Gigi Hadid dramatically changed her hair & now has a ‘matte black’ bob

When it comes to “a model changing up their look dramatically,” I would think that Bella Hadid is more capable. Bella is the one with more of a Linda Evangelista vibe, someone who can pull off any hair color or cut, any makeup style, and look totally unique and interesting. On the other hand, Gigi Hadid has a solid “brand” as a model – she usually sticks with long hair, with her hair color going from honey-blonde to bronde to a medium-brunette. Well, Gigi and her hairdresser decided to mix it up for Gigi’s new Maybelline campaign. Now Gigi has a “matte black” bob. Thoughts?? I can’t figure out who she looks like, but she reminds me of someone else. The “matte black” really brings out her eyes, but it also makes her look so… I can’t put my finger on it. Like a wannabe reality star, I think.

Gigi Hadid really said new year, new me. The model just debuted a look so different from anything she’s ever tried before. Hadid looked nearly unrecognizable in a photo carousel shared by her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos on Thursday, and the transformation is further proof that she has the range to pull off quite literally any color.

Giannetos tells InStyle that the model had decided to ditch her signature honey blonde hair for a new Maybelline campaign. Screenshot, save, or Pin this post because the stylist is calling it now: “Matte black” will be the It color of 2026.

“We wanted to do something different, something Gigi has never done,” Giannetos says. “Matte black is the new black of 2026. It’s the cool, modern Gen Z black.”

To achieve the striking color, Giannetos explains he avoided all red undertones. The not-chin-not-shoulder-length cut was also intentional, with the hairstylist coining it a “mini bob.”

“The mini bob is cool, it’s sexy, it’s modern. You can play [with it] behind the ear, you can leave some face-framing pieces. It’s very new and effortless.”

[From InStyle]

Bobs are certainly having a moment and that moment has lasted for about three years now. It felt like 2024-25 was the height of the “f–k ass bob” movement, but hey, Gigi wanted to experiment. I wonder how her boyfriend Bradley Cooper feels? Oh sh-t, it just occurred to me, actually – she looks more like his ex Irina Shayk now.

Photos courtesy of Dimitri’s Instagram and IG Stories.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to “Gigi Hadid dramatically changed her hair & now has a ‘matte black’ bob”

  1. Mtl.ex.pat says:
    January 9, 2026 at 11:15 am

    Re who she reminds me of – a cross between Ashlee Simpson when she dyed her hair black and the middle sister from that godawful Plathville show (Mariah?)

    Reply
  2. Eurydice says:
    January 9, 2026 at 11:19 am

    It’s not the bob itself that makes her look like someone else. It’s the wet and greasy look, which to me seems kind of generic and dated – definitely not trend-setting. But, she’s really very beautiful and hair grows out, colors can change and there are always wigs.

    Reply
  3. Alicky says:
    January 9, 2026 at 11:22 am

    Looks like a Kardashian to me.

    Reply
  4. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    January 9, 2026 at 11:34 am

    Imm watching Emily in Paris, so this feels like Emily with Kardashian vibes like Alicky says above

    Reply
  5. Isabella says:
    January 9, 2026 at 11:47 am

    I feel like she’s emphasizing her Palestinian roots.

    Reply
  6. Kryluan says:
    January 9, 2026 at 11:55 am

    Rama Duwaji! That’s my guess for her inspo.

    Reply
  7. mobx3 says:
    January 9, 2026 at 11:56 am

    Lisa Rinna

    Reply
  8. Jill says:
    January 9, 2026 at 11:57 am

    Why is this color called black? That’s just a dark brown from where I’m sitting. Kaiser is absolutely right in the Irina comparison. That is Irina’s hair color and it’s cool dark brown, not black. Gen Z thinking they’ve reinvented the wheel when this just makes it look like they’ve never seen a color wheel.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment