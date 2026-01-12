Were Jennifer Lawrence & Jennifer Lopez the worst dressed at the 2026 Golden Globes?

Last year, Jennifer Lawrence was putting herself out there like she fully expected to be the centerpiece of an Oscar campaign for Die My Love. Her promotional tour was a throwback to when she used to get nominated in back-to-back years. Alas, people really did not like the film and J-Law’s performance hasn’t gotten the buzz she was expecting. Still, she showed up at the Golden Globes last night and tried to get attention. I guess that’s what this is. In case you’re wondering, Jen is still a Dior ambassador, although she’s been mixing it up on red carpets in the past year. At the Globes last night, she wore a custom Givenchy dress. Speaking of throwbacks, this looks like something from 2004. Illusion netting, strategically placed fabric on nether regions, and bad styling all around. What is she doing? This isn’t it. We always complained about her boring Dior gowns on every carpet, but maybe Dior was doing her a favor if this is what she chooses for herself. She’s one of my pics for worst-dressed of the Globes. Also: her bangs are supposed to distract from whatever she’s doing to her face these days.

When I saw J-Law’s terrible dress, I actually thought “that looks like something Jennifer Lopez would wear.” Funnily enough, J.Lo turned up in a bad illusion-netting dress too. The Other Jen wore a vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer gown, which she bought from LILY et Cie. She told the E! Red Carpet people that it’s from “the early 2000s.” As I said, this style is VERY 2004. This was the height of glamour circa 2003-06 for some reason. The Jennifers’ gowns are having a fug-off.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.

58 Responses to “Were Jennifer Lawrence & Jennifer Lopez the worst dressed at the 2026 Golden Globes?”

  1. seaflower says:
    January 12, 2026 at 6:19 am

    I think J-Lo’s dress is the worst. the brown and yellow netting just yuck.

    Reply
    • Barrett says:
      January 12, 2026 at 10:15 am

      Don’t love the dresses, but what gorgeous figures. Jennifer’s was so low it showed the stomach and even for her who works out like a fiend you could see the tiny curve of her stomach from the side. It photographed less well from side. I was like how do you eat? It would show if you ate even a forkful of salad! What a commitment! I wonder if she hit the sweatsuit immediately post awards w a decent size meal….

      Reply
  2. WaterDragon says:
    January 12, 2026 at 6:40 am

    Didn’t care for either of these dresses, but as usual JLo looks trashier. IMHO she is getting a little long in the tooth for this type of look. So tacky, but on brand.

    Reply
    • Alicky says:
      January 12, 2026 at 7:02 am

      Her face looks SO snatched.

      Reply
    • bananapanda says:
      January 12, 2026 at 1:13 pm

      J Lo has a bad habit of always showing her stomach at award shows – it’s tacky and undercuts her beauty.

      Reply
      • Lens says:
        January 12, 2026 at 3:48 pm

        I could deal with Jlo’s bad gown until I saw her damn belly button. That was it for me. I also thought when I saw JLaw’s get up that it was so JLO. And I nominate Jennifer Lawrence’s face as the most changed up from her real face along with Emily blunt. I wish they wouldn’t do it that way. I mean Lopez has had obvious work but she keeps her basic features the same. I would think that’s non negotiable for a celebrity.

  3. Neeve says:
    January 12, 2026 at 7:21 am

    They look like those dresses Harvey Weinsten used to force his leading ladies to wear because his wife designed them.

    Reply
    • FancyPants says:
      January 12, 2026 at 7:43 am

      Yep, I was gonna say something Kanye would design and force his girlfriends to wear.

      Reply
    • FYI says:
      January 12, 2026 at 10:01 am

      Yes! These are Georgina Chapman 100%.
      I would love to get the REAL story on that situation someday. She couldn’t have actually slept with him, could she? I’m always astounded at what people will do for money / fame (see: Melania).

      Reply
  4. Mego says:
    January 12, 2026 at 7:35 am

    Jennifer Lawrence’s dress looks better in motion imho.

    Reply
  5. Jais says:
    January 12, 2026 at 7:36 am

    They’re both beautiful but the sheer dresses in these patterns feel dated.

    Reply
  6. Tarte Au Citron says:
    January 12, 2026 at 7:36 am

    Urgh I HATE this for J-Law. Leave dresses like those to the desperate, untalented wannabes.

    Reply
    • WaterDragon says:
      January 12, 2026 at 7:44 am

      Totally agree, I miss her elegant classy looks in bright colors.

      Reply
    • Fleur says:
      January 12, 2026 at 8:21 am

      Well, after her break, her career has not been the same. A while back on Deux Moi there was a BI that said she was concerned about this and while she’s been doing great work since her return, it still feels indie and very under appreciated, unlike Emma Stone’s work. She needs a hit soon and work with directors that are more loved by the awards circuit in general, not so much ateurs (Emma has been doing this very well). I can understand why she would be desperate tbh.

      Reply
    • SarahLee says:
      January 12, 2026 at 9:12 am

      That’s exactly what I said when I saw JLaw on the red carpet last night – she looks like a no-talent starlet looking for a sugar daddy. JLo looks like she always does. Tacky and try-hard.

      Reply
  7. Jezz says:
    January 12, 2026 at 7:42 am

    I guess I’m tacky, because these were far and away my fav dresses of all. Esp the pink floral. Ok the tulle at the bottom of the brown was stupid, as was the wrap of the pink, but man I adored the rest.

    Reply
    • osito says:
      January 12, 2026 at 2:30 pm

      I, too, must be tacky, because I didn’t hate either of these (I’m also over 40, so these styles were popular right as I was hitting the target demo for them, meaning that my tastes are also clearly dated). I just wish both had gone even higher camp with it since they have the bodies and bone structures to pull that off.

      I have noticed that there’s a *ton* of social media/TikTok love among younger Gen Z fashion accounts for late 90s/early 00s fashion — both street fashion, glam, and haute couture. So, while I definitely agree that my tastes reflect my age, and these gowns also might reflect the apex of these ladies’ careers in some ways, I think they’re also responding to the fact that younger audiences actually also really like this stuff right now.

      Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    January 12, 2026 at 7:55 am

    I didnt see the arrivals last night and only saw J Law sitting so I liked her look – her hair is pretty and the bodice is pretty. the rest of it though….eek. I think if the floral applique had gone down the entire skirt I might have liked it more.

    JLo’s look is just a mess.

    Reply
  9. seraphina says:
    January 12, 2026 at 8:06 am

    Lawrence reminded me of Uma as Poison Ivy in the Bat Man movie. And Lopez, would love to see her wear something different. This was boring and typical for her.

    Reply
  10. Lightpurple says:
    January 12, 2026 at 8:11 am

    Put a lining under Lawrence’s dress and it would become a much better, lovely look. This sheerness destroys it

    Reply
  11. Eliza says:
    January 12, 2026 at 8:20 am

    Neither dress is spectacular. However Lopez is Pulling. It. Off.

    Reply
  12. Dahlia says:
    January 12, 2026 at 8:31 am

    Ewww, JLos make up looks bad.

    Reply
  13. Mrs. Smith says:
    January 12, 2026 at 8:35 am

    JLo’s dress is better IMO and she is pulling off that look b/c she seems determined to do so! JLaw is not owning whatever ensemble this is…

    Reply
  14. Sue says:
    January 12, 2026 at 8:36 am

    J-Law loves the Kardashians. Maybe she was trying to compete with Kylie Jenner on who wore the most lingerie looking outfit on the red carpet.

    Reply
  15. Loretta says:
    January 12, 2026 at 9:04 am

    Sorry but that JLaw lokk is iconic, it’s in every best dressed list

    Reply
    • wendy says:
      January 12, 2026 at 1:18 pm

      I don’t hate it either and I also think her face just looks…older…I am sure she has had some tox but I don’t see botched work — I think her make up is too harsh for this dress and is adding to the trauma.

      Reply
  16. MaisiesMom says:
    January 12, 2026 at 9:21 am

    J-Law’s ensemble is bold, that’s for sure. I actually love the palette and the structure, and it shows off her amazing figure (she seems to be in great shape, wow). It does look a little bit like a “Slutty Fairy” costume. Which is…not necessarily a bad thing?

    I just hate the colors on J-Lo’s dress. They’re flattering on her, but all wrong for the dress and the moment.

    Reply
  17. wordnerd says:
    January 12, 2026 at 9:53 am

    With that bangs + bleph combo, Jennifer Lawrence looks like Rebecca de Mornay in Risky Business. And while she looks great, she doesn’t look like herself.

    (Oh, and I kinda loved her dress).

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      January 12, 2026 at 10:24 am

      Thank you!
      It’s been bugging me that I knew she reminded me of some actress who was big some years ago, but I couldn’t figure out who.

      It’s 100% Rebecca De Mornay from that period! Her face, her make up, her hair. It’s a bit unsettling given that J-Law had such a distinctive look, to have her head transforming into someone else’s distinctive look – not just inspo, but duplicating.
      Very strange.

      Reply
    • Sharon says:
      January 12, 2026 at 11:03 am

      Omg she does!!

      Reply
  18. Talia says:
    January 12, 2026 at 9:55 am

    Jennifer Lawrence has done a Jennifer Grey in my view – she’s changed her face so much that she looks like a different woman. Jennifer Grey freely admits her nose job caused massive damage to her career. Will the same happen as a result of whatever J-Law has had done?

    Reply
  19. QuiteContrary says:
    January 12, 2026 at 10:03 am

    J-Lo’s gown would have been good in another color, but those murky hues are terrible. Trying to imagine it in a jewel tone.

    Reply
  20. Grant says:
    January 12, 2026 at 10:32 am

    J. Law looks like she’s kind of paying homage to Halle Berry’s iconic Elie Saab dress when she won her Oscar for Monster’s Ball. KIND OF.

    I really don’t like her hair either.

    J. Lo’s look is a mess.

    Reply
  21. Mcali02 says:
    January 12, 2026 at 10:44 am

    I am not a fan of illusions dresses in general, but Jennifer Lawrence looked stunning last night. I think the dress and shrug were perfection.

    Reply
  22. Sharon says:
    January 12, 2026 at 11:02 am

    Jlo went crazy with the bronzer, especially her forehead.

    Reply
  23. therese says:
    January 12, 2026 at 11:38 am

    Both ladies are beautiful and have great figures. I have been thinking that JLo looks deeply unhappy since the divorce. Despite her trying to act otherwise. I don’t mind her dress so much. And JLaw’s dress was jarring because so sheer, and I am over sheer dresses.

    Reply
  24. Millie328 says:
    January 12, 2026 at 12:36 pm

    I was really surprised by how thin J Law looked. Of course she was always actress thin, but she looks like she lost significant weight. If it’s GLP 1 related then I’m disappointed.

    Reply
    • Honeyhoney says:
      January 12, 2026 at 5:50 pm

      The whole event looked like it was sponsored by novo Nordisk. I’ve never seen so many emaciated grown women in one room. It’s obviously glp 1 related, she’s never been that thin.

      Reply
  25. Ponydog says:
    January 12, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    I always wondered if Jen Law was a little insecure because she quit school at 14. Maybe I’m way off. Dresses look dated but both women look good.

    Reply
  26. Sean says:
    January 12, 2026 at 12:49 pm

    So tired of these peek a boo ‘gowns’.
    Poor Jen. Is that a jacket all bunched around her hips or a bustle?

    Reply
  27. Kim says:
    January 12, 2026 at 1:38 pm

    J-Lo is definitely on the worst dressed list. What an abomination. Unfortunately one who should also be a worst dressed – and it makes me sad because I love her and she normally looks great – is Sheryl Lee Ralph. Her dress was so unflattering; I’m mad at whoever put her in that terrible gown.

    Reply
  28. tamsin says:
    January 12, 2026 at 1:44 pm

    I think one dress is just tacky, and the other is just dated.

    Reply
  29. Grandma Susan says:
    January 12, 2026 at 1:51 pm

    OMG! Just go naked and save a bunch of money. Same effect.

    Reply
  30. LeaTheFrench says:
    January 12, 2026 at 2:51 pm

    2 objectively stunning women whose stylists are not even trying. Both of these looks are very dated, there’s not even a half-hearted attempt to give these a modern twist.

    Reply
  31. Veronica S. says:
    January 12, 2026 at 3:07 pm

    I clicked on it saying to myself “How bad can it be?” and did a double take. You can tell by her face she’s not even feeling herself in it. Which is a shame because the hair and makeup is very good.

    Reply
  32. Jayna says:
    January 12, 2026 at 4:02 pm

    I thought she looked amazing on the red carpet as she was being interviewed by Kevin Frazier. Gown, hair, makeup: stunning. But I was only seeing her from the waist up. So I was stunned by the full-length photo on here. Whoa! The lower part of the gown is tacky. Not because part of it is see-through, but the design of the gown right as it is turning into the see-through part is tacky and cheap-looking and ruins the gown.

    Still, she did look beautiful last night.

    Reply
  33. Lau says:
    January 12, 2026 at 6:12 pm

    Jennifer Lopez looks like a fancy brush. Jennifer Lawrence looks like she asked Taylor Swift’s people to help her do a cosplay.

    Reply
  34. budsbunny says:
    January 12, 2026 at 9:13 pm

    I’ll be so glad when the naked sheer fad is over.

    Sorry to see Lawrence succumb to it. The design of her dress is beautiful, but it would be more flattering with a real skirt.

    Reply

