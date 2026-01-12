Were Jennifer Lawrence & Jennifer Lopez the worst dressed at the 2026 Golden Globes?

Last year, Jennifer Lawrence was putting herself out there like she fully expected to be the centerpiece of an Oscar campaign for Die My Love. Her promotional tour was a throwback to when she used to get nominated in back-to-back years. Alas, people really did not like the film and J-Law’s performance hasn’t gotten the buzz she was expecting. Still, she showed up at the Golden Globes last night and tried to get attention. I guess that’s what this is. In case you’re wondering, Jen is still a Dior ambassador, although she’s been mixing it up on red carpets in the past year. At the Globes last night, she wore a custom Givenchy dress. Speaking of throwbacks, this looks like something from 2004. Illusion netting, strategically placed fabric on nether regions, and bad styling all around. What is she doing? This isn’t it. We always complained about her boring Dior gowns on every carpet, but maybe Dior was doing her a favor if this is what she chooses for herself. She’s one of my pics for worst-dressed of the Globes. Also: her bangs are supposed to distract from whatever she’s doing to her face these days.
When I saw J-Law’s terrible dress, I actually thought “that looks like something Jennifer Lopez would wear.” Funnily enough, J.Lo turned up in a bad illusion-netting dress too. The Other Jen wore a vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer gown, which she bought from LILY et Cie. She told the E! Red Carpet people that it’s from “the early 2000s.” As I said, this style is VERY 2004. This was the height of glamour circa 2003-06 for some reason. The Jennifers’ gowns are having a fug-off.
I think J-Lo’s dress is the worst. the brown and yellow netting just yuck.
Don’t love the dresses, but what gorgeous figures. Jennifer’s was so low it showed the stomach and even for her who works out like a fiend you could see the tiny curve of her stomach from the side. It photographed less well from side. I was like how do you eat? It would show if you ate even a forkful of salad! What a commitment! I wonder if she hit the sweatsuit immediately post awards w a decent size meal….
Didn’t care for either of these dresses, but as usual JLo looks trashier. IMHO she is getting a little long in the tooth for this type of look. So tacky, but on brand.
Her face looks SO snatched.
But she still looks like herself, whereas J Lawrence….
J Lo has a bad habit of always showing her stomach at award shows – it’s tacky and undercuts her beauty.
I could deal with Jlo’s bad gown until I saw her damn belly button. That was it for me. I also thought when I saw JLaw’s get up that it was so JLO. And I nominate Jennifer Lawrence’s face as the most changed up from her real face along with Emily blunt. I wish they wouldn’t do it that way. I mean Lopez has had obvious work but she keeps her basic features the same. I would think that’s non negotiable for a celebrity.
They look like those dresses Harvey Weinsten used to force his leading ladies to wear because his wife designed them.
Yep, I was gonna say something Kanye would design and force his girlfriends to wear.
Don’t like either dress.
I think they both are getting to old to dress like that.
They know better and should have better taste in style and class
Yes! These are Georgina Chapman 100%.
I would love to get the REAL story on that situation someday. She couldn’t have actually slept with him, could she? I’m always astounded at what people will do for money / fame (see: Melania).
Jennifer Lawrence’s dress looks better in motion imho.
I feel like Beyoncé wore this exact gown (JLaw’s) to a Met Gala?
They’re both beautiful but the sheer dresses in these patterns feel dated.
Urgh I HATE this for J-Law. Leave dresses like those to the desperate, untalented wannabes.
Totally agree, I miss her elegant classy looks in bright colors.
Well, after her break, her career has not been the same. A while back on Deux Moi there was a BI that said she was concerned about this and while she’s been doing great work since her return, it still feels indie and very under appreciated, unlike Emma Stone’s work. She needs a hit soon and work with directors that are more loved by the awards circuit in general, not so much ateurs (Emma has been doing this very well). I can understand why she would be desperate tbh.
That’s exactly what I said when I saw JLaw on the red carpet last night – she looks like a no-talent starlet looking for a sugar daddy. JLo looks like she always does. Tacky and try-hard.
I guess I’m tacky, because these were far and away my fav dresses of all. Esp the pink floral. Ok the tulle at the bottom of the brown was stupid, as was the wrap of the pink, but man I adored the rest.
I, too, must be tacky, because I didn’t hate either of these (I’m also over 40, so these styles were popular right as I was hitting the target demo for them, meaning that my tastes are also clearly dated). I just wish both had gone even higher camp with it since they have the bodies and bone structures to pull that off.
I have noticed that there’s a *ton* of social media/TikTok love among younger Gen Z fashion accounts for late 90s/early 00s fashion — both street fashion, glam, and haute couture. So, while I definitely agree that my tastes reflect my age, and these gowns also might reflect the apex of these ladies’ careers in some ways, I think they’re also responding to the fact that younger audiences actually also really like this stuff right now.
I didnt see the arrivals last night and only saw J Law sitting so I liked her look – her hair is pretty and the bodice is pretty. the rest of it though….eek. I think if the floral applique had gone down the entire skirt I might have liked it more.
JLo’s look is just a mess.
Yes, if the floral had gone all the way down, it would have been very pretty.
Lawrence reminded me of Uma as Poison Ivy in the Bat Man movie. And Lopez, would love to see her wear something different. This was boring and typical for her.
Put a lining under Lawrence’s dress and it would become a much better, lovely look. This sheerness destroys it
Yes. The floral embroidery is exquisite.
J-Lo’s dress looks like brown worms wiggling on it.
Oscar De La Renta used to have a dress with this fabric that was exquisite. But it wasn’t a peep show.
🎯
Neither dress is spectacular. However Lopez is Pulling. It. Off.
Ewww, JLos make up looks bad.
JLo’s dress is better IMO and she is pulling off that look b/c she seems determined to do so! JLaw is not owning whatever ensemble this is…
J-Law loves the Kardashians. Maybe she was trying to compete with Kylie Jenner on who wore the most lingerie looking outfit on the red carpet.
Sorry but that JLaw lokk is iconic, it’s in every best dressed list
I don’t hate it either and I also think her face just looks…older…I am sure she has had some tox but I don’t see botched work — I think her make up is too harsh for this dress and is adding to the trauma.
J-Law’s ensemble is bold, that’s for sure. I actually love the palette and the structure, and it shows off her amazing figure (she seems to be in great shape, wow). It does look a little bit like a “Slutty Fairy” costume. Which is…not necessarily a bad thing?
I just hate the colors on J-Lo’s dress. They’re flattering on her, but all wrong for the dress and the moment.
She might’ve used those boob lift tape-things though — if we’re talking structure.
boobs…sag.
If they were taped up to her chin we’d be talking about her new boob job.
With that bangs + bleph combo, Jennifer Lawrence looks like Rebecca de Mornay in Risky Business. And while she looks great, she doesn’t look like herself.
(Oh, and I kinda loved her dress).
Thank you!
It’s been bugging me that I knew she reminded me of some actress who was big some years ago, but I couldn’t figure out who.
It’s 100% Rebecca De Mornay from that period! Her face, her make up, her hair. It’s a bit unsettling given that J-Law had such a distinctive look, to have her head transforming into someone else’s distinctive look – not just inspo, but duplicating.
Very strange.
Omg she does!!
Jennifer Lawrence has done a Jennifer Grey in my view – she’s changed her face so much that she looks like a different woman. Jennifer Grey freely admits her nose job caused massive damage to her career. Will the same happen as a result of whatever J-Law has had done?
I wish she hadn’t changed her look. I loved her eyes!
J-Lo’s gown would have been good in another color, but those murky hues are terrible. Trying to imagine it in a jewel tone.
J. Law looks like she’s kind of paying homage to Halle Berry’s iconic Elie Saab dress when she won her Oscar for Monster’s Ball. KIND OF.
I really don’t like her hair either.
J. Lo’s look is a mess.
I am not a fan of illusions dresses in general, but Jennifer Lawrence looked stunning last night. I think the dress and shrug were perfection.
Jlo went crazy with the bronzer, especially her forehead.
Both ladies are beautiful and have great figures. I have been thinking that JLo looks deeply unhappy since the divorce. Despite her trying to act otherwise. I don’t mind her dress so much. And JLaw’s dress was jarring because so sheer, and I am over sheer dresses.
I was really surprised by how thin J Law looked. Of course she was always actress thin, but she looks like she lost significant weight. If it’s GLP 1 related then I’m disappointed.
The whole event looked like it was sponsored by novo Nordisk. I’ve never seen so many emaciated grown women in one room. It’s obviously glp 1 related, she’s never been that thin.
I always wondered if Jen Law was a little insecure because she quit school at 14. Maybe I’m way off. Dresses look dated but both women look good.
So tired of these peek a boo ‘gowns’.
Poor Jen. Is that a jacket all bunched around her hips or a bustle?
J-Lo is definitely on the worst dressed list. What an abomination. Unfortunately one who should also be a worst dressed – and it makes me sad because I love her and she normally looks great – is Sheryl Lee Ralph. Her dress was so unflattering; I’m mad at whoever put her in that terrible gown.
I think one dress is just tacky, and the other is just dated.
OMG! Just go naked and save a bunch of money. Same effect.
2 objectively stunning women whose stylists are not even trying. Both of these looks are very dated, there’s not even a half-hearted attempt to give these a modern twist.
I clicked on it saying to myself “How bad can it be?” and did a double take. You can tell by her face she’s not even feeling herself in it. Which is a shame because the hair and makeup is very good.
I thought she looked amazing on the red carpet as she was being interviewed by Kevin Frazier. Gown, hair, makeup: stunning. But I was only seeing her from the waist up. So I was stunned by the full-length photo on here. Whoa! The lower part of the gown is tacky. Not because part of it is see-through, but the design of the gown right as it is turning into the see-through part is tacky and cheap-looking and ruins the gown.
Still, she did look beautiful last night.
Jennifer Lopez looks like a fancy brush. Jennifer Lawrence looks like she asked Taylor Swift’s people to help her do a cosplay.
I’ll be so glad when the naked sheer fad is over.
Sorry to see Lawrence succumb to it. The design of her dress is beautiful, but it would be more flattering with a real skirt.