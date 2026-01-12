Were Jennifer Lawrence & Jennifer Lopez the worst dressed at the 2026 Golden Globes?

Last year, Jennifer Lawrence was putting herself out there like she fully expected to be the centerpiece of an Oscar campaign for Die My Love. Her promotional tour was a throwback to when she used to get nominated in back-to-back years. Alas, people really did not like the film and J-Law’s performance hasn’t gotten the buzz she was expecting. Still, she showed up at the Golden Globes last night and tried to get attention. I guess that’s what this is. In case you’re wondering, Jen is still a Dior ambassador, although she’s been mixing it up on red carpets in the past year. At the Globes last night, she wore a custom Givenchy dress. Speaking of throwbacks, this looks like something from 2004. Illusion netting, strategically placed fabric on nether regions, and bad styling all around. What is she doing? This isn’t it. We always complained about her boring Dior gowns on every carpet, but maybe Dior was doing her a favor if this is what she chooses for herself. She’s one of my pics for worst-dressed of the Globes. Also: her bangs are supposed to distract from whatever she’s doing to her face these days.

When I saw J-Law’s terrible dress, I actually thought “that looks like something Jennifer Lopez would wear.” Funnily enough, J.Lo turned up in a bad illusion-netting dress too. The Other Jen wore a vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer gown, which she bought from LILY et Cie. She told the E! Red Carpet people that it’s from “the early 2000s.” As I said, this style is VERY 2004. This was the height of glamour circa 2003-06 for some reason. The Jennifers’ gowns are having a fug-off.