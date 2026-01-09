Gigi Hadid dramatically changed her hair & now has a ‘matte black’ bob

When it comes to “a model changing up their look dramatically,” I would think that Bella Hadid is more capable. Bella is the one with more of a Linda Evangelista vibe, someone who can pull off any hair color or cut, any makeup style, and look totally unique and interesting. On the other hand, Gigi Hadid has a solid “brand” as a model – she usually sticks with long hair, with her hair color going from honey-blonde to bronde to a medium-brunette. Well, Gigi and her hairdresser decided to mix it up for Gigi’s new Maybelline campaign. Now Gigi has a “matte black” bob. Thoughts?? I can’t figure out who she looks like, but she reminds me of someone else. The “matte black” really brings out her eyes, but it also makes her look so… I can’t put my finger on it. Like a wannabe reality star, I think.
Gigi Hadid really said new year, new me. The model just debuted a look so different from anything she’s ever tried before. Hadid looked nearly unrecognizable in a photo carousel shared by her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos on Thursday, and the transformation is further proof that she has the range to pull off quite literally any color.
Giannetos tells InStyle that the model had decided to ditch her signature honey blonde hair for a new Maybelline campaign. Screenshot, save, or Pin this post because the stylist is calling it now: “Matte black” will be the It color of 2026.
“We wanted to do something different, something Gigi has never done,” Giannetos says. “Matte black is the new black of 2026. It’s the cool, modern Gen Z black.”
To achieve the striking color, Giannetos explains he avoided all red undertones. The not-chin-not-shoulder-length cut was also intentional, with the hairstylist coining it a “mini bob.”
“The mini bob is cool, it’s sexy, it’s modern. You can play [with it] behind the ear, you can leave some face-framing pieces. It’s very new and effortless.”
Bobs are certainly having a moment and that moment has lasted for about three years now. It felt like 2024-25 was the height of the “f–k ass bob” movement, but hey, Gigi wanted to experiment. I wonder how her boyfriend Bradley Cooper feels? Oh sh-t, it just occurred to me, actually – she looks more like his ex Irina Shayk now.
Re who she reminds me of – a cross between Ashlee Simpson when she dyed her hair black and the middle sister from that godawful Plathville show (Mariah?)
It’s not the bob itself that makes her look like someone else. It’s the wet and greasy look, which to me seems kind of generic and dated – definitely not trend-setting. But, she’s really very beautiful and hair grows out, colors can change and there are always wigs.
The colour and styling scream Kardashian to me.
Looks like a Kardashian to me.
YES!!!!
Came here to say this. 100% looks like a Kardashian. I think she looks great, though.
Ha, I just responded to the comment above saying the same thing!
Imm watching Emily in Paris, so this feels like Emily with Kardashian vibes like Alicky says above
I feel like she’s emphasizing her Palestinian roots.
Rama Duwaji! That’s my guess for her inspo.
Lisa Rinna
Why is this color called black? That’s just a dark brown from where I’m sitting. Kaiser is absolutely right in the Irina comparison. That is Irina’s hair color and it’s cool dark brown, not black. Gen Z thinking they’ve reinvented the wheel when this just makes it look like they’ve never seen a color wheel.