t turn down the King’s invitation,’ ” says Jobson, whose latest book, Windsor Legacy, was published on Jan. 6.
“If you have an invitation, you go. It’s not an invitation – it’s a command, really,” he says.
Yeah, I don’t think it was a command, per se, but I believe Beatrice and Eugenie were probably surprised to receive those invitations, and they decided that showing up would probably be the smart move, to keep Charles on their side. And honestly, I think Bea and Eugenie have every right not to care what their parents think anymore. They actually need less feedback from Andrew and Sarah overall. What was more interesting about this situation was the fact that Charles wanted them there and he welcomed them to stand alongside the rest of the family… all while Prince William’s camp sent out a dozen briefings, all seething about how Charles was so foolish to welcome his nieces.
I see them being pawns used by Chuckles to poke his heir. Peg wants their titles removed and so Chuckles will do the opposite.
God, spending your entire life beholden to the generosity of your petty uncle and the petulant whims of his unstable son sounds miserable.
Yeah, but the Windsors more than make up for their petulance with their gag Christmas gifts and weigh-ins, so it’s all good.
Sure, lots of people live and die by the monarchy. Andrew and Sarah have put their daughters on thin ice and there’s no advantage for Beatrice and Eugenie to side with them over Charles. They’ll have to continue showing themselves as good and dutiful servants.
Yes the Yorks are committed to the toxic dysfunctional ‘mafia’ Royal family and institution that paid £12m to silence a victim of sex trafficking when she was a child and coverup the deviant behavior of Prince Andrew who along with Sarah was involved with Epstein, head of the sex trafficking ring. Is anyone surprised? 😲
This is laughable:
Eugenie turned down the King’s invitation to Sandringham in 2024. William used to turn down some of the Queen’s invitations and reportedly some of the King’s invitations. These British media people are so unnecessarily contradictory, the sh!t they peddle about the royals is so ridiculous much of the time.
I find William’s briefings about the York sisters unnecessary. Like what is his problem for real? Oh noes, my cousins are allowed to walk with us to church on Christmas. GMAFB.
Well they know which side their bread is buttered on I guess. But I agree with the posters above about being beholden. And, frankly, if I were I British taxpayer I wouldn’t want to support these two and their families. I don’t know what funding they get but I’m sure they get something, whether it’s an allowance or peppercorn rents or whatever. Neither of their “jobs” would support the lifestyle they have.
🎯
Of course they live and die by the monarchy. Neither of them have ever accomplished anything except be born.
That top photo of Eugenie looks the spit of her cousin David, Earl Snowdon. Those Windsor genes, eh?
As far as we know, E and B haven’t done anything to require them to be isolated and not to be seen in public. Whatever Charles’s motives, the inclusion of E and B shows that they are not being exiled. Their children don’t deserve to be “snubbed” (although not having to attend a Sandringham Christmas seems to be a blessing from what we on the outside can see), so the little ones probably have to endure Christmas at Uncle Chuck’s.
Of course, they’ll side with the monarchy. They both, especially Beatrice, seem to enjoy the status of being “blood princesses”. That status has opened a lot of doors for them.
Shouting at his relatives is the only work William plans to do. He will make a terrible king. And he’ll be miserable.
Their attendance showed how difficult it is for members of the family to step away from royal life and what a huge decision it was Harry to choose to leave.