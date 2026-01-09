Gigi Hadid dramatically changed her hair & now has a ‘matte black’ bob

When it comes to “a model changing up their look dramatically,” I would think that Bella Hadid is more capable. Bella is the one with more of a Linda Evangelista vibe, someone who can pull off any hair color or cut, any makeup style, and look totally unique and interesting. On the other hand, Gigi Hadid has a solid “brand” as a model – she usually sticks with long hair, with her hair color going from honey-blonde to bronde to a medium-brunette. Well, Gigi and her hairdresser decided to mix it up for Gigi’s new Maybelline campaign. Now Gigi has a “matte black” bob. Thoughts?? I can’t figure out who she looks like, but she reminds me of someone else. The “matte black” really brings out her eyes, but it also makes her look so… I can’t put my finger on it. Like a wannabe reality star, I think.

Gigi Hadid really said new year, new me. The model just debuted a look so different from anything she’s ever tried before. Hadid looked nearly unrecognizable in a photo carousel shared by her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos on Thursday, and the transformation is further proof that she has the range to pull off quite literally any color. Giannetos tells InStyle that the model had decided to ditch her signature honey blonde hair for a new Maybelline campaign. Screenshot, save, or Pin this post because the stylist is calling it now: “Matte black” will be the It color of 2026. “We wanted to do something different, something Gigi has never done,” Giannetos says. “Matte black is the new black of 2026. It’s the cool, modern Gen Z black.” To achieve the striking color, Giannetos explains he avoided all red undertones. The not-chin-not-shoulder-length cut was also intentional, with the hairstylist coining it a “mini bob.” “The mini bob is cool, it’s sexy, it’s modern. You can play [with it] behind the ear, you can leave some face-framing pieces. It’s very new and effortless.”

[From InStyle]

Bobs are certainly having a moment and that moment has lasted for about three years now. It felt like 2024-25 was the height of the “f–k ass bob” movement, but hey, Gigi wanted to experiment. I wonder how her boyfriend Bradley Cooper feels? Oh sh-t, it just occurred to me, actually – she looks more like his ex Irina Shayk now.